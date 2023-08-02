MENU

Entrees

Entree Ribs Beef

$15.00

Entree Short Rib Beef

$15.00

Entree Italian Beef

$15.00

Entree Corn Beef

$15.00

Entree BBQ Tips Turkey

$15.00

Entree Baked Wings Turkey

$15.00

Entree Jerk Turkey

$15.00

Entree BBQ Legs

$15.00

Entree Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Entree Fried Chicken

$15.00

Entree Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Entree BBQ

$15.00

Entree Whole Catfish/ Filets

$15.00

Entree Red Snapper

$15.00

Entree Whiting

$15.00

Beef Dinners

Ribs Beef Dinner

$20.00+

If Greens or Fried Cabbage chosen as side, Corn bread is included!

Short Rib Beef Dinner

$20.00+

If Greens or Fried Cabbage chosen as side, Corn bread is included!

Italian Beef Dinner

$20.00+

If Greens or Fried Cabbage chosen as side, Corn bread is included!

Corn Beef Dinner

$20.00+

If Greens or Fried Cabbage chosen as side, Corn bread is included!

Turkey Dinners

BBQ Tips Turkey Dinner

$20.00+

Baked Wings Turkey Dinner

$20.00+

Jerk Turkey Dinner

$20.00+

BBQ Legs Dinner

$20.00+

Chicken Dinners

Jerk Chicken Dinner

$20.00+

Fried Chicken Dinner

$20.00+

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$20.00+

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$20.00+

Juicy Fish Dishes

Whole Catfish/ Filets Dinner

$20.00+

Red Snapper Dinner

$20.00+

Whitnig Dinner

$20.00+

Veggie Dishes

Salsa/Chips

$10.00

Guacamole/Chips

$10.00

Hummus Plate

$5.00+

Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$10.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00+

Greens

$4.00+

Fried Cabbage

$4.00+

Dressing

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00+

Hand Cut French Fries

$4.00+

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

Bread

Hot Water Cornbread

$2.00

Oven Baked Cornbread

$2.00

White Bread (2 Slices)

$2.00

Wheat Bread (2 Slices)

$2.00

Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Pound Cake/ Seasonal

$8.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meal-Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Meal-Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Meal-Hamburger

$8.00

Drinks

Auntie's Lemonade

$3.00

Aunties Iced Tea

$3.00

Auntie's Arnold Palmer

$3.00

16oz Water

$2.00

