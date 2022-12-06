  • Home
Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Newport News

11820 Fountain Way, Suite 104

Newport News, VA 23606

#1 Churrassco Bowl

$10.95

#2 Salad Festival Bowl

$9.95

#3 BBQ Brisket Sandwich with Fries & Coleslaw

$11.95

#4 Beef Stroganoff with Pasta Salad

$10.95

#5 Parmesan Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.95

#6 Chicken Alfredo Pasta & Bread

$10.95

#7 Pasta Alfredo with Salad & Bread

$10.95

#8 Light Churrassco Meal

$13.95

Cheese Cake

$9.95

Chocolate Cake

$10.95

Soft Drink

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A vibrant Brazilian restaurant where freshly grilled meats and vegetables are brought directly to your table for your selection.

11820 Fountain Way, Suite 104, Newport News, VA 23606

