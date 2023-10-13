FOOD

Appetizers

Meatballs

$13.95

Tucci's Wings

$15.95

Spicy BBQ Wings

$15.95

Bliss Chicken

$15.95

Broccoli Rabe Only

$11.80

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.95

Escarole N Beans

$13.95

Fresh Spinach

$10.95

Tomato N Mozzarella

$13.95

Garlic Flatbread

$6.95

Chicken Only

$5.95

Bread Slice

Side Of Sauce

1/2 Tucci's- 1/2 BBQ Wings

$15.95

Pasta

Cavatappi

$13.95

Rigatoni

$13.95

1/2 Order Cavatappi

$9.95

1/2 Order Rigatoni

$9.95

Salads

Italian Salad

$14.95

½ Italian Salad

$9.95

Popeye Salad

$13.95

½ Popeye Salad

$9.95

Rossi Salad

$17.95

½ Rossi Salad

$13.50

Caesar Salad

$12.00

½ Caesar Salad

$9.00

1/2 Rossi No Chix

$7.55

Rossi No Chicken

$13.95

Pizza Our Way

Sm 1/2 Our Way

Sm Eggplant W/ Basil

$22.00

Sm 1st Ave

$23.00

Sm 5 Cheese White

$23.00

Sm Margherita

$23.00

Sm D'avanzo

$23.00

Sm Chump

$23.00

Sm Duval

$23.00

Sm Vegano

$23.00

Sm Tony G

$23.00

Sm Spicy Bird

$23.00

Sm Bruschetta

$23.00

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

Lg 1/2 Our Way

Lg Eggplant W/ Basil

$27.00

Lg 1st Ave

$28.00

Lg 5 Cheese White

$28.00

Lg Margherita

$28.00

Lg D'avanzo

$28.00

Lg Chump

$28.00

Lg Duval

$28.00

Lg Vegano

$28.00

Lg Tony G

$28.00

Lg Spicy Bird

$28.00

Lg Bruschetta

$28.00

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.00

Cheese Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Lg Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Side Of

BBQ

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Ceaser Dressing

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Glaze

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

Sm Side Sauce

Side Parm

Sm Italian Dressing N/C

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Crushed Pepper

Side Garlic Power

Side Oregano

Side Anchovies

$2.95

Side Of Basil

$0.50

Side caeser

Side Ricotta

$1.50

DRINKS

Wine

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Chardonnay

$29.00

Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Zio Baffa

$32.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$35.00

Super Tuscan

$10.00

Chianti

$10.00

Montepulciano

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

California Blend

$13.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Super Tuscan

$35.00

Chianti

$29.00

Montepulciano

$29.00

Pinot Noir

$35.00

California Blend

$40.00

Cabernet

$29.00

B R Cohn Cabernet

$45.00

18$ Corona Wine

$18.00

Dauo

$45.00

Lighter Side

Birra Moretti

$5.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

La Rubia

$6.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$6.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Eight One Bay Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Bells Oberon Wheat Ale 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Hefe

$6.00

Bells Lakes Pilsner

$6.00

Peroni

$5.00

Passion Pit

$6.00Out of stock

Bells Oberon Wheat Ale 12oz

$6.00

Seaquench

$6.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Cerveza Palma

$6.00Out of stock

Krombacher

$6.00Out of stock

Lightning Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Soild Gold

$5.00Out of stock

Hip Hops

Tampa Bay Reef Donkey(16 Oz)

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Lord Hobo Boom Sauce

$8.00

Collective Arts

$8.00

Fresh

$10.00

Sun Labs 16 Oz

$9.00

Racer 5

$7.00Out of stock

Ghost In The Machine

$8.00Out of stock

Resin

$8.00Out of stock

Bell's Two Hearted (12oz)

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted (16oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Tocobaga Red Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Hopslam

$12.00Out of stock

TBBC Hop Silo 14

$9.00Out of stock

Lord Hobo Glorious

$7.00Out of stock

Skyway

$7.00Out of stock

G Knight Red Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin

$6.00Out of stock

prosperity IPA

$5.00

Darker Side

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$6.00

Milk Stout Nitro

$6.00

Bells Best Brown Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Victory At Sea

$7.00Out of stock

Triggerfish Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Full Sail Amber Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Wyonas Big Brown Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Belgian-ish-Ales

St. Bernardus Wit

$7.00

North Coast Pranqster

$7.00

Duvel

$7.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

Tank 7

$8.00Out of stock

Duvel Single 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Sante!

$8.00Out of stock

Sour Monkey

$6.00Out of stock

Christmas Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Sweeter Side/Seltzers

Mckenzies Black Cherry Hard Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Original Sin Dry Rose Cider

$6.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$6.00

Mighty Swell

$6.00

Tea-Juice-Water Corkage

Sparkling 500ml

$3.00

Sparkling 750ml

$4.50Out of stock

Still 500ml

$3.00

Still 750ml

$4.50Out of stock

Small Apple Juice

$2.00

Still 1000ml

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Tea Tejava

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Joes Lemonade

$5.00

1/2 And 1/2 Arnold Palmer

$5.00Out of stock

Joes Ice Tea Unsweetened

$5.00

Corkage

$15.00

Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock

Martinellis

$4.00Out of stock

Soda

Cola

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Cream

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Cola

$3.50

Birch Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50

Lemon Seltzer

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Lime

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Grape Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Beer Special

Beer Special $5

$5.00Out of stock

Beer Special $6

$6.00Out of stock

Beer Special $7

$7.00Out of stock

Beer Special 10$

$10.00Out of stock