Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TT's Montauk

26 Reviews

$

466 West Lake Drive TT's

Montauk, NY 11954

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Baja Fish
Chicken Tinga

Table

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$8.00
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$10.00

queso fresco, queso blanco, jalapeno

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$12.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

mexican cheese blend, salsa verde add steak, pork, chicken, veggies +$5

TT's Street Corn

TT's Street Corn

$10.00

local sweet corn, mayo, cotija cheese & chipotle

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Mexican Wild Rice & Beans

Mexican Wild Rice & Beans

$7.00

El Rosen Nachos

$16.00

Tacos

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$10.00

chipotle marinated chicken, crema *all tacos are 2 for $10 & are garnished with cilantro, diced onion, cotija cheese & fresh limes*

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$10.00

herb marinated flank steak, chipotle cucumber crema *all tacos are 2 for $10 & are garnished with cilantro, diced onion, cotija cheese & fresh limes

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$10.00

fried local fish, spicy slaw, chipotle mayo *all tacos are 2 for $10 & are garnished with cilantro, diced onion, cotija cheese & fresh limes*

Adobo Shrimp

Adobo Shrimp

$10.00

chile de arbol shrimp, guac, queso *all tacos are 2 for $10 & are garnished with cilantro, diced onion, cotija cheese & fresh limes*

Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$10.00

double spiced roasted pork, pineapple corn salsa *all tacos are 2 for $10 & are garnished with cilantro, diced onion, cotija cheese & fresh limes*

Mushroom

Mushroom

$10.00

green and red pepper, vidalia onion, chile de arbol *all tacos are 2 for $10 & are garnished with cilantro, diced onion, cotija cheese & fresh limes*

Impossible Supreme Tacos

Impossible Supreme Tacos

$10.00

impossible meat, shredded lettuce, pico, vegan herb mayo *all tacos are 2 for $10 & are garnished with cilantro, diced onion, cotija cheese & fresh limes*

Seasonal Veggie

Seasonal Veggie

$10.00

chipotle roasted cauliflower, chimichurri, vegan herb mayo *all tacos are 2 for $10 & are garnished with cilantro, diced onion, cotija cheese & fresh limes*

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00

*all tacos are 2 for $10 & are garnished with cilantro, diced onion, cotija cheese & fresh limes*

Between the Buns

Grass Fed Cheeseburger

Grass Fed Cheeseburger

$14.00

served w/ bb’s special sauce & fries

TT's Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

TT's Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Served W/ Ranch & Fries

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

served w/ bb’s special sauce & fries

Salads

Monomex Salata

Monomex Salata

$14.00

spring mix, corn salsa, queso fresco, herbed vinaigrette

Dessert

Geo's Homemade Churro's

Geo's Homemade Churro's

$8.00

N/A Bev

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Limeade

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Jarritos

$5.00Out of stock

Redbull

$5.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$5.00

Redbull Watermelon

$5.00

Topo Chico Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

Pelligrino

$8.00Out of stock

Acqua Pana LG

$8.00

Water

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Acqua Pana SM

$5.00

Poland Spring

$2.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

order online & pick up in store!

Location

466 West Lake Drive TT's, Montauk, NY 11954

Directions

Gallery
TT's Montauk image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Parrot
orange starNo Reviews
33A Main St East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
Paddy's Beach Club
orange star3.9 • 965
159 Atlantic Avenue Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Surf Cantina - 15 Canal Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 Canal Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
La Llorona Llc - 13 Hope St
orange starNo Reviews
13 Hope St Niantic, CT 06357
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Montauk

Buongiorno Bakery
orange star5.0 • 16
5 S Embassy St Montauk, NY 11954
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montauk
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Block Island
review star
No reviews yet
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston