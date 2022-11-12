Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tudor's Biscuit World - Fairborn,OH

review star

No reviews yet

130 North Broad St

Fairborn, OH 45324

Order Again

Breakfast Platters

GRAVY PLATTER 1 BISC

$3.69

GRAVY PLATTER 2 BISC

$4.99

LIL TATOR PLATTER

$4.99

BIG TATOR PLATTER

$6.99

EGG PLATTER

$5.39

CLASSIC BREAKFAST

$5.79

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$6.29

SUPER BREAKFAST

$7.29

FAWN SPECIAL

$7.99

EGG/BREAD PLATTER

$4.69

LOW CARB PLATTER

$6.49

Pancakes

PANCAKE PLATTER

$7.49

BLUEBERRY PANCAKE PLATTER

$8.59

1 PANCAKE

$3.59

2 PANCAKES

$5.59

3 PANCAKES

$7.59

Kids Meal

KIDS MEAL

$5.49

Specialty Biscuits

BLT

$4.79

MARY B

$4.59

DUKE

$4.89

MINER

$4.69

CHUBBY BISCUIT

$5.99

DOTTIE

$3.99

RON

$4.49

THUNDERING HERD

$4.89

MICKEY

$4.49

EAGLE

$4.99

POLITICIAN

$5.79

TOOTIE

$4.69

MOUNTAINEER

$4.99

SHAVED HAM MELT

$4.59

PEPPI

$3.49

ROCKET

$4.99

Basic Biscuits

BACON BISCUIT

$3.49

BACON-EGG BISCUIT

$4.09

BOLOGNA BISCUIT

$5.09

CAN BACON BISCUIT

$3.49

CHICKEN BISCUIT

$4.69

EGG BISCUIT

$2.49

EGG MELT BISCUIT

$2.89

HAM BISCUIT

$3.69

MELTED CHZ BISCUIT

$2.49

PLAIN BISCUIT

$1.79

POTATO MELT BISCUIT

$2.89

SAUS-EGG BISCUIT

$3.99

SAUSAGE BISCUIT

$2.99

SLICED CHZ BISCUIT

$2.49

STEAK BISCUIT

$3.59

Wraps/Flapjacks

FLAPJACK BACON

$4.39

FLAPJACK SAUSAGE

$4.39

WRAP-BACON EGG CHZ

$5.09

WRAP-HAM EGG CHZ

$5.09

WRAP-SAUSAGE EGG CHZ

$5.09

FLAPJACK CANADIAN BACON

$4.39

WRAP-LOADED

$5.49

Breakfast Sides

SIDE MEAT

$2.39

TATOR ROUNDS

$1.99

LARGE TATOR ROUNDS

$3.49

SMALL SIDE APPLE

$2.59

LARGE SIDE APPLE

$3.99

SIDE 1 EGG

$1.59

SIDE 2 EGGS

$3.18

TATORS W/ CHEESE

$2.99

SMALL SIDE GRAVY

$1.99

LARGE SIDE GRAVY

$3.59

SMALL SIDE TATORS

$1.99

LARGE SIDE TATOR

$3.49

TATORS W/ GRAVY

$2.99

FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$4.59

HASH BROWN

$1.99

TOAST

$1.79

Pastries

CINNAMON ROLL

$1.79

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.19

BLACKBERRY BISCUIT

$4.39

NEW APPLE BISCUIT

$4.39

CLASSIC APPLE BISCUIT

$3.19

Soda

REG SODA

$2.19

LARGE SODA

$2.49

Tea/Water

WATER

HOT TEA

$1.89

SWEET TEA

$0.99

UNSWEET TEA

$0.99

HALF/HALF TEA

$0.99

GALLON OF TEA

$3.99

Coffee/Cappuccino

REG COFFEE

$1.89

LARGE COFFEE

$2.29

ICED COFFEE

$2.99

SMALL CAPPUCCINO

$2.29

LARGE CAPPUCCINO

$2.69

SMALL HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.29

LARGE HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.69

Juice

APPLE JUICE

$2.49

CRAN APPLE JUICE

$1.99Out of stock

CRAN GRAPE JUICE

$2.49

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.49

ORANGE JUICE

$2.49

SALE ORANGE JUICE

$1.00Out of stock

Milk

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.49

WHITE MILK

$2.49

SALE CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.00Out of stock

SALE WHITE MILK

$1.00Out of stock

Apparel

CAMO HAT

$9.99

BIG TATOR HAT

$14.99

BIG TATOR T-SHIRT

$14.99

LITTLE TATOR T-SHIRT

$9.99

TUDORS SOCKS

$9.99

Mugs

YELLOW TRAVEL MUG

$12.99

CAMO TRAVEL MUG

$12.99Out of stock

CAMPFIRE MUG

$7.99

BISCUIT TRAVEL MUG

$6.99

HOME BREW TRAVEL MUG

$6.99

JACKED TRAVEL MUG

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Start your day the Homemade way!

Location

130 North Broad St, Fairborn, OH 45324

Directions

