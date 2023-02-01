  • Home
Two Tired Parents Coffee Company LLC

review star

No reviews yet

1621 Tundra Ln

Denver, NC 28037

Order Again

Popular Items

Already Gave Up
Two Tired Snowmen
Latte- HOT

Coffee

Pour Over

Pour Over

$2.50

Two Tired Parents House Blend, ground fresh daily, made using the Origami pour over dripper

Americano - HOT

Americano - HOT

$2.50

Two shots of Pure Intentions Black Hat Espresso with water 12 OZ HOT

Americano - ICED

Americano - ICED

$3.00

Two shots of Pure Intentions Black Hat Espresso with water 16 OZ ICED

Latte- HOT

Latte- HOT

$4.00

Two shots of Pure Intentions Black Hat Espresso with steamed milk and milk foam 12 OZ HOT

Latte - ICED

Latte - ICED

$4.50

Two shots of Pure Intentions Black Hat Espresso with steamed milk and milk foam 16 OZ ICED

Double Shot

Double Shot

$2.50

Two shots of Pure Intentions Black Hat Espresso

Non- Coffee

Matcha Latte- HOT

Matcha Latte- HOT

$4.50

Rishi Organic green tea Matcha with steamed milk and milk foam 12 OZ HOT

Matcha Latte- ICED

Matcha Latte- ICED

$5.00

Rishi Organic green tea Matcha with steamed milk and milk foam 16 OZ ICED

Chai Latte - HOT

Chai Latte - HOT

$4.50

Rishi Organic Masala Chai Tea with steamed milk and milk foam 12 OZ HOT

Chai Latte- ICED

Chai Latte- ICED

$5.00

Rishi Organic Masala Chai Tea with steamed milk and milk foam 16 OZ ICED

Rishi Tea- HOT

Rishi Tea- HOT

$2.00

Rishi English Breakfast (Black), Peach Yuzu (Green), or Blueberry Hibiscus (Herbal) tea 12 OZ HOT

Rishi Tea - ICED

Rishi Tea - ICED

$2.50

Rishi English Breakfast (Black), Peach Yuzu (Green), or Blueberry Hibiscus (Herbal) tea 16 OZ ICED

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Ghirardelli Milk or White Chocolate mixed with steamed milk

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.50

Sparkling water + your choice of fruit flavoring 16 OZ ICED

Food / Snacks

$5.00

Sun & Swell Cacao Chip Bites

$5.00
$5.00

Sun & Swell Santa Barbara Style Nuts And Seeds

$5.00
$3.00

Stroop Club Stroopwafels - Traditional

$3.00
$3.00

Stroop Club Stroopwafels - Gluten Free

$3.00
$3.00

Stroop Club Stroopwafels - Chocolate

$3.00

Cake Pop- Vanilla

$3.00

Cake Pop- Strawberry

$3.00

Merchandise

$25.00

Glass Cup w/ Straw

$25.00
$15.00

Retail Bags - House Blend

$15.00

T-Shirt

$30.00

Specials

Naptime Please

$6.00

Latte with vanilla + lavender + a sprinkle of cinnamon

Two Tired Pumpkins

$6.00

Latte with pumpkin spice + caramel + vanilla + caramel drizzle

Snoozed & Boozed

$6.00

Latte with pumpkin spice + bourbon flavored caramel topped with whip and caramel drizzle

Caramel Cold Foam

$1.00

Caramel flavored cold foam - tops any iced drink perfectly!

$5.00

Pure Intentions Cold Brew

Pure Intentions Cold Brew

$5.00

Pure Intentions Cold Brew

$5.00

Pure Intentions Lightly Caffeinated Cold Brew

$5.00

Already Gave Up

$8.00

quad shot latte w english toffee and white chocolate

Two Tired Snowmen

$6.00

Latte with roasted marshmallow and brown sugar cinnamon

Rolo Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Caramel hot chocolate topped with caramel drizzle and chocolate powder

Dirty Chai

$8.00

Chai latte with single shot of espresso and brown sugar cinnamon topped with sprinkle of cinnamon

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local coffee provided to you by your local two tired parents

Location

1621 Tundra Ln, Denver, NC 28037

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

