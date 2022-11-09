Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

1,130 Reviews

$$

1059 E 900 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Jenny*
Executive Suite*
Gyoza (Pot Stickers)

Take Out Items

Chop Sticks

Ginger

Large Ginger

Wasabi

Large Wasabi

Soy Sauce

We include one packet of soy sauce for every two rolls and every two order of nigiri and sashimi. Please order more if desired.

Fork

Spoon

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

GF Soy Sauce

Chopstick Helpers

ToGo Side Sauce

TOGO Side Eel Sauce

$0.25

TOGO Side Hab Sauce

$0.75

TOGO Side Jalapeno Teriyaki

$0.25

TOGO Side Katsu Sauce

$0.25

TOGO Side Ponzu

$0.25

TOGO Side Sesame Dressing (House Salad Dressing)

$0.25

TOGO Side Spicy Sauce/Mayo

$0.50

TOGO Side Sriracha

$0.25

TOGO Side Sweet & Sour

$0.25

TOGO Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.25

TOGO Side Yuzu Dressing

$0.25

TOGO Vegetarian Tempura Sauce

Lunch Favorites

Add Miso Soup $0.99

Chicken Curry Lunch

$13.99

Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice.

Chicken Katsu Lunch

$9.99

Tender panko breaded chicken breast. Served with Japanese BBQ sauce, tempura vegetables, and rice.

Combo Lunch Box

Combo Lunch Box

$13.99

Served with rice, tempura vegetables, and pork gyoza. Choose two entrée items

Jalapeno Teryaki Burger Lunch

Jalapeno Teryaki Burger Lunch

$13.99

Fresh-ground sirloin burger served with tempura onions, spicy aioli, and pickled jalapeño. Served with Asian slaw.

Donburi (Rice Bowls, includes tempura vegetables)

Includes tempura vegetables. Add Miso Soup $0.99 Add Mixed Greens Salad $1.99

Chicken Teriyaki Donburi

$9.99
Choice Top Sirloin Steak Teriyaki Donburi*

Choice Top Sirloin Steak Teriyaki Donburi*

$10.99
Salmon Teriyaki Donburi*

Salmon Teriyaki Donburi*

$10.99

Tofu Tempura Donburi

$8.99

with ginger teriyaki

Vegetable Tempura Donburi

$8.99

Soup and Salad

Japanese Cucumber Salad

$4.99

With a sweet rice vinegar dressing

Miso Soup

$3.99

Mixed Greens Salad

$4.99
Seared Ahi Salad*

Seared Ahi Salad*

$17.99

Pan-seared shichimi spiced Ahi, baby greens, avocado, jicama, carrots, and crispy wontons. Dressed in a yuzu vinaigrette.

Seaweed and Squid Salad

Seaweed and Squid Salad

$6.99

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.

Teriyaki Salad - Salmon

$16.99

Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.

Small Plates

Tsunami Baby Back Ribs

Tsunami Baby Back Ribs

$14.99

Pork ribs basted in our award-winning jalapeño teriyaki sauce. Served with Asian slaw

Korean Style Boneless Beef Short Ribs*

Korean Style Boneless Beef Short Ribs*

$17.99

Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.

Crispy Fried Calamari

$12.99

Served with spicy aioli and ponzu sauce

Organic Edamame

$5.99

Choice of regular or habanero salt

Tsunami Fried Chicken

$7.99
Gyoza (Pot Stickers)

Gyoza (Pot Stickers)

$7.99

Pork gyoza served with a sesame soy dipping sauce

Kalbi Beef Skewers

$7.99

Korean style marinated beef skewers garnished with pickled cucumbers and carrots.

Negima*

Negima*

$13.99

Thinly sliced New York steak wrapped around scallions, pan-seared with sautéed mushrooms and ginger teriyaki sauce. Substitute Asparagus for Scallions 12.99

Poki Tuna*

Poki Tuna*

$15.99

Hawaiian style tuna with sesame oil, tobikko, ponzu, chili sauce, scallions, and seaweed salad

Salmon Rangoon

Salmon Rangoon

$7.99

Fresh salmon and cream cheese fried in a wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Char Grilled Shishito Peppers

$6.99

Tossed in olive oil and sea salt. Served with ponzu.

Shrimp & Veg Tempura

$10.99
Shrimp Poppers

Shrimp Poppers

$12.99

Shrimp fried in a lightly spiced batter. Served with our spicy aioli and habanero teriyaki sauces.

Skewer Trio*

Skewer Trio*

$8.99

A combination of three of our favorite grilled skewers. One each Kalbi beef, teriyaki chicken, and teriyaki salmon.

Teriyaki Skewers*

$6.99

Your choice of either salmon, chicken, or beef

Uli Edamame

Uli Edamame

$6.99

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.99

Vegetable gyoza served with a sesame soy dipping sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$7.99

Assorted fresh vegetables fried in a crispy tempura batter. Vegetarian broth available upon request.

Nigiri/Sashimi

Ebi

$4.99

shrimp

Hamachi*

$6.99

yellowtail

Kampachi*

$6.99

amber jack

Maguro*

$6.99

tuna

Sake (Salmon)*

Sake (Salmon)*

$6.99

salmon

Shiro Maguro*

$6.99

albacore tuna

Suzuki*

$6.99

sea bass

Tako

$5.99

optopus

Organic Tamago

$2.99

egg omelet, made in-house

Tobikko

$4.99

flying fish eggs

Unagi

$6.99

fresh water eel

House Rolls

Alaska*

$6.99

Crab, cold smoked salmon, and avocado.

Aloha*

$9.99

Spicy tuna, jalapeños, fresh mango, and avocado.

BTC Roll*

$8.99

Tempura white fish, avocado, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. Rolled in sesame seeds and cilantro. Drizzled with ponzu.

Buddha

$7.99

Asparagus, jicama, carrots, scallions, and avocado. Fried in tempura batter. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce.

California

$6.99

Crab and avocado

Cococabana*

Cococabana*

$14.99

Coconut battered shrimp, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. Topped with tuna, avocado, cilantro, and eel sauce. Served with habanero sauce

Crunchy Tuna*

$7.99

Spicy tuna, tobikko, and cucumber. Rolled in tempura crunchies.

Da Hec

$9.99

Tempura bell pepper, tempura yam, mango, jalapeno, and sprouts. Rolled in shichimi, topped with avocado, spicy honey teriyaki, sea salt, and sesame seeds.

Don Juan*

$9.99

Spicy tuna, crab, cold smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Dragon*

$12.99

Crab and avocado, topped with eel and eel sauce.

Dre Roll

$8.99

Avocado, carrots, jicama, scallions, takuan, jalapeno and gochujang aioli, wrapped in shichimi soy, topped with ponzu and sprouts.

DTH*

$9.99

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and spicy-sweet sauce.

Executive Suite*

Executive Suite*

$14.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, and cilantro. Topped with tuna, lime slices, masago, and scallions. Drizzled with eel sauce. Served with habanero sauce.

Fire Breathing Dragon

Fire Breathing Dragon

$13.99

Crab, avocado, tempura onions, and spicy sauce, covered with cold smoked salmon, eel, ebi, and tobikko. Drizzled with spicy honey teriyaki sauce.

Hanna Natsu Maki

$7.99

Mango, cucumber, shiso, and pickled daikon. Topped with spicy honey teriyaki, lime juice and habanero sauce.

Honey Badger

Honey Badger

$9.99

Inari tofu, mango, and cilantro. Topped with avocado, and tempura crunchies, drizzled with spicy honey teriyaki.

Hot Mamba

$8.99

Avocado, inari tofu, cream cheese, red bell pepper, jalapeños, and scallions. Fried in a spicy tempura batter. Finished with jalapeño teriyaki and sesame seeds.

Jenny*

Jenny*

$13.99

Crab and avocado, topped with fresh salmon and paper-thin lemon slices. Drizzled with ponzu

Kappa (cucumber)

$3.99
Ninja Garden

Ninja Garden

$6.99

Red bell pepper, house pickled radish, baby greens, scallions, asparagus, avocado, and yamagobo. Wrapped in shichimi soy paper.

PD*

PD*

$13.99

Tuna, mango, and cilantro. Topped with avocado and tempura crunchies. Drizzled with spicy sweet sauce

Philly*

$7.99

Cold smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.

Portland

$6.99

Fried tofu, red bell peppers, avocado, and fresh ginger.

Rainbow*

$13.99

California (crab and avocado) roll topped with maguro, ebi, hamachi, white fish, and salmon.

RF Snacker

$6.99

Avocado, tempura fried onion, sriracha, and jalapeños. Topped with teriyaki sauce.

Samurai*

$9.99

Spicy yellowtail, salmon, scallions, and cucumber. Rolled in tobikko.

Shawn Connory

$5.99

Mango, cucumber, baby greens, cilantro, and grilled onion. Topped with spicy honey teriyaki.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy sauce, and eel sauce.

Something Tropical*

Something Tropical*

$13.99

Tempura shrimp, spicy sauce, mango, and jalapeños. Rolled in cilantro. Topped with albacore, lime slices, scallions, eel sauce, ponzu, and tempura crunchies.

Spicy Masa Roll*

Spicy Masa Roll*

$14.99

Mango, lime juice, tempura scallion, tuna and avocado. Topped with kampachi, habanero sauce, eel sauce and yuzu tobikko.

Spicy Tuna*

$6.99

Spider Roll*

$11.99Out of stock

Deep fried prime soft-shell crab, cucumber, spicy sauce, sprouts, avocado, and sesame seeds. Topped with eel sauce.

Sugar House*

$8.99

Fresh salmon, eel, steamed asparagus, spicy sauce, and avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce.

Sunshine*

Sunshine*

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, and tobikko. Wrapped in soy paper, topped with spicy honey teriyaki sauce.

Takuando

$6.99

Tekka*

$5.99

tuna

The 720 Roll

$8.99

Pickled daikon, takuan, jalapeños, yamagobo, and sprouts. Wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, yuzu sauce, sriracha, shichimi, and sesame seeds.

Tidal Wave*

$8.99

Spicy albacore, tempura scallion and avocado

Tiger

$9.99

Tiger shrimp, jalapeños, Gochujang aioli, scallions, avocado, and masago. Fried in a spicy tempura batter. Topped with jalapeño teriyaki sauce

TNT*

TNT*

$8.99

Spicy tuna, scallions, albacore, and jalapeno. Rolled in wasabi tobikko.

Tsunami Roll*

Tsunami Roll*

$16.99Out of stock

Deep fried prime soft-shell crab, spicy sauce, and cucumbers. Topped with tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, and eel sauce.

UniTy Roll*

UniTy Roll*

$9.99

Spicy tempura red crab, tamago, smoked salmon, spicy sauce, and asparagus. Topped with jalapeno teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.

Vegas*

Vegas*

$11.99

Crab, cream cheese, cold smoked salmon, and avocado. Topped with spicy sauce and eel sauce.

Dinner

Dinner Combination

Dinner Combination

$19.99

Includes miso soup, rice, tempura vegetables, and pork gyoza. Choose two entrée items.

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$14.99

Served with tempura vegetables and rice

Choice Top Sirloin Steak Teriyaki Dinner

$18.99

Served with tempura vegetables and rice

Chicken Curry Dinner

$14.99

Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice

Chicken Katsu Dinner

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$14.99

Tender panko breaded chicken breast with Japanese BBQ sauce, pork gyoza, Asian slaw, tempura vegetables, and rice.

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$18.99

Served with tempura vegetables and rice

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$17.99

Served with tempura vegetables and rice

Sides

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Tempura Vegatables

$3.99

Kids

Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables

KIDS California Roll

$8.99

Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables

KIDS Chicken Teriyaki

$8.99

Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables

KIDS Salmon Teriyaki

$8.99

Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables

KIDS Tempura Fried Chicken

$8.99

Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables

Cheesecakes

Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake

$11.99Out of stock

Layer of caramel cheesecake, layer of chocolate cheesecake with dark chocolate disks, topped with sweetened sour cream, caramel center, dark and milk chocolate disks

Double Lemon Cheesecake

$11.99Out of stock

Lemon cheesecake, topped with lemon curd and a sweetened sour cream center, graham crust

New York Style Cheesecake

$11.99Out of stock

Vanilla Cheesecake with sweetened sour cream frosting and graham crust.

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$11.99Out of stock

Vanilla cheesecake swirled with raspberry preserves and white chocolate disks, sweetened sour cream top with pink swirl and white disk center, graham crust

Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake

$11.99Out of stock

Vanilla cheesecake swirled with strawberry preserves, topped with lemon curd, graham crust

Toffee Crunch Cheesecake

$11.99Out of stock

Graham crust, caramel cheesecake layered with toffee pieces, topped with sweetened sour cream and caramel stripes with a toffee piece center

GF Soup and Salad

GF Japanese Cucumber Salad

$4.99

With a sweet rice vinegar dressing

GF Miso Soup

$3.99

GF Mixed Greens Salad

$4.99

GF Seared Ahi Salad*

$17.99

Pan-seared shichimi spiced Ahi, baby greens, avocado, jicama, and carrots in a sesame garlic vinaigrette.

GF Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicked Breast

$14.99

Baby greens, water chestnuts, carrots, bell pepper, and Bermuda onion. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.

GF Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Baby greens, water chestnuts, carrots, bell pepper, and Bermuda onion. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.

GF Small Plates

GF Tsunami Baby Back Ribs*

$15.99

Pork ribs basted in our award-winning jalapeño teriyaki sauce. Served with Asian slaw.

