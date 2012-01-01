Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

[Beer] Kyoto White Yuzu Ale

**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** The color on this beer is a hazy medium yellow, bordering a deep straw. The SRM is a solid 4. The nose on this Belgian White is speckled with peppery notes of coriander, soft sweet wafts of yuzu, and jasmine flower. On the palate, this beer is lively with juicy citrus, slight acidity, and a stronger carbonation than the previous beer. The bitter finish is also a little stronger. This White Yuzu Ale is a fruitier alternative to the Yamadanishiki Ale, but still just as light, creamy and approachable. Volume: 330mg. ABV: 5%