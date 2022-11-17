- Home
Tuckerbox
1,857 Reviews
$$
1 S. Main Street
White River Junction, VT 05001
Barista Drinks
Americano
Cafe AuLait
Cappuccino
Chai
Coffee
Espresso
Matcha Latte
Hot Cocoa
Iced Americano
Iced Black Tea
Iced Chai
Iced Coffee
Iced Herbal Tea
Iced Latte
Iced Mayan Mocha
Iced Matcha Latte
Latte
London Fog
Mayan Mocha
Pomengranate Tea
Red Eye
Tea
Turkish Apple Tea
Turkish Coffee
Turkish Tea
Weekly Barista Special
Cold Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Gus's Natural Blackberry Soda
Gus's Natural Cranberry-Lime Soda
Gus's Natural Orange Soda
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Maine Root Beer
Milk
Reed's Ginger Ale ( NA)
San Pelligrino
Seltzer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic Water
10oz bottle, brooklyn, new york
Tretap Cbd Blueberry Basil
blueberry basil or tangerine turmeric 12oz can, burlington, vermont
Tretap Cbd Tangerine
blueberry basil or tangerine turmeric 12oz can, burlington, vermont
Virgin Blood Mary
Watermelon Fizz
watermelon syrup, lemonade, seltzer
Found Sparkling Water
elderflower, cucumber/mint, watermelon/basil
House Cocktails
Turkish Delight
ketel one botanical rose vodka, creme de cacao, fresh squeezed lemon and lime, sweet rose water, chocolate garnish
Sultana
fig infused kettle one vodka, cointreau, elderflower liqueur, orange twist
Antayla Sunrise
jose cuervo gold tequila, solerno blood orange liqueur, organic strawberry lemon and thyme shrub, mixed fruit juice, seltzer, candied orange peel
Black Sea Serpent
fresh muddled blackberry, strawberry and lime, metcalfe's peach liqueur, elderflower liqueur, cynar ricetta originale, seltzer, dried peach garnish
Mocha Kiss
double ristretto espresso, silo vodka, godiva chocolate liqueur, frangelico, chocolate garnish
Garden Gimlet
barr hill gin, muddled basil leaves, fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with seltzer
Bodrum Breeze
fresh muddled cucumber and mint leaves, kettle one botanical cucumber mint vodka, chartreuse, french ginger liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon and lime, cucumber garnish
Dragons Bane
bar hill tom cat gin, chartreuse, pimms liqueur, boylan heritage tonic water, crushed pink peppercorns, cucumber & bell pepper garnish
Efe Raki Blue
traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif
Efe Raki Green
traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif
Mediterranean Mimosa
turkish apricot juice, orange blossom water, turkish altin kopuk sparkling wine
Bloody Mary
silo vodka and organic heirloom tomatoes blended with la vera sweet smoked paprika, pink peppercorns, urfa pepper, celery salt, worcestershire
Turkish Hot Toddy
fresh squeezed lemon, local honey, silo maple bourbon, turkish black tea, cinnamon stick garnish
Efe Raki Black
traditional turkish liquor, anise-flavored spirit mixed with ice water, served in traditional copper ehli kavif
Bartender's Special
Wine
Yakut
eastern anatolia, turkey
Angora
merlot, cabernet sauvignon, alicante, carignan, aegean, turkey
Vin Art, Syrah
syrah, kalecik karası, central anatolia, turkey
Egeo
cabernet sauvignon, aegean, turkey
Corvus, Karga
kuntra, cabernet sauvignon, bozcaada island, aegean, turkey
Selection Red
öküzgözü, boğazkere, anatolia, turkey
Red Wine Flight
bartender's choice, four of our turkish red wines, great for tasting!
Yakut-BOTTLE
eastern anatolia, turkey
Angora-BOTTLE
merlot, cabernet sauvignon, alicante, carignan, aegean, turkey
Corvus, Karga-BOTTLE
kuntra, cabernet sauvignon, bozcaada island, aegean, turkey
Vin Art, Syrah-BOTTLE
syrah, kalecik karası, central anatolia, turkey
Selection,Red-BOTTLE
öküzgözü, boğazkere, anatolia, turkey
Egeo-BOTTLE
cabernet sauvignon, aegean, turkey
Shah-BOTTLE
syrah, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, avsa island, marmara, turkey
Urla, Vourla-BOTTLE
merlot, cabernet sauvignon, boğazkere, syrah, aegean, turkey
Pendora, Okuzgozu,BOTTLE
öküzgözü
Prestige, Kalecik Karasi-BOTTLE
ankara, turkey
Prestige, Okuzgozu-BOTTLE
diyarbakir, turkey
Altin Kopuk
brut, natural sparkling white wine central anatolia, turkey
Segura Viudas
cava metodo tradicional, spain
Valdo
prosecco, spain
Altin Kopuk-BOTTLE
brut, natural sparkling white wine central anatolia, turkey
Newhall Farm Ice Cider
ice cider, 3oz, reading, vermont
Steindorfer
beerenauslese, 3oz, burgenland, austria
Stone Fruit Riesling
riesling, germany
Stone Fruit Riesling-BOTTLE
riesling, germany
Cankaya
narince, emir, sultana, central anatolia, aegean, turkey
Vin Art, Narince-Chardonnay
chardonnay, cappadocia, turkey
Lal
rosé, aegean, turkey
Selection, Narince-Emir
emir, cappadocia, turkey
Camlibag White
vasilaki, bozcaada island, turkey
Leyla
sultaniye, emir, anatolia, aegean, turkey
Pendora, Misket
misket, aegean, turkey
Ma'Adra Chardonnay
chardonnay, aegean, turkey
I Vini De Jacopo
pinot grigio, venezia giulia, italy
Ruttenstock
grüner veltliner, roschitz, weinvierte, austria
White Wine Flight
bartender's choice, four of our turkish white wines, great for tasting!
Cankaya-BOTTLE
narince, emir, sultana, central anatolia, aegean, turkey
Camlibag-BOTTLE
vasilaki, bozcaada island, turkey
I Vini De Jacopo-BOTTLE
pinot grigio, venezia giulia, italy
Lal-BOTTLE
rosé, aegean, turkey
Selection, Narince-Emir-BOTTLE
emir, cappadocia, turkey
Vin Art, Narince-Chardonnay-BOTTLE
chardonnay, cappadocia, turkey
Leyla-BOTTLE
sultaniye, emir, anatolia, aegean, turkey
Ma'Adra, Chardonnay-BOTTLE
chardonnay, aegean, turkey
Ruttenstock-BOTTLE
grüner veltliner, roschitz, weinvierte, austria
Prestige, Narince-BOTTLE
cappadocia, turkey
Pendora, Misket-BOTTLE
misket, aegean, turkey
Beer & Cider
Allagash
white beer with spices 12oz bottle, portland, maine
Beck's
non alcoholic beer
Efes Mediterranean Beer
11.2oz bottle, istanbul, turkey
Harpoon Ufo White
12oz bottle, windsor, vermont
Von Trapp IPL
india pale lager, 16oz can, stowe, vermont
Seasonal Sour
seasonal 16oz can, hampton, new hampshire
Kombucha Citrus Rush
citrus rush or ginger blue not too tangy, not too sweet, full of fun bubbles 12oz can, middlebury, vermont
Citizens Cider Dirty Mayor
with ginger & touch of lemon 16oz can, burlington, vt
Shaksbury Rose Cider
dry, crushable, and made like a rose wine, 100% apples, no added sugar 12oz can, vergennes, vermont
Shaksbury Vermonter
an ode to the green mountain state, 100% fresh apples, aged in former barr hill gin barrels 16oz can, vergennes, vermont
Kombucha Ginger Blue
citrus rush or ginger blue not too tangy, not too sweet, full of fun bubbles 12oz can, middlebury, vermont
White Claw!
seasonal flavors spiked sparkling water
Shaksbury Dry
seasonal hard cider 12oz can, burlington, vt
Fiddlehead IPA
american style IPA, hop forward with a bright citrus & pine aroma, nice dry finish, very drinkable, shelburne, vermont
Green State Pilsner
crisp, easy-drinking german style pilsner, burlington, vermont
River Roost Seasonal
ask your server about the seasonal brew white river junction, vermont
Seasonal Draft
american amber ale, rutland, vermont
Switchback Ale
unfiltered, reddish-amber ale, well-balanced, complex flavor with unusually smooth and refreshing character, burlington, vermont
Von Trapp Helles
creamy, toffee aromas balance the bitterness of munich malts in this roasted brown lager stowe, vermont
Liquor
Coursoivier V.S.
Hennessy V.S.
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.
Coursoivier V.S.-Shot
Hennessy V.S.-Shot
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Shot
Coursoivier V.S.-Rocks
Hennessy V.S.-Rocks
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Rocks
Coursoivier V.S.-Double
Hennessy V.S.-Double
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.-Double
Amaretto
Applejack
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Chambord Royale
Kahluah
Jagermeister
Southern Comford
Applejack-Shot
Amaretto-Shot
Aperol-Shot
Baileys-Shot
Campari-Shot
Chambord Royale-Shot
Kahluah-Shot
Jagermeister-Shot
Southern Comford-Shot
Applejack-Rocks
Amaretto-Rocks
Aperol-Rocks
Baileys-Rocks
Campari-Rocks
Chambord Royale-Rocks
Kahluah-Rocks
Jagermeister-Rocks
Southern Comford-Rocks
Applejack-Double
Amaretto-Double
Aperol-Double
Baileys-Double
Campari-Double
Chambord Royale-Double
Kahluah-Double
Jagermeister-Double
Southern Comford-Double
House Gin
Barr Hill
Beefeater
Hendricks
Sapphire
Tangueray
House Gin-Shot
Barr Hill-Shot
Beefeater-Shot
Hendricks-Shot
Sapphire-Shot
Tangueray-Shot
House Gin-Rocks
Barr Hill-Rocks
Beefeater-Rocks
Hendricks-Rocks
Tangueray-Rocks
Sapphire-Rocks
House Gin-Double
Barr Hill-Double
Beefeater-Double
Hendricks-Double
Tangueray-Double
Sapphire-Double
House Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Meyers
House Rum-Shot
Bacardi-Shot
Captain Morgan-Shot
Meyers-Shot
House Rum-Rocks
Bacardi-Rocks
Captain Morgan-Rocks
Meyers-Rocks
House Rum-Double
Bacardi-Double
Captain Morgan-Double
Meyers-Double
House Tequila
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron Silver
Patron Gold Anejo
House Tequila-Shot
Jose Cuervo Gold-Shot
Patron Silver-Shot
Patron Gold-Shot
House Tequila-Rocks
Jose Cuervo Gold-Rocks
Patron Silver-Rocks
Patron Gold-Rocks
House Tequila-Double
Jose Cuervo Gold-Double
Patron Silver-Double
Patron Gold-Double
House Vodka
Absolute
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Stolichnaya
Titos Handmade
House Vodka-Shot
Absolute-Shot
Grey Goose-Shot
Kettle One-Shot
Skyy-Shot
Stolichnaya-Shot
Titos Handmade-Shot
House Vodka-Rocks
Absolute-Rocks
Grey Goose-Rocks
Kettle One-Rocks
Skyy-Rocks
Stolichnaya-Rocks
Titos Handmade-Rocks
House Vodka-Double
Absolute-Double
Grey Goose-Double
Kettle One-Double
Skyy-Double
Stolichnaya-Double
Titos Handmade-Double
Bourbon
Rye
Canadian
Single Malt Scotch
Blended Malt Scotch
Irish
A-Z Cocktails
Baybreeze
Bellini
Black Russian
Cosmopolitan
Dark and Stormy
Dirty Shirley
French 75
Gimlet
Gin Martini
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Side Car
Tequila Sunrise
Vodka Martini
Whisky Sour
White Russian
Sweets
Baklava
fresh turkish phyllo layered by the tens, stuffed with walnuts, finished with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio
Turkish Rice Pudding
creamy sweet vanilla pudding with turkish rice, lightly browned on top
Almond Pudding
creamy vanilla pudding with roasted almonds, a delicious taste, topped with cinnamon
Kunefe
this delicious treat is made with traditional turkish sweet cheese sandwiched between layers of packed shredded wheat, baked crisp, topped with simple syrup & crushed turkish pistachio
Helva Brownie
Turkish Delight Platter
Small Chocolate Bar
Large Chocolate Bar
Digestiv & Wine
Courvoisier V.S.
Hennessy V.S.
Newhall Farm Ice Cider
ice cider, 3oz, reading, vermont
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.
Sandeman Porto
Steindorfer
beerenauslese, 3oz, burgenland, austria
Taylor Gladgate Porto
Limoncello
Absinthe Pour
Lillet Blanc
Rose Lillet
Fernet
Amaro Nonino
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
coffee - espresso - authentic turkish cuisine
1 S. Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05001