GF Korean Style Bonelss Beef Short Ribs*

$17.99

Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.

GF Organic Edamame

$5.99

Choice of regular or habanero salt

GF Negima*

$13.99

Thinly sliced New York steak wrapped around scallions, pan-seared with sautéed mushrooms and ginger teriyaki sauce. Substitute Asparagus for Scallions 13.99

GF Poki Tuna*

$15.99

Hawaiian style tuna with sesame oil, ponzu, chili sauce, scallions, and cucumber salad

GF Teriyaki Skewers*

$6.99

Your choice of either salmon, chicken, or beef

GF Char Grilled Shishito Peppers

$6.99

Tossed in olive oil and sea salt. Served with ponzu.

GF Uli Edamame

$6.99

Chili garlic fried edamame

GF Dinner

GF Dinner Combination

$20.99

Includes miso soup, rice, vegetables, and cucumber salad. Choose two entrée items

GF Choice Top Sirloin Steak Teriyaki Dinner*

$19.99

Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.

GF Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$15.99

Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.

GF Salmon Teriyaki Dinner*

$19.99

Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.

GF House Rolls

GF Alaska

$7.99

Shrimp, cold smoked salmon, and avocado

GF Aloha*

$9.99

Spicy tuna, jalapeño, fresh mango, and avocado

GF California

$7.99

Shrimp and avocado

GF Cococabana*

$14.99

Shrimp, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. Topped with tuna, avocado, and cilantro. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce and served with habanero sauce.

GF Cold Smoked Salmon and Avocado*

$5.99

GF Executive Suite*

$14.99

Shrimp, avocado, and cilantro. Topped with tuna, lime slices, and scallions. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce and served with habanero sauce.

GF Jenny*

$14.99

Shrimp and avocado. Topped with fresh salmon and paper-thin lemon slices. Drizzled with ponzu.

GF Kappa (cucumber)

$3.99

GF Negihama*

$5.99

yellowtail and scallion

GF PD*

$13.99

Tuna, mango, lime juice, and cilantro. Topped with avocado, drizzled with honey, sriracha, spicy, and teriyaki sauce.

GF Philly*

$7.99

Cold smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber

GF Portland

$6.99

Fried tofu, red bell peppers, avocado, and fresh ginger.

GF Rainbow*

$13.99

California roll (shrimp and avocado) topped with maguro, ebi, hamachi, white fish, and salmon

GF Samurai*

$9.99

Spicy yellowtail, salmon, scallions, and cucumber.

GF Spicy Salmon*

$5.99

GF Spicy Tuna*

$6.99

GF Spicy Yellowtail*

$6.99

GF Sunshine*

$16.99

Shrimp, spicy tuna, steamed asparagus, and avocado. Wrapped in soy paper and topped with teriyaki sauce

GF Tekka*

$5.99

tuna

GF TNT*

$8.99

Spicy tuna, scallions, albacore, and jalapeño.

GF Veggie Roll

$5.99

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, carrots, jicama, and scallions.

GF Nigiri/Sashimi

GF Ebi

$4.99

shrimp

GF Hamachi*

$6.99

yellowtail

GF Kampachi*

$6.99

amber jack

GF Maguro*

$6.99

tuna

GF Sake*

$6.99

salmon

GF Shiro Maguro*

$6.99Out of stock

albacore tuna

GF Suzuki*

$6.99

sea bass

GF Tako

$5.99

octopus

GF Organic Tamago

$2.99

egg omelet, made in-house

GF Kids

GF Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$8.99

includes one juice box, rice, and vegetables

GF Kids Salmon Teriyaki

$8.99

includes one juice box, rice, and vegetables

GF KIDS California Roll

$8.99

Includes one juice box, rice, and vegetables

GF Desserts

Chocolate Brownie (GF)

$9.99

Rich, fudgy brownie made with sustainable Honduran chocolate, cage-free eggs, and gluten-free flour Paired with a scoop of Tsunami’s house-made vanilla ice cream.

Kids Chocolate Ice Cream

Kids Coconut Ice Cream

Kids Ginger Ice Crea

Kids Green Tea Ice Cream

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

Kids Daily Ice Cream

GF Sides

GF Side Rice

$1.99

GF Side Steamed Veg

$1.99

GF Togo Side Sauce

GF Side Habanero Sauce TOGO

$0.75

GF Side Jalapeno Teriyaki TOGO

$0.25

GF Side Ponzu TOGO

$0.25

GF Side Sriracha TOGO

$0.25

GF Side Teriyaki Sauce TOGO

$0.25
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

