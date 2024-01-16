Tsunami Sushi & Thai 5889 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
5889 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Food
Starters
- 1. Dragon Egg *
Spicy crab sticks wrapped with avocado topped with fish eggs$8.95
- 2. Salmon Roses *
Salmon , Avocado and salmon roe$12.95
- 3. Tuna Tartare *
Spicy tuna with Japanese dressing, avocado, masago, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and crunch served with chips.$9.95
- 4. Sashimi Sampler *
Sliced tuna, salmon, and white fish$12.95
- 5. Sushi Sampler *
Sliced tuna, salmon, and white fish over rice$12.95
- 6. Hot Hamachi *
Yellow tail topped with fresh jalapeño slices, sesame seeds, Japanese dressing, and hot sauce$12.95
- 7. Seaweed Salad
Wakame seaweed soaked in a Japanese dressing and topped with sesame seeds$5.95
- 8. Spicy Kani Salad
Shredded crab sticks tossed in a mix of spicy mayo topped with sesame seeds and masago.$5.95
- 9. Crab Rangoon
Sweetened cream cheese with bits of crab sticks stuffed into a wonton and then deep-fried served with sweet chili sauce.$6.95
- 10. Edamame
Asian soybeans tossed with your choice of sea salt or a spicy seasoning$5.95
- 11. Pork Dumplings
Ground pork, fresh garlic, onion, and cabbage. Your choice of steamed, pan or deep fried. Served with dumpling sauce$6.95
- 12. Thai Fish Cakes
Fish, green beans, red curry paste, and lime leaves with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers and crunch peanuts.$6.95
- 13. Vegetable Tempura
Sweet potatoes, onions, and broccoli, battered and fried to a crisp. Served with tempura sauce$7.95
- 14. Shrimp Tempura
Prawns dipped in batter, fried and served with tempura sauce$12.95
- 15. Tsunami Firecracker *
Spicy tuna, seasoned crispy sushi rice, avocado slices, sesame seeds, topped with masago and a creamy spicy sauce$12.95
- 16. Soft Shell Crabs
Two soft shell crabs batted and deep fried served with tempura sauce$12.95
- 17. Calamari
Slices of squid battered and deep fried served with sweet chili sauce$7.95
- 18. Thai Chicken Wings
Thai style wings topped with fried onions served with sweet chili sauce$10.95
- 19. Spring Rolls
Vegetable appetizer stuffed with carrots, cabbage, and seasoning, served with sweet chili sauce$5.95
- 20. Thai Grilled Pork
Pork Loin marinated with soy sauce and thai seasoning served with Tamarind sauce mixed with rice powder, lime juice , crush chili and scallions.$12.95
- 21. Takoyaki
Chopped octopus, made from wheat batter, deep-fired and topped with bonito flakes, mayo, and eel sauce$9.95
Salads
- 22. Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken breast battered, onions, scallions, tomatoes, lime juice, lettuce, crush chili and rice powder$12.95
- 23. House Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumbers topped with a ginger dressing$5.95
- 24.. Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
Shredded green papaya with tomatoes, carrots, and garlic mixed in a fresh lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts$10.95
- 25. Thai Seafood Salad
Mixture of scallops, mussels, shrimp, and squid, steamed then sautéed in a sauce of onions, scallions, tomatoes, and red chili peppers$16.95
- 26. Chicken Larb Salad
Minced chicken breast marinated in herbs, chills, lime juice, toasted ground rice, and scallions served on a bed of crispy lettuce$12.95
- 27. Crying Tiger Beef
Sirloin steak marinated in soy sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with a side of tamarind sauce mixed with rice powder, lime juice, chills, and scallions$15.95
- 28. Yum Woon Sen
Steamed bean thread noodles, shrimp, minced chicken, onions, tomato, and scallions with chili paste and lime juice served on a bed of lettuce$13.95
Soups
- 29. Miso
Traditional Japanese soup consisting of dashi stock blended with softened miso paste and small cubes of tofu sprinkled with scallions and dried seaweed.$4.95
- 30. Wonton
Steamed seasoned minced chicken wrapped in a wonton served in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and scallions$6.95
- 31. Tom Yum Small
This flavorful soup is made with lemon grass, lime juice, crushed chili peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and your choice of protein: chicken, pork, tofu , Beef or shrimp +$2$6.95
- 32. Tom Yum Large
This flavorful soup is made with lemon grass, lime juice, crushed chili peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and your choice of protein: chicken, pork, tofu, Beef or shrimp +$5$12.95
- 33. Tom Kha Small
Rich creamy and sweet. The broth is made of coconut milk with lemon grass, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and your choice of protein: chicken, pork ,tofu, beef or shrimp +$2$6.95
- 34. Tom Kha Large
Rich and creamy yet tangy and sweet. The broth is made of coconut milk with lemon grass, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and your choice of protein: chicken, pork , tofu , beef or shrimp +$5$12.95
- 35. Tom Zab
Tom zab' originates from Isan or northeast Thailand. A spicy dish with clear soup, full of chewy pork ribs and herbs with sour and spicy taste$15.95
- 36. Chicken rice soup
Steamed chicken and rice in a chicken broth topped with fried garlic and scallions.$9.95
Soup Special
- 37. Udon Soup
Japanese udon noodles, bbq pork, broccoli, eegs, and fish balls in the Japanese broth (broth made of dashi, soy sauce and mirin) topped with scallions and bonito flakes.$16.95
- 38. Miso Ramen Soup
Japanese ramen noodles, bbq pork, broccoli, eegs and fish balls in the Japanese broth (broth made of miso paste and dashi) topped with scallions and nori.$16.95
- 39. Tom Yum Noodles Soup
Rice noodles, ground pork, bean sprouts, roasted chili flakes, lime juice, and roasted peanuts in a thai tom yum broth. (Broth made of tom yum paste, lime leaves, and lemongrass$16.95
- 40. Pho Noodles Soup
Rice noodles, beef, bean sprouts, basil, and jalapeño in the beef broth (beef broth made from bones and meat that's flavored with star anise and cloves for a subtle spice)$17.95
Nigiri or Sashimi
- 41. Escolar (Shiro Maguro) *$6.95
- 42. Tuna (Maguro) *$7.95
- 43. Salmon (Sake) *$7.95
- 44. Smoked Salmon (Sake) *$7.95
- 45. Yellow Tail (Hamachi) *$7.95
- 46. Octopus (Tako)$6.95
- 47. Eel (Unagi)$8.95
- 48. Shrimp (Ebi)$6.95
- 49. Krab (Kani Kama)$5.95
- 50. Fresh Scallops (Kobashiro) *$8.95
- 51. Japanese Omelete (Tamago)$6.95
- 52. Smelt Roe (Masago) *$7.95
- 53. Salmon Roe (Ikura) *$8.95
- 54. Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) *$7.95
Classic rolls (online)
- C1. Avocado Roll
Avocado , Rice, Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C2. Cucumber Roll
Cucumber , Rice , Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C3. Tuna Roll *
Tuna , Rice, Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C4. Tuna Avocado Roll *
Tuna , Avocado, Seaweed, Rice and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C5. Salmon Roll *
Salmon , Rice , Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C6. Salmon Avocado Roll*
Salmon , Avocado ,Rice , Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C7. Yellow tail Roll *
Yellow tail , Rice , Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C8. Yellow tail scallions Roll *
Yellow tail, scallions , Rice , Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C9. Yellow tail Jalapeño Roll *
Yellow tail, Jalapeno , Rice , Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C10. Veggie Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Carrots, Lettuce , Rice , Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C11. Boston Roll
Steamed shrimp, lettuce, Carrots , Rice , Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C12. California Roll
Crab sticks, Cucumber, Avocado , Rice , Seaweed and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C13. Chicken Tempura Roll
Chicken battered and deep fried, Avocado, Cucumber , Rice , Seaweed, eel sauce and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C14. J.B. Roll *
Salmon , Cream cheese, Scallions , Rice , Seaweed, and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C15. Philly Roll *
Smoke Salon, Cream Cheese, Rice , Seaweed, and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C16. Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp battered and deep fried, Avocado, Cucumber , Rice , Seaweed, eel sauce and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C17. Spicy Tuna Roll *
Spicy Tuna, Spicy mayo, Cucumber , Rice , Seaweed, and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C18. Spicy Salmon Roll *
Spicy Salmon,Spicy mayo, Cucumber , Rice , Seaweed, and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C19. Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Sweet Potato battered and deep fried, Eel sauce , Rice , Seaweed, and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C20. Eel Roll
Eel , Avocado , Cucumber , Rice , Seaweed, Eel sauce and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- C21. Mango Veggie Roll
Mango, Cream Cheese, Cucumber , Carrots , Rice , Seaweed, and Sesame seeds.$8.00
- Spider Roll
Soft shell Crab battered and deep fried , Avocado , Asparagus, Rice, Seaweed, Sesame seeds and Eel sauce.$12.95
Signature Rolls
- 69. Alaska *
Crab sticks, cucumber and avocado topped with salmon and Ikura$15.95
- 70. Bangkok *
Shrimp, avocado, asparagus, masago, scallops, spicy mayo, and hot sauce$16.95
- 71. Chicken Crunchy
Chicken tempura, avocado, cream cheese, deep-fried and topped with crunchy flakes and eel sauce$15.95
- 72. Tsunami
Krab, avocado, cream cheese, deep-fried and then topped with crunchy flakes eel sauce$16.95
- 73. Dragon
Eel, avocado, and cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce$15.95
- 74. Godzilla
Krab, tamago, and avocado topped with bbq eel, tobiko, and eel sauce$16.95
- 75. Hawaiian *
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, masago, and Japanese dressing$16.95
- 76. Spicy Jalapeno *
Spicy tuna tamago cucumber topped with white fish, jalapeño, and hot sauce$15.95
- 77. Rainbow *
Krab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish$15.95
- 78. Naruto *
Salmon, tuna, whtie fish, avocado wrapped with cucumber. Topped with Japanese dressing$15.95
- 79. Pink Lady *
Salmon, tuna, mangoes, cucumber, and avocado wrapped with soy papers$16.95
- 80. Veggie Tuna *
Cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, lettuce topped with tuna, black pepper, jalapeño, and ponzu sauce$15.95
- 81. Tuna Lover *
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, tobiko, scallions, and spicy mayo$16.95
- 82 Lemon Salmon *
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber topped with salmon, lemon, and eel sauce$16.95
- 83. Snowman *
Yellowtail, masago, cucumber, and avocado topped with escolar, tobiko, and eel sauce$16.95
- 84. Tropical
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and mangoes topped with avocado, eel sauce, and tropical sauce$16.95
- 85. Dancing Eel
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with bbq eel, avocado, and tobiko eel sauce$16.95
- 86. Lady in Red
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab, masago, scallions, and eel sauce$16.95
- 87. Volcano Lava
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese topped with spicy krab, avocado spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunch$16.95
- 88. Double Shrimp
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with steamed shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo$16.95
- Deluxe Roll Combo
You choice of a signature roll and 2 classic rolls from the manu$26.95
Signature Bowls
- 55. Kai Sen Don *
A bowl of rice topped with tuna, salmon, escolar, shrimp, yellow tail, octopus ,sesame seeds, and salmon roe.$25.95
- 55. Unagi Don
A bowl of rice topped with bbq eel, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.$19.95
- 57. Tuna Poke *
Choice of salad or a bowl of rice topped with tuna, cucumber, avocado, masago, scallions, sesame seeds, and poke sauce$19.95
- 58. Salmon Poke *
Choice of salad or a bowl of rice topped with salmon, cucumber, avocado, masago, scallions, sesame seeds, and poke sauce$19.95
Party Set Platters
- 62. Sashimi Platter *
18 pieces of a variety of fresh fish. (No rice)$48.00
- 63. Sushi Platter *
18 pieces of a variety of fresh fish. (Fish over the rice)$48.00
- 64. Tokyo Platter *
8 pieces of sushi and 9 pieces of sashimi (chef's choice) and rainbow roll$55.00
- 65. Animal Kingdom
Dragon, double shrimp, California, chicken tempura, shrimp tempura, and miso soup$60.00
- 66. Hollywood Studios *
Hawaiian, Alaska, Philly, Spicy tuna, California, and miso soup$60.00
- 67. Magic Kingdom *
Volcano lava, Rainbow California, Boston, Spicy tuna, and miso soup$60.00
- 68. Epcot *
Your choice of any 2 signature rolls and 3 classic rolls from the menu$65.00
Fried Rice
- 89. Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onions, carrots in a light soy sauce; topped with scallions and served with tomatoes and cucumber slices$16.95
- 90. Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, raisins, pineapple, and yellow curry powder. Topped with scallions, cashews, and served with tomatoes and cucumbers slices$17.95
- 91. Basil Fried Rice
Thai style stir-fried rice with fresh sweet basil, bell peppers, and onions$16.95
