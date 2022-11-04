TTW - York Location 1514 York Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We’ve brought our modern twist on “comida de la calle”—Mexican street food—to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu and a selection of quality, small-batch tequila and whiskey as well as award-winning cocktails and desserts. We still believe in using local products while staying true to authentic regional recipes—we specialize in making the absolute best street tacos anywhere.
1514 York Street, DENVER, CO 80211
