Tuco's Taqueria & Cantina

104 Harrison Ave

Harrison, OH 45030

Appetizers

Good, Bad, and Ugly

$14.00

Chips + Salsa

$4.00

Chips + Guacamole

$7.00

Chips + Queso

$7.00

Quesadilla Birria

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Nachos

$12.00

Chips, queso, choice of protein, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, topped with cilantro. Add-ons, choice of beans, onions, jalapenos, and sour cream

Kids free Quesadilla

Mr. B's Chili

$6.00

Eloté Street Corn Salad

$7.00

Combos

The Good

$9.50

Two Tacos + Chips and Salsa

Tuco's Trio

$14.00

Tacos

Pollo Asado

$4.75

Pulled Pork

$4.50

Spicy Barbacoa

$4.75

Veggie

$4.00

Sides

Guacamole

$3.00

Queso

$2.50

Salsa

$2.00

Chips

$2.50

Happy Hour

Busch Light

$1.00

$3 Domestic Bottles

$3.00

$4 Modelo/Pacifico

$4.00

$4 High Noon/White Claw

$4.00

$6 Classic Margaritas

$6.00

Beers/Seltzers

Busch Light Bucket

$12.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

High Life

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.25

Pacifico

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Tecate

$3.25

Sol

$4.25

Dos Equis Amber

$4.25

Dos Equis Lager

$4.25

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

High Noon - Pineapple, Peach, Lime

$6.00

White Claw - Black Cherry, Mango

$6.50

Topo Chico Margarita 24oz

$8.00

Onda Tequila Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$5.50

Cocktails

Michelada

$6.50

Chelada

$5.50

El Burro aka Mexican Mule

$7.00

Paloma

$6.50

Cantaritos

$7.00

Ranch Water

$7.00

Drunk Witch

$6.00

Margaritas

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Skinny Margarita

$6.00

Sweet Heat Margarita

$7.00

Halloween

$9.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Well

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Old Grand Dad

$5.00

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Weller Special Reserve

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Tequila

Avion Silver

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$7.25

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Anejo

$8.00

Cazadores Blanco

$6.00

Cazadores Reposado

$6.00

Cuervo Especial

$5.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

Deleon Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Dulce Vida Infusion

$5.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$6.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$6.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Well (El Jimador)

$6.00

Espolon Silver

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Exotico Blanco

$5.00

Exotico Reposado

$5.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

$5.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$6.00

Olmeca Altos Plata

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$9.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$11.00

Hornitos Plata

$6.00

Hornitos Reposado

$6.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$11.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$6.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$6.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well

$5.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Vodka

Well

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kettel One

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Paramount Grape

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Paramount Cherry

$5.00

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.25

Sangria

Red

$6.00

White

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:45 pm
104 Harrison Ave, Harrison, OH 45030