- 92. Tsunami Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, chicken, pork, beef, and shrimp in a light soy sauce. Topped with scallions and served with tomatoes and cucumber slices$18.95
- 93. Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg and shrimp in a light tom yum paste. Topped with scallions and served with tomatoes and cucumbers slices$18.95
Noodles
- 94. Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts in a light sweet tamarind sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts and scallions. Served with a lime slice$16.95
- 95. Pad Woon Sen
Sautéed bean thread noodles, egg, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, scallions, in a light garlic sauce$16.95
- 96. Drunken Noodles
Thai stir-fried flat noodles in a spicy sauce with bell pepper, basil, onion, and tomatoes$16.95
- 97. Pad See Ew
Thai stir-fried flat noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, carrots, and broccoli$16.95
Curries
- 98. Panang Curry
Sweet creamy coconut milk with panang curry paste, lime leaves, broccoli and carrots$16.95
- 99. Massaman Curry
Creamy coconut milk with massaman curry paste, potatoes, carrots, and crush peanuts.$16.95
- 100. Green Curry
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil$16.95
- 101. Red Curry
Spicy red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil$16.95
- 102. Yellow Curry
Sweet coconut milk & yellow curry paste, onions, potatoes and carrots$16.95
Hibachi
- Hibachi Chicken
Chicken Breast Seared on the grill with teriyaki sauce paired with your choice of two (Steamed or sautéed veggie , fried , Yaki udon, Steamed or fried rice) and yum yum sauce on the side.$17.95
- Hibachi Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp seared on the grill with teriyaki sauce paired with your choice of two (Steamed or sautéed veggie , fried , Yaki udon, Steamed or fried rice) and yum yum sauce on the side.$20.00
- Hibachi NY Strip
New York strip Steak Seared on the grill with teriyaki sauce paired with your choice of two (Steamed or sautéed veggie , fried , Yaki udon, Steamed or fried rice) and yum yum sauce on the side.$25.00
- Hibachi Salmon
Atlantic Salmon Seared on the grill with teriyaki sauce paired with your choice of two (Steamed or sautéed veggie , fried , Yaki udon, Steamed or fried rice) and yum yum sauce on the side.$25.00
- Hibachi Scallops
Jumbo Scallops Seared on the grill with teriyaki sauce paired with your choice of two (Steamed or sautéed veggie , fried , Yaki udon, Steamed or fried rice) and yum yum sauce on the side.$25.00
Entrees
- 104. Pepper Steak
Sliced Steak sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions in soy sauce and garlic sauce.$17.95
- 105. Cashew Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast fried and sautéed with roasted cashews, bell peppers, onions and dried chili topped with scallions.$16.95
- 106. Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast sautéed in sweet and chili sauce with onions, pineapples, and bell peppers topped with scallions and sesame seeds.$16.95
- 107. Orange Chicken
Crispy Chicken breast in a sweet and tangy orang glazed sauce, fresh orange, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.$16.95
- 108. Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken sautéed with savory sauce, broccoli, topped with sesame seeds.$16.95
- 109. Thai Tamarind Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp sautéed with tamarind sauce , chili, fried onions, broccoli and carrots.$18.95
- 110. Asparagus Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp and asparagus sautéed in a lightly garlic sauce topped with fried garlic and scallions.$18.95
- 111. Seafood Stir-Fried
Mixed seafood , eggs, onions, scallions and be;; peppers sautéed in a lightly curry powder, soy sauce and garlic sauce.$19.95
- 112. Crispy Fish Fillets
Fish fillets deep fried, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, sautéed in a tamarind sauce.$22.95
- 113. Garlic Pepper Stir-fry
Stir-fried in a garlic sauce with black peppers, and topped with fried garlic, paired with steamed broccoli and carrots.$16.95
- 114. Teriyaki
stir-fried in a teriyaki sauce paired with steamed broccoli and carrots, topped with sesame seeds.$16.95
- 115. Pad Kaprao
Classic and flavorful Thai stir fry. This dish has basil, bell peppers, and onions in a garlic sauce.$16.95
- 116. Ginger Stir-fry
A tantalizing stir fry sautéed, to perfection. Infused with ginger, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers.$16.95