- Home
- /
- Banner Elk
- /
- Town Tavern of Banner Elk Town Tavern of Banner Elk
Town Tavern of Banner Elk Town Tavern of Banner Elk
330 Main Street East
Banner Elk, NC 28604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Online Food Menu
Pub Fare
- Tavern Sliders$10.95
BBQ, Meatball, or Mini Burgers
- Southern Style Fried Pickles$11.64
Served with ranch
- Buffalo Shrimp Basket$12.81
Served with celery and ranch
- Blackened Shrimp Basket$12.81
Served with celery & ranch
- Mini Pups$10.47
Mini corn dogs served with ketchup and mustard
- Potato Skins$11.64
With cheddar jack & bacon crumbles. Served with ranch.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.64
Served with chips
- Tavern Baja Queso$10.47
Served with homemade tortilla chips. Add house made salsa for $0.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.64
Served with tortilla chips
- Trash Can Nachos$17.49
A generous portion of fresh cooked tortilla chips with queso, served with salsa. Add sliced chicken breast, chili, or BBQ for $2.99
- Loaded Nachos$11.64
A generous portion of queso, loaded with salsa, sour cream, diced green chilies, lettuce, jalapeños. Add sliced chicken breast chili, or BBQ for $2.99
- Hillbilly Nachos$15.15
French fries topped with a hearty portion of our chopped BBQ or Philly Steak and smothered in melted queso. Served with BBQ sauce or ranch.
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.47
With olde world marinara sauce.
- Mac & Cheese Bites$11.64
Served crispy with ranch
- Basket of Fries$10.47
Option to add cheese, chili or bacon
- Basket of Tots$10.47
Option to add cheese, chili or bacon
- Basket of Pub Chips$10.47
Served with ranch. Option to add bacon & cheese.
- Basket of Onion Rings$10.47
Cooked to order, served piping hot with volcano sauce!
- Pretzels$12.81
- Tavern Sampler$16.32
Wings Online
- 8 Boneless Wings.$14.94
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 12 Boneless Wings$18.69
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 16 Boneless Wings$24.94
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 24 Boneless Wings$31.19
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 48 Boneless Wings$66.19
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 96 Boneless Wings$108.69
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 8 Wings Traditional$14.94
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 12 Wings Traditional$18.69
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 16 Wings Traditional$24.94
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 24 Wings Traditional$31.19
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 48 Wings Traditional$66.19
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
- 96 Wings Traditional$108.69
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
Salads
- Tavern House Salad$12.81
Chopped greens and veggies with shredded cheddar jack, shredded carrots, cabbage, applewood smoked bacon, croutons, tomatoes and onions. Add blackened or grilled chicken or shrimp for $1.99
- Nacho Salad$12.81
Chopped greens, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and tortilla strips. Add grilled shrimp, chicken, or chili for $2.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.15
Buffalo chicken grilled or fried with chopped greens and veggies, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, tomatoes and onions.
- Caesar Salad$12.81
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. Add blackened or grilled chicken or shrimp for $2.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad$15.15
Teriyaki chicken grilled or fried with chopped greens and veggies, shredded cheddar jack, chow mein noodles, tomatoes and onions.
- Blackened Shrimp Salad$16.32
Six blackened shrimp on chopped greens with shredded carrots, cabbage, cheddar jack, croutons, tomatoes and onions.
Soups
Tavern Specialties
- Philly's$13.98
A fresh milano roll stuffed with 8 oz. of thinly sliced rib-eye or chicken, lightly seasoned & mixed with American white cheese. Just ask & we will add your choice of grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, or jalapeños. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.
- Jumbo Angus Hot Dog$8.95+
In a fresh split-top bun with your choice of chili, onion, slaw or relish. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.
- Pub Style Fish n Chips$16.32
Two crispy, hand beer battered, fillets served with hot-fresh-made potato chips along with tartar, malt vinegar & a pickle spear.
- Tavern Chicken Tacos$12.81
2 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled enchilada chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheddar jack cheese with a sriracha ranch served with chips & salsa.
- Sandwich Special$12.86
Chicken Tender Baskets
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.81
Specify grilled or fried with cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato served with ranch.
- Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Wrap$13.98
with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion.
- Fresh Veggie Wrap$10.47
with cheddar jack, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, carrot, onion, purple cabbage served with ranch. Add diced grilled chicken for $2.25. Add blackened shrimp for $2.75.
- Philly Wrap$13.98
with thin sliced rib-eye or chicken & American white cheese, lettuce & tomato. Add mushrooms, jalapeños, peppers, & onions
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.81
Crispy cut lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & blackened grilled chicken with parmesan cheese.
Burgers
- The Tavern Burger$13.40
Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone. Add applewood smoked bacon for $1.50.
- J.D. Bourbon Burger$14.57
Bourbon glazed, caramelized onions, jalapeños & provolone.
- Jalapeno Queso Burger$14.57
With grilled onions & jalapeños and homemade queso cheese.
- Patti Melt$14.57
With Swiss & grilled onions on buttered Texas toast.
- Southwest Burger$14.57
With cheddar, applewood bacon & BBQ sauce.
- Mushroom Garlic Swiss Burger$14.57
Sautéed mushrooms & garlic served with Swiss cheese.
- Turkey Burger$14.57
Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone.
- Volcano Burger$15.74
With provolone, onion rings, volcano & sriracha sauce.
- Black n Bleu Burger$14.57
Blackened & seasoned with creamy bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss.
- Carolina Burger$14.57
With cheddar, chili, slaw, mustard & onion only.
- Steak House Burger$14.57
Cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions and A-1 sauce.
- Black Bean Burger$14.57
Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone.
Specialty Sandwiches
- Cuban Sandwich$13.98
Roasted pulled pork & chopped applewood bacon stuffed in a pressed Milano roll with an ale mustard, Swiss cheese & sliced pickles.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$15.15
Fresh hand pattied crab cakes served with lettuce and tartar sauce.
- Meatball Sub$13.40
Meatballs, melted provolone, marinara sauce.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.98
Grilled or fried with marinara & melted provolone.
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.81
With provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon, grilled or fried.
- Beef & Cheddar Melt$13.98
7 oz. of sliced grilled rib-eye with melted cheddar, served on a milano roll with BBQ sauce.
- BLT$11.64
Four slices of applewood bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast.
- Southwest Chicken Sandwich$12.81
With cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon & BBQ sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.81
With melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Grilled or fried.
- Fried Fish Sandwich$12.81
Fried golden brown and served with lettuce and tartar sauce. Add cheese for $1.45
- Grilled Bologna & Cheese Sandwich$11.64
A thick slice of bologna with melted American served on Texas toast.
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.98
With melted provolone, tomato & cole slaw.
- French Dip$13.98
Sliced rib-eye simmered in homemade Au Jus, topped with provolone cheese on a milano roll, served with au jus.
- Eastern NC Style Chopped Pork BBQ Sandwich$12.81
with slaw on the side.
- Grilled Cheese$7.02
- Reuben$13.98
- Chopped Steak Special$13.98
Kid's
Desserts
Sides
- Fries$3.45
- Tater Tots$3.45
- Pub Chips$3.45
- Add Cheese$1.17
- Add Bacon Bits$2.28
- Onion Rings$4.62
- Potato Salad$2.28
- Pasta Salad$2.28
- Broccoli Salad$2.28
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.62
- Slaw$2.28
- Side Salad$8.13
- Side Caeser Salad$8.13
- Side of Salsa$2.28
- Side of Queso$2.28
- Side of Pico$2.28
- Side of Bacon (2 Strips)$2.28
- Side of Chicken (4oz)$3.50
- Side of Chili (4oz)$3.50
- Side of Celery$2.28
- Side of Jalapenos$2.28
- Side of Onions$1.17
- Side of Tomatoes$1.17
- Side of Fried Pickles (6oz)$5.79
- Extra Tortilla Chips (with existing app)$1.17
- 16 Traditional Wings$19.95
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese.
- Mac and Cheese$3.50
- Side Teryiaki Salad$11.63
- Side Buffalo Salad$11.63
Sauces/Dips
- Ranch$0.59
- Blue Cheese$0.59
- Honey Mustard$0.59
- Sour Cream$0.59
- Tartar Sauce$0.59
- Volcano Sauce$0.59
- Mild Buffalo$0.59
- Medium Buffalo$0.59
- Hot Buffalo$0.59
- BBQ$0.59
- Thai Red Chili$0.59
- Smoked Honey Mustard$0.59
- Garlic Parmesan$0.59
- Sweet Jalapeno$0.59
- Carolina Reaper$0.59
- Bourbon Glace$0.59
- Habanero$0.59
- Mango Habanero$0.59
- Siracha Asian Fire$0.59
- House Dry Rub$0.59
- Jamaican Jerk$0.59
- Teriyaki$0.59
- Thai Chili$0.59
- Side of Salsa$1.17
- Side of Queso$3.45
NA Beverages
Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Banner Elk, NC's premier destination dining and sports bar venue. State of the art audio/visual experience for the best entertainment viewing in the High Country. Outdoor dining, ample on site parking and just minutes from Sugar and Beech Mountain.
330 Main Street East, Banner Elk, NC 28604