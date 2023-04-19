Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tuco & Blondie

review star

No reviews yet

3358 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Popular Items

Guacamole
Tijuana Taco Platter
Blondie Salad


Appetizers

$12.00

avocado, lime, pico de gallo

$13.00

creamy melted cheese, ground beef, guacamole, sour cream

Soup/ Salads/ Sides

$16.00

grilled fajita chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, corn, cotija and cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, chipotle ranch

Tacos

$29.00

6 tacos served with rice and beans

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Tuco and Blondie is a Mexican-style, fajita-eatin', margarita-drinkin', good time in the heart of Southport. Serving food hot for weekend brunch, lunch and into the night, plus sides and sips for sidekicks.

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

