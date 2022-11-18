Tucci's Pizza Takeout imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Tucci's Pizza Takeout

review star

No reviews yet

50 NE 1st Ave

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Meatballs

$9.95

Tucci's Wings

$12.95

Spicy BBQ Wings

$12.95

Bliss Chicken

$15.95

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$12.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.95

Escarole N Beans

$12.95

Fresh Spinach

$9.95

Tomato N Mozzarella

$12.95

Garlic Flatbread

$6.95

Chicken Only

$4.95

Bread

Side Of Sauce

Pasta

Cavatappi

$12.95

Rigatoni

$12.95

1/2 Order Cavatappi

$9.95

1/2 Order Rigatoni

$9.95

Salads

Italian Salad

$13.95

½ Italian Salad

$9.00

Popeye Salad

$12.95

½ Popeye Salad

$8.50

Rossi Salad

$16.95

½ Rossi Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$12.00

½ Caesar Salad

$9.00

1/2 Rossi No Chix

$7.55

Classic Cheese Pizza

Small Classic Pizza

$13.95

Large Classic Pizza

$16.95

Pizza Our Way - Small

Sm- Customize Your Pizza

Sm Eggplant W/ Basil

$17.95

Sm 1st Ave

$19.95

Sm 5 Cheese White

$19.95

Sm Tucci's Margherita

$19.95

Sm D'avanzo

$19.95

Sm Chump

$19.95

Sm Duval

$19.95

Sm Vegano

$19.95

Sm Tony G

$19.95

Sm Spicy Bird

$19.95

Sm Bruschetta

$19.95

Pizza Our Way - Large

Lg - Customize Your Pizza

Lg Eggplant W/ Basil

$20.95

Lg 1st Ave

$24.95

Lg 5 Cheese White

$24.95

Lg Tucci's Margherita

$24.95

Lg D'avanzo

$24.95

Lg Chump

$24.95

Lg Duval

$24.95

Lg Vegano

$24.95

Lg Tony G

$24.95

Lg Spicy Bird

$24.95

Lg Bruschetta

$24.95

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.50

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Prosecco

Rosé

Pinot Grigio

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$29.00

Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Rosé

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Chardonnay

$40.00

Super Tuscan

$10.00

Chianti

$8.50

Montepulciano

$8.50

Pinot Noir

$10.00

California Blend

$13.00

Cabernet

$8.50

Cabernet

Rosso Di Montalcino

Super Tuscan

$35.00

Chianti

$29.00

Montepulciano

$29.00

Pinot Noir

$35.00

California Blend

$40.00

Cabernet

$29.00

Cabernet

$35.00

Rosso Di Montalcino

$40.00

Lighter Side

Birra Moretti

$5.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

Funky Buddha Pineapple Beach

$6.00

Full Sail Session Lager

$5.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$6.00

Bells Oberon Wheat Ale

$7.00

Boulevard Tropical Pale Ale

$6.00

Erdinger Weissbier

$6.00

Hip Hops

Founders All Day Ipa

$5.00

Tampa Bay Reef Donkey(16 Oz)

$6.00

Heavy Seas Tropicannon

$6.00

Lord Hobo Glorious

$7.00

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Lord Hobo Boom Sauce

$7.00

Darker Side

Full Sail Amber Ale

$6.00

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$6.00

Wyonas Big Brown Ale

$7.00

Milk Stout Nitro

$6.00

Belgian-ish-Ales

St. Bernardus Wit

$7.00

North Coast Pranqster

$7.00

Duvel

$7.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

Sweeter Side

Mckenzies Black Cherry Hard Cider

$6.00

Original Sin Dry Rose Cider

$6.00

Tea-Juice-Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Still Or Sparkling

$3.00

Corkage

$15.00

Soda

Boylan

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Cream

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

50 NE 1st Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Gallery
Tucci's Pizza Takeout image
Tucci's Pizza Takeout image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tucci's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
50 Ne 1st ave Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Angelo's To Go
orange star4.7 • 246
126 NE 2nd St Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
PARK SOUTH FOOD & WINE BAR
orange star4.3 • 162
114 NE 2nd St Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Boca Raton
orange star4.2 • 665
146 NW 20th St Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria - East Boca
orange star4.6 • 584
1901 NW 2nd Ave boca raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Luigi Di Roma
orange starNo Reviews
718 South Federal Highway Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House/Uncle Pinkies Deli - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston