Tua Pasta Wisconsin Avenue and Riverwalk (Inside Wells Fargo)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
PASTA OR SALADS CRAFTED BY YOU You will be building your own dish Come in and enjoy!
Location
100 E Wisconsin Ave Suite LL101, We have to entrance one on RiverWalk and the second on N. Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
No Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurant