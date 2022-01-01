Restaurant header imageView gallery
Tuerta

76 Reviews

317 Central Ave NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

LUNCH

Thurzburger Green Chile Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/2 lb NM Beef, Cheddar, Green Chile, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Smoky Sauce, Brioche Bun

Black Magic Wolfman Butternut Sandwich (v)

$10.00

Roasted Butternut, Beets, Apple Pico, Kale, Garlic-Chickpea Sauce

Chickpea Of The Sea Vegan Tuna Salad Sandwich (v)

$10.00

Garbanzo "Tuna" Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Sauce, Pickles, White Roll

Hacky Sack Curry Carrot Sandwich (v)

$10.00Out of stock

Curry-Roasted Carrots, Lemon Tahini, Arugula, Olive Tapenade

Cerdo Bailando Red Chile Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Red Chile, Cotija Cheese, Cabbage, Lime, Pickled Onion, Cilantro

Mama Mia Goth Greek Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Yogurt/Dill Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic Mayo, Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun

Kale & Beet Salad (v)

$7.00

Kale, Roasted Beets, Apple, Pecan, Dijon Vinaigrette

Greek Deli Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Romaine, Tomato, Olive, Feta, Pickled Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette

French Potato Salad (v)

$2.00

Garlic Cole Slaw

$2.00

Curry Squash & Potatoes (v)

$2.00

Coke

$1.00
CRAFT SANDWICHES, SALADS AND SOUPS MADE WITH LOCAL AND SEASONAL INGREDIENTS. VEGAN AND GF OPTIONS! SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE THAT LIKES COOL THINGS

