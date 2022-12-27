Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tucker Duke's Lunchbox 1101 South Powerline Road #102

1101 South Powerline Road #102

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Bowls & Blue Plates

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$16.00

buffalo flavored mac and cheese, fried boneless buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Chicken Tender Plate

$15.00

fried chicken tenders, french fries, coleslaw

Church hill's Chicken N Waffles

$16.00

guava waffle served with fried chicken, topped with guava butter and queso fresco

Gizmo's Jambalaya

$18.00

smoked sausage, shrimp, chicken, rice, peppers, onions, cajun seasoning

Jaxs Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Grilled chicken, peach salsa, and queso fresco.

Karma Bowl

$18.00

teriyaki glazed fish, brown rice, vegetable stir fry, fresh avocado slices, sesame seeds

Kilos Shrimp Taco

$14.00

fried shrimp, red cabbage, diced tomatoes, cilantro, creamy boom boom sauce, flour tortillas

Burgers

Big hoss

$16.00

double stacked 6oz burgers, American cheese, bacon, side of cheese sauce

Breakfast Dragon

$16.00

Swiss cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg, chipotle mayo, tater tots, spring mix, tomato

Camilla Sliders

$12.00

3 mini burgers, cheddar, American, crispy onions, housemade ketchup, tucker sauce, tomato, pickle

Conan

$16.00

American cheese, pastrami, sauerkraut, tucker sauce, pickle onion relish

Fido

$14.00

cheddar & American cheese, crispy onions, pickles, tucker sauce, fido sauce, crunch bun, spring mix, tomato.

Frank and bobbert

$14.00

1/2 burger with cheddar cheese, horsey sauce, tater tots, scallions, bacon, spring mix , tomato

Gran dada

$16.00

smoked gouda, bacon, chipotle mayo, crispy onions, bacon onion chutney, spring mix, tomato

Madison

$15.00

Maui

$15.00

white American cheese, bacon, chili– spiced pineapple, sweet thai mayo, red onion, arugula

OG Mondragon

$16.00

Otis

$15.00

thick cut provolone cheese, oregano and red pepper flakes, homemade chimichurri, tomatoes, ciabatta bun

Pooh Bear

$17.00

Remy

$16.00

double stacked 6oz burgers, swiss cheese, peppercorn sauce, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions.

Rover

$12.00

Sofia

$13.00

homemade turkey burger, muenster cheese, cranberry chutney, horseradish sauce, onion, spring mix, tomato

Spicy Lola

$15.00

White cheddar, bacon, red onion confit, potato sticks, jalapeño jam, spring mix, tomato

Tanner & the unicorn

$35.00

3/4 pound burger, toppings from the Tucker Duke & the Mondragon, between 2 thick grilled cheese sandwiches

Tucker Duke

$15.00

Woody's hell yea

$14.00

1/2 burger, teriyaki sauce, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, raw onion

Griswold

$16.00

Plain Burger

$10.00

Kid's Menu

kid’s bone-in wings

$7.00

four naked bone in wings with choice of side $

kid’s boneless wings

$7.00

four naked boneless wings with choice of side

kid’s louie louie

$7.00

turkey, cheese, bacon, and tucker sauce with choice of side

kid’s mini corn dogs

$7.00

five mini corndogs with a choice of side

kid’s shrimp

$7.00

four grilled or fried shrimp with choice of side

kid’s slider

$7.00

one cheese slider with choice of side $7 (add an extra slider for $2)

Salads

Gracie (cobb)

$18.00

“cobb salad” mixed greens, bbq chicken, red onions, bacon bits, corn, tomatoes, carrots, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, sriracha ranch

José (taco)

$17.00

“taco salad” fried tortilla shell, grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, spring mix, corn, black beans, tomato, peppers, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, avocado ranch

Marco (caesar)

$15.00

“Caesar salad” romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, chopped bacon, grilled chicken

Pilar (greek)

$13.00

”greek salad” tomato, cucumber, peppers, onions, olives, radish, mixed greens, feta, balsamic dressing

Sandwiches

Goldsworthy

$15.00

crispy chicken, white American cheese, bacon, avocado ranch, spring mix, tomatoes

Hot Honey Goldsworthy

$15.00

crispy chicken, muenster cheese, hot honey garlic sauce, bacon, coleslaw, pickles

Len’s Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

authentic philly cheesesteak, white American cheese, sauteed onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers

Louis Louis

$14.00

turkey, muenster, bacon, tucker sauce, triple decker toasted sourdough, spring mix, tomato

Penny (Reuben)

$12.00

pastrami rueben with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and tucker sauce, pumpernickel rye

S.M.H. Fish Sandwich

$15.00

grilled, blackened, or fried fish, avocado ranch, spring mix, tomato, onion

The Count (Montecristo)

$20.00

monte cristo sandwich, layers of ham, turkey, American cheese, cheddar cheese, between three slices of brioche bread, battered in tempura, deep-fried, powdered sugar, housemade blackberry jam

Trixie (Po' Boy)

$14.00

grilled shrimp, avocado ranch, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, hoagie roll

Sides

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Jap Mac & cheese

$5.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Elote Dip

$5.00

Snacks

Brutus

$11.00

onion rings, tucker sauce

Elote Dip App

$12.00

corn, mayo, cilantro, jalapenos, queso fresco, lime, tajin, house made chips

Food Truck Eggrolls

$10.00

egg rolls buffalo chicken, celery, onion, cheddar, avocado ranch

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Spears, avocado ranch

Kodak Beast Fries

$12.00

fries, buffalo chicken, cheese sauce, coleslaw, diced pickles, chipotle mayo

Mini Corndogs

$10.00

Ketchup

Cheesesteak Fries

$15.00

french fries piled high, with cheese sauce, shaved ribeye, grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, white american cheese, and finished with cilantro mayo

Nacho Tots

$15.00

pulled pork, cheese sauce, sour cream, salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro

PB&J Bon Bon

$7.00

fried peanut butter, housemade berry jam, milk shot.

Porky's Lollipops

$12.00

teriyaki seared, bacon wrapped pork belly, sweet chili dijon smear, sesame seeds, scallions

Portobello Fries

$10.00

Parmesan cheese, horsey sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

buttered & salted pretzels, housemade cheese sauce

Smoked Wings

$15.00

10 smoked wings, sriracha ranch

Sweets

Cookie and Cream

$10.00

Belgian waffle infused with oreo cookies, topped with oreo crumbles, fluff, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar

House Made Doughnuts

$10.00

seasonal flavors, please ask your server for more details

Starry Night

$9.00

chocolate lava cake, peppermint bark crumble, marshmallow fluff and powdered sugar

Mrs. Clause Red Velvet Cake

$11.00

red velvet cake topped with a sugary snowflake

Funnel Cake Fries

$10.00

pile of housemade funnel cake fries, powdered sugar, drip trio of chocolate sauce, marshmallow fluff, and guava sauce

Cookie and Cream (Copy)

$10.00

Belgian waffle infused with oreo cookies, topped with oreo crumbles, fluff, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar

Vegan Vegetarian

Clifford

$16.00

vegan burger patty, crispy onions, bbq sauce, vegan cheddar cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, spring mix, tomato

Gran Mama

$16.00

vegan burger patty, vegan chipotle mayo, crispy onions, vegan mozzarella cheese, spring mix, tomato

Extras

1 egg

$2.00

2 bacon strips

$2.00

Apple butter

$1.00

Avocado Slices

$2.50

Blackberry jam

$0.75

cheese sauce 2oz

$1.50

Cheese Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Chocolate syrup 2oz

$1.00

Cranberry chutney 2oz

$1.00

Crunch Bun

$1.00

Fluff 2oz

$1.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

Grilled onions

$1.00

Guac 2oz

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Maple Bacon Chutney 2oz

$1.00

Peach Burbon Chutney 2oz

$1.00

Peach Salsa 2oz

$1.00

Peppercorn sauce 2oz

$1.00

Plum Balsamic 2oz

$1.00

Rosemary Honey 2oz

$1.00

Smoked Mayo 2oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Stone fruit chutney 2oz

$1.00

Brunch Cocktails

Beermosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bottomless

$15.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$18.00

Michelada

$9.00

Solo Bellini

$9.00

Solo Mimosa

$9.00

Solo Poinsetta

$9.00

Solo Sangria

$9.00

Canned Beers

Ace High

$7.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Bells Christmas Ale

$6.00

BP Sculptin IPA

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

CC Cosmic Crown

$6.00

CC Maduro

$6.00

CC Fancy Papers

$6.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

DFH Seaquench

$7.00

FB Void Shaker

$10.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heretic MAJA

$8.00

Tank Freedom Tower

$6.00

Terrapin Luau

$6.00

Little Sumpin'

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Shiner Oktoberfest

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

GI Oktoberfest

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Shiner Bock Bucket

$10.00

Shiner Oktoberfest

$5.00

Shiner Tex Hex IPA

$6.00

SN Celebration

$6.00

Stella Cidre

$6.00

SY Pumpkinhead Seltzer

$6.66

Trulys Seltzer

$6.00

VS South Coast IPA

$6.00

VS Mangolandia Wheat

$5.00

WB Okto Festival ale

$5.00

White Claw Seltzer

$6.00

WW Pernicious

$6.00

WW Milk & Cookies

$7.00

Wynwood Father Francisco

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Draft Beers

Floridays

$8.00

SF Fish Whistle

$8.00

Miami Spice

$10.00

BP Winter Warmer

$8.00

Unholy

$8.00

Three Fates

$12.00

Single in Havana

$9.00

BP Anytime Sun

$7.00

Goose IPA

$8.00

Matthews Accelerate

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust

$9.00

Infinite Tropical IPA

$9.00

BLVD Space Camper

$8.00

SL Sun Haze

$11.00

STO Tangerine Express

$9.00

BP Toasted Lager

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Copperpoint Lager

$6.00

CS Beach Access

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Pipeline Porter

$8.00

Sea Cow Stout

$8.00

Fruitorian - Raspberry/Blood Orange

$13.00

Wild Sour Series: Cherry Pie

$12.00

Desthil Dragonfruit

$9.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$9.00

AI Fruit Punch

$10.00

FB Floridian

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

PB Penn Weisen

$8.00

Sake Cocktails

Santa's Little Helper Coconut Mojito

$12.00

Krampus Punch December Sangria

$9.00

Jack Frost Christmas Margarita

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Skinny Thyme

$12.00

Spicy Kyoto

$10.00

Tokyo Mule

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Skinny Thyme

$7.00

Virgin Spicy Kyoto

$7.00

Virgin Tokyo Mule

$7.00

Wine

Casa Nina Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Casa Nina Merlot

$6.00

Casa Nina Pinot Noir

$6.00

Dante Merlot

$8.00

Grayson Cabernet

$9.00

OG Sweet Red

$6.00

Punto Final Malbec

$8.00

BTL Casa Nina Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

BTL Casa Nina Merlot

$20.00

BTL Casa Nina Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL Dante Merlot

$28.00

BTL Grayson Cabernet

$35.00

BTL OG Sweet Red

$20.00

BTL Punto Final Malbec

$28.00

Casa Nina Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Casa Nina Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Clean Slate Riesling

$7.00

Dough Chardonnay 19

$9.00

Monet Gravet Rose

$7.00

Stella Moscato

$8.00

Prosecco

$7.00

BTL Casa Nina Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Casa Nina Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

BTL Clean Slate Riesling

$28.00

BTL Dough Chardonnay 19

$36.00

BTL Monet Gravet Rose

$28.00

BTL Stella Moscato

$28.00

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Bone-in

10 Wings

$13.99

10 wings served with sauce

15 Wings

$19.99

15 wings served with sauce

20 Wings

$25.99

20 wings served with sauce

30 Wings

$38.99

30 wings served with sauce

50 Wings

$64.99

50 wings served with sauce

Yueng n wings

$10.00

Boneless

10 Boneless

$11.99

10 boneless wings served with sauce

15 Boneless

$16.99

15 boneless wings served with sauce

25 Boneless

$26.99

25 boneless wings served with sauce

Plates

Buffalo Chx Mac

$16.00

Chicken Tender Plate

$15.00

Gracie (cobb)

$18.00

“cobb salad” mixed greens, bbq chicken, red onions, bacon bits, corn, tomatoes, carrots, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, sriracha ranch

Marco (caesar)

$15.00

“Caesar salad” romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, chopped bacon, grilled chicken

Sandwiches

Fluffy Burger

$20.00

Goldsworthy

$15.00

Hot Honey Goldsworthy

$16.00

Spicy Fluffy Burger

$21.00

Wilburs Bbq Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Salt & Pepper Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

Potato Salad

Reg Mac & Cheese

Snacks

Food Truck Eggrolls

$10.00

egg rolls buffalo chicken, celery, onion, cheddar, avocado ranch

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Spears, avocado ranch

Kodak Beast Fries

$12.00

fries, buffalo chicken, cheese sauce, coleslaw, diced pickles, chipotle mayo

Sweets

PB&J Bon Bon

$7.00

fried peanut butter, housemade berry jam, milk shot.

Cookie and Cream

$10.00

Belgian waffle infused with oreo cookies, topped with oreo crumbles, fluff, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar

Punky Brewster

$8.00

fried strawberry poptarts, topped with powdered sugar and raspberry sauce

Donuts

$10.00

Catering

1 quart coleslaw

$10.99

1 quart potato salad

$11.99

1/2 Pan Curly Fries

$45.99

1/2 pan garden salad

$34.99

1/2 pan mac and cheese

$35.99

1/2 pan macaroni salad

$36.99

1/2 pan reg mac

$35.99

1/2 pan tater tots

$45.99

Beef burnt ends 1lb

$22.99

Pork Spare Ribs 1lb

$23.99

Pulled pork 1 lb

$16.99

Sliced beef brisket 1lb

$24.99

Sliced pastrami 1lb

$20.99

Sliced turkey 1 lb

$15.99

Plates

Burnt Ends Plate

$16.00

burnt ends covered in sweet bbq suace served with curly fries and coleslaw

Chicken Tenders Plate

$15.00

fried chicken tenders served with curly fries and coleslaw

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

pulled pork covered in sweet bbq sauce served with curly fries and coleslaw

Rib Plate

$18.00

1/2 rack of dry rubbed pork spare ribs served with curly fries and coleslaw

Sliced Brisket Plate

$17.00

1/2 lb of sliced brisket served with curly fries and coleslaw

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$16.00

buffalo flavored mac and cheese, fried boneless buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Gracie (cobb)

$18.00

“cobb salad” mixed greens, bbq chicken, red onions, bacon bits, corn, tomatoes, carrots, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, sriracha ranch

Sandwiches

Goldsworthy

$15.00

crispy chicken with white americal cheese, bacon, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, and avocado ranch

Hot Honey Garlic Goldsworthy

$15.00

Penny (Reuben)

$12.00

pastrami rueben with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and tucker sauce, pumpernickel rye

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

pulled pork covered in sweet bbq sauce, yellow cheddar cheese and red onions on a toasted onion bun

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

sliced brisket with horsey sauce, red onions, spring mix, plum tomatoes on toasted sourdough

Sides

Coleslaw

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Jap Mac

$5.00

Reg Mac

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$5.00

Snacks

1/3 Rack of Ribs

$12.00

Elote Dip App

$12.00

corn, mayo, cilantro, jalapenos, queso fresco, lime, tajin, house made chips

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Kodak Beast Fries

$12.00

Onion Ring Basket

$13.00

Porky's Lollipops

$10.00

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Wing Wednesday

6 wings

$4.50

12 wings

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
1101 South Powerline Road #102, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

