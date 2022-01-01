Tuckers- Concord 80 South St
374 Reviews
$$
80 South St
Concord, NH 03301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Smoothies & Specialty Bevs
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Cold brew blended with salted caramel. Served over ice. Allergens: DAIRY, SOY Ingredients: Sugar, Fructose, Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Salt, Sodium Caseinate, Colombian Coffee. Contains Less than 1% of Mono and Diglyclerides (Emulsifier), Dipotassium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Pectin, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Cold Brew
Mocha Cold Brew
Cold brew blended with dark chocolate. Served over ice. Allergens: DAIRY, SOY Ingredients: Sugar, Coconut Oil, Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa (Processed with Potassium Carbonate), Unsweetened Chocolate and Vanilla), Cocoa Powder (Processed with Alkali), Maltodextrin, Whey, Colombian Coffee, Corn Syrup Solids, Nonfat Milk. Contains Less than 1% of Natural Flavors, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Salt, Sodium Caseinate, Guar Gum, XanthanGum, Mono and Diglycerides (Emulsifier), Dipotassium Phosphate, Pectin, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Cold Brew Coffee
Salted Caramel
Tribal Brew coffee blended with salted caramel. Allergens: DAIRY, SOY Ingredients: Sugar, Fructose, Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Salt, Sodium Caseinate, Colombian Coffee. Contains Less than 1% of Mono and Diglyclerides (Emulsifier), Dipotassium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Pectin, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Tribal Brew Coffee
Mocha Java
Tribal Brew coffee blended with dark chocolate. Allergens: DAIRY, SOY Ingredients: Sugar, Coconut Oil, Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa (Processed with Potassium Carbonate), Unsweetened Chocolate and Vanilla), Cocoa Powder (Processed with Alkali), Maltodextrin, Whey, Colombian Coffee, Corn Syrup Solids, Nonfat Milk. Contains Less than 1% of Natural Flavors, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Salt, Sodium Caseinate, Guar Gum, XanthanGum, Mono and Diglycerides (Emulsifier), Dipotassium Phosphate, Pectin, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Tribal Brew Coffee
Original Chai
A blend of black tea, spices and honey.Allergens: DAIRY, SOY Ingredients: Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Maltodextrin, Coconut Oil, Black Tea, Corn Syrup Solids, Natural Flavors, Honey Powder (Sugar, Honey). Contains Less than 1% of the Following: SodiumCaseinate, Salt, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Guar Gum, Mono and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Allspice, and Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Water
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Real Japanese matcha with creamy vanilla. Allergens: DAIRY, SOY Ingredients: Sugar, Maltodextrin, Coconut Oil, Nonfat Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Corn Syrup Solids, Natural Flavors, Sodium Caseinate. Contains Less than 1% of the Following: Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Salt, Guar Gum, Mono and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Green Tea Extract, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Pectin, Water
Vanilla Chai
A blend of chai, vanilla, and honey. Allergens: DAIRY, SOY Ingredients: Sugar, Coconut Oil, Nonfat Milk, Maltodextrin, Corn Syrup Solids, Black Tea, Natural Flavors, Sodium Caseinate. Contains Less than 1% of the Following: Salt, Honey Powder (Sugar, Honey), Guar Gum, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Mono and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Pectin, Cinnamon, Allspice, Xanthan Gum, Clove, Cardamom, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier).
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Juicy strawberry and creamy banana purées. Allergens: DAIRY (Yogurt) Ingredients: Fruit (Strawberry Puree and Banana Puree), White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Pear Juice from Concentrate, Filtered Water, Natural Flavors, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (for Color), Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Stonyfield Organic Vanilla Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Organic Low Fat Milk, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Natural Vanilla Flavor, Pectin, Vitamin D3)
Mango Magic Smoothie
Sweet mango, pineapple, and banana purées. Allergens: DAIRY (Yogurt) Ingredients: Fruit (Mango Puree and Banana Puree), Pear Juice Concentrate, White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Filtered Water, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Beta Carotene, Citric Acid, Stonyfield Organic Vanilla Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Organic Low Fat Milk, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Natural Vanilla Flavor, Pectin, Vitamin D3)
Salted Caramel Chai
Chai blended with salted caramel. Allergens: DAIRY, SOY Ingredients: Sugar, Fructose, Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Salt, Sodium Caseinate, Colombian Coffee. Contains Less than 1% of Mono and Diglyclerides (Emulsifier), Dipotassium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Pectin, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Black Tea, Corn Syrup Solids, Honey Powder (Sugar, Honey), Water
Takeout Beverages
To-Go Coffee
Small (12oz), Medium (16oz), or Large (20oz)
Iced Coffee
Small (20oz) or Large (24oz)
Cold Brew
Freshly brewed daily in-house (20oz)
Maple Walnut Cold Brew
Freshly brewed daily in-house (20oz)
Tea
Organic tea sourced from Two Leaves and a Bud
To-Go Iced Tea
Small (20oz) or Large (24oz)
To-Go Juice
To-Go Milk
Locally sourced from Contoocook Creamery at Bohanan Farm
Fountain Drink
Hot Chocolate
Served with whipped cream
Classics
Classic
Two local eggs, house potatoes, choice of toast. Allergens: EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Butter on Toast) *Other Allergens Depend On Options Chosen Ingredients: Eggs, Choice of Side, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Tucker Time
Two local eggs, house potatoes, choice of two French toast slices or two cakes. Allergens: WHEAT (Cakes, French Toast), EGG (Eggs, Cakes, French Toast), DAIRY (Cakes, French Toast) *Other Allergens Depend On Options Chosen Ingredients: Eggs, Choice of Side, Choice of Cakes or French Toast
Biscuits & Gravy
Scratch-made drop biscuits topped with our homemade crankin' sausage gravy. Served with two local eggs any style and hash browns. Allergens: WHEAT (Biscuits, Sausage Gravy), EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Biscuits, Sausage Gravy) Ingredients: Eggs, Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Hash Browns
Sweet & Savory
Two local eggs any style, grilled apple caramel tea bread, house potatoes, grilled maple sausage, and baked beans. ALLERGENS: WHEAT (Pumpkin Tea Bread), EGG (Eggs, Pumpkin Tea Bread), DAIRY (Pumpkin Tea Bread, Butter on Pumpkin Tea Bread), SOYBEAN OIL (Pumpkin Tea Bread) Ingredients: Eggs, Grilled Pumpkin Tea Bread, House Potatoes, Maple Sausage, Baked Beans
From The Griddle
Cakes
Three buttermilk cakes made from scratch. Allergens: WHEAT (Cake Batter), EGG (Cake Batter), DAIRY (Cake Batter) Ingredients: Cake Batter (Unbleached Flour, Sugar, Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Milk, Buttermilk, Eggs, Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract), Side of Maple Syrup
French Toast
Three slices of our thick sliced Challah bread French toast topped with powdered sugar. Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
Belgian Waffle
Golden malted waffle topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Allergens: WHEAT (Waffle Batter), EGG (Waffle Batter), DAIRY (Waffle Batter, Whipped Cream) Ingredients: Waffle Batter (Enriched Flour Bleached, Yellow Corn Flour, Leavening, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Corn Starch, Dextrose, Artificial Flavor, Yellows 5 & 6, Flour, Egg), Strawberries, Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Side of Maple Syrup
Power Cakes
Organic gluten-free pancakes made with ground flax and chia seeds. Served with pure NH maple syrup. Allergens: EGG (Power Cake Batter), DAIRY (Power Cake Batter), GLUTEN FREE Ingredients: Power Cake Batter (Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Cane Juice Sugar, Buttermilk, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Eggs, Chia Seed, Flax Seed, Canola Oil) , Side of Pure Maple Syrup
Gluten-Free French Toast
Three slices of our gluten-free bread French toast topped with powdered sugar. Allergens: EGG (French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter) Ingredients: Gluten Free Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French
Four pieces of French toast stuffed with strawberry cheesecake filling. Topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter, Strawberry Cheesecake Filling), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Strawberry Cheesecake Filling (Cream Cheese, Vanilla Extract, Powdered Sugar, Strawberries), Strawberries, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
Pumpkin Cakes
Three pumpkin cakes topped with powdered sugar and house cinnamon whipped cream. Served with pure NH maple syrup from Fuller’s Sugarhouse. ALLERGENS: WHEAT (Pumpkin Pancake Batter), EGG (Pumpkin Pancake Batter), DAIRY (Pumpkin Pancake Batter, Cinnamon Whipped Cream) INGREDIENTS: Pumpkin Pancake Batter ((Unbleached Flour, Sugar, Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Milk, Buttermilk, Eggs, Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract), Pumpkin Puree (Pumpkin)), Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Whipped Cream (Heavy Cream, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon), Side of Pure Maple Syrup
Apple Caramel French Toast
Fresh baked apple caramel tea bread grilled in French toast batter. Topped with grilled Fuji apples, powdered sugar, house cinnamon whipped cream, and granola. Served with pure NH maple syrup. ALLERGENS: WHEAT (Apple Bread), EGG (Apple Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (Apple Bread, French Toast Batter, Cinnamon Whipped Cream) INGREDIENTS: Apple Caramel Tea Bread
Plain Waffle
Plain golden malted waffle served with a side of maple syrup. Allergens: WHEAT (Waffle Batter), EGG (Waffle Batter), DAIRY (Waffle Batter) Ingredients: Waffle Batter (Enriched Flour Bleached, Yellow Corn Flour, Leavening, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Corn Starch, Dextrose, Artificial Flavor, Yellows 5 & 6, Flour, Egg), Side of Maple Syrup
Burritos
Tuck's Burrito
Made with two scrambled eggs, cheddar jack, grilled hash browns, green peppers, onions, black beans, pico sauce, and piquante peppers in a white or wheat wrap. Allergens: WHEAT (White Wrap, Wheat Wrap), EGG (Eggs, Pico Sauce), DAIRY (Eggs, Shredded Orange Cheddar Cheese, Pico Sauce), SOYBEAN OIL (Pico Sauce, White Wrap, Wheat Wrap) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Orange Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Piquante Peppers, Pico Sauce, Choice of Wrap
Banh Mi Burrito
Made with two scrambled eggs, pork belly, arugula, cilantro pesto, house pickled red onions, Micro Mama’s Silly Dilly Carrot kimchi, and sriracha in a white or wheat wrap. Allergens: WHEAT (Wheat Wrap, White Wrap), EGG (Scrambled Eggs), DAIRY (Scrambled Eggs, Cilantro Pesto), SOYBEAN OIL (White Wrap, Wheat Wrap) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Pork Belly, Arugula, Cilantro Pesto, Pickled Red Onions, Silly Dilly Carrot Kimchi, Sriracha, Choice of Wrap
Korean BBQ Burrito
Made with two scrambled eggs, pulled pork, sharp cheddar, Tuck's Kickin' Korean barbecue sauce, quinoa & brown rice, cucumbers, and Micro Mama’s Silly Dilly Carrot kimchi in a white or wheat wrap. Allergens: WHEAT (Wheat Wrap, White Wrap), EGG (Scrambled Eggs, Korean BBQ Sauce), DAIRY (Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar), SOY (Korean BBQ Sauce), SOYBEAN OIL (Korean BBQ Sauce, White Wrap, Wheat Wrap) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Pulled Pork, Sharp Cheddar, Tuck's Kickin' Korean BBQ Sauce (Chipotle Aioli, Sriracha, BBQ Sauce, Gochujang Sauce), Quinoa & Brown Rice, Cucumbers, and Silly Dilly Carrot Kimchi, Choice of Wrap
Reedo Burrito
Made with two scrambled eggs, diced bacon, hash browns, sharp cheddar, and chipotle aioli. ALLERGENS: DAIRY (Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar), EGG (Scrambled Eggs, Chipotle Aioli), SOYBEAN OIL (Chipotle Aioli, White Wrap, Wheat Wrap), WHEAT (White Wrap, Wheat Wrap) INGREDIENTS: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Bits, Hash Browns, Sharp Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Choice of Wrap
Skillets
Harvest Skillet
Made with three local scrambled eggs, North Country maple sausage with sharp cheddar over quinoa hash browns and sweet potatoes. Topped with hollandaise. Allergens: EGG (Scrambled Eggs), DAIRY (Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce, Butter on Toast)Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Red Quinoa Hash Browns (Hash Browns, Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Kale, Red Quinoa, Sea Salt ), Maple Sausage, Hollandaise Sauce, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Hold The Gluten Skillet
Made with three local scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and cheddar jack over house potatoes. Topped with basil pesto and shaved parmesan. Allergens: EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Eggs, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Cheese, Butter on Toast) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Spinach, Cheddar Jack Cheese, House Potatoes, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Cheese, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Meat Lovers Skillet
Made with three local scrambled eggs, hardwood smoked bacon, sausage, Canadian bacon, sautéed onions & peppers, and American cheese. Allergens: EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Eggs, American Cheese, Butter on Toast), SOY (American Cheese) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, American Cheese, Choice of Side, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Sedona Skillet
Made with three local scrambled eggs, grilled onions, piquante peppers, and pepper jack cheese over crispy hash browns. Topped with guacamole, Southwest seasoning, and a chipotle aioli drizzle. Allergens: EGG (Eggs, Chipotle Aioli), DAIRY (Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, Butter on Toast), SOYBEAN OIL (Chipotle Aioli) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onions, Piquante Peppers, Hash Browns, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Bennies & Bowls
Classic Benny
North Country Smokehouse Canadian bacon, two local poached eggs, and hollandaise on a grilled English muffin. Served with house potatoes. Allergens: WHEAT (English Muffin), EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Hollandaise Sauce, English Muffin, Butter on English Muffin), SOY (English Muffin) Ingredients: Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Butter on English Muffin, Canadian Bacon,Hollandaise Sauce, Choice of Side
TJ's Irish Benny
TJ's signature homemade corned beef hash, two local poached eggs, and hollandaise on a grilled English muffin. Served with house potatoes. Allergens: WHEAT (English Muffin), EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (English Muffin, Butter on English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce), SOY (English Muffin, Corned Beef) Ingredients: Poached Eggs, Corned Beef Hash, English Muffin, Butter on English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce
Sausage Benny
All natural sausage patties, two local poached eggs, and hollandaise on a grilled English muffin. Served with house potatoes. Allergens: WHEAT (English Muffin), EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce, Butter on English Muffin), SOY (English Muffin) Ingredients: Poached Eggs, Sausage Patties, English Muffin, Butter on English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce, Choice of Side
Bacon Benny
Hardwood smoked bacon, two local poached eggs, and hollandaise on a grilled English muffin. Served with house potatoes. Allergens: WHEAT (English Muffin), EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce, Butter on English Muffin), SOY (English Muffin) Ingredients: Poached Eggs, Bacon, English Muffin, Butter on English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce, Choice of Side
Carnitas Bowl
Two local eggs scrambled with pulled pork grilled with local salsa, sweet potatoes, black beans, corn & poblano blend (corn, poblano peppers, onions), and sharp cheddar. Topped with smashed avocado, cilantro pesto, and queso chipotle hollandaise. Served with grilled mini naan. Allergens: WHEAT (Mini Naan), EGG (Eggs, Mini Naan, Queso Chipotle Hollandaise), DAIRY (Cilantro Pesto, Shredded Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Mini Naan Bread, Queso Chipotle Hollandaise), SOYBEAN OIL (Queso Chipotle Hollandaise)Ingredients: Eggs, Pulled Pork, Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Corn, Poblano Peppers, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro Pesto, Queso Chipotle Hollandaise, Mini Naan Bread
Smashed Avocado Bowl
Two local eggs scrambled with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese over house potatoes. Topped with smashed avocado, hollandaise, house pickled red onions, and everything bagel seasoning. Served with grilled mini naan. Allergens: EGG (Scrambled Eggs, Mini Naan), DAIRY (Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Hollandaise, Mini Naan), WHEAT (Mini Naan) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, House Potatoes, Smashed Avocado, Hollandaise, Pickled Red Onions, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Grilled Mini Naan
Beet Bowl
Two local eggs scrambled over house roasted beets, goat cheese, spinach, sweet potatoes, and quinoa hash browns. Topped with balsamic glaze. Served with grilled mini naan. ALLERGENS: DAIRY (Scrambled Eggs, Goat Cheese, Quinoa Hash Browns, Naan Bread), EGG (Scrambled Eggs, Naan Bread), WHEAT (Naan Bread), SOYBEAN OIL (Naan Bread) INGREDIENTS: Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa Hash Browns, Balsamic Glaze, Side of Mini Naan
Omelets
House Hash & Cheese Omelet
Made with three local eggs, homemade corned beef hash and American cheese. Topped with hollandaise. Allergens: EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Eggs, American Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce, Butter on Toast), SOY (American Cheese) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Corned Beef Hash, American Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce, Choice of Side, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Pops Omelet
Made with three local eggs, hardwood smoked bacon, sausage, Canadian bacon, grilled onions, peppers, and American cheese. Topped with hollandaise. Allergens: EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Eggs, American Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce, Butter on Toast), SOY (American Cheese) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, American Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce, Choice of Side, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Veggie Omelet
Made with three local eggs, grilled onions, peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheddar jack. Allergens: EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Eggs, Shredded Orange Cheddar Cheese, Butter on Toast) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Shredded Orange Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Side, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Western Omelet
Made with three local eggs, grilled onions, peppers, Canadian bacon, and American cheese. Allergens: EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Eggs, American Cheese, Butter on Toast), SOY (American Cheese) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Green Peppers, Canadian Bacon, American Cheese, Choice of Side, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Cheese Omelet
Made with three local eggs and choice of cheese. Allergens: *Allergens vary depending on options chosen. EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Eggs, American Cheese, Brie Cheese, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Butter on Toast), SOY (American Cheese) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cheese, Choice Side, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Shareables
Loaded House Potatoes
Diced house potatoes topped with hardwood smoked bacon bits, grilled onions & peppers, and sharp cheddar. Allergens: DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese) Ingredients: House Potatoes (Red Potatoes, Canola Oil, Lawry’s Seasoning, Seasoning Blend (Dehydrated Onion, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Red and Green Bell Peppers, Parsley)), Bacon Bits, Onions, Peppers, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Loaded Hash Browns
Shredded hash browns topped with hardwood smoked bacon bits, grilled onions & peppers, and sharp cheddar. Allergens: DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese) Ingredients: Hash Browns (Potatoes, Salt, Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate To Promote Color Retention, Dextrose), Bacon Bits, Onions, Peppers, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Maple Bourbon Bacon
Four pieces of thick-cut bacon sourced locally from North Country Smokehouse. Candied with brown sugar, ground pepper, and bourbon. Drizzled with pure NH maple syrup from Fuller's Sugarhouse. Ingredients: Bacon, Brown Sugar, Ground Pepper, Bourbon, Pure Maple Syrup
Bacon Cheddar Drop Biscuits
Two from-scratch buttermilk biscuits baked with maple bourbon bacon bits and cheddar cheese. Served with house cinnamon maple butter. ALLERGENS: DAIRY (Biscuit Mix, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cinnamon Maple Butter), WHEAT (Biscuit Mix) INGREDIENTS: Biscuit Recipe (All-Purpose Flour (King Arthur White Bread, Unbleached), Baking Powder, Kosher Salt/Pink Salt, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Natural Flavorings. Contains: Milk), 1% Milk), Maple Bourbon Bacon (Pork, Water, Salt, Maple Syrup, Sodium Phosphate, Dextrose, Sodium Erythorbate, Brown Sugar, Sodium Nitrite), Cheddar Jack Cheese (Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto (Color), Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Potato Starch And Powdered Cellulose Added To Prevent Caking, Natamycin (A Natural Mold Inhibitor)), Side of Cinnamon Maple Butter
Breakfast Sandwiches
Kevin's Classic
One local fried egg, American cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, or Canadian bacon on a plain bagel, English muffin, or ciabatta. Allergens: EGG (Egg), DAIRY (American Cheese, English Muffin, Butter on Bread), SOY (American Cheese, English Muffin), WHEAT (Bagel, English Muffin, Ciabatta) *Allergens Depend On Options Chosen Ingredients: Egg, American Cheese, Choice of Canadian Bacon, Bacon, or Sausage, Choice of Plain Bagel, English Muffin, Ciabatta, Butter on Bread
Erica's Breakfast Melt
One local fried egg, sharp cheddar, smashed avocado, piquante peppers, and chipotle aioli on grilled ciabatta. Allergens: WHEAT (Ciabatta), EGG (Egg, Chipotle Aioli), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Butter on Grilled Ciabatta), SOYBEAN OIL (Chipotle Aioli) Ingredients: Egg, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Smashed Avocado, Piquante Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Grilled Ciabatta
The Mitch
One local fried egg, Canadian bacon, hash browns, and sharp cheddar on grilled sourdough. Allergens: WHEAT (Sourdough Bread), EGG (Egg), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Butter on Sourdough Bread), Ingredients: Egg, Canadian Bacon, Hash Browns, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Sourdough Bread, Butter on Sourdough Bread
Hale's
One local fried egg, sausage patty, sharp cheddar, and chipotle aioli on grilled cinnamon raisin bread. Allergens: EGG (Egg, Chipotle Aioli), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar, Cinnamon Raisin Bread, Butter on Bread), WHEAT (Cinnamon Raisin Bread), SOY (Cinnamon Raisin Bread), SOYBEAN OIL (Chipotle Aioli) Ingredients: Egg, Sausage Patty, Sharp Cheddar, and Chipotle Aioli, Grilled Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Egg & Cheese
Breakfast Sides
One Egg
Allergens: *Allergens vary depending on options chosen. EGG (Egg), DAIRY (Scrambled Egg)
One Cake
Allergens: WHEAT (Cake Batter), EGG (Cake Batter), DAIRY (Cake Batter) Ingredients: Cake Batter (Unbleached Flour, Sugar, Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Milk, Buttermilk, Eggs, Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract) , Side of Maple Syrup
Side House Potatoes
Ingredients: Red Potatoes, Canola Oil, Lawry's Seasoning, Seasoning Blend (Dehydrated Onion, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Red and Green Bell Peppers, Parsley)
Side Berries
Ingredients: Strawberries, Blueberries
Breakfast Protein
Two Eggs
Allergens: *Allergens vary depending on options chosen. EGG (Egg), DAIRY (Scrambled Egg)
Two Cakes
Allergens: WHEAT (Cake Batter), EGG (Cake Batter), DAIRY (Cake Batter)Ingredients: Cake Batter (Unbleached Flour, Sugar, Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Milk, Buttermilk, Eggs, Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract) , Side of Maple Syrup
Side Hash Browns
GLUTEN FREE Ingredients: Red Potatoes, Canola Oil, Lawry’s Seasoned Salt (Salt, Sugar, Spices (Including Paprika And Tumeric), Onion, Cornstarch, Garlic, Tricalcium Phosphate (Prevents Caking), Natural Flavor, Paprika Oleoresin (For Color)
Side Fruit
Side Sauce
3 Eggs
Allergens: *Allergens vary depending on options chosen. EGG (Egg), DAIRY (Scrambled Egg)
1 Power Cake
Side Sweet Potato Homefries
GLUTEN FREE Ingredients: Sweet Potatoes, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate Used As A Processing Aid, Salt, Pepper, Rice Flour, Canola Oil
Side Strawberries
Side Toast
Side Quinoa Hash Browns
Gluten-free, vegetarian shredded Idaho potatoes with quinoa, kale, sharp cheddar, and sea salt. Allergens: DAIRY Ingredients: Hash Browns (Potatoes, Salt, Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate (To Promote Color Retention), Dextrose), Kale, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Red Quinoa, Sea Salt
Side Blueberries
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Side Raw Veggie Dish
1 French Toast
Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
Side Beans
Side Real Maple Syrup
Plain Waffle
Plain golden malted waffle served with a side of maple syrup. Allergens: WHEAT (Waffle Batter), EGG (Waffle Batter), DAIRY (Waffle Batter) Ingredients: Waffle Batter (Enriched Flour Bleached, Yellow Corn Flour, Leavening, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Corn Starch, Dextrose, Artificial Flavor, Yellows 5 & 6, Flour, Egg), Side of Maple Syrup
Side Whipped Cream
2 French Toast
Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Local Greens
Side Pickled Red Onions
Side Smashed Avocado
Side Biscuits & Side Sausage Gravy
Loaded House Potatoes
Diced house potatoes topped with hardwood smoked bacon bits, grilled onions & peppers, and sharp cheddar. Allergens: DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese) Ingredients: House Potatoes (Red Potatoes, Canola Oil, Lawry’s Seasoning, Seasoning Blend (Dehydrated Onion, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Red and Green Bell Peppers, Parsley)), Bacon Bits, Onions, Peppers, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Loaded Hash Browns
Shredded hash browns topped with hardwood smoked bacon bits, grilled onions & peppers, and sharp cheddar. Allergens: DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese) Ingredients: Hash Browns (Potatoes, Salt, Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate To Promote Color Retention, Dextrose), Bacon Bits, Onions, Peppers, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Side Strawberry French
Side Pumpkin Pancake
ALLERGENS: WHEAT (Pumpkin Pancake Batter), EGG (Pumpkin Pancake Batter), DAIRY (Pumpkin Pancake Batter, Cinnamon Whipped Cream) INGREDIENTS: Pumpkin Pancake Batter ((Unbleached Flour, Sugar, Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Milk, Buttermilk, Eggs, Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract), Pumpkin Puree (Pumpkin)), Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Whipped Cream (Heavy Cream, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon), Side of Pure Maple Syrup
Side Apple French
ALLERGENS: WHEAT (Apple Bread), EGG (Apple Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (Apple Bread, French Toast Batter, Cinnamon Whipped Cream) INGREDIENTS: Apple Caramel Tea Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Grilled Fuji Apples, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Whipped Cream (Heavy Cream, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon), Granola (Organic Gluten Free Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Organic Honey, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Salt, And Organic Vanilla), Side of Pure Maple Syrup
2 Apple French
ALLERGENS: WHEAT (Apple Bread), EGG (Apple Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (Apple Bread, French Toast Batter, Cinnamon Whipped Cream) INGREDIENTS: Apple Caramel Tea Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Grilled Fuji Apples, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Whipped Cream (Heavy Cream, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon), Granola (Organic Gluten Free Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Organic Honey, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Salt, And Organic Vanilla), Side of Pure Maple Syrup
Side Granola
GLUTEN-FREE INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE WHOLE GRAIN ROLLED OATS, ORGANIC HONEY, ORGANIC EXPELLER PRESSED CANOLA OIL, SALT, AND ORGANIC VANILLA. GRANDY OATS
Kids
Kids Egg & Toast
One local egg cooked any way you like. Served with choice of house potatoes, hash browns, or baked beans and toast. Allergens: EGG (Egg), DAIRY (Butter on Toast) *Other Allergens Depend On Options Chosen Ingredients: Egg, Choice of Side, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Kids French Toast
One slice of our thick cut French toast with butter and powdered sugar. Allergens: WHEAT (Challah Bread), EGG (Challah Bread, French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter), SOY (Challah Bread) Ingredients: Challah Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
Kids Omelet
Made with local eggs and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of toast. Allergens: EGG (Eggs), DAIRY (Eggs, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Butter on Toast) Ingredients: Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Choice of Toast, Butter on Toast
Kids Power Cake
One gluten-free, organic cake packed with protein and whole grains. Served with pure New Hampshire maple syrup. Allergens: EGG (Power Cake Batter), DAIRY (Power Cake Batter), GLUTEN FREE Ingredients: Power Cake Batter (Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Cane Juice Sugar, Buttermilk, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Eggs, Chia Seed, Flax Seed, Canola Oil), Side of Pure Maple Syrup
Mickey Mouse Cake
One mickey-shaped buttermilk cake. Choose plain, blueberry, or chocolate chip. Allergens: *Allergens Depend On Option Chosen, WHEAT (Cake Batter), EGG (Cake Batter), DAIRY (Cake Batter, Chocolate Chips), SOY (Chocolate Chips) Ingredients: Mickey Mouse Cake (Choice of Plain, Blueberry, or Chocolate Chip), Cake Batter (Unbleached Flour, Sugar, Salt, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Milk, Buttermilk, Eggs, Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract), Side of Maple Syrup
Kids Gluten-Free French Toast
One slice of our French toast made with gluten-free bread. Topped with powdered sugar. Allergens: EGG (French Toast Batter), DAIRY (French Toast Batter) Ingredients: Gluten Free Bread, French Toast Batter (Eggs, Cream), Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar, Side of Maple Syrup
Fresh Baked
Blueberry Muffin
Allergens: WHEAT, EGG, DAIRY Ingredients: Bleached Wheat Flour, Sugar, Eggs, Soybean Oil, Blueberries, Water, Modified Food Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Mono and Diglycerides, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk Solids, Salt, Lactic Acid, Enzyme, Xanthan Gum
Apple Caramel Tea Bread
ALLERGENS: WHEAT, EGG, DAIRY INGREDIENTS: Bleached Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Apples, Soybean Oil, Eggs, Caramel Streusel Bits [Sugar, Brown Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Cereal, Wheat Flour Bleached, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Caramel Color], Modified Food Starch, Whey Protein Milk, Dairy Whey Milk, Leavening Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Spice, Mono And Diglycerides, Salt, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Beta Carotene For Color, Enzyme. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy Milk. This Product Is Manufactured On Equipment Exposed To Almond, Coconut, Pecan, Pistachio, Soy, And Walnut Products.
Sandwiches
Austin 2.0
Braised barbecue chicken, sharp cheddar, sliced tomatoes, house coleslaw, and French onions on grilled sourdough. Allergens: WHEAT (Sourdough Bread, French Onions), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Butter on Bread), EGG (Coleslaw), SOYBEAN OIL (Coleslaw) Ingredients: Pulled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Tomatoes, Sliced Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, French Onions (Onions, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt Dextrose), Sourdough Bread, Butter on Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear
Banh Mi Sandwich
Pork belly, Micro Mama's Silly Dilly Carrot kimchi, cucumbers, arugula, cilantro aioli, and sriracha on grilled ciabatta. Allergens: WHEAT (Ciabatta), EGG (Cilantro Aioli), DAIRY (Cilantro Aioli, Butter on Ciabatta), SOYBEAN OIL (Cilantro Aioli) Ingredients: Pork Belly, Silly Dilly Carrot Kimchi, Cucumber, Arugula, Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha, Grilled Ciabatta, Choice of Side, Side Pickle
Cajun Chicken Panini
Braised cajun chicken, melted sharp cheddar, hardwood smoked bacon, piquante peppers, and chipotle aioli on sourdough. Allergens: WHEAT (Sourdough Bread), EGG (Chipotle Aioli), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese), SOYBEAN OIL (Chipotle Aioli) Ingredients: Braised Chicken, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Piquante Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Sourdough Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear
Cape Cranberry Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken breast, hardwood smoked bacon, local lettuce, melted sharp cheddar, tomatoes, and cranberry aioli on focaccia. Allergens: WHEAT (Focaccia Bread), EGG (Cranberry Aioli), DAIRY (Sliced Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Focaccia Bread, Butter on Bread), SOY (Focaccia Bread), SOYBEAN OIL (Cranberry Aioli) Ingredients: Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cranberry Aioli, Focaccia Bread, Butter on Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear
Grilled Cheese
Melted sharp cheddar on grilled sourdough. Allergens: WHEAT (Sourdough Bread), DAIRY (Sliced Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Butter on Bread) Ingredients: Sliced Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Sourdough Bread, Butter on Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear
Homegrown Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken, cucumbers, spinach, fire roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts tossed in Italian dressing, tzatziki, feta, Micro Mama’s Silly Dilly Carrot kimchi, and roasted red pepper hummus in a white or wheat wrap. Allergens: DAIRY (Tzatziki, Feta), WHEAT (White Wrap, Wheat Wrap), SOY (White Wrap) Ingredients: Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Spinach, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Italian Dressing, Tzatziki, Feta, Silly Dilly Carrot Kimchi, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Choice of White or Wheat Wrap
Micro Mama's Reuben
Thin-sliced grilled corned beef, melted Swiss, local sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye. Allergens: WHEAT (Marble Rye Bread), EGG (Russian Dressing), DAIRY (Sliced Swiss Cheese, Butter on Bread), SOY (Marble Rye Bread, Corned Beef), SOYBEAN OIL (Russian Dressing) Ingredients: Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Sliced Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye Bread, Butter on Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear
Parisian
Sliced grilled chicken, sweet fig spread, bacon, Brie cheese, and baby spinach on grilled focaccia. Allergens: WHEAT (Focaccia Bread), DAIRY (Brie Cheese, Focaccia Bread, Butter on Bread), SOY (Focaccia Bread) Ingredients: Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Fig Spread, Bacon, Spinach, Focaccia Bread, Butter on Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear
The Club
Roasted turkey, sharp cheddar, local lettuce, hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes, mayo, and honey dijon on toasted sourdough. Allergens: WHEAT (Sourdough Bread), EGG (Mayonnaise, Honey Dijon Dressing), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese), SOYBEAN OIL (Mayonnaise, Honey Dijon Dressing) Ingredients: Turkey, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Honey Dijon Dressing, Sourdough Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear
Turkey Trot
Our award winning fall favorite! Thick sliced grilled turkey on cranberry ciabatta with melted Swiss, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. ALLERGENS: DAIRY (Swiss Cheese, Butter on Ciabatta), EGG (Mayo), WHEAT (Cornbread Stuffing, Cranberry Ciabatta), SOY (Cornbread Stuffing), SOYBEAN OIL (Mayo) INGREDIENTS: Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Cornbread Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Mayo, Cranberry Ciabatta, Butter on Ciabatta, Choice of Side, Side Pickle
Veggie Caprese
Spinach, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze on focaccia. Allergens: WHEAT (Focaccia Bread), DAIRY (Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Pesto, Focaccia Bread, Butter), SOY (Focaccia Bread), NUTS (Basil Pesto) Ingredients: Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Focaccia Bread, Butter, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear
West Coast Club
Roasted turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, melted sharp cheddar, tomatoes, local lettuce, house pickled red onions, and guacamole on toasted sourdough. Allergens: WHEAT (Sourdough Bread), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese) Ingredients: Turkey, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Guacamole, Sourdough Bread, Choice of Side, Pickle Spear
Bowls & Greens
Pesto Power Bowl
Served on a bed of local greens or quinoa and brown rice. Topped with grilled chicken, superfood greens, fire roasted tomatoes, artichokes, basil pesto, parmesan, and tzatziki. Drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with grilled mini tandoori naan. Allergens: WHEAT (Mini Naan Bread), EGG (Mini Naan Bread), DAIRY (Basil Pesto, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Mini Naan Bread), SOY (Teriyaki Sauce) Ingredients: Local Greens or Red Quinoa & Brown Rice, Teriyaki Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Superfood Greens, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Basil Pesto, Parmesan Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Balsamic Glaze, Side of Mini Naan Bread
Mediterranean Bowl
Served on a bed of local greens or quinoa & brown rice, grilled chicken, cucumbers, arugula, fire roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts tossed in Italian dressing, roasted red pepper hummus, Micro Mama’s Silly Dilly Carrot kimchi, feta, and tzatziki. Served with grilled mini tandoori naan. Allergens: DAIRY (Tzatziki, Feta, Mini Naan), EGG (Mini Naan), WHEAT (Mini Naan) Ingredients Local Greens or Quinoa & Brown Rice, Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Arugula, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Italian Dressing, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Silly Dilly Carrot Kimchi, Feta, Tzatziki, Grilled Mini Naan
Cobb Salad
Local greens topped with an organic hardboiled egg, grilled chicken, smashed avocado, sharp cheddar, diced tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with homemade ranch dressing and a fresh baked baguette. Allergens: WHEAT (Baguette), EGG (Organic Hardboiled Egg, Ranch Dressing), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing), SOY (Ranch Dressing) Ingredients: Mixed Greens, Organic Hardboiled Egg, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Ranch Dressing, Side Baguette
Unbeetable Salad
Local greens and arugula topped with grilled chicken, chilled roasted beets, goat cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and pumpkin seeds. Served with a side of house maple balsamic vinaigrette and a fresh baked baguette. ALLERGENS: DAIRY (Goat Cheese), WHEAT (Baguette) INGREDIENTS: Local Greens, Arugula, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Pumpkin Seeds, Side of Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette, Side Baguette
Pick Two & Soup
Pick Two
Choose any two. Served with Cape Cod chips or an apple, and a pickle.
Cup of Soup
Cup of Chili
Our signature chili recipe made from scratch using grass-fed beef (gluten-free, dairy-free). Topped with cheddar jack cheese. Allergens: DAIRY (Cheddar Jack Cheese) Ingredients: Grass Fed Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Kidney Beans, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Cumin, Chili Powder, Old Bay Seasoning, Black Pepper, Salt.
Cup of Macaroni & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta in a creamy blend of sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack (vegetarian). Allergens: WHEAT, DAIRY, EGG Ingredients: Water, Enriched Cavatappi Pasta (Semolina, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Light Cream (Milk, Cream), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Butter (Cream, Salt), Wheat Flour, Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg.
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of Chili
Our signature chili recipe made from scratch using grass-fed beef (gluten-free, dairy-free). Topped with cheddar jack cheese. Allergens: DAIRY (Cheddar Jack Cheese) Ingredients: Grass Fed Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Kidney Beans, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Cumin, Chili Powder, Old Bay Seasoning, Black Pepper, Salt.
Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta in a creamy blend of sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack (vegetarian). Allergens: WHEAT, DAIRY, EGG Ingredients: Water, Enriched Cavatappi Pasta (Semolina, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Light Cream (Milk, Cream), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Butter (Cream, Salt), Wheat Flour, Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg.
Kids Lunch
Kids Turkey Deli Sandwich
Roasted turkey on whole wheat or natural white bread. Add: American or sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, or mustard. Served with chips or apple slices. Allergens: *Allergens Depend On Options Chosen, WHEAT (Wheat Bread, White Bread), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese, American Cheese), EGG (Mayonnaise), SOY (Wheat Bread, White Bread, American Cheese), SOYBEAN OIL (Mayonnaise) Ingredients: Turkey, Choice of Sharp Cheddar Cheese or American, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, And/Or Mustard, Choice of Wheat Bread or White Bread, Choice of Side
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melty sharp cheddar cheese on whole wheat bread. Served with chips or apple slices. Allergens: WHEAT (Wheat Bread), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Butter on Bread), SOY (Wheat Bread) Ingredients: Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Wheat Bread, Butter on Bread, Choice of Side
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Made with sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with chips or apple slices. Allergens: WHEAT, DAIRY, EGG Ingredients: Water, Enriched Cavatappi Pasta (Semolina, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Light Cream (Milk, Cream), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Butter (Cream, Salt), Wheat Flour, Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg, Choice of Side
Grilled Turkeywich
Roasted turkey and melty sharp cheddar cheese on grilled whole wheat bread. Served with chips or apple slices. Allergens: WHEAT (Wheat Bread), DAIRY (Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Butter on Bread), SOY (Wheat Bread) Ingredients: Turkey, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Wheat Bread, Butter on Bread, Choice of Side
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Open Monday-Sunday 7am-2pm Breakfast Served All Day & Lunch Starting At 11am
80 South St, Concord, NH 03301