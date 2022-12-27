- Home
Tucker Duke's Lunchbox 1101 South Powerline Road #102
1101 South Powerline Road #102
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Bowls & Blue Plates
Buffalo Mac and Cheese
buffalo flavored mac and cheese, fried boneless buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Chicken Tender Plate
fried chicken tenders, french fries, coleslaw
Church hill's Chicken N Waffles
guava waffle served with fried chicken, topped with guava butter and queso fresco
Gizmo's Jambalaya
smoked sausage, shrimp, chicken, rice, peppers, onions, cajun seasoning
Jaxs Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, peach salsa, and queso fresco.
Karma Bowl
teriyaki glazed fish, brown rice, vegetable stir fry, fresh avocado slices, sesame seeds
Kilos Shrimp Taco
fried shrimp, red cabbage, diced tomatoes, cilantro, creamy boom boom sauce, flour tortillas
Burgers
Big hoss
double stacked 6oz burgers, American cheese, bacon, side of cheese sauce
Breakfast Dragon
Swiss cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg, chipotle mayo, tater tots, spring mix, tomato
Camilla Sliders
3 mini burgers, cheddar, American, crispy onions, housemade ketchup, tucker sauce, tomato, pickle
Conan
American cheese, pastrami, sauerkraut, tucker sauce, pickle onion relish
Fido
cheddar & American cheese, crispy onions, pickles, tucker sauce, fido sauce, crunch bun, spring mix, tomato.
Frank and bobbert
1/2 burger with cheddar cheese, horsey sauce, tater tots, scallions, bacon, spring mix , tomato
Gran dada
smoked gouda, bacon, chipotle mayo, crispy onions, bacon onion chutney, spring mix, tomato
Madison
Maui
white American cheese, bacon, chili– spiced pineapple, sweet thai mayo, red onion, arugula
OG Mondragon
Otis
thick cut provolone cheese, oregano and red pepper flakes, homemade chimichurri, tomatoes, ciabatta bun
Pooh Bear
Remy
double stacked 6oz burgers, swiss cheese, peppercorn sauce, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions.
Rover
Sofia
homemade turkey burger, muenster cheese, cranberry chutney, horseradish sauce, onion, spring mix, tomato
Spicy Lola
White cheddar, bacon, red onion confit, potato sticks, jalapeño jam, spring mix, tomato
Tanner & the unicorn
3/4 pound burger, toppings from the Tucker Duke & the Mondragon, between 2 thick grilled cheese sandwiches
Tucker Duke
Woody's hell yea
1/2 burger, teriyaki sauce, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, raw onion
Griswold
Plain Burger
Kid's Menu
kid’s bone-in wings
four naked bone in wings with choice of side $
kid’s boneless wings
four naked boneless wings with choice of side
kid’s louie louie
turkey, cheese, bacon, and tucker sauce with choice of side
kid’s mini corn dogs
five mini corndogs with a choice of side
kid’s shrimp
four grilled or fried shrimp with choice of side
kid’s slider
one cheese slider with choice of side $7 (add an extra slider for $2)
Salads
Gracie (cobb)
“cobb salad” mixed greens, bbq chicken, red onions, bacon bits, corn, tomatoes, carrots, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, sriracha ranch
José (taco)
“taco salad” fried tortilla shell, grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, spring mix, corn, black beans, tomato, peppers, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, avocado ranch
Marco (caesar)
“Caesar salad” romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, chopped bacon, grilled chicken
Pilar (greek)
”greek salad” tomato, cucumber, peppers, onions, olives, radish, mixed greens, feta, balsamic dressing
Sandwiches
Goldsworthy
crispy chicken, white American cheese, bacon, avocado ranch, spring mix, tomatoes
Hot Honey Goldsworthy
crispy chicken, muenster cheese, hot honey garlic sauce, bacon, coleslaw, pickles
Len’s Philly Cheesesteak
authentic philly cheesesteak, white American cheese, sauteed onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers
Louis Louis
turkey, muenster, bacon, tucker sauce, triple decker toasted sourdough, spring mix, tomato
Penny (Reuben)
pastrami rueben with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and tucker sauce, pumpernickel rye
S.M.H. Fish Sandwich
grilled, blackened, or fried fish, avocado ranch, spring mix, tomato, onion
The Count (Montecristo)
monte cristo sandwich, layers of ham, turkey, American cheese, cheddar cheese, between three slices of brioche bread, battered in tempura, deep-fried, powdered sugar, housemade blackberry jam
Trixie (Po' Boy)
grilled shrimp, avocado ranch, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, hoagie roll
Sides
Snacks
Brutus
onion rings, tucker sauce
Elote Dip App
corn, mayo, cilantro, jalapenos, queso fresco, lime, tajin, house made chips
Food Truck Eggrolls
egg rolls buffalo chicken, celery, onion, cheddar, avocado ranch
Fried Pickles
Spears, avocado ranch
Kodak Beast Fries
fries, buffalo chicken, cheese sauce, coleslaw, diced pickles, chipotle mayo
Mini Corndogs
Ketchup
Cheesesteak Fries
french fries piled high, with cheese sauce, shaved ribeye, grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, white american cheese, and finished with cilantro mayo
Nacho Tots
pulled pork, cheese sauce, sour cream, salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro
PB&J Bon Bon
fried peanut butter, housemade berry jam, milk shot.
Porky's Lollipops
teriyaki seared, bacon wrapped pork belly, sweet chili dijon smear, sesame seeds, scallions
Portobello Fries
Parmesan cheese, horsey sauce
Pretzel Sticks
buttered & salted pretzels, housemade cheese sauce
Smoked Wings
10 smoked wings, sriracha ranch
Sweets
Cookie and Cream
Belgian waffle infused with oreo cookies, topped with oreo crumbles, fluff, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar
House Made Doughnuts
seasonal flavors, please ask your server for more details
Starry Night
chocolate lava cake, peppermint bark crumble, marshmallow fluff and powdered sugar
Mrs. Clause Red Velvet Cake
red velvet cake topped with a sugary snowflake
Funnel Cake Fries
pile of housemade funnel cake fries, powdered sugar, drip trio of chocolate sauce, marshmallow fluff, and guava sauce
Cookie and Cream (Copy)
Belgian waffle infused with oreo cookies, topped with oreo crumbles, fluff, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar
Vegan Vegetarian
Extras
1 egg
2 bacon strips
Apple butter
Avocado Slices
Blackberry jam
cheese sauce 2oz
Cheese Sauce 8oz
Chocolate syrup 2oz
Cranberry chutney 2oz
Crunch Bun
Fluff 2oz
Gluten Free Bun
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled onions
Guac 2oz
Jalapenos
Maple Bacon Chutney 2oz
Peach Burbon Chutney 2oz
Peach Salsa 2oz
Peppercorn sauce 2oz
Plum Balsamic 2oz
Rosemary Honey 2oz
Smoked Mayo 2oz
Sour Cream 2oz
Stone fruit chutney 2oz
Brunch Cocktails
Canned Beers
Ace High
Ace Pineapple Cider
Bells Christmas Ale
BP Sculptin IPA
Bud Light
Budweiser
CC Cosmic Crown
CC Maduro
CC Fancy Papers
Corona Extra
DFH Seaquench
FB Void Shaker
Heineken
Heretic MAJA
Tank Freedom Tower
Terrapin Luau
Little Sumpin'
Michelob Ultra
Shiner Oktoberfest
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
GI Oktoberfest
Shiner Bock
Shiner Bock Bucket
Shiner Oktoberfest
Shiner Tex Hex IPA
SN Celebration
Stella Cidre
SY Pumpkinhead Seltzer
Trulys Seltzer
VS South Coast IPA
VS Mangolandia Wheat
WB Okto Festival ale
White Claw Seltzer
WW Pernicious
WW Milk & Cookies
Wynwood Father Francisco
Yuengling Lager
Draft Beers
Floridays
SF Fish Whistle
Miami Spice
BP Winter Warmer
Unholy
Three Fates
Single in Havana
BP Anytime Sun
Goose IPA
Matthews Accelerate
Elysian Space Dust
Infinite Tropical IPA
BLVD Space Camper
SL Sun Haze
STO Tangerine Express
BP Toasted Lager
Stella Artois
Copperpoint Lager
CS Beach Access
Stella
Pipeline Porter
Sea Cow Stout
Fruitorian - Raspberry/Blood Orange
Wild Sour Series: Cherry Pie
Desthil Dragonfruit
Strawberry Mimosa
AI Fruit Punch
FB Floridian
Blue Moon
PB Penn Weisen
Sake Cocktails
Wine
Casa Nina Cabernet Sauvignon
Casa Nina Merlot
Casa Nina Pinot Noir
Dante Merlot
Grayson Cabernet
OG Sweet Red
Punto Final Malbec
BTL Casa Nina Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Casa Nina Merlot
BTL Casa Nina Pinot Noir
BTL Dante Merlot
BTL Grayson Cabernet
BTL OG Sweet Red
BTL Punto Final Malbec
Casa Nina Pinot Grigio
Casa Nina Sauvignon Blanc
Clean Slate Riesling
Dough Chardonnay 19
Monet Gravet Rose
Stella Moscato
Prosecco
BTL Casa Nina Pinot Grigio
BTL Casa Nina Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Clean Slate Riesling
BTL Dough Chardonnay 19
BTL Monet Gravet Rose
BTL Stella Moscato
Catering
1 quart coleslaw
1 quart potato salad
1/2 Pan Curly Fries
1/2 pan garden salad
1/2 pan mac and cheese
1/2 pan macaroni salad
1/2 pan reg mac
1/2 pan tater tots
Beef burnt ends 1lb
Pork Spare Ribs 1lb
Pulled pork 1 lb
Sliced beef brisket 1lb
Sliced pastrami 1lb
Sliced turkey 1 lb
1101 South Powerline Road #102, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442