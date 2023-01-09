  • Home
  Tua Pasta - Wisconsin Avenue and Riverwalk (Inside Wells Fargo)
Tua Pasta Wisconsin Avenue and Riverwalk (Inside Wells Fargo)

No reviews yet

100 E Wisconsin Ave Suite LL101

We have to entrance one on RiverWalk and the second on N. Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Popular Items

PASTA

$11.00+

Build your own fresh house made Spaghetti. Our price includes 5 toppings, your sauce selection & garlic bread

$11.00+

Build your own fresh house made Fettuccini. Our price includes 5 toppings, your sauce selection & garlic bread

$11.00+

Build your own fresh house made Rigatoni. Our price includes 5 toppings, your sauce selection & garlic bread

$11.00+

Build your own fresh house made Fusillii. Our price includes 5 toppings, your sauce selection & garlic bread

SALAD

$7.28+

Build your own fresh Harvest Mix Salad. Our price includes 5 toppings, your dressing selection & garlic bread

$7.28+Out of stock

Build your own fresh Romaine Salad. Our price includes 5 toppings, your dressing selection & garlic bread

$7.28+

Build your own fresh Spinach Salad. Our price includes 5 toppings, your dressing selection & garlic bread

GELATO

Fresh made to order. You can't get fresher even in Italy
$7.50Out of stock

Fresh made to order.

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh made to order. For +21 Y Contains alcohol. Bring ID when pick-up. No refund

WHITE WINE GELATO

$11.50Out of stock

Fresh made to order. For +21 Y Contains alcohol. Bring ID when pick-up. No refund

$10.50Out of stock

Fresh made to order. For +21 Y Contains alcohol. Bring ID when pick-up. No refund

$12.50Out of stock

Fresh made to order. For +21 Y Contains alcohol. Bring ID when pick-up. No refund

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
PASTA OR SALADS CRAFTED BY YOU You will be building your own dish Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 E Wisconsin Ave Suite LL101, We have to entrance one on RiverWalk and the second on N. Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

