TTP Bakery 2624 Nicollet Ave

Lu's Sandwiches - Food and Drink Wholesales

(Lu's) Meat

Ham

$3.50

1 lb

Cha

$6.50

1 lb

Head Cheese

$7.50

1 lb

Pork

$3.50

1 lb

Beef

$5.00

1 lb

Chicken

$120.00

1 Pack (40 lbs)

Meatballs

$60.00

1 Pack (~15 lbs)

Sour Sausage

$5.00

1 lb

Bi

$5.00

1 lb

BBQ Pork

$6.00

1 lb

Mock Duck

$60.00

1 Box (12 Cans)

(Lu's) Sauces

Fish Sauce (Sandwich)

$30.00

1 Container (8 qt)

Fish Sauce (Bowl)

$100.00

1 Container (22 qt)

Soy Sauce

$40.00

1 Container (18 qt)

Peanut Sauce

$80.00

1 Container (18 qt)

Sweet & Sour

$15.00

1 Gal

Vinaigrette

$4.00

1 Bottle

Honey Mustard

$22.00

1 Container

(Lu's) Side Items

Eggrolls (Veggie)

$50.00

1 Pack (50 eggrolls)

Eggrolls (Pork)

$50.00

1 Pack (50 eggrolls)

Sesame Balls (50)

$15.00

50 Sesame Balls

Cream Cheese Wonton (100)

$25.00

100 Cream Cheese Wontons

(Lu's) Drinks/MISC

Black Coffee

$100.00

1 Container (22 qt)

Mayo

$100.00

1 Container (20 qt)

Pate

$7.00

1 lb

Brown Sugar Syrup

$20.00

1 Container

Vinegar

$100.00

1 Box (2 bottles)

(Lu's) Seasonal

Rib Soup (1/2 Container)

$50.00Out of stock

~10 qts

Rib Soup (1 Container)

$100.00Out of stock

~20 qts

VivaTacos - Food and Drink Wholesales

(VivaTacos) Meat

Pulled Pork

$5.00

1 lb

Pulled Beef

$7.00

1 lb

Shredded Chicken

$5.00

1 lb

Tofu

$5.00

1 lb

Shrimp

$6.00

1 lb

(VivaTacos) Sauces

Mild Sauce (red)

$30.00

1 Container

Medium Sauce (green)

$30.00

1 Container

Hot Sauce (yellow)

$20.00

1 Container

Chocolate Sauce

$20.00

1 Container

Strawberry Sauce

$20.00

1 Container

(VivaTacos) Side Items/Drinks/Cooking

Churros

$5.42

1 Case (100 churros)

Passion Fruit Pulp

$101.08

1 Case (6 containers)

White Rice

$48.00

1 Bag (50 lbs)

Cooking Oil

$42.00

1 Container (35 lbs)

Onion (Jumbo)

$28.00

1 bag ( 50 lbs)

HQ Online Ordering

Drinks

Oolong Leaves

$5.00

1 Bag (8.46 oz)

Green Tea Leaves

$3.42

1 Bag (8.46 oz)

Milk Tea Powder

$10.20

1 Bag (1.32 lbs)

Coconut Powder

$14.75

1 Bag (2.2 lbs)

Green Tea Powder

$16.75Out of stock

1 Bag (2.2 lbs)

Green Tea Powder (Grade A)

$45.00

1 Bag (2.2 lbs)

Honeydew Powder

$15.50

1 Bag (2.2 lbs)

Taro Powder

$15.50

1 Bag (2.2 lbs)

Sweet Taro Lumps

$22.50

1 Can (7.05 lbs)

Coconut Syrup

$8.95

1 Bottle (1 L)

Mango Syrup

$13.46

1 Container (64 fl. Oz)

Strawberry Sryup

$13.46

1 Container (64 fl. Oz)

Honeydew Syrup

$13.46

1 Container (64 fl. Oz)

Green Tea Syrup

$20.70

1 bottle (750 ml)

Honey

$13.75Out of stock

1 Container (73.4 fl oz)

Boba

$47.60

1 Case (6 bags)

House blend powder

$20.00

1 bag (3 lbs)

Cups (For water)

$92.25Out of stock

1 Case (2,000 cups)

Lu's Boba Cups (16 oz)

$80.00

1 Case (500 cups)

Lu's Boba Cups (22 oz)

$75.00

1 Case (500 cups)

Lu's Fountain Cups (22 oz)

$130.00

1 Case (1,000 cups)

Plastic Cup Lids (Solo)

$76.89

1 Case (2,000 lids)

Seal Film

$45.00

1 Roll (~2,980 seals)

Straws (Small striped)

$50.00

1 Case (8,000 straws)

Straws (Boba)

$39.75

1 Case (1,600 straws)

Drink Carriers

$40.00

1 Case (300 containers)

Food Storage/Handling

Forks

$14.75

1 Case (500 forks)

Spring Rolls Container

$71.02

Sauce Cups (1.5 oz)

$22.49

1 Case (2,500 containers)

Sauce Cups (2.5 oz)

$34.99

1 Case (2,500 containers)

Sauce Cups lids

$21.49

1 Case (2,500 lids)

Plastic Puches (8x15)

$62.12

1 Case (1,000 pouches)

Plastic Pouches (8x12)

$59.85

Lu's Sandwich Wrapping Paper

$105.00Out of stock

1 Case (1500 sheets)

Lu's Paper bag w/ Handles

$100.00

1 Case (400 bags)

White Sandwich Wrapping Paper

$54.68Out of stock

1 Case (1000 sheets)

Vinyl Gloves (M)

$28.33

Vinyl Gloves (L)

$28.33

Poly Gloves (M)

$48.36

Paper Bags (Take-out)

$22.13

Pan Liners (19x14)

$26.26

Pan Liners (18X13)

$26.77

Viva Tacos Exclusive

Food Containers (6 oz)

$59.50

1 Case (1,000 Containers)

Food Container Lids (6 oz)

$112.75Out of stock

1 Case (1,000 Lids)

Ribbed Containers (Half)

$47.50

1 Case (100 containers+ Lids)

Ribbed Contianres (Full)

$74.00

1 Case (100 containers + Lids)

Rectangular Trays (8'x6')

$48.45

Plates (16x16)

$58.00

Group Taco Box Containers

$58.48Out of stock

1 Case (20 trays)

Group Taco Box Lids

$94.99Out of stock

1 Case (40 lids)

Office Supplies

Printer Ink (Kitchen)

$21.99

1 Box (6 units)

Staples

$11.49

1 Box (5 packs)

Printing Paper (Kitchen)

$1.76

1 roll

Printing Paper (Receipt)

$3.70

1 roll

Post-it Notes

$22.99

1 Box (24 packs)

Catering Supplies

Catering Contianers & Lids (Spring rolls)

$19.78

1 Pack (25 containers)

Spring Rolls Foil Sheets

$12.49

1 Pack (500 sheets)

Catering Containers & Lids (Eggrolls)

$17.61

1 Pack (25 containers)

Banh Mi Catering Box (Small)

$71.97

1 Case (12 boxes)

Banh Mi Catering Box (Large)

$95.18

1 Case (12 boxes)

Plates (9" Ecochoice)

$41.94

Beverage Take-out Bag (96 oz) (3/4 Gal)

$79.99

Beverage Take-out Bag (128 oz) (1 Gal)

$32.49Out of stock

Beverage Take-out Bag (160 oz) (1 1/4 Gal)

$92.49

Bowls (160 oz) (Fineline)

$41.38

1 Case (25 bowls)

Lids (160 oz) (Fineline)

$32.11

1 Case (25 lids)

Bowls (48 oz) (Fineline)

$37.95Out of stock

Lids (48 oz) (Fineline)

$29.16Out of stock

Steam Table Tray

$141.90

1 Case (100 trays)

Steam Table Lid

$57.07

1 Case (100 lids

Back-up Supplies

Bowls (Karat)

$84.75

1 Case (500 bowls)

Bowls (Monogram)

$100.09Out of stock

1 Case (400 bowls)

Bowls (Fineline)

$84.49Out of stock

1 Case (300 bowls)

Lids (Karat)

$50.50Out of stock

1 Case (200 lids)

Lids (Monogram)

$71.47Out of stock

1 Case (400 lids)

Lids (Fineline)

$88.39Out of stock

1 Case (300 lids)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

