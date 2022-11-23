Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches
Tubby's Ice House
141 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tubby's is a neighborhood burger and taco joint that offers indoor and outdoor seating! Plus, a full bar featuring tasty margaritas, craft beers, boutique wines, and our famous Frosé!
Location
318 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
More near Fredericksburg