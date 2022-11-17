Restaurant header imageView gallery

T.T's Tiki Bar

1,240 Reviews

$$

33 Tamiami Trl

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Order Again

Bar Bites

Calamari & Banana Peppers

$13.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Chips & Queso

$7.95

Coco Loco Shrimp

$14.95

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$16.95

Grouper Fingers & Chips

$18.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.95

Jumbo Wings

$16.95

Large Side Of Fries

$7.95

Loaded Nachos

$13.95

Pretzel Bites

$10.95

Roasted Garlic Hummus`

$11.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.95

Side Of Fries

$3.95

Side Rice And Beans

$3.95

Smoked Mahi Fish Dip

$13.95

Cheesy Chorizo and Potato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Pizza

Red Pizza

$13.95

White Pizza

$14.95

Peace River Pizza

$17.95

Kalua Pua'a Pizza

$17.95

El Taco Plano Pizza

$17.95

Mean Greens

Aloha Green Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Hut Salad

$11.95

Sandy's & Wraps

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Cuban Press

$14.95

Fried Grouper BLT

$17.95

Mahi Sandwich

$18.95

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.95

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wrap

$15.95

The Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Coconut Shrimp Wrap

$16.95

Tiki Burgers

Brew Burger

$16.95

The Big Tiki

$15.95

The Classic

$14.95

The Harborwalk

$15.95

The Sunset

$15.95

Vegan Harborwalk Burger

$17.95

Vegan Sunset Burger

$17.95

Tacos, Burritos and Bowls

Tropical Rice Bowl

$12.95

Tiki Tacos

$14.95

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$17.95

Black Bean Burrito

$12.95

Kids Meal

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chix Fingers

$7.00

Kids Coconut Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Sides

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Queso

$1.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Chips and Queso

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Florida Sunburst Cheesecake

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Yoders Ice Cream

$6.00

Daily Specials

Fall Green Salad

$10.95

Coconut Shrimp Wrap

$16.95

Bacon Mushroom Melt

$15.95

Margaritas

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Tanteo Margarita

$8.50

Blood Orange Margarita

$9.00

Coconut Margarita

$9.00

Electric Margarita

$8.00

Jalapeno Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Tiger-rrrrita

$15.00

Martinis

Blood Orange Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Watermelon Martini

$10.00

Lemondrop Martini

$10.00

Mojitos

Coconut Mojito

$9.00

Havana Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

Watermelon Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

Raspberry Mojito

$9.00

Mules

Harborside Mule

$9.50

Irish Mule

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Passion Fruit Mule

$10.00

Texas Mule

$9.00

Traditional Mule

$9.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tiki Soda

$9.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Monday Night Football Beer Bucket

MNF Bucket

$22.50

Drink Specials

Keylime Colada

$10.00

Frozen Watermelon Lemonade

$8.00

Tiki Hurricane

$10.00

Frozen Spiked Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Sweet Tea Arnold

$7.00

11th Anniversary Rum Punch

$5.00

Pirate Fest Drinks

Blood Orange Long Island

$12.00

Electric Tea

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Tropical Tea

$12.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Lemondrop

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

Johnny Vegas

$9.00

White Gummy Bear

$9.00

7$ Margarita

$7.00

Luau Blowout Drink Specials

Keylime colada

$7.00

Luau Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Luau Frozen Watermelon Lemonade

$9.00

Luau Shot Special

$6.00

TERVIS

16oz Tervis

$19.95

24oz Tervis

$24.95

Hats

FLEXFIT White Hat

$25.00+

FLEXFIT Grey Hat

$25.00+

FLEXFIT Black Hat

$25.00+

SNAPBACK White

$25.00

SNAPBACK Black

$25.00

SNAPBACK Camo

$25.00

SNAPBACK Grey/Pink

$25.00

SNAPBACK Brown/Stone

$25.00

SNAPBACK Seafoam/White

$25.00

BUCKET Hat White

$25.00

BUCKET Hat Black

$25.00

LARGE CENTER LOGO Black

$25.00

LARGE CENTER LOGO White

$25.00

LARGE CENTER LOGO Camo

$25.00

EMPLOYEE Flexfit

$15.00

EMPLOYEE Snapback

$15.00

EMPLOYEE Bucket Hat

$15.00

Tank Top

Racerback Tahiti Blue

$25.00+

Racerback Lilac

$25.00+

Racerback White

$25.00+

Bella Flowy White

$25.00+

White Tank Top

$12.99+Out of stock

Blue Tank Top

$12.99+

CLEARANCE Tank Top

$12.99+

Mens Red Tank Top

$25.00+Out of stock

Mens Lilac Tank Top

$25.00+Out of stock

CLEARANCE Mens Sleeveless Shirt

$12.99+

Mens Sleeveless Shirt Black

$25.00+Out of stock

Mens Sleeveless Shirt Blue

$25.00+Out of stock

Mens Sleeveless Shirt Silver

$25.00+

Hot Pink Dri Fit Tank Top

$30.00+

Black Dri Fit Tank Top

$30.00+

Cotton T-Shirt

Charcoal Cotton T-Shirt

$25.00+

Blue Cotton T-Shirt

$25.00+

Black Cotton T-Shirt

$25.00+

White Cotton T-Shirt

$25.00+

Teal Cotton T-Shirt

$25.00+

Heather Grey Cotton T-Shirt

$25.00+

Baseball 3/4 Shirt

$30.00+

Hurricane Ian Shirt

$20.00+

Employee Ian Shirt

$15.00+

SS Dri Fit

Blue Camo SS Dri Fit

$35.00+

White Camo SS Dri Fit

$35.00+

Neon Orange SS Dri Fit

$35.00+

Red SS Dri Fit

$35.00+

Grey SS Dri Fit

$35.00+

Womens Scoop-Neck Heather Pink

$35.00+

Womens Scoop-Neck Heather Purple

$35.00+

Ladies V-Neck Purple

$35.00+

Ladies V-Neck Pink Rasp

$35.00+

Ladies V-Neck White

$35.00+

LS Dri Fit

White LS Dri Fit

$40.00+

Black LS Dri Fit

$40.00+

Orange LS Dri Fit

$40.00+

Neon Green LS Dri Fit

$40.00+

Aqua LS Dri Fit

$40.00+

Salmon LS Dri Fit

$40.00+

ANNIVERSARY LS Dri Fit

$20.00+

Hoodie

White Hoodie

$45.00+

Grey Hoodie

$45.00+

Blue Hoodie

$45.00+

Black Hoodie

$45.00+

Red Hoodie

$45.00+

Pink Hoodie

$45.00+

Zip-Up Hoodie

HEAVY Black Zip-Up

$45.00+

HEAVY White Zip-Up

$45.00+

Ladies Light Gray Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00+

Ladies Deep Royal Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00+

4th of July Shirts

4th LS Dri Fit - WHITE

$39.99+

4th LS Dri Fit - RED

$39.99+

EMPLOYEE LS Dri Fit

$15.00+

Tiki Board

Tiki Board

$30.00

VIP Seating

VIP $35

$5.00

VIP $10

$10.00

VIP $15

$15.00

VIP $25

$25.00

Koozie

Can Koozie

$3.95

Bottle Koozie

$6.95

CLEARANCE

Mens Tanks Gray

$10.00

Mens Tan Tank

$10.00

Mens Heather Gray

$10.00

Mens Tank Royal Blue

$10.00

Mens Black Tank

$10.00

Mens Sleeveless Dri Fit

$15.00

Mens Sleeveless White Dri Fit

$15.00

Mens Black Sleeveless Dri Fit

$10.00

Anniversary Shirt Dri Fit

$20.00

Women's Racerback

$15.00+

White Bella Flowy

$17.99

Beer

HH Bud Light

$4.00

HH Coors Light

$4.00

HH Mich Ultra

$4.00

HH Miller Lite

$4.00

HH Yuengling

$4.00

Liquor

HH Well Vodka

$4.00

Hh Well Rum

$4.00

HH Well Gin

$4.00

HH Well Tequila

$4.00

HH Well Whiskey

$4.00

Wine

HH Cabernet

$5.00

Hh Chardonnay

$5.00

HH Merlot

$5.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$5.00

HH White Zinfandel

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

33 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Directions

Gallery
TT's Tiki Bar image
TT's Tiki Bar image

Map
