Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - River Park
2,049 Reviews
$$
10722 S River Front Pkwy
South Jordan, UT 84095
Popular Items
Take Out Items
ToGo Side Sauce
TOGO Side Eel Sauce
TOGO Side Hab Sauce
TOGO Side Jalapeno Teriyaki
TOGO Side Katsu Sauce
TOGO Side Ponzu
TOGO Side Sesame Dressing (House Salad Dressing)
TOGO Side Spicy Sauce/Mayo
TOGO Side Sriracha
TOGO Side Sweet & Sour
TOGO Side Teriyaki Sauce
TOGO Side Yuzu Dressing
TOGO Vegetarian Tempura Sauce
Soup and Salad
Japanese Cucumber Salad
With a sweet rice vinegar dressing
Miso Soup
Mixed Greens Salad
Seared Ahi Salad*
Pan-seared shichimi spiced Ahi, baby greens, avocado, jicama, carrots, and crispy wontons. Dressed in a yuzu vinaigrette.
Seaweed and Squid Salad
Seaweed Salad
Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
Teriyaki Salad - Salmon
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
Small Plates
Tsunami Baby Back Ribs
Pork ribs basted in our award-winning jalapeño teriyaki sauce. Served with Asian slaw
Korean Style Boneless Beef Short Ribs*
Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.
Crispy Fried Calamari
Served with spicy aioli and ponzu sauce
Organic Edamame
Choice of regular or habanero salt
Tsunami Fried Chicken
Gyoza (Pot Stickers)
Pork gyoza served with a sesame soy dipping sauce
Kalbi Beef Skewers
Korean style marinated beef skewers garnished with pickled cucumbers and carrots.
Negima*
Thinly sliced New York steak wrapped around scallions, pan-seared with sautéed mushrooms and ginger teriyaki sauce. Substitute Asparagus for Scallions 12.99
Poki Tuna*
Hawaiian style tuna with sesame oil, tobikko, ponzu, chili sauce, scallions, and seaweed salad
Salmon Rangoon
Fresh salmon and cream cheese fried in a wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Char Grilled Shishito Peppers
Tossed in olive oil and sea salt. Served with ponzu.
Shrimp & Veg Tempura
Shrimp Poppers
Shrimp fried in a lightly spiced batter. Served with our spicy aioli and habanero teriyaki sauces.
Skewer Trio*
A combination of three of our favorite grilled skewers. One each Kalbi beef, teriyaki chicken, and teriyaki salmon.
Teriyaki Skewers*
Your choice of either salmon, chicken, or beef
Uli Edamame
Vegetable Gyoza
Vegetable gyoza served with a sesame soy dipping sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Assorted fresh vegetables fried in a crispy tempura batter. Vegetarian broth available upon request.
Nigiri/Sashimi
House Rolls
Alaska*
Crab, cold smoked salmon, and avocado.
Aloha*
Spicy tuna, jalapeños, fresh mango, and avocado.
BTC Roll*
Tempura white fish, avocado, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. Rolled in sesame seeds and cilantro. Drizzled with ponzu.
Buddha
Asparagus, jicama, carrots, scallions, and avocado. Fried in tempura batter. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
California
Crab and avocado
Cococabana*
Coconut battered shrimp, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. Topped with tuna, avocado, cilantro, and eel sauce. Served with habanero sauce
Crunchy Tuna*
Spicy tuna, tobikko, and cucumber. Rolled in tempura crunchies.
Da Hec
Tempura bell pepper, tempura yam, mango, jalapeno, and sprouts. Rolled in shichimi, topped with avocado, spicy honey teriyaki, sea salt, and sesame seeds.
Don Juan*
Spicy tuna, crab, cold smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Dragon*
Crab and avocado, topped with eel and eel sauce.
Dre Roll
Avocado, carrots, jicama, scallions, takuan, jalapeno and gochujang aioli, wrapped in shichimi soy, topped with ponzu and sprouts.
DTH*
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and spicy-sweet sauce.
Executive Suite*
Tempura shrimp, avocado, and cilantro. Topped with tuna, lime slices, masago, and scallions. Drizzled with eel sauce. Served with habanero sauce.
Fire Breathing Dragon
Crab, avocado, tempura onions, and spicy sauce, covered with cold smoked salmon, eel, ebi, and tobikko. Drizzled with spicy honey teriyaki sauce.
Hanna Natsu Maki
Mango, cucumber, shiso, and pickled daikon. Topped with spicy honey teriyaki, lime juice and habanero sauce.
Honey Badger
Inari tofu, mango, and cilantro. Topped with avocado, and tempura crunchies, drizzled with spicy honey teriyaki.
Hot Mamba
Avocado, inari tofu, cream cheese, red bell pepper, jalapeños, and scallions. Fried in a spicy tempura batter. Finished with jalapeño teriyaki and sesame seeds.
Jenny*
Crab and avocado, topped with fresh salmon and paper-thin lemon slices. Drizzled with ponzu
Kappa (cucumber)
Ninja Garden
Red bell pepper, house pickled radish, baby greens, scallions, asparagus, avocado, and yamagobo. Wrapped in shichimi soy paper.
PD*
Tuna, mango, and cilantro. Topped with avocado and tempura crunchies. Drizzled with spicy sweet sauce
Philly*
Cold smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.
Portland
Fried tofu, red bell peppers, avocado, and fresh ginger.
Rainbow*
California (crab and avocado) roll topped with maguro, ebi, hamachi, white fish, and salmon.
RF Snacker
Avocado, tempura fried onion, sriracha, and jalapeños. Topped with teriyaki sauce.
Samurai*
Spicy yellowtail, salmon, scallions, and cucumber. Rolled in tobikko.
Shawn Connory
Mango, cucumber, baby greens, cilantro, and grilled onion. Topped with spicy honey teriyaki.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy sauce, and eel sauce.
Something Tropical*
Tempura shrimp, spicy sauce, mango, and jalapeños. Rolled in cilantro. Topped with albacore, lime slices, scallions, eel sauce, ponzu, and tempura crunchies.
Spicy Masa Roll*
Mango, lime juice, tempura scallion, tuna and avocado. Topped with kampachi, habanero sauce, eel sauce and yuzu tobikko.
Spicy Tuna*
Spider Roll*
Deep fried prime soft-shell crab, cucumber, spicy sauce, sprouts, avocado, and sesame seeds. Topped with eel sauce.
Sugar House*
Fresh salmon, eel, steamed asparagus, spicy sauce, and avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce.
Sunshine*
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, and tobikko. Wrapped in soy paper, topped with spicy honey teriyaki sauce.
Takuando
Tekka*
tuna
The 720 Roll
Pickled daikon, takuan, jalapeños, yamagobo, and sprouts. Wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, yuzu sauce, sriracha, shichimi, and sesame seeds.
Tidal Wave*
Spicy albacore, tempura scallion and avocado
Tiger
Tiger shrimp, jalapeños, Gochujang aioli, scallions, avocado, and masago. Fried in a spicy tempura batter. Topped with jalapeño teriyaki sauce
TNT*
Spicy tuna, scallions, albacore, and jalapeno. Rolled in wasabi tobikko.
Tsunami Roll*
Deep fried prime soft-shell crab, spicy sauce, and cucumbers. Topped with tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, and eel sauce.
UniTy Roll*
Spicy tempura red crab, tamago, smoked salmon, spicy sauce, and asparagus. Topped with jalapeno teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.
Vegas*
Crab, cream cheese, cold smoked salmon, and avocado. Topped with spicy sauce and eel sauce.
Dinner
Dinner Combination
Includes miso soup, rice, tempura vegetables, and pork gyoza. Choose two entrée items.
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
Choice Top Sirloin Steak Teriyaki Dinner
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
Chicken Curry Dinner
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice
Chicken Katsu Dinner
Tender panko breaded chicken breast with Japanese BBQ sauce, pork gyoza, Asian slaw, tempura vegetables, and rice.
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki Dinner
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
Kids
KIDS California Roll
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
KIDS Chicken Teriyaki
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
KIDS Salmon Teriyaki
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
KIDS Tempura Fried Chicken
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
Cheesecakes
Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake
Layer of caramel cheesecake, layer of chocolate cheesecake with dark chocolate disks, topped with sweetened sour cream, caramel center, dark and milk chocolate disks
Double Lemon Cheesecake
Lemon cheesecake, topped with lemon curd and a sweetened sour cream center, graham crust
New York Style Cheesecake
Vanilla Cheesecake with sweetened sour cream frosting and graham crust.
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake swirled with raspberry preserves and white chocolate disks, sweetened sour cream top with pink swirl and white disk center, graham crust
Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake swirled with strawberry preserves, topped with lemon curd, graham crust
Toffee Crunch Cheesecake
Graham crust, caramel cheesecake layered with toffee pieces, topped with sweetened sour cream and caramel stripes with a toffee piece center
GF Soup and Salad
GF Japanese Cucumber Salad
With a sweet rice vinegar dressing
GF Miso Soup
GF Mixed Greens Salad
GF Seared Ahi Salad*
Pan-seared shichimi spiced Ahi, baby greens, avocado, jicama, and carrots in a sesame garlic vinaigrette.
GF Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicked Breast
Baby greens, water chestnuts, carrots, bell pepper, and Bermuda onion. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
GF Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Salmon
Baby greens, water chestnuts, carrots, bell pepper, and Bermuda onion. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
GF Small Plates
GF Tsunami Baby Back Ribs*
Pork ribs basted in our award-winning jalapeño teriyaki sauce. Served with Asian slaw.
GF Korean Style Bonelss Beef Short Ribs*
Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.
GF Organic Edamame
Choice of regular or habanero salt
GF Negima*
Thinly sliced New York steak wrapped around scallions, pan-seared with sautéed mushrooms and ginger teriyaki sauce. Substitute Asparagus for Scallions 13.99
GF Poki Tuna*
Hawaiian style tuna with sesame oil, ponzu, chili sauce, scallions, and cucumber salad
GF Teriyaki Skewers*
Your choice of either salmon, chicken, or beef
GF Char Grilled Shishito Peppers
Tossed in olive oil and sea salt. Served with ponzu.
GF Uli Edamame
Chili garlic fried edamame
GF Dinner
GF Dinner Combination
Includes miso soup, rice, vegetables, and cucumber salad. Choose two entrée items
GF Choice Top Sirloin Steak Teriyaki Dinner*
Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.
GF Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.
GF Salmon Teriyaki Dinner*
Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.
GF House Rolls
GF Alaska
Shrimp, cold smoked salmon, and avocado
GF Aloha*
Spicy tuna, jalapeño, fresh mango, and avocado
GF California
Shrimp and avocado
GF Cococabana*
Shrimp, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. Topped with tuna, avocado, and cilantro. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce and served with habanero sauce.
GF Cold Smoked Salmon and Avocado*
GF Executive Suite*
Shrimp, avocado, and cilantro. Topped with tuna, lime slices, and scallions. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce and served with habanero sauce.
GF Jenny*
Shrimp and avocado. Topped with fresh salmon and paper-thin lemon slices. Drizzled with ponzu.
GF Kappa (cucumber)
GF Negihama*
yellowtail and scallion
GF PD*
Tuna, mango, lime juice, and cilantro. Topped with avocado, drizzled with honey, sriracha, spicy, and teriyaki sauce.
GF Philly*
Cold smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber
GF Portland
Fried tofu, red bell peppers, avocado, and fresh ginger.
GF Rainbow*
California roll (shrimp and avocado) topped with maguro, ebi, hamachi, white fish, and salmon
GF Samurai*
Spicy yellowtail, salmon, scallions, and cucumber.
GF Spicy Salmon*
GF Spicy Tuna*
GF Spicy Yellowtail*
GF Sunshine*
Shrimp, spicy tuna, steamed asparagus, and avocado. Wrapped in soy paper and topped with teriyaki sauce
GF Tekka*
tuna
GF TNT*
Spicy tuna, scallions, albacore, and jalapeño.
GF Veggie Roll
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, carrots, jicama, and scallions.
GF Nigiri/Sashimi
GF Kids
GF Desserts
Chocolate Brownie (GF)
Rich, fudgy brownie made with sustainable Honduran chocolate, cage-free eggs, and gluten-free flour Paired with a scoop of Tsunami’s house-made vanilla ice cream.
Kids Chocolate Ice Cream
Kids Coconut Ice Cream
Kids Ginger Ice Crea
Kids Green Tea Ice Cream
Kids Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids Daily Ice Cream
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
10722 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095