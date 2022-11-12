Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Tsunami Mt Pleasant

review star

No reviews yet

1909 US-17 K

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Popular Items

Hib Chicken
California Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Extra Side Order

Side Yum yum Sacue

$0.50

Side Soy Sauce

$0.50

Side Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sacue

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Side Eel Sacue

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Ponzu Sacue

$0.50

Side Fried Rice ( Mix Veggie)

$3.00

Side Fried Rice ( Plain No Veggie)

$3.00

Side STEAM Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Steak

$10.00

Side Veggies

$8.00

Side Scallops

$12.00

Side Soba Noodle

$7.00

Side Udon Noodle

$7.00

Side Wonton Chip

$3.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Tuna

$11.00

Side Yum yum Sauce(16oz)

$5.00

Side Yum yum Sacue(32oz)

$10.00

Side Ginger Sushi

$1.00

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Appetizer

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.00
Potstickers

Potstickers

$7.00
Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$7.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Shumai

Shumai

$6.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.00
Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

$9.00
App_Tempura Shrimp And Veggie

App_Tempura Shrimp And Veggie

$8.00

App_ Tempura Only Veggie

$6.00

App_ Tempura Only Shrimps

$8.00
Baked Mussels

Baked Mussels

$8.00
Seabicuit

Seabicuit

$10.00
Basil Duck Warp

Basil Duck Warp

$12.00Out of stock
Chicken Skewers

Chicken Skewers

$9.00
Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$12.00Out of stock
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Sushi Appetizer

Kani Momo

Kani Momo

$7.00

Tako Su

$12.00
Tuna Tatar

Tuna Tatar

$12.00
Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$12.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$12.00
Sushi Starter

Sushi Starter

$11.00
Sashimi Starter

Sashimi Starter

$13.00
Fresh Spring Roll

Fresh Spring Roll

$11.00
Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$12.00
Tuna Martini

Tuna Martini

$12.00
Crab Meat Avocado

Crab Meat Avocado

$11.00
Beef Tataki

Beef Tataki

$12.00

Soup&Salad

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00
House Soup

House Soup

$3.00
Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00
House Salad(Ginger)

House Salad(Ginger)

$3.00
House Salad(Ranch)

House Salad(Ranch)

$3.00Out of stock
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$7.00
Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$9.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00
Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$7.00
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.00
Wasabi Tuna Salad

Wasabi Tuna Salad

$10.00
Baby Octopuss

Baby Octopuss

$8.00Out of stock

Classie Roll

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.00
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.00
Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Kani Roll

$7.00
White Tuna Roll

White Tuna Roll

$7.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00
Spicy Kani Roll

Spicy Kani Roll

$8.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00
Dynamite Roll (Fry)

Dynamite Roll (Fry)

$9.00
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00
Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00
California Roll

California Roll

$6.00
Crab Crunch

Crab Crunch

$6.00
Firecracker Roll (Fry)

Firecracker Roll (Fry)

$10.00
Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$8.00
EEl Roll

EEl Roll

$7.00
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.00
Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.00
Old Bay Roll (Fry)

Old Bay Roll (Fry)

$11.00
G.M.C Roll

G.M.C Roll

$11.00
Last Sushi Roll

Last Sushi Roll

$12.00
Duffy Roll

Duffy Roll

$12.00
Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$11.00
Fried Philly Roll (Fry)

Fried Philly Roll (Fry)

$10.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00
Deluxe Crunch Roll

Deluxe Crunch Roll

$11.00
Triple Tuna Roll

Triple Tuna Roll

$13.00
Nemo Roll

Nemo Roll

$11.00
Phoenix Roll (Fry)

Phoenix Roll (Fry)

$9.00
Salad Roll

Salad Roll

$11.00
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$7.00
Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00
Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$13.00
Fried Oyster Roll

Fried Oyster Roll

$8.00Out of stock

SIgnature Roll

Sex On The Beach

Sex On The Beach

$16.00
Out Of Control

Out Of Control

$17.00
Angry Dragon

Angry Dragon

$16.00
Paradise

Paradise

$15.00
Tsunami Sashimi(No Rice)

Tsunami Sashimi(No Rice)

$17.00
Papa Bear Roll

Papa Bear Roll

$16.00
Bullet Roll

Bullet Roll

$16.00
Crazy Friday Roll

Crazy Friday Roll

$15.00
Volcano

Volcano

$14.00
Green Roll

Green Roll

$15.00
Crazy Tuna Roll

Crazy Tuna Roll

$15.00
Black Widow Roll

Black Widow Roll

$15.00
Crunchy 2-1

Crunchy 2-1

$15.00
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$17.00
Mt Pleasant Roll

Mt Pleasant Roll

$16.00
Highway 17 Roll

Highway 17 Roll

$16.00
My My My

My My My

$15.00
Hungary Neck Roll

Hungary Neck Roll

$16.00
Chicago

Chicago

$15.00
Calamari Tempura Roll

Calamari Tempura Roll

$14.00

A La Carte/ Nigiri or Sashimi

Salmon

$7.00

Tuna

$7.00

Yellowtail

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

White Tuna

$7.00

Masago

$6.00

Mackerel

$7.00

EEl

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

Scallop

$8.00

Honeymoon

$8.00

Albacore Tuna

$8.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Crab

$6.00

Octopus

$7.00

Ikura / Salmon Eggs

$8.00

Smoke Salmon

$7.00

Wok&Grill

Basil Seafood

Basil Seafood

$19.00
Mogolian Beef

Mogolian Beef

$17.00
Firecracker Salmon

Firecracker Salmon

$21.00
Tender Flavor Chicken

Tender Flavor Chicken

$17.00

Fish Nachos

$14.00
Thai Curry Chicken

Thai Curry Chicken

$16.00
Glazed Walnut Shrimp

Glazed Walnut Shrimp

$17.00
Grilled Ahi Tuna

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$17.00
Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$16.00
Tsunami Glazed Chicken

Tsunami Glazed Chicken

$16.00

Hibachi

Hib Chicken

Hib Chicken

$18.00
Hib Steak

Hib Steak

$22.00
Hib Shrimp

Hib Shrimp

$21.00
Hib Tofu

Hib Tofu

$15.00
Hib Vegetables

Hib Vegetables

$15.00
Hib Scallop

Hib Scallop

$24.00
Hib Chicken&Shrimp

Hib Chicken&Shrimp

$23.00
Hib Chicken&Steak

Hib Chicken&Steak

$23.00
Hib Steak&Shrimp

Hib Steak&Shrimp

$24.00

Hib Shrimp&Scallop

$26.00
Hib Steak&Scallop

Hib Steak&Scallop

$26.00

Hib Chicken&Scallop

$26.00

Noodle&Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00
Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$16.00
Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$15.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.00
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00
Udon Soup

Udon Soup

$17.00

Kid Menu

Kid Fried Rice

$5.95

Kid. Hibachi

$8.95

Kid. Litle Crunch Roll

$4.95

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Sushi Entree

Chirashi

Chirashi

$29.00
Sushi Dinner

Sushi Dinner

$25.00
Sashimi Dinner

Sashimi Dinner

$25.00
Spicy Maki

Spicy Maki

$15.00

Maki Entree

$15.00

Sushi&Sashimi Combo

$46.00

Tsunami Platter For 2

$56.00

Family Boat

$84.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1909 US-17 K, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Tsunami image
Tsunami image
Tsunami image

