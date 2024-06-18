TTS Tacos & Tequilas 1438 W Chicago Ave
1438 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
Full Menu
Starters
- Made to Order Guacamole
Fresh smashed avocado with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime juice. Garnished with chicharrones and red pickled onions$11.00
- Chori-Queso Fundido
Queso fundido with chorizo garnished with fresh jalapeños and pickled onions$12.00
- Chicken Tinga & Chips
With succulent shredded chicken in a tasty tomato and Chile chipotle in adobo sauce and onions. Served with tortilla chips, side of sour cream and queso fresco$12.00
- Molletes
Oven melted sliced sourdough bread topped with mayo, re-fried beans, cheese "A la plancha", fresh pico de gallo, and fried egg garnished with pickled onions and micro-greens. Choose your protein: chorizo, ham, or garlic cilantro lime chicken$14.00
- Nachos Libres
Crunchy home-made tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, re-fried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, fresh cilantro, and sliced avocado. (Dairy) Choose from: barbacoa, carnitas, chorizo, garlic cilantro chicken$13.00
- Tropical Shrimp Ceviche with Tostadas
Cooked shrimp, marinated with tomatoes, onions, a hint of ketchup, cilantro, lime juice, and pineapple, garnished with fresh avocado, micro-greens, and fresh lime wedges$14.00
- Quesadilla$7.99
- Quesaroll$15.74
Taqueromucho!
- 3 Tacos Mexicanos
Your protein of choice garnished with sauteed onions, fresh guacamole, and char-grilled slice of jalapeño$15.00
- Taquitos Dorados & Sunny Side Eggs
Bed of lettuce, red cabbage, onion with taquitos of your protein choice, sunny side-up egg, queso fresco, and tomatoes. Garnshed with pickled onions and micro-greens. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your$14.00
- 3 Queso Al Pastor Tacos
Grill cheesy taco shell with carne al pastor and topped with pineapple and pickle onions habanero mix$16.00
- 3 Jicama Tacos
Fresh sliced Jicama taco with shrimp diabla, pineapple coleslaw, garnished with cilantro lime sour cream$15.00
- 3 Birria Soft Tacos
Beef simmered in birria sauce, garnished with pickled onions, thinly sliced fresh habanero pepper, cilantro, and lime wedges$14.00
- 3 Barbacoa Tacos
Juicy slow braised beef barbacoa, garnished with pickled onions, thinly sliced fresh habanero pepper, cilantro, and lime wedges$14.00
- 3 Mole Con Pollo - Tacos
Garnished with queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro lime sour cream, and micro-greens$13.00
- 3 Chicken Tinga - Tacos
Garnished with queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro lime sour cream, and micro-greens$13.00
- 3 Vegetarian - Tacos
Garnished with queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro lime sour cream, and micro-greens$13.00
- 3 Porkbelly - Tacos
Garnished with queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro lime sour cream, and micro-greens$14.00
- House Specialty-Quesabirria Combo
(3) crispy corn tortillas stuffed with birria beef and chihuahua cheese and top with onion, cilantro and a side of consome$17.99
Tacos ala Carte
- Barbacoa - Taco
Juicy slow-braised beef barbacoa, garnished with pickled onions, thinly sliced fresh habanero pepper, and cilantro.$4.66
- Birria - Taco
Beef simmered in birria sauce, garnished with pickled onions, thinly sliced fresh habanero pepper, and cilantro.$4.66
- Carne al Pastor - Taco$5.00
- Carne Asada - Taco$5.00
- Chicken Tinga - Taco$4.33
- Chorizo - Taco$5.00
- Picadillo - Taco$5.00
- Pork Belly - Taco$4.66
- Mole Con Pollo - Taco$4.33
- Grilled Chicken - Taco$5.00
- Vegetarian - Taco$4.33
- Jicama Shrimp - Taco$5.00
- Carnitas Taco$5.00
Mains
- Char-Broiled Tampiqueña Skirt Steak
Marinated grilled skirt steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, grilled onions, and jalapeños, with a choice of corn or flour tortillas.$24.00
- Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp sautéed in a spicy guajillo sauce and onions served with steamed white rice and guacamole.$22.00
- Mole Con Pollo
Chicken leg quarters served with Mexican rice and homemade red mole sauce, accompanied by tortillas.$18.00
- Chicken Enchiladas
Our enchiladas are filled with assorted fillings and topped with melted queso fresco, crema, and onions. It's served with Mexican rice and pinto beans. Verdes - Rojas - mole$14.00
- Pork Pozole
A savory pozole soup featuring pork, garnished with shredded cabbage, onions, chicharrones, lime, chili powder, oregano, and avocado.$15.00
- Fajitas / Alambres
Alambres: Pan-roasted pepper, yellow zucchini, and mushrooms, top with chihuahua cheese, and the protein of your choice. Garnished with char-grilled jalapeños. Fajitas: Saute onions, colorful bell peppers, and a protein of your choice.$16.00
Burritos
- Grilled Chicken - Burrito$13.00
- Char-Broiled Skirt Steak - Burrito$15.00
- Vegetarian - Burrito$13.00
- Ground Beef - Burriro$12.00
- Chorizo Burrito$13.00
- Cali Carnitas Burrito$13.00
- Barbacoa - Burrito$13.00
- Chicken Tinga - Burrito$13.00
- Al Pastor - Burrito$13.00
- Birria - Burrito$13.00
Tortas / Sandwiches
- Chicken and Bacon Torta
Sourdough bread with mayo, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served with fries and chipotle mayo dip. (Dairy)$14.00
- Pork Carnitas Torta
Sourdough bread with chipotle mayo, cabbage, jalapeños, re-fried beans, onions, and tomato. Served with fries and chipotle mayo dip. (Dairy)$14.00
- Skirt Steak Torta
Sourdough bread with chipotle mayo, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, queso chihuahua, and avocado. Served with fries and chipotle mayo dip. (Dairy)$15.00
- Torta Ahogada - Birria
Toasted sourdough bread with mayo and beef birria, Chihuahua cheese, served drowning in hot consome. Garnished with red onions, cilantro, and fresh limes. (Dairy)$14.00
- Sandwich Cubano
Sourdough bread with chipotle mayo, pork carnitas, ham, queso Americano, and dill pickles. Served with fries a