TTW - York Location 1514 York Street

review star

No reviews yet

1514 York Street

DENVER, CO 80211

Order Again

Popular Items

Carnitas
Asada
Pollo Agave

Antojitos (Little Desires)

Totopos y Tres Salsas

Totopos y Tres Salsas

$7.00

just made chips & 3 salsas: pico de gallo; tomatillo; devil sauce; casera; or molcajete

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$11.00

melted pepper jack cheese & chorizo ***Will need to be reheated at home in pan or microwave. This dish is best enjoyed dinning in***

Queso Gringo

Queso Gringo

$7.00

Melted American Cheese, charred serranos, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. Side of fresh chips.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

fried chicken skins, salsa casera

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

smashed avocados, chile serrano, tomato, onion, cilantro, w/just made chips

Repollo Tiernos

$7.00

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts, Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Mayo Dipping Sauce

Small Pozole

Small Pozole

$5.25

Our Delicious house made Pozole Verde. Shredded chicken, hominy, avocado, radish, queso fresco and cabbage.

Street Tacos

Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.75

crispy roasted pork, pickled red onions, avocado crema

Asada

Asada

$6.25

citrus-marinated sirloin, avocado salsa, diced onion and cilantro, cotija cheese

Pollo Agave

Pollo Agave

$4.75

agave-dipped fried chicken, slaw, Mexican chimichurri

Queso a la Plancha

Queso a la Plancha

$3.95

griddled cotija cheese, avocado, roasted tomatillo salsa

Queso Birria

Queso Birria

$5.00

melted Monterey Jack cheese, birria, consomme, tomatillo avocado salsa

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$5.00

slow roasted shredded beef, serrano garlic aioli, fresh radish, confit onion

*Spicy Tuna

*Spicy Tuna

$6.00

guajillo crusted seared ahi tuna, siracha-soy, guacamole, radish, mirin, chipotle aioli. ** This item may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$6.50

chili-marinated grilled shrimp, red cabbage slaw, tropical pico, mango habanero salsa

Fish N Beer

Fish N Beer

$4.95

chipotle & beer-battered fish, slaw, avocado & pineapple guacamole, pickled red onions

Hongos

Hongos

$4.75

grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$5.00

sweet & sour braised pork belly, candied garlic, cabbage & cilantro slaw, braising jus

Taco Estilo Abril

Taco Estilo Abril

$4.95
Pollo Al Chipotle

Pollo Al Chipotle

$5.00

chipotle and citrus marinated chicken, red cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese

Pedro's Al Pastor

Pedro's Al Pastor

$4.75

Pedro's chile-marinated pork, creamy avocado salsa, onion and cilantro, pineapple

Walnut Chorizo

Walnut Chorizo

$5.50

*Nut Allergy* house-made walnut chorizo, melted Monterrey Jack cheese, tropical pico, red cabbage slaw, avocado salsa (vegan without chese)

Kid Quesadilla

$2.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla on Corn Tortillas

Tamale Tuesday

$5.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Tinga Tostada

$4.75

Sides

Guacamole

$4.00

Side order of Fresh Guacamole with Pico de Gallo. (no chips)

Salsa

$1.00

Choice of one salsa served on the side.

Side Of Tortillas

$1.00

6 Fresh cooked Raquelitas Corn Tortillas

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Serranos

$0.25

Dessert

Churros

$5.00

6 Churros, made fresh daily, cooked to order. Tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with Mexican chocolate sauce

1/2 Churros

$3.00

3 Churros, made fresh daily, cooked to order. Tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with Mexican chocolate sauce

Tres Leches

$6.00

Bourbon soaked Tres Leches cake with house-made frosting and a pecan. Drizzled with house-made caramel sauce. (bourbon is not cooked, unable to remove)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’ve brought our modern twist on “comida de la calle”—Mexican street food—to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu and a selection of quality, small-batch tequila and whiskey as well as award-winning cocktails and desserts. We still believe in using local products while staying true to authentic regional recipes—we specialize in making the absolute best street tacos anywhere.

Website

Location

1514 York Street, DENVER, CO 80211

Directions

