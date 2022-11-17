Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TTW - Highlands 3300 W 32nd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3300 W 32nd Ave

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carnitas
Queso a la Plancha
Pollo Agave

Antojitos (Little Desires)

Totopos y Tres Salsas

Totopos y Tres Salsas

$7.00

just made chips & 3 salsas: pico de gallo; tomatillo; devil sauce; casera; or molcajete

Queso Gringo

Queso Gringo

$7.00

Melted American Cheese, charred serranos, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. Side just made chips.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

fried chicken skins, salsa casera

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

smashed avocados, chile serrano, tomato, onion, cilantro, w/just made chips

Repollo Tiernos

Repollo Tiernos

$7.00

LG Posole

$10.25

SM Posole

$5.25

Street Tacos

Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.75

crispy roasted pork, pickled red onions, avocado crema

Asada

Asada

$6.25

citrus-marinated sirloin, avocado, diced onion and cilantro, cotija cheese

Pollo Agave

Pollo Agave

$4.75

agave-dipped fried chicken, slaw, Mexican chimichurri

Queso a la Plancha

Queso a la Plancha

$3.95

griddled cotija cheese, avocado, roasted tomatillo salsa

Quesobirria

Quesobirria

$5.00

melted Monterey Jack cheese, onion & cilantro, birria, consomme, tomatillo avocado salsa

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$5.00

slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream

*Spicy Tuna

$6.00

Guajillo crust ahi tuna, sriracha-soy, guacamole, cucumber, radish, mirin ** This item may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Camarones a la Diabla

$6.50
Fish N Beer

Fish N Beer

$4.95

chipotle & beer-battered fish, slaw, avocado & pineapple guacamole, pickled red onions

Hongos

Hongos

$4.75

grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$5.00

sweet & sour braised pork belly, candied garlic, cabbage & cilantro slaw, braising jus

Taco Estilo Abril

Taco Estilo Abril

$4.95

Pollo al Chipotle

$5.00

Pedro's Al Pastor

$4.50

Walnut Chorizo

$5.50

Tamale Tuesday

$5.00

***ONLY AVAILABLE ON TUESDAYS*** Chicken Green Chili topped with green chili, sour cream, cotija cheese and cilantro

Adobada Steak

$5.75

Sides

Guacamole

$4.00

Side order of Fresh Guacamole with Pico de Gallo. (no chips)

Salsa

$1.00

Choice of one salsa served on the side.

Side Habanero

$0.25

Side Serrano

$0.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Sm Gringo

$2.00

Side Lg Gringo

$4.00

Side Limes

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Dessert

Churros

$5.00

5 Churros, made fresh daily, cooked to order. Tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with Mexican chocolate sauce

1/2 Churros

$3.00

3 Churros, made fresh daily, cooked to order. Tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with Mexican chocolate sauce

Tres Leches

$6.00

Bourbon soaked Tres Leches cake with house-made frosting and a pecan. Drizzled with house-made caramel sauce. (bourbon is not cooked, unable to remove)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’ve brought our modern twist on “comida de la calle”—Mexican street food—to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu and a selection of quality, small-batch tequila and whiskey as well as award-winning cocktails and desserts. We still believe in using local products while staying true to authentic regional recipes—we specialize in making the absolute best street tacos anywhere.

Website

Location

3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
TTW - Highlands image
TTW - Highlands image

Similar restaurants in your area

el Camino Community Tavern
orange star4.4 • 2,114
3628 W. 32nd Ave. Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Corn Husk Tamale Co.
orange star4.0 • 4
3527 W 38th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
My Neighbor Felix
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Central Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
El Jefe - 2450 West 44th
orange starNo Reviews
2450 West 44th denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Machete UNION STATION - UNION STATION
orange starNo Reviews
1730 WYNKOOP ST DENVER, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Maine Shack
orange star4.6 • 2,907
1535 Central St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Uncle - Highlands
orange star4.4 • 2,119
2215 W 32nd Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
el Camino Community Tavern
orange star4.4 • 2,114
3628 W. 32nd Ave. Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
SUSHI RONIN
orange star4.4 • 830
2930 Umatilla St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
orange star4.5 • 804
2715 17th St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston