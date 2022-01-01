Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Tu Casa Forest Hills

review star

No reviews yet

103-11 Queens Blvd

Forest Hills, NY 11366

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken
TC Sauce Sizes
French Fries

TC Sauce

Extra Green Sauce

$0.50

Extra White Sauce

$0.50

TC Sauce Sizes

Appetizer

Emapanadas

Emapanadas

$2.50

Try our famous hand made patties! 5 min

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Crispy with a side of marinara! - 8 min

Chicken Finger Basket

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

3 pieces of tender Chicken Strips with Honey Mustard - 5 min

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

10 Piece crispy wings - 5 min

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$10.00

Sliced potatoes covered in a mild spicy Peruvian cheese sauce. - 8 min

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$10.00

Sliced Hot Dog with french fries

Chorizo Colombiano w/ Tostones

$12.00
Picada Colombiana

Picada Colombiana

$27.00

Mixed Platter of beef, pork chops, chicharron de pollo, colombian sausage, tostones, yuca fries & pico de gallo

Soups

Chicken Soup Of The Day

Chicken Soup Of The Day

$6.00+
Parihuela (SeaFood)

Parihuela (SeaFood)

$15.00+
Chupe De Camarones

Chupe De Camarones

$15.00+
Chupe De Mariscos

Chupe De Mariscos

$15.00+

Salads

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce with deli-croutons, Parmesan and Cesar dressing

TC Salad + Toppings

TC Salad + Toppings

$10.00

TC Caesar Salad + Toppings

$11.99

Chicken

Tu Casa Combo

$26.00

Lo Grande

$36.00

Pollo Guisado Rice + Beans

$14.00
Chicharron de Pollo

Chicharron de Pollo

$16.00

Pollo Empanizado

$16.00

Pollo a la Parrilla

$19.00
Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$19.00

Pollo al Ajillo

$18.00

Roasted Chicken

Tostones

Tostones

$2.50+
Maduros

Maduros

$2.50+
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50+
Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$5.00
Steamed Yuca

Steamed Yuca

$6.00
Veggies

Veggies

$6.00+
BEANS

BEANS

$3.00+
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$2.50+
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50+
Moro Rice

Moro Rice

$4.00+
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$4.50
Avocado

Avocado

$4.00+

Meats

Bistec Encebollado

Bistec Encebollado

$20.00
Bistec Empanizado

Bistec Empanizado

$20.00
Bistec Tu Casa

Bistec Tu Casa

$22.00
Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$19.00
Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$17.00
Pernil

Pernil

$18.00
Entrana

Entrana

$29.00
Churrasco

Churrasco

$26.00
Entrana Saltada

Entrana Saltada

$27.00
Grilled-Pork Chop

Grilled-Pork Chop

$14.00+
Fried-Pork Chop

Fried-Pork Chop

$14.00+

Bistec Picante

$18.00

Seafood

Corvina Frita

Corvina Frita

$22.00
Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$21.00
Camarones Saltado

Camarones Saltado

$21.00

Corvina Sudada

$15.99
Corvina a lo Macho

Corvina a lo Macho

$27.00
Salmon a lo Macho

Salmon a lo Macho

$27.00
Jalea de Mariscos

Jalea de Mariscos

$38.00
Pargo Rojo

Pargo Rojo

$25.00

Ceviches

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$21.00
Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$21.00
Ceviche de Camarones

Ceviche de Camarones

$21.00

Vegetarian

Tallar-Salt. Veg

$19.00

Tallar-Verde con Veg

$19.00

Vegetables Saltado Meal + Rice

$19.00

Chaufa Vegetables

$19.00

Peruvian Specials

Chaufa

Verde -Tallarin

$16.00

Saltado - Tallarin

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Dulce 3 leches

$6.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Sides

Tostones

Tostones

$2.50+
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50+
Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$5.00
Steamed Yuca

Steamed Yuca

$6.00
Veggies

Veggies

$6.00+
Maduros

Maduros

$2.50+
BEANS

BEANS

$3.00+
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$2.50+
White Rice

White Rice

$2.50+
Moro Rice

Moro Rice

$4.00+
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$4.50
Avocado

Avocado

$4.00+

Small Salad

$3.00

Sauteed Onions

$3.50

Cancha

$3.00

Single Fried Egg

$1.50

Single Fried Egg

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

103-11 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11366

Directions

Gallery
Tu Casa image
Tu Casa image
Tu Casa image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mojo
orange star4.5 • 504
70-20 Austin St Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Parceros Bakery
orange star4.4 • 412
6354 Woodhaven Blvd Rego Park, NY 11374
View restaurantnext
Tu Casa Restaurant - Kew Gardens - Metropolitan Ave & Lefferts Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
119-05 Metropolitan Ave Kew Gardens, NY 11415
View restaurantnext
Chiflez Pisco House
orange starNo Reviews
95-02 Roosevelt Ave Flushing, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Pio Pio 05 - Jackson Heights - 84-21 Northern Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
84-21 Northern Blvd JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Havana Blvd - 91-01 Astoria Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
91-01 Astoria Boulevard Elmhurst, NY 11369
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston