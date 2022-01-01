Tucker's-Bedford 95 South River Road

Kids Turkey Deli Sandwich

$5.92

Roasted turkey on whole wheat or natural white bread. Add: American or sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, or mustard. Served with chips or apple slices. Allergens: *Allergens Depend On Options Chosen, WHEAT (Wheat Bread, White Bread), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese, American Cheese), EGG (Mayonnaise), SOY (Wheat Bread, White Bread, American Cheese), SOYBEAN OIL (Mayonnaise) Ingredients: Turkey, Choice of Sharp Cheddar Cheese or American, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, And/Or Mustard, Choice of Wheat Bread or White Bread, Choice of Side