A map showing the location of Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Salt Lake City 162 South 400 WestView gallery

Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Salt Lake City 162 South 400 West

162 South 400 West

South Salt Lake, UT 84101

#1 Churrassco Bowl

$10.95

#2 Salad Festival Bowl

$9.95

#3 BBQ Brisket Sandwich with Fries & Coleslaw

$11.95

#4 Beef Stroganoff with Pasta Salad

$10.95

#5 Parmesan Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.95

#6 Chicken Alfredo Pasta & Bread

$10.95

#7 Pasta Alfredo with Salad & Bread

$10.95

#8 Light Churrassco Meal

$13.95

Cheese Cake

$9.95

Chocolate Cake

$10.95

Soft Drink

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

Directions

