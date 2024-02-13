- Home
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar Sugarhouse
No reviews yet
2223 S Highland Dr., Suites E3 & E4
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
TAKE OUT ITEMS
Take Out Items
- Chop Sticks
- Napkin
- Extra Wasabi
We include one small side of wasabi for every two rolls and every two order of nigiri and sashimi. Please order more if desired.
- Large Ginger$3.99
We include one small side of ginger for every two rolls and every two order of nigiri and sashimi. Extra ginger is available for $3.99 for a large container.
- Soy Sauce
We include one packet of soy sauce for every two rolls and every two order of nigiri and sashimi. Please order more if desired.
- Fork
- Spoon
- Low Sodium Soy Sauce
- GF Soy Sauce
- Chopstick Helpers
ToGo Side Sauce
- TOGO Side Eel Sauce$0.25
- TOGO Side Hab Sauce$0.75
- TOGO Side Jalapeno Teriyaki$0.25
- TOGO Side Katsu Sauce$0.25
- TOGO Side Ponzu$0.25
- TOGO Side Sesame Dressing (House Salad Dressing)$0.25
- TOGO Side Spicy Sauce/Mayo$0.50
- TOGO Side Sriracha$0.25
- TOGO Side Sweet & Sour$0.25
- TOGO Side Teriyaki Sauce$0.25
- TOGO Side Yuzu Dressing$0.25
- TOGO Vegetarian Tempura Sauce
MENU
Soup and Salad
- Japanese Cucumber Salad$4.99
With a sweet rice vinegar dressing
- Miso Soup$3.99
- Mixed Greens Salad$4.99
- Seared Ahi Salad*$17.99
Pan-seared shichimi spiced Ahi, baby greens, avocado, jicama, carrots, and crispy wontons. Dressed in a yuzu vinaigrette.
- Seaweed and Squid Salad$6.99
- Seaweed Salad$5.99
- Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast$14.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
- Teriyaki Salad - Salmon$16.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
Small Plates
- Tsunami Baby Back Ribs$14.99
Pork ribs basted in our award-winning jalapeño teriyaki sauce. Served with Asian slaw
- Korean Style Boneless Beef Short Ribs*$19.99
Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.
- Crispy Fried Calamari$12.99
Served with spicy aioli and ponzu sauce
- Organic Edamame$5.99
Choice of regular or habanero salt
- Tsunami Fried Chicken$8.99
- Gyoza (Pot Stickers)$7.99
Pork gyoza served with a sesame soy dipping sauce
- Kalbi Beef Skewers$7.99
Korean style marinated beef skewers garnished with pickled cucumbers and carrots.
- Negima*$14.99
Thinly sliced Choice New York steak wrapped around your choice of scallions or asparagus, pan-seared with sautéed mushrooms and ginger teriyaki sauce.
- Poki Tuna*$16.99
Hawaiian style tuna with sesame oil, tobikko, ponzu, chili sauce, scallions, and seaweed salad
- Salmon Rangoon$9.99
Fresh salmon and cream cheese fried in a wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Char Grilled Shishito Peppers$6.99
Tossed in olive oil and sea salt. Served with ponzu.
- Shrimp & Veg Tempura$12.99
- Shrimp Poppers$12.99
Shrimp fried in a lightly spiced batter. Served with our spicy aioli and habanero teriyaki sauces.
- Skewer Trio*$9.99
A combination of three of our favorite grilled skewers. One each Kalbi beef, teriyaki chicken, and teriyaki salmon.
- Teriyaki Skewers*$6.99
Your choice of either salmon, chicken, or beef
- Uli Edamame$6.99
- Vegetable Gyoza$7.99
Vegetable gyoza served with a sesame soy dipping sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$8.99
Assorted fresh vegetables fried in a crispy tempura batter. Vegetarian broth available upon request.
Crispy Style Sushi (2 pieces per order)
- Avocado slices with jalapeño infused honey, sea salt and nori$2.99
Avocado slices with jalapeño infused honey, sea salt and nori
- Shiitake Crispy Sushi$3.99
Grilled fresh Shiitake mushrooms with teriyaki, scallions, and sesame seeds
- Spicy tuna with scallions and crunchy shallots$6.99
Spicy tuna with scallions and crunchy shallots
Nigiri/Sashimi
House Rolls
- Alaska*$6.99
Crab, cold smoked salmon, and avocado.
- Aloha*$9.99
Spicy tuna, jalapeños, fresh mango, and avocado.
- BTC Roll*$8.99
Tempura white fish, avocado, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. Rolled in sesame seeds and cilantro. Drizzled with ponzu.
- Buddha$8.99
Asparagus, jicama, carrots, scallions, and avocado. Fried in tempura batter. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
- California$6.99
Crab and avocado
- Cococabana*$14.99
Coconut battered shrimp, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. Topped with tuna, avocado, cilantro, and eel sauce. Served with habanero sauce
- Crunchy Tuna*$7.99
Spicy tuna, tobikko, and cucumber. Rolled in tempura crunchies.
- Da Hec$9.99
Tempura bell pepper, tempura yam, mango, jalapeno, and sprouts. Rolled in shichimi, topped with avocado, spicy honey teriyaki, sea salt, and sesame seeds.
- Don Juan*$10.99
Spicy tuna, crab, cold smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese. Fried in tempura batter. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Dragon*$12.99
Crab and avocado, topped with eel and eel sauce.
- Dre Roll$8.99
Avocado, carrots, jicama, scallions, takuan, jalapeno and gochujang aioli, wrapped in shichimi soy, topped with ponzu and sprouts.
- DTH*$10.99
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, tempura fried, and finished with a spicy-sweet sauce.
- Executive Suite*$14.99
Tempura shrimp, avocado, and cilantro. Topped with tuna, lime slices, masago, and scallions. Drizzled with eel sauce. Served with habanero sauce.
- Fire Breathing Dragon$13.99
Crab, avocado, tempura onions, and spicy sauce, covered with cold smoked salmon, eel, ebi, and tobikko. Drizzled with spicy honey teriyaki sauce.
- Hanna Natsu Maki$7.99Out of stock
Mango, cucumber, shiso, and pickled daikon. Topped with spicy honey teriyaki, lime juice and habanero sauce.
- Honey Badger$9.99
Inari tofu, mango, and cilantro. Topped with avocado, and tempura crunchies, drizzled with spicy honey teriyaki.
- Hot Mamba$9.99
Avocado, inari tofu, cream cheese, red bell pepper, jalapeños, and scallions. Fried in a spicy tempura batter. Finished with jalapeño teriyaki and sesame seeds.
- Jenny*$14.99
Crab and avocado, topped with fresh salmon and paper-thin lemon slices. Drizzled with ponzu
- Kappa (cucumber)$3.99
- Ninja Garden$6.99
Red bell pepper, house pickled radish, baby greens, scallions, asparagus, avocado, and yamagobo. Wrapped in shichimi soy paper.
- PD*$13.99
Tuna, mango, and cilantro. Topped with avocado and tempura crunchies. Drizzled with spicy sweet sauce
- Philly*$7.99
Cold smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.
- Portland$6.99
Fried tofu, red bell peppers, avocado, and fresh ginger.
- Rainbow*$14.99
California (crab and avocado) roll topped with maguro, ebi, hamachi, white fish, and salmon.
- RF Snacker$6.99
Avocado, tempura fried onion, sriracha, and jalapeños. Topped with teriyaki sauce.
- Samurai*$9.99
Spicy yellowtail, salmon, scallions, and cucumber. Rolled in tobikko.
- Shawn Connory$5.99
Mango, cucumber, baby greens, cilantro, and grilled onion. Topped with spicy honey teriyaki.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.99
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy sauce, and eel sauce.
- Something Tropical*$14.99
Tempura shrimp, spicy sauce, mango, and jalapeños. Rolled in cilantro. Topped with albacore, lime slices, scallions, eel sauce, ponzu, and tempura crunchies.
- Spicy Masa Roll*$14.99
Mango, lime juice, tempura scallion, tuna and avocado. Topped with kampachi, habanero sauce, eel sauce and yuzu tobikko.
- Spicy Tuna*$6.99
- Spider Roll*$11.99Out of stock
Deep fried prime soft-shell crab, cucumber, spicy sauce, sprouts, avocado, and sesame seeds. Topped with eel sauce.
- Sugar House*$8.99
Fresh salmon, eel, steamed asparagus, spicy sauce, and avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce.
- Sunshine*$16.99
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, and tobikko. Wrapped in soy paper, topped with spicy honey teriyaki sauce.
- Takuando$6.99
- Tekka*$5.99
tuna
- The 720 Roll$8.99
Pickled daikon, takuan, jalapeños, yamagobo, and sprouts. Wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, yuzu sauce, sriracha, shichimi, and sesame seeds.
- Tidal Wave*$8.99
Spicy albacore, tempura scallion and avocado
- Tiger$10.99
Tiger shrimp, jalapeños, Gochujang aioli, scallions, avocado, and masago. Fried in a spicy tempura batter. Topped with jalapeño teriyaki sauce
- TNT*$8.99
Spicy tuna, scallions, albacore, and jalapeno. Rolled in wasabi tobikko.
- Tsunami Roll*$16.99Out of stock
Deep fried prime soft-shell crab, spicy sauce, and cucumbers. Topped with tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, and eel sauce.
- UniTy Roll*$10.99Out of stock
Spicy tempura red crab, tamago, smoked salmon, spicy sauce, and asparagus. Topped with jalapeno teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.
- Vegas*$12.99
Crab, cream cheese, cold smoked salmon, and avocado. Tempura fried and topped with spicy sauce and eel sauce.
Dinner
- Dinner Combination$21.99
Includes miso soup, rice, tempura vegetables, and pork gyoza. Choose two entrée items.
- Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$15.99
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
- Choice Top Sirloin Steak Teriyaki Dinner$19.99
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
- Chicken Curry Dinner$15.99Out of stock
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice
- Chicken Katsu Dinner$15.99
Tender panko breaded chicken breast with Japanese BBQ sauce, pork gyoza, Asian slaw, tempura vegetables, and rice.
- Grilled Salmon Teriyaki Dinner$18.99
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
- Shrimp Tempura Dinner$18.99
Served with tempura vegetables and rice
Kids
- KIDS California Roll$9.99
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
- KIDS Chicken Teriyaki$9.99
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
- KIDS Salmon Teriyaki$9.99
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
- KIDS Tempura Fried Chicken$9.99
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
Dessert
GF MENU
GF Soup and Salad
- GF Japanese Cucumber Salad$4.99
With a sweet rice vinegar dressing
- GF Miso Soup$3.99
- GF Mixed Greens Salad$4.99
- GF Seared Ahi Salad*$17.99
Pan-seared shichimi spiced Ahi, baby greens, avocado, jicama, and carrots in a sesame garlic vinaigrette.
- GF Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast$14.99
Baby greens, water chestnuts, carrots, bell pepper, and Bermuda onion. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
- GF Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Salmon$16.99
Baby greens, water chestnuts, carrots, bell pepper, and Bermuda onion. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
GF Small Plates
- GF Tsunami Baby Back Ribs*$15.99
Pork ribs basted in our award-winning jalapeño teriyaki sauce. Served with Asian slaw.
- GF Korean Style Bonelss Beef Short Ribs*$19.99
Short ribs marinated in our house Kalbi sauce. Served with rice and house pickled vegetables.
- GF Organic Edamame$5.99
Choice of regular or habanero salt
- GF Negima*$14.99
Thinly sliced Choice New York steak wrapped around your choice of scallions or asparagus, pan-seared with sautéed mushrooms and ginger teriyaki sauce.
- GF Poki Tuna*$16.99
Hawaiian style tuna with sesame oil, ponzu, chili sauce, scallions, and cucumber salad
- GF Teriyaki Skewers*$6.99
Your choice of either salmon, chicken, or beef
- GF Char Grilled Shishito Peppers$6.99
Tossed in olive oil and sea salt. Served with ponzu.
- GF Uli Edamame$6.99
Chili garlic fried edamame
GF Dinner
- GF Dinner Combination$22.99
Includes miso soup, rice, vegetables, and cucumber salad. Choose two entrée items
- GF Choice Top Sirloin Steak Teriyaki Dinner*$19.99
Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.
- GF Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$15.99
Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.
- GF Salmon Teriyaki Dinner*$19.99
Includes miso soup, rice, and vegetables.
GF House Rolls
- GF Alaska$7.99
Shrimp, cold smoked salmon, and avocado
- GF Aloha*$9.99
Spicy tuna, jalapeño, fresh mango, and avocado
- GF California$7.99
Shrimp and avocado
- GF Cococabana*$14.99
Shrimp, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. Topped with tuna, avocado, and cilantro. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce and served with habanero sauce.
- GF Cold Smoked Salmon and Avocado*$5.99
- GF Executive Suite*$14.99
Shrimp, avocado, and cilantro. Topped with tuna, lime slices, and scallions. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce and served with habanero sauce.
- GF Jenny*$15.99
Shrimp and avocado. Topped with fresh salmon and paper-thin lemon slices. Drizzled with ponzu.
- GF Kappa (cucumber)$3.99
- GF Negihama*$5.99
yellowtail and scallion
- GF PD*$13.99
Tuna, mango, lime juice, and cilantro. Topped with avocado, drizzled with honey, sriracha, spicy, and teriyaki sauce.
- GF Philly*$7.99
Cold smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber
- GF Portland$6.99
Fried tofu, red bell peppers, avocado, and fresh ginger.
- GF Rainbow*$14.99
California roll (shrimp and avocado) topped with maguro, ebi, hamachi, white fish, and salmon
- GF Samurai*$9.99
Spicy yellowtail, salmon, scallions, and cucumber.
- GF Spicy Salmon*$5.99
- GF Spicy Tuna*$6.99
- GF Spicy Yellowtail*$6.99
- GF Sunshine*$16.99
Shrimp, spicy tuna, steamed asparagus, and avocado. Wrapped in soy paper and topped with teriyaki sauce
- GF Tekka*$5.99
tuna
- GF TNT*$8.99
Spicy tuna, scallions, albacore, and jalapeño.
- GF Veggie Roll$5.99
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, carrots, jicama, and scallions.
GF Nigiri/Sashimi
GF Kids
GF Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
