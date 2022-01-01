A map showing the location of Tube PDX 18 NW 3rd AveView gallery

Tube PDX 18 NW 3rd Ave

18 NW 3rd Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Sandos

Grinder

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Breakfast

$10.00

Pulled not pork

$12.00

Philly

$12.00

Carrots

$2.00

Cover

$5 cover

$5.00

$10 cover

$10.00

$20 cover

$20.00

$30 cover

$30.00

$40 cover

$40.00

$50 cover

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
18 NW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97209

