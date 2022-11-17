Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuckerbox

1,857 Reviews

$$

1 S. Main Street

White River Junction, VT 05001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Barista Drinks

Americano

$3.40+

Cafe AuLait

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$4.05

Chai

$4.40+

Coffee

$2.48+

Espresso

$2.90

Matcha Latte

$4.60+

Hot Cocoa

$3.65+

Iced Americano

$4.40

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Iced Chai

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.40

Iced Mayan Mocha

$4.75

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.95

Latte

$4.05+

London Fog

$4.50

Mayan Mocha

$4.40+

Pomengranate Tea

$2.50

Red Eye

$3.65+

Tea

$4.50

Turkish Apple Tea

$2.50

Turkish Coffee

$3.50

Turkish Tea

$2.00+

Weekly Barista Special

$4.25

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Gus's Natural Blackberry Soda

$3.00

Gus's Natural Cranberry-Lime Soda

$3.00

Gus's Natural Orange Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Maine Root Beer

$3.25

Milk

$3.50

Reed's Ginger Ale ( NA)

$3.25

San Pelligrino

$3.99

Seltzer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$3.25

10oz bottle, brooklyn, new york

Tretap Cbd Blueberry Basil

$7.00

blueberry basil or tangerine turmeric 12oz can, burlington, vermont

Tretap Cbd Tangerine

$7.00

blueberry basil or tangerine turmeric 12oz can, burlington, vermont

Virgin Blood Mary

$7.00

Watermelon Fizz

$6.00

watermelon syrup, lemonade, seltzer

Found Sparkling Water

$4.25

elderflower, cucumber/mint, watermelon/basil

House Cocktails

Turkish Delight

$12.00

ketel one botanical rose vodka, creme de cacao, fresh squeezed lemon and lime, sweet rose water, chocolate garnish

Sultana

$11.00

fig infused kettle one vodka, cointreau, elderflower liqueur, orange twist

Antayla Sunrise

$12.00

jose cuervo gold tequila, solerno blood orange liqueur, organic strawberry lemon and thyme shrub, mixed fruit juice, seltzer, candied orange peel

Black Sea Serpent

$12.00

fresh muddled blackberry, strawberry and lime, metcalfe's peach liqueur, elderflower liqueur, cynar ricetta originale, seltzer, dried peach garnish

Mocha Kiss

$13.00

double ristretto espresso, silo vodka, godiva chocolate liqueur, frangelico, chocolate garnish

Garden Gimlet

$13.00

barr hill gin, muddled basil leaves, fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with seltzer

Bodrum Breeze

$12.00

fresh muddled cucumber and mint leaves, kettle one botanical cucumber mint vodka, chartreuse, french ginger liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon and lime, cucumber garnish

Dragons Bane

$13.00

bar hill tom cat gin, chartreuse, pimms liqueur, boylan heritage tonic water, crushed pink peppercorns, cucumber & bell pepper garnish

Efe Raki Blue

$9.00

traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif

Efe Raki Green

$10.00

traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif

Mediterranean Mimosa

$11.00

turkish apricot juice, orange blossom water, turkish altin kopuk sparkling wine

Bloody Mary

$12.00

silo vodka and organic heirloom tomatoes blended with la vera sweet smoked paprika, pink peppercorns, urfa pepper, celery salt, worcestershire

Turkish Hot Toddy

$12.00

fresh squeezed lemon, local honey, silo maple bourbon, turkish black tea, cinnamon stick garnish

Efe Raki Black

$14.00

traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif

Bartender's Special

$12.00

Wine

Yakut

$9.00

eastern anatolia, turkey

Angora

$9.00

merlot, cabernet sauvignon, alicante, carignan, aegean, turkey

Vin Art, Syrah

$9.00

syrah, kalecik karası, central anatolia, turkey

Egeo

$11.00

cabernet sauvignon, aegean, turkey

Corvus, Karga

$10.50

kuntra, cabernet sauvignon, bozcaada island, aegean, turkey

Selection Red

$11.00

öküzgözü, boğazkere, anatolia, turkey

Red Wine Flight

$17.99

bartender's choice, four of our turkish red wines, great for tasting!

Yakut-BOTTLE

$38.00

eastern anatolia, turkey

Angora-BOTTLE

$38.00

merlot, cabernet sauvignon, alicante, carignan, aegean, turkey

Corvus, Karga-BOTTLE

$50.00

kuntra, cabernet sauvignon, bozcaada island, aegean, turkey

Vin Art, Syrah-BOTTLE

$45.00

syrah, kalecik karası, central anatolia, turkey

Selection,Red-BOTTLE

$50.00

öküzgözü, boğazkere, anatolia, turkey

Egeo-BOTTLE

$50.00

cabernet sauvignon, aegean, turkey

Shah-BOTTLE

$60.00

syrah, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, avsa island, marmara, turkey

Urla, Vourla-BOTTLE

$60.00

merlot, cabernet sauvignon, boğazkere, syrah, aegean, turkey

Pendora, Okuzgozu,BOTTLE

$63.00

öküzgözü

Prestige, Kalecik Karasi-BOTTLE

$65.00

ankara, turkey

Prestige, Okuzgozu-BOTTLE

$60.00

diyarbakir, turkey

Altin Kopuk

$9.50

brut, natural sparkling white wine central anatolia, turkey

Segura Viudas

$9.00

cava metodo tradicional, spain

Valdo

$9.50

prosecco, spain

Altin Kopuk-BOTTLE

$45.00

brut, natural sparkling white wine central anatolia, turkey

Newhall Farm Ice Cider

$12.50

ice cider, 3oz, reading, vermont

Steindorfer

$13.50

beerenauslese, 3oz, burgenland, austria

Stone Fruit Riesling

$6.00

riesling, germany

Stone Fruit Riesling-BOTTLE

$28.00

riesling, germany

Cankaya

$9.00

narince, emir, sultana, central anatolia, aegean, turkey

Vin Art, Narince-Chardonnay

$9.00

chardonnay, cappadocia, turkey

Lal

$10.00

rosé, aegean, turkey

Selection, Narince-Emir

$11.00

emir, cappadocia, turkey

Camlibag White

$9.00

vasilaki, bozcaada island, turkey

Leyla

$8.00

sultaniye, emir, anatolia, aegean, turkey

Pendora, Misket

$9.00

misket, aegean, turkey

Ma'Adra Chardonnay

$8.00

chardonnay, aegean, turkey

I Vini De Jacopo

$9.00

pinot grigio, venezia giulia, italy

Ruttenstock

$9.00

grüner veltliner, roschitz, weinvierte, austria

White Wine Flight

$17.99

bartender's choice, four of our turkish white wines, great for tasting!

Cankaya-BOTTLE

$38.00

narince, emir, sultana, central anatolia, aegean, turkey

Camlibag-BOTTLE

$45.00

vasilaki, bozcaada island, turkey

I Vini De Jacopo-BOTTLE

$38.00

pinot grigio, venezia giulia, italy

Lal-BOTTLE

$45.00

rosé, aegean, turkey

Selection, Narince-Emir-BOTTLE

$50.00

emir, cappadocia, turkey

Vin Art, Narince-Chardonnay-BOTTLE

$45.00

chardonnay, cappadocia, turkey

Leyla-BOTTLE

$38.00

sultaniye, emir, anatolia, aegean, turkey

Ma'Adra, Chardonnay-BOTTLE

$38.00

chardonnay, aegean, turkey

Ruttenstock-BOTTLE

$38.00

grüner veltliner, roschitz, weinvierte, austria

Prestige, Narince-BOTTLE

$60.00

cappadocia, turkey

Pendora, Misket-BOTTLE

$45.00

misket, aegean, turkey

Beer & Cider

Allagash

$7.00

white beer with spices 12oz bottle, portland, maine

Beck's

$5.50

non alcoholic beer

Efes Mediterranean Beer

$7.50

11.2oz bottle, istanbul, turkey

Harpoon Ufo White

$6.00

12oz bottle, windsor, vermont

Von Trapp IPL

$7.00

india pale lager, 16oz can, stowe, vermont

Seasonal Sour

$8.00

seasonal 16oz can, hampton, new hampshire

Kombucha Citrus Rush

$6.00

citrus rush or ginger blue not too tangy, not too sweet, full of fun bubbles 12oz can, middlebury, vermont

Citizens Cider Dirty Mayor

$8.00

with ginger & touch of lemon 16oz can, burlington, vt

Shaksbury Rose Cider

$7.00

dry, crushable, and made like a rose wine, 100% apples, no added sugar 12oz can, vergennes, vermont

Shaksbury Vermonter

$8.00

an ode to the green mountain state, 100% fresh apples, aged in former barr hill gin barrels 16oz can, vergennes, vermont

Kombucha Ginger Blue

$7.00

citrus rush or ginger blue not too tangy, not too sweet, full of fun bubbles 12oz can, middlebury, vermont

White Claw!

$6.00

seasonal flavors spiked sparkling water

Shaksbury Dry

$8.00

seasonal hard cider 12oz can, burlington, vt

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.50

american style IPA, hop forward with a bright citrus & pine aroma, nice dry finish, very drinkable, shelburne, vermont

Green State Pilsner

$7.00

crisp, easy-drinking german style pilsner, burlington, vermont

River Roost Seasonal

$7.50

ask your server about the seasonal brew white river junction, vermont

Seasonal Draft

$7.50

american amber ale, rutland, vermont

Switchback Ale

$7.00

unfiltered, reddish-amber ale, well-balanced, complex flavor with unusually smooth and refreshing character, burlington, vermont

Von Trapp Helles

$8.00

creamy, toffee aromas balance the bitterness of munich malts in this roasted brown lager stowe, vermont

Liquor

Coursoivier V.S.

$9.50

Hennessy V.S.

$10.50

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$13.00

Coursoivier V.S.-Shot

$9.00

Hennessy V.S.-Shot

$10.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Shot

$12.50

Coursoivier V.S.-Rocks

$9.00

Hennessy V.S.-Rocks

$10.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Rocks

$12.50

Coursoivier V.S.-Double

$12.00

Hennessy V.S.-Double

$13.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Double

$15.50

Amaretto

$8.50

Applejack

$7.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$8.50

Campari

$9.00

Chambord Royale

$9.50

Kahluah

$8.50

Jagermeister

$7.50

Southern Comford

$7.00

Applejack-Shot

$6.50

Amaretto-Shot

$8.00

Aperol-Shot

$8.50

Baileys-Shot

$8.00

Campari-Shot

$8.50

Chambord Royale-Shot

$9.00

Kahluah-Shot

$8.00

Jagermeister-Shot

$7.00

Southern Comford-Shot

$6.50

Applejack-Rocks

$6.50

Amaretto-Rocks

$8.00

Aperol-Rocks

$8.50

Baileys-Rocks

$8.00

Campari-Rocks

$8.50

Chambord Royale-Rocks

$9.00

Kahluah-Rocks

$8.00

Jagermeister-Rocks

$7.00

Southern Comford-Rocks

$6.50

Applejack-Double

$9.50

Amaretto-Double

$11.00

Aperol-Double

$11.50

Baileys-Double

$11.00

Campari-Double

$11.50

Chambord Royale-Double

$12.00

Kahluah-Double

$11.00

Jagermeister-Double

$10.00

Southern Comford-Double

$9.50

House Gin

$7.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Sapphire

$9.00

Tangueray

$8.50

House Gin-Shot

$6.50

Barr Hill-Shot

$11.50

Beefeater-Shot

$7.50

Hendricks-Shot

$9.50

Sapphire-Shot

$8.50

Tangueray-Shot

$8.00

House Gin-Rocks

$6.50

Barr Hill-Rocks

$11.50

Beefeater-Rocks

$7.50

Hendricks-Rocks

$9.50

Tangueray-Rocks

$8.00

Sapphire-Rocks

$8.50

House Gin-Double

$9.50

Barr Hill-Double

$14.50

Beefeater-Double

$10.50

Hendricks-Double

$12.50

Tangueray-Double

$11.00

Sapphire-Double

$11.50

House Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Meyers

$8.50

House Rum-Shot

$6.50

Bacardi-Shot

$7.00

Captain Morgan-Shot

$7.00

Meyers-Shot

$8.00

House Rum-Rocks

$6.50

Bacardi-Rocks

$7.00

Captain Morgan-Rocks

$7.00

Meyers-Rocks

$8.00

House Rum-Double

$9.50

Bacardi-Double

$10.00

Captain Morgan-Double

$10.00

Meyers-Double

$11.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Patron Silver

$14.50

Patron Gold Anejo

$16.50

House Tequila-Shot

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold-Shot

$7.00

Patron Silver-Shot

$14.00

Patron Gold-Shot

$15.00

House Tequila-Rocks

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold-Rocks

$7.00

Patron Silver-Rocks

$14.00

Patron Gold-Rocks

$15.00

House Tequila-Double

$9.50

Jose Cuervo Gold-Double

$10.50

Patron Silver-Double

$17.00

Patron Gold-Double

$18.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Absolute

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$9.50

Stolichnaya

$8.50

Titos Handmade

$8.50

House Vodka-Shot

$6.50

Absolute-Shot

$8.00

Grey Goose-Shot

$9.50

Kettle One-Shot

$9.00

Skyy-Shot

$7.00

Stolichnaya-Shot

$8.00

Titos Handmade-Shot

$8.00

House Vodka-Rocks

$6.50

Absolute-Rocks

$8.00

Grey Goose-Rocks

$9.50

Kettle One-Rocks

$9.00

Skyy-Rocks

$7.00

Stolichnaya-Rocks

$8.00

Titos Handmade-Rocks

$8.00

House Vodka-Double

$9.50

Absolute-Double

$11.00

Grey Goose-Double

$12.50

Kettle One-Double

$12.00

Skyy-Double

$10.00

Stolichnaya-Double

$11.00

Titos Handmade-Double

$11.00

Bourbon

Rye

Canadian

Single Malt Scotch

Blended Malt Scotch

Irish

A-Z Cocktails

Baybreeze

$7.50

Bellini

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.50

Gin Martini

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Manhattan

$9.50

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Side Car

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Vodka Martini

$7.50

Whisky Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Sweets

Baklava

$8.99

fresh turkish phyllo layered by the tens, stuffed with walnuts, finished with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio

Turkish Rice Pudding

$7.99

creamy sweet vanilla pudding with turkish rice, lightly browned on top

Almond Pudding

$7.99

creamy vanilla pudding with roasted almonds, a delicious taste, topped with cinnamon

Kunefe

$9.99

this delicious treat is made with traditional turkish sweet cheese sandwiched between layers of packed shredded wheat, baked crisp, topped with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio

Helva Brownie

$9.99

Turkish Delight Platter

$8.99

Small Chocolate Bar

$2.99

Large Chocolate Bar

$3.99

Digestiv & Wine

Courvoisier V.S.

$9.00

Hennessy V.S.

$10.00

Newhall Farm Ice Cider

$12.50

ice cider, 3oz, reading, vermont

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$12.50

Sandeman Porto

$7.00

Steindorfer

$13.50

beerenauslese, 3oz, burgenland, austria

Taylor Gladgate Porto

$10.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Absinthe Pour

$13.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Rose Lillet

$10.00

Fernet

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Retail

1 Lb of Granola

$22.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bulk Coffee- Half Pound

$10.99

Bulk Coffee- Pound

$16.99

Chips

$2.50

Half Pound of Granola

$11.00

Joe 2 Go

$24.00

Travel Mug

$25.00

Tuckerbox T-Shirt

$20.00

Mini Turkish Delight

$7.16

Elite Chocolates

$8.99

Large Chocolate Bar

$3.99

Small Chocolate Bar

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

coffee - espresso - authentic turkish cuisine

Website

Location

1 S. Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05001

Directions

Gallery
Tuckerbox image
Tuckerbox image

Similar restaurants in your area

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
orange star4.0 • 225
129 S. Main Street White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
Lui Lui West Lebanon
orange star4.2 • 1,477
8 Glen Rd West Lebanon, NH 03784
View restaurantnext
Bright Side Brewing, LLC - 5 Airpark Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5 Airpark Rd West Lebanon, NH 03784
View restaurantnext
Jesse's Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 1,682
224 Lebanon Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
King Arthur Baking Company Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,165
135 US Route 5 South Norwich, VT 05055
View restaurantnext
Three Tomatoes Trattoria
orange star4.4 • 1,320
1 Court St #100 Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in White River Junction

Wicked Awesome BBQ
orange star4.5 • 672
93 Beswick Drive White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
orange star4.0 • 225
129 S. Main Street White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near White River Junction
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston