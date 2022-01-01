Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Sandwiches

Tucker's American Favorites

46 Reviews

$$

2441 state street

suite 6

New Albany, IN 47150

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuck’s Burger
Tucker’s Salad
Tucker’s Cluckers (3)

Starters

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$9.99

Smothered with blended cheese and crispy bacon served with homemade ranch dressing.

Clucker Basket (3)

Clucker Basket (3)

$13.99

Hand breaded tenders fried and served with fries.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Deep-fried and served with remoulade.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Breaded pickle spears served with ranch.

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Covered with cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream.

Nachos

Nachos

$7.99

Fresh tortilla chips with queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeno.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99

Breaded sweet onions, fried and served with our dipping sauce.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$9.99

Crispy soft pretzels, coarse salt & our beer cheese.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$8.99

Blend of queso and salsa served with fresh tortilla chips.

Spinach Dip & Chips

Spinach Dip & Chips

$9.99

Spinach and cheese blended in a creamy sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Wings

Jumbo chicken wings baked with seasoning and then fried to order with your choice of sauce. (1 sauce per 6 wings)
6 TRADITIONAL

6 TRADITIONAL

$10.99
12 TRADITIONAL

12 TRADITIONAL

$17.99
18 TRADITIONAL

18 TRADITIONAL

$25.99
6 BONELESS

6 BONELESS

$8.99
12 BONELESS

12 BONELESS

$14.99
18 BONELESS

18 BONELESS

$20.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled or fried chicken on fresh greens with bacon, tomato, and mixed cheese. Buffalo Style

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Romaine and shredded Parmesan with croutons and our signature Caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Cranberry Salad

Grilled Chicken Cranberry Salad

$14.99

Romaine with bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, red onions, cranberries and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Lettuce Wedge

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and red onions.

Tucker’s Salad

$8.99+

Fresh greens, veggies, tomatoes plus cheese, bacon, egg and crouton.

Soups

Potato Bacon Soup

$3.99+

Hearty chunks of fresh potatoes, real bacon and onions in a rich creamy home-style broth

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Ask your server for today's selection.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Juicy Steaks

All our steaks are USDA choice 21-day aged beef then hand-cut right here at Tucker's. Served with your choice of Tucker's or Caesar salad and one side.
10oz Ribeye

10oz Ribeye

$24.99

Hand-cut thick, juicy and flavorful (high fat content).

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$27.99

Hand-cut thick, juicy and flavorful (high fat content).

Blackened Sirloin Tips

$18.99

8oz of tender sirloin tips served hot and spicy.

Sirloin 6oz

Sirloin 6oz

$17.99Out of stock

Center-cut, lean, fresh, seasoned and grilled to order.

Sirloin 9oz

$20.99

Center-cut, lean, fresh, seasoned and grilled to order.

Smothered Chopped Steak

Smothered Chopped Steak

$15.99

10oz chopped steak smothered with sautéed onions and cheese.

Ribs & Chops

1/4 Slab

1/4 Slab

$12.99

We start with the best and slow-cook. Great flavor with fall-off-the-bone tenderness.

1/2 Slab

1/2 Slab

$18.99

We start with the best and slow-cook. Great flavor with fall-off-the-bone tenderness.

Full Slab

Full Slab

$25.99

We start with the best and slow-cook. Great flavor with fall-off-the-bone tenderness.

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$14.99

Center-cut 8oz pork chop, bourbon-glazed and grilled.

Country Fried Pork Chop

Country Fried Pork Chop

$14.99

Center-cut 8oz pork chop, hand-breaded, fried, and topped with white gravy.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Served with 1 Tuck's side.

BBQ, Bacon, Swiss Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken with Swiss, BBQ sauce and bacon on a brioche bun.

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.99

1/2 lbs. Black Angus beef grilled and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried chicken toss in our buffalo sauce and served with side of ranch dressing.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

All white chicken with celery & onions in sweet mayonnaise dressing on white toast with lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of 1 Tuck's side.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

A seasoned chicken breast served on a brioche bun. Charbroiled, fried, or blackened.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$14.49

Pacific cod blackened, fried or broiled and served on a brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Meatless Burger

$13.99

1/4 lb. plant-based patty grilled and served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.99

4oz steak grilled and served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.

Tuck’s Burger

Tuck’s Burger

$13.99

Juicy, 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef grilled to your liking on a brioche bun.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Chipotle black bean blended burger served with lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo.

Tucker’s Favorites

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Blackened chicken, mushrooms, onion, tomato, fettuccine pasta. Served with a side salad.

Blackened Shrimp & Salmon

Blackened Shrimp & Salmon

$21.99

A skewer of shrimp and our bourbon-marinated salmon. Served with 2 Tuck's side.

Brickyard Meatloaf

$15.49

Moist, tender recipe made with lean ground beef. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.

Chicken And Dumplings

$15.99

Light and tender dumplings simmered in chicken stock with big bites of chicken. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.49

Two flaky code fillets, blackened, fried, or broiled.

Hot Brown

Hot Brown

$14.99

Texas toast, smoked turkey and tomatoes smothered with our Mornay sauce and topped with bacon.

Ma's Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, and bacon, Served with 2 Tuck's sides.

Pa’s Chicken Dinner

Pa’s Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Tender and juicy chicken served grilled, blackened or country-style with gravy. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.

Salmon

Salmon

$20.99

8oz of our bourbon-marinated Atlantic salmon. Served with 2 Tuck's sides.

Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Two shrimp skewers blackened, fried or grilled. Served with cocktail sauce or remoulade. Served with 2 Tuck's side.

Tucker’s Cluckers (3)

Tucker’s Cluckers (3)

$13.99

Hand-breaded tenders fried and served with french fries.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.49Out of stock

Ask your server for today's cheesecake flavor!

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99
Family Cookie

Family Cookie

$12.99

Family sized cookie! Giant, fresh baked-to-order chocolate chunk cookie with vanilla bean ice cream. Topped with chocolate caramel sauce.

Fried Oreos

$6.99

6 fried Oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Ice Cream Cookie

$7.49

Kids’ Menu

For kids 12 and under please. All kids' meals are served with fries or applesauce. Comes with a pudding cup.

Lil' Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Lil’ Chicken N’ Dumplings

$7.99

Lil’ Clucker Bites

$7.99

Lil’ Tuck’s Burger

$7.99

Lil' Mac N’ Cheese

$7.99

Lil' Steak Bites

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.50

Coleslaw

$2.99

Country-Style Corn

$2.99

Extra Dressing / Sauce

$0.75

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.48

Green Beans

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.50

Loaded Fries

$5.48

Loaded Mash

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Onion Rings Side

$3.50

Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.50

Scalloped Apples

$3.50

Sweet Potato

$3.50

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Flavored Teas And Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We Are Open for Dine-In, Delivery, & Carryout!! Enjoy American favorites! Hand-cut steaks, house-smoked ribs, and juicy burgers. Open daily for lunch and dinner!

Location

2441 state street, suite 6, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

Gallery
Tucker's American Favorites image
Tucker's American Favorites image
Tucker's American Favorites image
Tucker's American Favorites image

Map
