Scorpion Wings - Davie

7740 Nova Dr b1

Davie, FL 33324

Boba Tea (Tra Sua)

Build Your Own Boba Tea

Fan Favorites Boba Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Fan Favorites Boba Milk Tea (Tra Sua Nhieu Nguoi Thich)

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

Dragon Fruit Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Fan Favorite Boba Brewed Tea

Green Tea Mango

Jasmine Tea Lychee

Jasmine Tea Dragon Fruit

Select a Promotional Item

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Pepsi

Mountain Dew

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
7740 Nova Dr b1, Davie, FL 33324

