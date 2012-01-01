- Home
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
$
333 S. Alameda St
Unit 301
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Top 5 Popular Items
Family / Party Menu
🌱 Veggie Meat
Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup
NEW. Marinated vegan soybean meat (yakiniku) with homemade chilled udon and fresh vegan bukkake sauce topped with grated radish.
Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Udon
NEW. Vegan. Homemade fresh veggie (vegan) dashi soup udon with marinated veggie meat (yakiniku) topping made from soybeans.
Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Mini Bowl
NEW. Half-sized Veggie Meat Yakiniku made from soybeans over white rice. Vegan. Green onions optional upon request.
Veggie Meat Omusubi
NEW. Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) made with 100% soybeans filled rice wrapped in nori (seaweed).
Veggie Meat (Yakiniku)
NEW. Veggie Meat Yakiniku made from marinated soybeans. Vegan. Green onions optional upon requ
❄️ Cold Udon Menu 🍜/ NON SOUP
Vegan Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup
NEW! Vegan. Handmade udon noodles w/ chilled vegan bukkake sauce, wakame (seaweed), grated ginger/radish topping.
Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup
Homemade udon noodle with Dried Bonito & Grated Ginger and Radish Topping. Chilled bukake sauce is poured over noodles. *Please note this is a cold dish with chilled sauce on the side* Request for hot if needed.
Niku Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup
Homemade udon noodle with Seasoned Marinated Sweet Beef topping, Grated Ginger & Radish topping. Chilled bukake sauce is poured over noodles. *Please note this is a cold dish with chilled sauce on the side* Request for hot if needed.
Niku Niku Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup
NEW. All protein in one bowl of homemade udon noodles with chilled Bukkake Sauce, daikon radish, and grated ginger. Comes with 3-4 Slices of Chicken Chashu, 2 slices of Pork Chashu, and serving of marinated sweet Niku (beef).
Zaru Udon (COLD)/ Non Soup
Homemade Chilled udon noodles, accompanied by a Chilled Dipping (Bukake) Sauce. *Please note this is a cold dish with chilled sauce on the side*
Chicken Chashu Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup
Soup Udon
Build Your Own Udon
Starting from $5.00: Choose your Soup Base, Noodle, and Toppings.
Niku Udon
Best selling homemade udon noodle with dashi soup & marinated (sweet) beef topping.
Niku Niku Udon
NEW. All Protein in one bowl of our homemade signature udon noodles. Comes with 3-4 Slices of Chicken Chashu, 2 slices of Pork Chashu, and a serving of marinated sweet Niku (beef) with dashi soup.
Chashu Udon
Homemade noodle with soup & sliced marinated chashu pork (3pc) or chicken (6pc) topping.
Kake Udon
Signature homemade regular udon noodles with dashi soup.
Wakame Udon
Homemade udon noodle with dashi soup & seasoned seaweed topping.
Kitsune Udon
Homemade noodle with soup & deep-fried tofu topping.
Spicy Dashi Soup Udon
NEW. Spicy dashi soup has renewed to even spicier version made from our original Dashi soup with Doubanjian, Jalapeno, and Japanese peppers! Comes with original marinated sweet beef, soft boiled egg, and homemade udon noodles. Taste great with Cheese topping (recommended)!
Spicy Dashi Soup Udon w/ Cheese
NEW. Cheesy version of Spicy dashi soup udon made with Doubanjian, Jalapeno, and Japanese peppers! Comes with 50/50 Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, original marinated sweet beef, soft boiled egg, and homemade udon noodles.
Tempura Udon
Special Tempura Udon
NEW. All your favorite tempuras in one! Homemade dashi soup udon comes with freshly made crispy tempuras including: 2pc Shrimp, 1pc Chicken, 1pc Pumpkin, 1pc Soft Boiled Egg, & Green Beans Tempuras!
Tempura Udon
Homemade udon noodle with dashi soup, wakame (seasoned seaweed), 2 shrimps and sweet potato tempura.
Shrimp Tempura Udon
*NEW* Homemade Udon noodles w/ crispy & fresh 3 piece up-sized shrimp tempura & wakame (seaweed). Accompanied by our signature dashi soup base.
Chicken Tempura Udon
*NEW* Homemade udon noodle with 3 pieces of fresh chicken breast tempura, wakame (seaweed) and dashi soup.
Veggie Tempura Udon
*NEW* Fresh tempura w/ Veggies, including sweet potato, eggplant pumpkin, broccoli, grean beans with regular dashi soup. Vegan soup +$1.
Curry Udon
Karaage Cheese Curry Udon
NEW! Karaage chicken & cheese topping over Japanese homemade curry soup & udon noodles. *Torched cheese requested for Dine-Ins ONLY*
Special Tempura Curry Udon
NEW. All your favorite tempuras in one! Homemade Japanese curry soup udon comes with freshly made crispy tempuras including: 2pc Shrimp, 1pc Chicken, 1pc Pumpkin, 1pc Soft Boiled Egg, & Green Beans Tempuras!
Niku Niku Curry Udon
NEW. All protein in one bowl of udon noodles with homemade Japanese Curry. Comes with 3-4 Slices of Chicken Chashu, 2 slices of Pork Chashu, and a serving of marinated sweet Niku (beef).
Niku Curry Udon
Homemade noodle with Curry soup & seasoned beef topping.
Tempura Curry Udon
Homemade udon noodle with Curry soup & 2 shrimps and pumpkin tempura.
Pork Katsu Curry Udon
Homemade noodle with Curry soup & Pork Katsu.
Chicken Katsu Curry Udon
Homemade noodle with Curry soup & Chicken Katsu.
Vegan Menu
Zaru (Vegan) Udon
NEW. Homemade chilled udon noodles with chilled vegan bukkake dipping sauce.
Veggie Tempura Udon (Vegan)
*NEW* Vegan. Fresh tempura w/ Veggies, including sweet potato, eggplant pumpkin, broccoli, grean beans with vegan dashi soup.
Kake (Vegan) Udon
Vegan. Signature homemade regular udon noodles with vegan soup.
Kitsune (Vegan) Udon
Vegan. Homemade noodle with vegan soup & deep-fried tofu topping.
Wakame (Vegan) Udon
Vegan. Homemade noodle with vegan soup & seaweed topping.
Veggie Curry Plate
Vegan. Japanese curry and rice with steamed vegetable topping.
Plain Curry Plate
Vegan. Japanese homemade curry and rice.
Veggie Tempura Set (6 piece choice)
Vegan. 6 choices of your favorite veggie tempura.
Mini Veggie Bowl
Vegan. Half size mixed steamed veggies over rice & teriyaki sauce.
Mini Curry Bowl
Vegan. Half size Japanese curry over rice.
Veggie Spring Roll (4pc)
NEW! Vegan. Mixed vegetable spring rolls w/ sauce.
Sea Salt Edamame
Vegan. Steamed edamame sea salt seasoning.
Plain Omusubi
Plain rice wrapped in nori.
Wasabi Omusubi
*NEW* HOT & watery diced wasabi filled rice ball. Wasabi are cut from stem.
Curry Plates
Shrimp Katsu Curry Plate
*NEW* Three-piece deep fried breaded shrimp katsu over rice and homemade Japanese curry.
Beef Curry Plate
Japanese curry and rice with marinated beef topping.
Karaage Chicken Curry Plate
Japanese curry and rice with deep fried Japanese karaage chicken.
Croquette Curry Plate
Vegetarian. Japanese curry and rice with cooked vegetable topping.
Veggie Curry Plate
Vegan. Japanese curry and rice with steamed vegetable topping.
Bowls
Mentai Chicken Chashu Bowl
NEW. Marinated chicken breast (3pc) chashu-style slices, diced chicken chashu, and mentai (seasoned cod roe) topping over rice.
Sukiyaki Bowl
Japanese traditional marinated sweet beef and egg mix over rice.
Karaage Chicken Bowl
Deep fried Japanese karaage chicken over rice with steamed broccoli and half-egg.
Beef Bowl
Marinated sweet beef over rice.
Chashu Bowl
Diced pork chashu over rice with broccoli.
Pork Katsu Bowl
Deep fried pork katsu cooked with egg. Served over rice.
Chicken Katsu Bowl
Deep fried chicken katsu cooked with egg. Served over rice.
Tempura Bowl
Assorted tempura including 2 shrimps, 1 sweet potato, 1 soft boiled egg, 1 broccoli, and 1 pumpkin over rice. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Tempura Bowl
*NEW* Tangy & crispy chicken tempura bowl served w/ three chicken breast meat tempura, rice, and a side of our Tsurumaru Original sweet sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Bowl
*NEW* Tangy & crispy shrimp tempura bowl served w/ three up-sized fresh shrimp tempura, rice, and a side of our Tsurumaru Original sweet sauce.
Mini Bowl
Mini Mentai Chicken Chashu Bowl
NEW. Diced chashu-style chicken breast & mentai (seasoned cod roe) topping over rice.
Mini Beef Bowl
Half size marinated beef over rice.
Mini Curry Bowl
Vegan. Half size Japanese curry over rice.
Mini Veggie Bowl
Vegan. Half size mixed steamed veggies over rice & teriyaki sauce.
Bento Box
Niku Niku Bento Box
*NEW* Marinated Niku (beef) serving and other proteins such as Karaage Chicken (3-4pc), Gyoza (3pc), side of Japanese pickled radish, and Tamago (egg). Also comes with Miso Soup and large white rice that will fill you up!
Ichiban Bento Box
*NEW* Customize your favorite Ichiban Bento with two main dishes selected, such as two of the same items or combination of fish & meat. Enjoy twice as much with one bento! Choices – Pork Katsu, Chicken Katsu, Karaage, Grilled Mackerel, Croquette (2pc), Gyoza (5pc), Shrimp spring rolls (2pc) Bento comes with Pickled Radish, Tofu, side of Rice & Miso Soup.
Shrimp Katsu Bento Box
*NEW* Three piece fresh breaded shrimp katsus with rice, tamago (egg), and pickled radishes.
Pork Katsu Bento Box
Deep fried pork cutlet with rice, tofu, pickled cucumber, and radish.
Chicken Katsu Bento Box
Deep fried chicken cutlet with rice, tofu, pickled cucumber, and radish.
Karaage Chicken Bento Box
Karaage Chicken with rice, tofu, pickled cucumber, and radish.
Veggie Spring Roll Bento Box
NEW! Vegan. Mixed vegetable spring rolls with side of rice, tofu, takuan, and pickled radish.
Croquette Bento Box
1 Potato Croquette with 2 deep fried gyozas (pork) with rice, tofu, pickled cucumber, and radish.
Appetizers
Pork Karaage
NEW. Three piece Double-sized Pork Karaage tender & juicy while crisp on the outside. Comes with 1 LARGE dipping sauce of your choice.
Karaage Chicken
*Now upgraded with dipping sauce!* Deep fried Japanese karaage chicken.
Shrimp Katsu
1 Piece of Deep-fried crispy breaded Shrimp Katsus.
Croquette (2pc)
Deep-fried potato croquette. Vegetarian.
Takoyaki (5pc)
Japanese favorite snack "Takoyaki" with minced octopus.
Kushikatsu (Skewered Pork Katsu)
Skewered pork loin katsu drizzled with katsu sauce. One piece.
Gyoza (5pc)
Deep fried pork gyoza dumplings.
Pork Katsu
Deep-fried pork cutlet with katsu sauce.
Chicken Katsu
Deep-fried chicken cutlet with katsu sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Tempura
Regular Tempura Set
Assorted 7 pieces tempura. 2 pieces of shrimp, 1 potato croquette, 1 fishcake, 1 imitation crab, 1 sweet potato, 1 pumpkin.
Small Tempura Set
3 pieces of fresh tempura: 1 shrimp, 1 pumpkin, 1 sweet potato.
Shiitake Mushroom Tempura
*NEW* One piece of Japanese shiitake mushroom tempura.
Cream Cheese Tempura (4pc)
*NEW* Four blocks of Philedelphia cream cheese deep-fried and battered with tempura. Crispy and creamy that it deliciously melts in your mouth in one bite!
Chicken Tempura (1pc)
*NEW* 3 pieces of freshly battered deep-fried chicken breast meat tempura.
Shrimp Tempura
*NOW Up-sized & bigger for the same price!* 1pc of crispy & fresh, shrimp tempura.
(2pc) Shrimp Tempura
*NOW Up-sized & bigger for the same price!* 2pc crispy & fresh, shrimp tempura.
Fishcake Tempura
Imitation Crab Tempura
Sweet Potato Tempura
Pumpkin Tempura
Eggplant Tempura
Sweet Onion Tempura
Carrot Tempura
Broccoli Tempura
Green Beans Tempura
Omusubi
3 Omusubi Set
Choose 3 of your favorite omusubis.
5 Omusubi Set
Choose 5 of your favorite omusubis.
Wasabi Omusubi
*NEW* HOT & watery diced wasabi filled rice ball. Wasabi are cut from stem.
Plain Omusubi
Vegan. Plain Japanese Rice ball.
Salmon Omusubi
Rice ball with salmon flake filling.
Mentai Omusubi
Rice ball with Japanese mentai sauce filling.
Spicy California Omusubi
Rice ball with spicy imitation crab salad filling.
Karaage Omusubi
Rice ball with Japanese karaage chicken filling.
Chashu Omusubi
Handmade rice ball with Chashu pork filling.
Desserts
Strawberry Cheesecake
*NEW* 1 slice of Strawberry Cheesecake.
New York Cheesecake
*NEW* 1 slice of New York Cheesecake.
Matcha Cheesecake
Matcha green tea blended cheesecake slice.
Beverages
Matcha Latte
Delicious & sweet matcha latte served chill 6.8fl oz.
Unsweetened Green Tea
Unsweetened Japanese green tea beverage. NET 11.5oz.
Unsweetened Oolong Tea
Unsweetened Japanese oolong tea beverage. NET 11.5oz.
Ramune Original
Japanese carbonated soft drink - original flavor.
Ramune Lychee
Japanese soft drink. Lychee flavored.
Calpico Original
Japanese non-carbonated drink - original flavor.
Calpico Strawberry
Japanese non-carbonated soft drink. Strawberry flavored.
Coke Classic Soda Can (12oz.)
Coke Zero Soda Can (12oz.)
Sprite Soda Can (12oz.)
Dr. Pepper Soda Can (12oz.)
San Pallegrino Rossa Can (12oz.)
San Pallegrino Aranciata Rossa Can (12oz.)
VitaminWater Power-C Bottle
20 oz. VitaminWater Power-C Bottle
Bottled Water
Alcohol
[Beer] Asahi Bottle
**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** Asahi Beer 12 Fl. Oz. 355mL.
[Beer] Kyoto IPA
**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** The Kyoto IPA is a slightly hazy, gorgeous coppery deep amber, around an SRM of 8 or 9. The scent really perks you up with fragrant bright lemon and grassy notes from the hops. It tastes just as refreshing as it sounds! Flavorful, full bodied, and bitter! But it’s an attractive bitterness that plays well with the beer. The aftertaste and mouthfeel of this is nicely rounded and clean. Volume: 330mg. ABV: 6.5%
[Beer] Kyoto White Yuzu Ale
**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** The color on this beer is a hazy medium yellow, bordering a deep straw. The SRM is a solid 4. The nose on this Belgian White is speckled with peppery notes of coriander, soft sweet wafts of yuzu, and jasmine flower. On the palate, this beer is lively with juicy citrus, slight acidity, and a stronger carbonation than the previous beer. The bitter finish is also a little stronger. This White Yuzu Ale is a fruitier alternative to the Yamadanishiki Ale, but still just as light, creamy and approachable. Volume: 330mg. ABV: 5%
[Beer] Kyoto Matcha IPA
**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** It’s a clear, vivid, deep grassy green. It’s a mix of matcha green tea, mint, fresh sweet cream, and malty undertones. On the palate, this beer is full bodied, round, soft, creamy, and with the signature IPA bitterness. Again, it’s a pleasant bitterness that complements the overall design and flavors of this beer. Volume: 330ml. ABV: 8.5%
[Sake] Yaegaki Nigori
**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** Yaegaki Cloud Nigori has a refreshing and milky smooth texture that is quite unlike any other nigori. With a fresh sweetness that is not too cloying, it pairs perfectly with food that has fuller or spicy flavors. This California local premium nigori is best enjoyed chilled. Volume: 300ml. ABV: 15%.