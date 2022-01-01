Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tuck's Place Quick Bites

278 Reviews

$

1050 N James Campbell Blvd

Columbia, TN 38401

Snacks

Bag of chips

$1.00

Cookies

$1.25

Brownies

$2.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Tuna

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Turkey

$5.00

Roast Beef

$5.00Out of stock

BLT

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$6.25+

Grape Salad

$3.50

Drinks

Tea - Sweet

$1.00

Tea - Fruit

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.25

Coffee

$2.00

Sun drop can

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Premium Drinks

Redbull - Original

$2.75

Redbull - Sugar Free

$2.75

Redbull Blue

$2.75

Redbull Yellow

$2.75

Redbull White

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Directions

