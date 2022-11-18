  • Home
  • /
  • Farmington
  • /
  • Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Farmington - 265 N West Promontory
A map showing the location of Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Farmington 265 N West PromontoryView gallery

Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Farmington 265 N West Promontory

review star

No reviews yet

265 N West Promontory

Farmington, UT 84025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

265 N West Promontory, Farmington, UT 84025

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Santorini's Greek Grill - Farmington
orange starNo Reviews
290 N Central Ave Farmington, UT 84025
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Station Park
orange star4.3 • 1,970
155 NE Promontory Farmington, UT 84025
View restaurantnext
Nino Viejo
orange star4.3 • 52
160 N W Promontory Farmington, UT 84025
View restaurantnext
Rancherito's Mexican Food - Centerville
orange star2.8 • 33
343 N Frontage Rd Centerville, UT 84014
View restaurantnext
Orlando's Mexican Restaurant- Utah
orange starNo Reviews
141 Main St Kaysville, UT 84037
View restaurantnext
Big Daddy's Pizza - Kaysville
orange star4.7 • 1,248
275 W 200 N Kaysville, UT 84037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmington

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Station Park
orange star4.3 • 1,970
155 NE Promontory Farmington, UT 84025
View restaurantnext
Nino Viejo
orange star4.3 • 52
160 N W Promontory Farmington, UT 84025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmington
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston