Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

2,053 Reviews

$

333 S. Alameda St

Unit 301

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Udon
Kake Udon
Pork or Chicken Katsu Curry Plate

Top 5 Popular Items

Build Your Own Udon

Build Your Own Udon

Starting from $5.00: Choose your Soup Base, Noodle, and Toppings.

Niku Udon

Niku Udon

Out of stock

Best selling homemade udon noodle with dashi soup & marinated (sweet) beef topping.

Special Tempura Udon

Special Tempura Udon

$15.50Out of stock

NEW. All your favorite tempuras in one! Homemade dashi soup udon comes with freshly made crispy tempuras including: 2pc Shrimp, 1pc Chicken, 1pc Pumpkin, 1pc Soft Boiled Egg, & Green Beans Tempuras!

Spicy Dashi Soup Udon

Spicy Dashi Soup Udon

$14.50Out of stock

NEW. Spicy dashi soup has renewed to even spicier version made from our original Dashi soup with Doubanjian, Jalapeno, and Japanese peppers! Comes with original marinated sweet beef, soft boiled egg, and homemade udon noodles. Taste great with Cheese topping (recommended)!

Pork or Chicken Katsu Curry Plate

Pork or Chicken Katsu Curry Plate

$12.50

Japanese curry and rice with deep fried pork cutlet.

Family / Party Menu

Pick 2 main items: Choices – Pork Katsu, Chicken Katsu, Karaage, Grilled Mackerel, Croquette (2pc), Gyoza (5pc), Shrimp spring rolls (2pc) Bento comes with Pickled Radish, Tofu, side of Rice & Miso Soup.
Tempura Family Set (Feeds 4)

Tempura Family Set (Feeds 4)

$32.00Out of stock

⚠( Please note: 20 minutes minimum prep time) ⚠ Enjoy up to 30 pieces of mixed tempura including veggies & shrimp, imitation crab, fishcake & more for your family (feeds up to 4). Includes: Shrimp 4pc, Sweet potato 2pc, Pumpkin 4pc, Imitation crab 4pc, Fish cake 2pc, Eggplant 4pc, Green beans 4-6pc, Broccoli 2 pc, Soft boiled egg 2pc.

Appetizer Family Set (Feeds 4)

Appetizer Family Set (Feeds 4)

$32.00Out of stock

Feeds up to 4 people. Enjoy with your family with our top 6 favorite appetizers, including: Shrimp Katsus 3pc, Pork/Chicken Katsu, Karaage Chicken 9pc, Croquettes 3pc, Gyozas 6pc, & Edamame (120g). 20 min-30 min

Dinner Party Set

Dinner Party Set

$18.00Out of stock

Our Dinner Party Set (aka Banshaku Set) is a great party snack that comes with Karaage Chicken (3pc), Gyoza (2pc), Croquette, Shrimp Katsu, Cream Cheese Tempura (2pc), Edamame (60g), & Takuan Pickled Radishes. You have the option to choose Set A (Pork or Chicken Katsu) or Set B (Tempura Set – Shrimp, Sweet Potato, & Soft Egg).

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$11.00Out of stock

Treat your kid with this delicious meal of their CHOICE: Set A: Tempura (1 Shrimp, 1 Chicken breast, 4-Cut Sweet Potato), or Set B: Karaage Chicken (4pc) & 1 Shrimp Katsu. Comes with 1/2 Kake Udon, AnimaI-shaped Rice Ball, Edamame, Mochi Udon Fries (Sugar flavor), & Japanese candy. Wakame Topping is free option! Add a kids drink with our Calpico Mini for $1 extra.

DIY Udon Kit

DIY Udon Kit

Out of stock

Cook delicious udon from home like at a restaurant! Udon Kit comes with ingredients: raw (uncooked) udon, dashi soup concentrate, wakame (seaweed), green onions, and tempura flakes. Instructions included. Add your favorite toppings and done! (Please note: uncooked (raw) udon can be fresh for up to 3 days. We advise you to store in fridge & cook within 3 days after order.)

Mochi Udon Fries

Mochi Udon Fries

$2.60

Vegan. Made with our homemade & fresh udon noodles deep-fried and sugar-coated, leaving a crisp, sugary taste on the outside and mochi-like chewy texture on the inside! A perfect snack/dessert for summer! Comes with three flavors: Sugar ($2.50 Small/$4.50 Large), Matcha Sugar, & Cinnamon Sugar ($3 Small/$5.50 Large).

🌱 Veggie Meat

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

$16.00Out of stock

NEW. Marinated vegan soybean meat (yakiniku) with homemade chilled udon and fresh vegan bukkake sauce topped with grated radish.

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Udon

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Udon

$14.00Out of stock

NEW. Vegan. Homemade fresh veggie (vegan) dashi soup udon with marinated veggie meat (yakiniku) topping made from soybeans.

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Mini Bowl

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Mini Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

NEW. Half-sized Veggie Meat Yakiniku made from soybeans over white rice. Vegan. Green onions optional upon request.

Veggie Meat Omusubi

Veggie Meat Omusubi

$3.20Out of stock

NEW. Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) made with 100% soybeans filled rice wrapped in nori (seaweed).

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku)

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku)

$7.20Out of stock

NEW. Veggie Meat Yakiniku made from marinated soybeans. Vegan. Green onions optional upon requ

❄️ Cold Udon Menu 🍜/ NON SOUP

Vegan Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

Vegan Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

$9.00

NEW! Vegan. Handmade udon noodles w/ chilled vegan bukkake sauce, wakame (seaweed), grated ginger/radish topping.

Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

$7.00

Homemade udon noodle with Dried Bonito & Grated Ginger and Radish Topping. Chilled bukake sauce is poured over noodles. *Please note this is a cold dish with chilled sauce on the side* Request for hot if needed.

Niku Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

Niku Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

Homemade udon noodle with Seasoned Marinated Sweet Beef topping, Grated Ginger & Radish topping. Chilled bukake sauce is poured over noodles. *Please note this is a cold dish with chilled sauce on the side* Request for hot if needed.

Niku Niku Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

Niku Niku Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

$16.50Out of stock

NEW. All protein in one bowl of homemade udon noodles with chilled Bukkake Sauce, daikon radish, and grated ginger. Comes with 3-4 Slices of Chicken Chashu, 2 slices of Pork Chashu, and serving of marinated sweet Niku (beef).

Zaru Udon (COLD)/ Non Soup

Zaru Udon (COLD)/ Non Soup

$6.50

Homemade Chilled udon noodles, accompanied by a Chilled Dipping (Bukake) Sauce. *Please note this is a cold dish with chilled sauce on the side*

Chicken Chashu Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Soup Udon

Build Your Own Udon

Build Your Own Udon

Starting from $5.00: Choose your Soup Base, Noodle, and Toppings.

Niku Udon

Niku Udon

Out of stock

Best selling homemade udon noodle with dashi soup & marinated (sweet) beef topping.

Niku Niku Udon

Niku Niku Udon

$16.50Out of stock

NEW. All Protein in one bowl of our homemade signature udon noodles. Comes with 3-4 Slices of Chicken Chashu, 2 slices of Pork Chashu, and a serving of marinated sweet Niku (beef) with dashi soup.

Chashu Udon

Chashu Udon

$11.50Out of stock

Homemade noodle with soup & sliced marinated chashu pork (3pc) or chicken (6pc) topping.

Kake Udon

Kake Udon

$6.00

Signature homemade regular udon noodles with dashi soup.

Wakame Udon

Wakame Udon

$7.30

Homemade udon noodle with dashi soup & seasoned seaweed topping.

Kitsune Udon

Kitsune Udon

$8.50

Homemade noodle with soup & deep-fried tofu topping.

Spicy Dashi Soup Udon

Spicy Dashi Soup Udon

$14.50Out of stock

NEW. Spicy dashi soup has renewed to even spicier version made from our original Dashi soup with Doubanjian, Jalapeno, and Japanese peppers! Comes with original marinated sweet beef, soft boiled egg, and homemade udon noodles. Taste great with Cheese topping (recommended)!

Spicy Dashi Soup Udon w/ Cheese

Spicy Dashi Soup Udon w/ Cheese

$15.50Out of stock

NEW. Cheesy version of Spicy dashi soup udon made with Doubanjian, Jalapeno, and Japanese peppers! Comes with 50/50 Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese, original marinated sweet beef, soft boiled egg, and homemade udon noodles.

DIY Udon Kit

DIY Udon Kit

Out of stock

Cook delicious udon from home like at a restaurant! Udon Kit comes with ingredients: raw (uncooked) udon, dashi soup concentrate, wakame (seaweed), green onions, and tempura flakes. Instructions included. Add your favorite toppings and done! (Please note: uncooked (raw) udon can be fresh for up to 3 days. We advise you to store in fridge & cook within 3 days after order.)

Tempura Udon

Special Tempura Udon

Special Tempura Udon

$15.50Out of stock

NEW. All your favorite tempuras in one! Homemade dashi soup udon comes with freshly made crispy tempuras including: 2pc Shrimp, 1pc Chicken, 1pc Pumpkin, 1pc Soft Boiled Egg, & Green Beans Tempuras!

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$11.50

Homemade udon noodle with dashi soup, wakame (seasoned seaweed), 2 shrimps and sweet potato tempura.

Shrimp Tempura Udon

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$12.50

*NEW* Homemade Udon noodles w/ crispy & fresh 3 piece up-sized shrimp tempura & wakame (seaweed). Accompanied by our signature dashi soup base.

Chicken Tempura Udon

Chicken Tempura Udon

$11.00Out of stock

*NEW* Homemade udon noodle with 3 pieces of fresh chicken breast tempura, wakame (seaweed) and dashi soup.

Veggie Tempura Udon

Veggie Tempura Udon

$11.00

*NEW* Fresh tempura w/ Veggies, including sweet potato, eggplant pumpkin, broccoli, grean beans with regular dashi soup. Vegan soup +$1.

Curry Udon

Karaage Cheese Curry Udon

Karaage Cheese Curry Udon

$14.50

NEW! Karaage chicken & cheese topping over Japanese homemade curry soup & udon noodles. *Torched cheese requested for Dine-Ins ONLY*

Special Tempura Curry Udon

Special Tempura Curry Udon

$17.00Out of stock

NEW. All your favorite tempuras in one! Homemade Japanese curry soup udon comes with freshly made crispy tempuras including: 2pc Shrimp, 1pc Chicken, 1pc Pumpkin, 1pc Soft Boiled Egg, & Green Beans Tempuras!

Niku Niku Curry Udon

Niku Niku Curry Udon

$18.00Out of stock

NEW. All protein in one bowl of udon noodles with homemade Japanese Curry. Comes with 3-4 Slices of Chicken Chashu, 2 slices of Pork Chashu, and a serving of marinated sweet Niku (beef).

Niku Curry Udon

Niku Curry Udon

Out of stock

Homemade noodle with Curry soup & seasoned beef topping.

Tempura Curry Udon

Tempura Curry Udon

$13.50

Homemade udon noodle with Curry soup & 2 shrimps and pumpkin tempura.

Pork Katsu Curry Udon

Pork Katsu Curry Udon

$13.50

Homemade noodle with Curry soup & Pork Katsu.

Chicken Katsu Curry Udon

Chicken Katsu Curry Udon

$13.50Out of stock

Homemade noodle with Curry soup & Chicken Katsu.

Vegan Menu

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

$16.00Out of stock

NEW. Marinated vegan soybean meat (yakiniku) with homemade chilled udon and fresh vegan bukkake sauce topped with grated radish.

Vegan Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

Vegan Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup

$9.00

NEW! Vegan. Handmade udon noodles w/ chilled vegan bukkake sauce, wakame (seaweed), grated ginger/radish topping.

Zaru (Vegan) Udon

Zaru (Vegan) Udon

$8.50

NEW. Homemade chilled udon noodles with chilled vegan bukkake dipping sauce.

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Udon

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Udon

$14.00Out of stock

NEW. Vegan. Homemade fresh veggie (vegan) dashi soup udon with marinated veggie meat (yakiniku) topping made from soybeans.

Veggie Tempura Udon (Vegan)

Veggie Tempura Udon (Vegan)

$12.50

*NEW* Vegan. Fresh tempura w/ Veggies, including sweet potato, eggplant pumpkin, broccoli, grean beans with vegan dashi soup.

Kake (Vegan) Udon

Kake (Vegan) Udon

$7.50

Vegan. Signature homemade regular udon noodles with vegan soup.

Kitsune (Vegan) Udon

Kitsune (Vegan) Udon

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan. Homemade noodle with vegan soup & deep-fried tofu topping.

Wakame (Vegan) Udon

Wakame (Vegan) Udon

$8.50

Vegan. Homemade noodle with vegan soup & seaweed topping.

Veggie Curry Plate

Veggie Curry Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan. Japanese curry and rice with steamed vegetable topping.

Plain Curry Plate

Plain Curry Plate

$8.00

Vegan. Japanese homemade curry and rice.

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Mini Bowl

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Mini Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

NEW. Half-sized Veggie Meat Yakiniku made from soybeans over white rice. Vegan. Green onions optional upon request.

Veggie Tempura Set (6 piece choice)

Veggie Tempura Set (6 piece choice)

$5.80

Vegan. 6 choices of your favorite veggie tempura.

Mini Veggie Bowl

Mini Veggie Bowl

$5.20Out of stock

Vegan. Half size mixed steamed veggies over rice & teriyaki sauce.

Mini Curry Bowl

Mini Curry Bowl

$5.20

Vegan. Half size Japanese curry over rice.

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku)

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku)

$7.20Out of stock

NEW. Veggie Meat Yakiniku made from marinated soybeans. Vegan. Green onions optional upon requ

Veggie Spring Roll (4pc)

Veggie Spring Roll (4pc)

$5.00

NEW! Vegan. Mixed vegetable spring rolls w/ sauce.

Sea Salt Edamame

Sea Salt Edamame

$3.70

Vegan. Steamed edamame sea salt seasoning.

Veggie Meat Omusubi

Veggie Meat Omusubi

$3.20Out of stock

NEW. Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) made with 100% soybeans filled rice wrapped in nori (seaweed).

Plain Omusubi

Plain Omusubi

$2.30

Plain rice wrapped in nori.

Wasabi Omusubi

Wasabi Omusubi

$3.20

*NEW* HOT & watery diced wasabi filled rice ball. Wasabi are cut from stem.

Mochi Udon Fries

Mochi Udon Fries

$2.60

Vegan. Made with our homemade & fresh udon noodles deep-fried and sugar-coated, leaving a crisp, sugary taste on the outside and mochi-like chewy texture on the inside! A perfect snack/dessert for summer! Comes with three flavors: Sugar ($2.50 Small/$4.50 Large), Matcha Sugar, & Cinnamon Sugar ($3 Small/$5.50 Large).

Curry Plates

Plain Curry Plate

Plain Curry Plate

$8.00

Vegan. Japanese homemade curry and rice.

Shrimp Katsu Curry Plate

Shrimp Katsu Curry Plate

$15.00

*NEW* Three-piece deep fried breaded shrimp katsu over rice and homemade Japanese curry.

Beef Curry Plate

Beef Curry Plate

Out of stock

Japanese curry and rice with marinated beef topping.

Pork or Chicken Katsu Curry Plate

Pork or Chicken Katsu Curry Plate

$12.50

Japanese curry and rice with deep fried pork cutlet.

Karaage Chicken Curry Plate

Karaage Chicken Curry Plate

$11.50

Japanese curry and rice with deep fried Japanese karaage chicken.

Croquette Curry Plate

Croquette Curry Plate

$12.00

Vegetarian. Japanese curry and rice with cooked vegetable topping.

Veggie Curry Plate

Veggie Curry Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan. Japanese curry and rice with steamed vegetable topping.

Bowls

Mentai Chicken Chashu Bowl

Mentai Chicken Chashu Bowl

$11.50Out of stock

NEW. Marinated chicken breast (3pc) chashu-style slices, diced chicken chashu, and mentai (seasoned cod roe) topping over rice.

Sukiyaki Bowl

Sukiyaki Bowl

Out of stock

Japanese traditional marinated sweet beef and egg mix over rice.

Karaage Chicken Bowl

Karaage Chicken Bowl

$9.30Out of stock

Deep fried Japanese karaage chicken over rice with steamed broccoli and half-egg.

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

Out of stock

Marinated sweet beef over rice.

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$11.30Out of stock

Diced pork chashu over rice with broccoli.

Pork Katsu Bowl

Pork Katsu Bowl

$10.80Out of stock

Deep fried pork katsu cooked with egg. Served over rice.

Chicken Katsu Bowl

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$10.80Out of stock

Deep fried chicken katsu cooked with egg. Served over rice.

Tempura Bowl

Tempura Bowl

$11.80Out of stock

Assorted tempura including 2 shrimps, 1 sweet potato, 1 soft boiled egg, 1 broccoli, and 1 pumpkin over rice. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Tempura Bowl

Chicken Tempura Bowl

$10.30

*NEW* Tangy & crispy chicken tempura bowl served w/ three chicken breast meat tempura, rice, and a side of our Tsurumaru Original sweet sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$12.50

*NEW* Tangy & crispy shrimp tempura bowl served w/ three up-sized fresh shrimp tempura, rice, and a side of our Tsurumaru Original sweet sauce.

Mini Bowl

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Mini Bowl

Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Mini Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

NEW. Half-sized Veggie Meat Yakiniku made from soybeans over white rice. Vegan. Green onions optional upon request.

Mini Mentai Chicken Chashu Bowl

Mini Mentai Chicken Chashu Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

NEW. Diced chashu-style chicken breast & mentai (seasoned cod roe) topping over rice.

Mini Beef Bowl

Mini Beef Bowl

Out of stock

Half size marinated beef over rice.

Mini Curry Bowl

Mini Curry Bowl

$5.20

Vegan. Half size Japanese curry over rice.

Mini Veggie Bowl

Mini Veggie Bowl

$5.20Out of stock

Vegan. Half size mixed steamed veggies over rice & teriyaki sauce.

Bento Box

Dinner Party Set

Dinner Party Set

$18.00Out of stock

Our Dinner Party Set (aka Banshaku Set) is a great party snack that comes with Karaage Chicken (3pc), Gyoza (2pc), Croquette, Shrimp Katsu, Cream Cheese Tempura (2pc), Edamame (60g), & Takuan Pickled Radishes. You have the option to choose Set A (Pork or Chicken Katsu) or Set B (Tempura Set – Shrimp, Sweet Potato, & Soft Egg).

Niku Niku Bento Box

Niku Niku Bento Box

$17.50Out of stock

*NEW* Marinated Niku (beef) serving and other proteins such as Karaage Chicken (3-4pc), Gyoza (3pc), side of Japanese pickled radish, and Tamago (egg). Also comes with Miso Soup and large white rice that will fill you up!

Ichiban Bento Box

Ichiban Bento Box

$12.00

*NEW* Customize your favorite Ichiban Bento with two main dishes selected, such as two of the same items or combination of fish & meat. Enjoy twice as much with one bento! Choices – Pork Katsu, Chicken Katsu, Karaage, Grilled Mackerel, Croquette (2pc), Gyoza (5pc), Shrimp spring rolls (2pc) Bento comes with Pickled Radish, Tofu, side of Rice & Miso Soup.

Shrimp Katsu Bento Box

Shrimp Katsu Bento Box

$10.00

*NEW* Three piece fresh breaded shrimp katsus with rice, tamago (egg), and pickled radishes.

Pork Katsu Bento Box

Pork Katsu Bento Box

$8.00

Deep fried pork cutlet with rice, tofu, pickled cucumber, and radish.

Chicken Katsu Bento Box

Chicken Katsu Bento Box

$8.00Out of stock

Deep fried chicken cutlet with rice, tofu, pickled cucumber, and radish.

Karaage Chicken Bento Box

Karaage Chicken Bento Box

$8.00Out of stock

Karaage Chicken with rice, tofu, pickled cucumber, and radish.

Veggie Spring Roll Bento Box

Veggie Spring Roll Bento Box

$7.50

NEW! Vegan. Mixed vegetable spring rolls with side of rice, tofu, takuan, and pickled radish.

Croquette Bento Box

Croquette Bento Box

$7.50

1 Potato Croquette with 2 deep fried gyozas (pork) with rice, tofu, pickled cucumber, and radish.

Appetizers

Pork Karaage

Pork Karaage

$5.50Out of stock

NEW. Three piece Double-sized Pork Karaage tender & juicy while crisp on the outside. Comes with 1 LARGE dipping sauce of your choice.

Karaage Chicken

Karaage Chicken

$5.00Out of stock

*Now upgraded with dipping sauce!* Deep fried Japanese karaage chicken.

Shrimp Katsu

Shrimp Katsu

$2.60

1 Piece of Deep-fried crispy breaded Shrimp Katsus.

Croquette (2pc)

Croquette (2pc)

$4.80

Deep-fried potato croquette. Vegetarian.

Takoyaki (5pc)

Takoyaki (5pc)

$6.00

Japanese favorite snack "Takoyaki" with minced octopus.

Kushikatsu (Skewered Pork Katsu)

Kushikatsu (Skewered Pork Katsu)

$3.70Out of stock

Skewered pork loin katsu drizzled with katsu sauce. One piece.

Gyoza (5pc)

Gyoza (5pc)

$5.00

Deep fried pork gyoza dumplings.

Veggie Spring Roll (4pc)

Veggie Spring Roll (4pc)

$5.00

NEW! Vegan. Mixed vegetable spring rolls w/ sauce.

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$5.50Out of stock

Deep-fried pork cutlet with katsu sauce.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$5.50Out of stock

Deep-fried chicken cutlet with katsu sauce.

Sea Salt Edamame

Sea Salt Edamame

$3.70

Vegan. Steamed edamame sea salt seasoning.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.20

Tempura

Tempura Family Set (Feeds 4)

Tempura Family Set (Feeds 4)

$32.00Out of stock

⚠( Please note: 20 minutes minimum prep time) ⚠ Enjoy up to 30 pieces of mixed tempura including veggies & shrimp, imitation crab, fishcake & more for your family (feeds up to 4). Includes: Shrimp 4pc, Sweet potato 2pc, Pumpkin 4pc, Imitation crab 4pc, Fish cake 2pc, Eggplant 4pc, Green beans 4-6pc, Broccoli 2 pc, Soft boiled egg 2pc.

Regular Tempura Set

Regular Tempura Set

$9.50

Assorted 7 pieces tempura. 2 pieces of shrimp, 1 potato croquette, 1 fishcake, 1 imitation crab, 1 sweet potato, 1 pumpkin.

Veggie Tempura Set (6pc choice)

Veggie Tempura Set (6pc choice)

$5.80

Vegan. Assorted six fresh veggie tempura.

Small Tempura Set

Small Tempura Set

$4.30

3 pieces of fresh tempura: 1 shrimp, 1 pumpkin, 1 sweet potato.

Shiitake Mushroom Tempura

Shiitake Mushroom Tempura

$1.40

*NEW* One piece of Japanese shiitake mushroom tempura.

Cream Cheese Tempura (4pc)

Cream Cheese Tempura (4pc)

$4.50

*NEW* Four blocks of Philedelphia cream cheese deep-fried and battered with tempura. Crispy and creamy that it deliciously melts in your mouth in one bite!

Chicken Tempura (1pc)

Chicken Tempura (1pc)

$2.20

*NEW* 3 pieces of freshly battered deep-fried chicken breast meat tempura.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$2.60

*NOW Up-sized & bigger for the same price!* 1pc of crispy & fresh, shrimp tempura.

(2pc) Shrimp Tempura

(2pc) Shrimp Tempura

$4.20

*NOW Up-sized & bigger for the same price!* 2pc crispy & fresh, shrimp tempura.

Fishcake Tempura

Fishcake Tempura

$1.80
Imitation Crab Tempura

Imitation Crab Tempura

$1.80Out of stock
Sweet Potato Tempura

Sweet Potato Tempura

$1.10
Pumpkin Tempura

Pumpkin Tempura

$1.10
Eggplant Tempura

Eggplant Tempura

$1.10Out of stock
Sweet Onion Tempura

Sweet Onion Tempura

$1.10Out of stock
Carrot Tempura

Carrot Tempura

$1.10
Broccoli Tempura

Broccoli Tempura

$1.10
Green Beans Tempura

Green Beans Tempura

$1.10

Omusubi

3 Omusubi Set

3 Omusubi Set

$7.50Out of stock

Choose 3 of your favorite omusubis.

5 Omusubi Set

5 Omusubi Set

$13.00Out of stock

Choose 5 of your favorite omusubis.

Veggie Meat Omusubi

Veggie Meat Omusubi

$3.20Out of stock

NEW. Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) made with 100% soybeans filled rice wrapped in nori (seaweed).

Wasabi Omusubi

Wasabi Omusubi

$3.20

*NEW* HOT & watery diced wasabi filled rice ball. Wasabi are cut from stem.

Plain Omusubi

Plain Omusubi

$2.30

Vegan. Plain Japanese Rice ball.

Salmon Omusubi

Salmon Omusubi

$2.60Out of stock

Rice ball with salmon flake filling.

Mentai Omusubi

Mentai Omusubi

$2.60Out of stock

Rice ball with Japanese mentai sauce filling.

Spicy California Omusubi

Spicy California Omusubi

$2.60Out of stock

Rice ball with spicy imitation crab salad filling.

Karaage Omusubi

Karaage Omusubi

$3.20Out of stock

Rice ball with Japanese karaage chicken filling.

Chashu Omusubi

Chashu Omusubi

$3.20Out of stock

Handmade rice ball with Chashu pork filling.

Desserts

Mochi Udon Fries

Mochi Udon Fries

$2.60

Vegan. Made with our homemade & fresh udon noodles deep-fried and sugar-coated, leaving a crisp, sugary taste on the outside and mochi-like chewy texture on the inside! A perfect snack/dessert for summer! Comes with three flavors: Sugar ($2.50 Small/$4.50 Large), Matcha Sugar, & Cinnamon Sugar ($3 Small/$5.50 Large).

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.50

*NEW* 1 slice of Strawberry Cheesecake.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$2.50

*NEW* 1 slice of New York Cheesecake.

Matcha Cheesecake

Matcha Cheesecake

$2.50

Matcha green tea blended cheesecake slice.

Beverages

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.20Out of stock

Delicious & sweet matcha latte served chill 6.8fl oz.

Unsweetened Green Tea

Unsweetened Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Unsweetened Japanese green tea beverage. NET 11.5oz.

Unsweetened Oolong Tea

Unsweetened Oolong Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Unsweetened Japanese oolong tea beverage. NET 11.5oz.

Ramune Original

Ramune Original

$3.00Out of stock

Japanese carbonated soft drink - original flavor.

Ramune Lychee

Ramune Lychee

$3.00Out of stock

Japanese soft drink. Lychee flavored.

Calpico Original

Calpico Original

$3.20

Japanese non-carbonated drink - original flavor.

Calpico Strawberry

Calpico Strawberry

$3.20

Japanese non-carbonated soft drink. Strawberry flavored.

Coke Classic Soda Can (12oz.)

Coke Classic Soda Can (12oz.)

$2.00Out of stock
Coke Zero Soda Can (12oz.)

Coke Zero Soda Can (12oz.)

$2.00
Sprite Soda Can (12oz.)

Sprite Soda Can (12oz.)

$2.00Out of stock
Dr. Pepper Soda Can (12oz.)

Dr. Pepper Soda Can (12oz.)

$2.00
San Pallegrino Rossa Can (12oz.)

San Pallegrino Rossa Can (12oz.)

$2.50
San Pallegrino Aranciata Rossa Can (12oz.)

San Pallegrino Aranciata Rossa Can (12oz.)

$2.50
VitaminWater Power-C Bottle

VitaminWater Power-C Bottle

$3.20Out of stock

20 oz. VitaminWater Power-C Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.50

Alcohol

[Beer] Asahi Bottle

[Beer] Asahi Bottle

$5.00

**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** Asahi Beer 12 Fl. Oz. 355mL.

[Beer] Kyoto IPA

[Beer] Kyoto IPA

$8.50Out of stock

**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** The Kyoto IPA is a slightly hazy, gorgeous coppery deep amber, around an SRM of 8 or 9. The scent really perks you up with fragrant bright lemon and grassy notes from the hops. It tastes just as refreshing as it sounds! Flavorful, full bodied, and bitter! But it’s an attractive bitterness that plays well with the beer. The aftertaste and mouthfeel of this is nicely rounded and clean. Volume: 330mg. ABV: 6.5%

[Beer] Kyoto White Yuzu Ale

[Beer] Kyoto White Yuzu Ale

$8.50Out of stock

**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** The color on this beer is a hazy medium yellow, bordering a deep straw. The SRM is a solid 4. The nose on this Belgian White is speckled with peppery notes of coriander, soft sweet wafts of yuzu, and jasmine flower. On the palate, this beer is lively with juicy citrus, slight acidity, and a stronger carbonation than the previous beer. The bitter finish is also a little stronger. This White Yuzu Ale is a fruitier alternative to the Yamadanishiki Ale, but still just as light, creamy and approachable. Volume: 330mg. ABV: 5%

[Beer] Kyoto Matcha IPA

[Beer] Kyoto Matcha IPA

$9.00Out of stock

**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** It’s a clear, vivid, deep grassy green. It’s a mix of matcha green tea, mint, fresh sweet cream, and malty undertones. On the palate, this beer is full bodied, round, soft, creamy, and with the signature IPA bitterness. Again, it’s a pleasant bitterness that complements the overall design and flavors of this beer. Volume: 330ml. ABV: 8.5%

[Sake] Yaegaki Nigori

[Sake] Yaegaki Nigori

$7.50

**Valid ID must be checked upon pick-up with same name as receipt. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food. No cash back** Yaegaki Cloud Nigori has a refreshing and milky smooth texture that is quite unlike any other nigori. With a fresh sweetness that is not too cloying, it pairs perfectly with food that has fuller or spicy flavors. This California local premium nigori is best enjoyed chilled. Volume: 300ml. ABV: 15%.