Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

Tubby's Ice House

141 Reviews

$$$

318 E Austin St

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Pulled Pork Loaded Fries
Chicken Fingers

Chips and Snacks

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips and Green Chili Queso

$8.00

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00

Chips and All The Dips

$18.00

Nachos

$12.00

black bean purée, green chili queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.00

with poblano ranch

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

3 buttermilk fried chicken tenders with Tubby’s sauce

Chips Only

$2.50

Loaded Fries

black bean purée, green chili queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños

Pulled Pork Loaded Fries

$12.00

achiote braised pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, queso fresco, cilantro

Nacho Loaded Fries

$12.00

black bean purée, green chili queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños

Salads

The Skinny

$11.00

hydroponic lettuce, black beans, pickled red onion, radish, queso fresco, balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Tubby’s caesar dressing, pickled sweet peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips

Tacos

achiote marinated chicken, habanero salsa, radish, pickled red onion, queso fresco, on a flour tortilla

Carne Asada

$6.00

seasoned, grilled sirloin, salsa,cilantro, sliced onion on a flour tortilla

Yucatecan Chicken

$6.00

achiote marinated chicken, habanero salsa, radish, pickled red onion, queso fresco, on a flour tortilla

Green Curry Shrimp

$6.50

green curry & coconut shrimp, carrot slaw, herb salad, cashews on a corn tortilla

Goat Vindaloo

$5.00

pickled sweet peppers, yogurt on a crispy corn tortilla

Black Bean & Kale

$4.00

roasted garlic and black bean purée, grilled kale, queso fresco, pickled onion on a corn tortilla

Grilled Fish

$6.50

chili rubbed cod, slaw, pico de gallo on a corn tortilla

Sandwiches

Gluten Free Bun Available (+$1)

Tubby's Burger

$15.00

6 oz ground Texas Akaushi beef, crispy bacon, cheddar, onion jam, Tubby’s sauce, pickled jalapeño

Classic Burger

$13.00

6 oz. ground Texas Akaushi beef, American cheese, tomato and pickles

Veggie Burger

$13.00

6 oz Beyond Meat patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Sriracha mayo

Chipotle Pulled Pork

$11.00

pulled pork, chipotle bbq sauce, homemade pickles, sliced onion

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

6 oz natural chicken breast, pickled carrot & radish slaw, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, Sriracha mayo

Sides

French Fries

$3.00+

hand cut fries and Tubby’s seasoning

Small House Salad

$4.50

hydroponic lettuce, pickled red onion, queso fresco, balsamic vinaigrette

Fruit Salad

$3.00

seasonal fruit mix

Kids

Served with a drink and choice of French fries or fruit salad

Kids Burger

$8.00

5oz. patty and american cheese

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

2 buttermilk fried chicken strips

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

grilled flour tortilla, cheddar and American cheeses

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Texas toast, cheddar and American cheese

Sweets

Churros

$4.00

Cinnamon sugar and dulce de leche

Cold Ones Paletas

$4.00

Handmade in Austin, TX

Clear River Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Sauces

Tubbys Sauce

$0.25

Poblano Ranch

$0.25

Roasted Tomato Salsa

$0.25

Habanero Salsa

$0.25

Curry Sauce

$0.25

Sriracha Mayo

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

Cajeta - Carmel Sauce

$0.25

Pico de Gallo

$0.25

Onion Jam

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Extra Dips

Queso

$2.25+

Roasted Tomato Salsa

$1.25+

Guacamole

$2.25+

Chips Only

$2.50

NA Beverages

Hibiscus Mint Agua Fresca

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Maine Root Sodas

$3.50

Water

Limonada

$6.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Tubby's Sunrise

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Cream float

$5.50

Tubby's T-Shirts

Kids T-Shirt

$10.00

Adult T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tubby's is a neighborhood burger and taco joint that offers indoor and outdoor seating! Plus, a full bar featuring tasty margaritas, craft beers, boutique wines, and our famous Frosé!

Website

Location

318 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

