Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Tucci's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

50 Ne 1st ave

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Cheese Pizza
Sm Cheese Pizza
Tucci's Wings

Appetizers

Meatballs

$12.95

Tucci's Wings

$15.95

Spicy BBQ Wings

$15.95

Bliss Chicken

$15.95

Broccoli Rabe Only

$11.80

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.95

Escarole N Beans

$12.95

Fresh Spinach

$9.95

Tomato N Mozzarella

$12.95

Garlic Flatbread

$6.95

Chicken Only

$5.95

Bread Slice

Side Of Sauce

1/2 Tucci's- 1/2 BBQ Wings

$15.95

Pasta

Cavatappi

$13.95

Rigatoni

$13.95

1/2 Order Cavatappi

$9.95

1/2 Order Rigatoni

$9.95

Salads

Italian Salad

$14.95

½ Italian Salad

$9.95

Popeye Salad

$13.50

½ Popeye Salad

$9.50

Rossi Salad

$17.95

½ Rossi Salad

$13.50

Caesar Salad

$12.00

½ Caesar Salad

$9.00

1/2 Rossi No Chix

$7.55

Rossi No Chicken

$13.95

Pizza Our Way

Sm 1/2 Our Way

Sm Eggplant W/ Basil

$19.95

Sm 1st Ave

$21.95

Sm 5 Cheese White

$21.95

Sm Margherita

$21.95

Sm D'avanzo

$21.95

Sm Chump

$21.95

Sm Duval

$21.95

Sm Vegano

$21.95

Sm Tony G

$21.95

Sm Spicy Bird

$21.95

Sm Bruschetta

$21.95

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.95

Lg 1/2 Our Way

Lg Eggplant W/ Basil

$22.95

Lg 1st Ave

$26.95

Lg 5 Cheese White

$26.95

Lg Margherita

$26.95

Lg D'avanzo

$26.95

Lg Chump

$26.95

Lg Duval

$26.95

Lg Vegano

$26.95

Lg Tony G

$26.95

Lg Spicy Bird

$26.95

Lg Bruschetta

$26.95

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.95

Cheese Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Lg Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Side Of

BBQ

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Ceaser Dressing

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Glaze

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Parm

Side Crushed Pepper

Side Garlic Power

Side Oregano

Small Side Of Sauce

Side Anchovies

$2.95

Side Of Basil

$0.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.50

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Prosecco

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Chardonnay

$29.00

Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Zio Baffa

$32.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$35.00

18$ Corona Wine

$18.00

Super Tuscan

$10.00

Chianti

$8.50

Montepulciano

$8.50

Pinot Noir

$10.00

California Blend

$13.00

Cabernet

$8.50

Super Tuscan

$35.00

Chianti

$29.00

Montepulciano

$29.00

Pinot Noir

$35.00

California Blend

$40.00

Cabernet

$29.00

B R Cohn Cabernet

$45.00

18$ Corona Wine

$18.00Out of stock

Dauo

$45.00

Lighter Side

Birra Moretti

$5.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

La Rubia

$6.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$6.00

Eight One Bay Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Bells Oberon Wheat Ale 16oz

$7.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe

$6.00

Bells Lakes Pilsner

$6.00

Peroni

$5.00

Passion Pit

$6.00Out of stock

Bells Oberon Wheat Ale 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Seaquench

$6.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Lager

$7.00

Cerveza Palma

$6.00Out of stock

Krombacher

$6.00Out of stock

Lightning Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Soild Gold

$5.00Out of stock

Hip Hops

Tampa Bay Reef Donkey(16 Oz)

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Lord Hobo Boom Sauce

$8.00

Collective Arts

$8.00

Fresh

$10.00

Bell's Two Hearted (16oz)

$8.00

Racer 5

$7.00

Tocobaga Red Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Hopslam

$12.00Out of stock

Bell's Two Hearted (12oz)

$7.00Out of stock

Sun Labs 16 Oz

$10.00Out of stock

TBBC Hop Silo 14

$9.00Out of stock

Resin

$8.00Out of stock

Lord Hobo Glorious

$7.00Out of stock

Skyway

$7.00Out of stock

G Knight Red Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin

$6.00Out of stock

Darker Side

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$6.00

Milk Stout Nitro

$6.00

Bells Best Brown Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Victory At Sea

$7.00Out of stock

Triggerfish Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Full Sail Amber Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Wyonas Big Brown Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Belgian-ish-Ales

St. Bernardus Wit

$7.00

North Coast Pranqster

$7.00

Duvel

$7.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

Tank 7

$8.00

Duvel Single 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Sante!

$8.00Out of stock

Sour Monkey

$6.00

Christmas Ale

$9.00

Sweeter Side

Mckenzies Black Cherry Hard Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Original Sin Dry Rose Cider

$6.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$6.00

Passion Fruit Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Tea-Juice-Water Corkage

Sparkling 500ml

$3.00

Sparkling 750ml

$4.50Out of stock

Still 500ml

$3.00

Martinellis

$4.00Out of stock

Small Apple Juice

$2.00

Still 750ml

$4.50

Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock

Still 1000ml

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.25Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Corkage

$15.00

Still 750ml

$4.50

Soda

Cola

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Cream

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Diet Cola

$3.50

Grape Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Beer Special

Beer Special $5

$5.00Out of stock

Beer Special $6

$6.00Out of stock

Beer Special $7

$7.00Out of stock

Beer Special 10$

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Char is Flavor !

Website

Location

50 Ne 1st ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Gallery
Tucci's Pizza image
Tucci's Pizza image
Tucci's Pizza image
Tucci's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Angelo's To Go
orange star4.7 • 246
126 NE 2nd St Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
PARK SOUTH FOOD & WINE BAR
orange star4.3 • 162
114 NE 2nd St Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Tucci's Pizza Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
50 NE 1st Ave Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Boca Raton
orange star4.2 • 665
146 NW 20th St Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria - East Boca
orange star4.6 • 584
1901 NW 2nd Ave boca raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Luigi Di Roma
orange starNo Reviews
718 South Federal Highway Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
293 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston