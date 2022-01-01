American
Sandwiches
Tuerta
76 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
CRAFT SANDWICHES, SALADS AND SOUPS MADE WITH LOCAL AND SEASONAL INGREDIENTS. VEGAN AND GF OPTIONS! SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE THAT LIKES COOL THINGS
Location
317 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
4.6 • 487
8810 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108
View restaurant
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley - S-A Tin Can Alley
No Reviews
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4 Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurant