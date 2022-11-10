- Home
- /
- Columbus
- /
- Food Trucks
- /
- Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos 3001 A Williams Rd
No reviews yet
3001 A Williams Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Mini Changas (2)
2 deep fried mini changas filled with rice, chicken and cheese. Topped with our signature crema, pico de gallo and cilantro.
Mini Changas (4)
4 deep fried mini changas filled with rice, chicken and cheese. Topped with our signature crema, pico de gallo and cilantro.
Street Corn Nuggets
Deep fried corn nuggets topped with our signature crema, cotija cheese, chili powder and cilantro
Carne Asada Fries
Signature steak fries topped with grilled steak, housemade queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Sweet Potato Totchos
Fried sweet potato tots topped with chicken, queso, chipotle cream and black bean and corn pico de gallo
Buffalo Chicken Chilaquiles
Crispy corn tortillas tossed with chicken and cheese. Topped with queso and chipotle crema.
Queso y mas
Queso, guacamole and salsa served with warm tortilla chips
Loaded Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with (almost) everything we have in the restaurant. *deconstructed for to go orders
Soup 8 ounce
when available
Soup 16 ounce
when available
Specials
Steak quesadilla sandwich
Tamales
Order by Phone only 706-221-TUES
Tres Carne Burrito
Steak, chicken and pork inside a 14" tortilla with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo spanish rice, whole pintos and shredded cheese
Tostarito
Rice, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, and your choice of meat, layered around a crunchy tostada and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
salmon Mexi Burger
Mexi-seasoned 8oz salmon burger with lettuce, guacamole, chipotle crema and black bean pico de gallo folded and grilled in a 14'" tortilla.
taco tray
8 carnitas, 8 pollo asado, 8 carne asada. Cilantro, onions and Lime
Dozen tamales(call to order)
24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED Order by phone only 706-221-TUES
Birria Tacos
Combos
La Jefa
Your choice of 2 tacos served with warm tortilla chips and salsa. (For safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)
El jefe regular
Three tacos(all the same meat/protein) and two sides
El Jefe specialty
Three tacos (choose any three) *upcharge for steak and specialty tacos and two sides
Numero Uno
Your choice of burrito with choice of one side *additional charges for premium Burritos and sides
Soup/2 tacos
When available
Tacos
Carnitas Taco
carnitas on a 6" corn tortilla with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (For safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)
Chicken Taco
grilled chicken in a 6" corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (for safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)
Steak Taco
grilled marinated steak with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime (for safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)
Vegetarian Taco
Roasted corn, rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and lime in a 6" corn tortilla.
Vegan Taco
Blackened cauliflower over rice, in a 6" corn tortilla and topped with pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro.
Cuban Taco
Carnitas on a corn tortilla with melted cheese, pickles and mustard.
SW Taco
Grilled chicken in a 6" corn tortilla, topped with black bean and corn pico de gallo and chipotle crema. (For safe travels, request pico on the side)
Steak SW taco
Carne asada, black bean and corn pico de gallo in a 6" corn Tortilla topped with chipotle crema.
Shrimp Taco
3 blackened shrimp on a 6" corn tortilla with lettuce and pineapple pico de gallo. (for safe travels, request pice de gallo on the side)
Al Pastor Taco
Spit roasted pork on a 6" corn tortilla, topped with onions, pineapple and cilantro.
Keto Taco
A tortilla made of cheese with chicken, lettuce and pico de gallo
Burritos
Carnitas Burrito
Rice, beans, shredded cheese, carnitas and pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled.
Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken, rice, beans, shredded chese and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla and grilled.
Steak Burrito
12" flour tortilla, rice, beans, shredded cheese, grilled steak and pico de gallo
Vegetarian Burrito
Roasted corn, rice, beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo in a 12" flour tortilla.
Vegan Burrito
Blackened cauliflower, rice, beans and pineapple pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla.
SW Burrito
grilled chicken, rice, beans, shredded cheese, black bean and corn pico de gallo and chipotle crema, wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla and grilled.
Steak SW Burrito
Carne asada, black bean and corn pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla with Spanish rice, whole pinto beans, shredded cheese and Chipotle Crema
Al Pastor Burrito
Spit roasted pork, rice, beans, shredded cheese, onions, pineapple and cilantro wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla.
Shrimp Burrito
6 blackened shrimp, rice, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce and pineapple pico de gallo ina 12" flour tortilla.
Tres Carne Burrito
Steak, chicken and pork inside a 14" tortilla with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo spanish rice, whole pintos and shredded cheese
Tostarito
Rice, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, and your choice of meat, layered around a crunchy tostada and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Bowls
Carnitas Bowl
Twice cooked pork on a bed of rice and beans, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and lime
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice and beans topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and a lime wedge.
Steak Bowl
Grilled steak on a bed of spanish rice, whole pinto beans, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and a lime wedge
SW Bowl
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice and beans, topped with shredded cheese, black bean and corn pico de gallo and chipotle crema.
SW Steak Bowl
Vegetarian Bowl
Roasted corn on a bed of rice and beans, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and lime.
Vegan Bowl
Blackened Cauliflower over rice and beans, topped with pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro.
Shrimp Bowl
6 Blackened shrimp over rice and beans, topped with shredded cheese, pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro.
Keto Bowl
Three portions of meat with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Al Pastor Bowl
Spit roasted pork on a bed of rice and beans topped with shredded cheese, onions, pineapple and cilantro.
Taco Salads
Carnitas Taco Salad
Carnitas on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.
Chicken Taco Salad
grilled chicken on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada shells and salsa
Steak taco Salad
Grilled steak on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with crispy tostada chips and a side of salsa.
SW Steak Salad
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Roasted corn on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.
Vegan Taco Salad
Blackened cauliflower over shredded lettuce, topped with pineapple pico de gallo. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.
SW Taco Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, black bean/corn pico de gallo and chipotle crema. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.
Shrimp Taco Salad
6 blackened shrimps served over a bed of lettuce and topped with shredded cheese, pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.
Al Pastor Taco Salad
Spit roasted pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, onions, pineapple and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.
Quesadillas
Carnitas Quesadilla
Carnitas, shredded cheese and pico de gallo grilled in a 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, shredded cheese and pico de gallo grilled and served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak, shredded cheese and pico de gallo grilled in a 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Roasted corn, rice, beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo grilled in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
SW Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, shredded cheese and black bean and corn pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla, topped with chipotle crema.
SW Steak Quesadilla
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Spit roasted pork, shredded cheese, onions, pineapple and cilantro grilled in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.
Shrimp Quesadilla
6 blackened shrimp, shredded cheese and pineapple pico de gallo grilled in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Kids
Sides/Add-ons
Elote
Roasted ear of corn, topped with our signature crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro and a lime wedge.
Spanish Rice
Pinto Beans
Whole pinto beans topped with cotija cheese.
Chips and Salsa
warm tortilla chips with our housemade salsa
Chips and 4oz Guac
Chips and 4oz Queso
side of fries
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Sour cream
Crema 2oz
Crema 4oz
Chipotle Crema 2oz
Guacamole 2oz
Guacamole 4oz
Queso 2oz
Queso 4oz
Salsa 4oz
Side 3 Blackened Shrimp
Side 3oz Carne Asada
Side 3oz Carnitas
Side 3oz Pollo Asado
8oz Shredded luttuce
Corn Tortilla 6"
Flour Tortilla 12"
Dessert
Churro Chips
deep fried cinnamon sugar chips topped with caramel sauce.
Churro Sundae
Our regular churro chips topped with ice cream, caramel, chocolate, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.
Brownie
Fried Cheesecake
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
Giant PB Cup Cookie
Giant Caramel apple cookie
Giant Red Velvet Cookie
cake slice
Dozen Cookies
order by phone only 706-221-TUES
Drinks
Soda/Tea
Fanta Strawberry
Fanta Grape
Glass Btl Coca Cola
Jarritos grapefruit
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Pineapple
Minute Maid Strawberry Fresca
Minute Maid Hibiscus Fresca
Minute maid Fruit Punch
Minute maid Lemonade
Minute maid Pink Lemonade
Dasani Bottled water
Party/Holiday Items(24 hours notice required)
Carne Asada 1 lb Cooked
Enough for 8 tacos (meat only) *MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Pollo Asado 1 lb Cooked
Enough for 8 tacos (meat only) *MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Carnitas 1 lb Cooked
Enough for 8 tacos (meat only) *MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Spanish Rice (feeds 16-20)
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Pinto beans (feeds 16-20)
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Elote Tray (24 halves)
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
Churro Platter (40 Chips)
Salsa Quart
Pico de gallo Quart
Guacamole Quart
Cilantro/ lime (per taco)
Tortilla Chips (20-25 servings)
Corn Crema (16 ounce)
Southwest Crema (16 ounce)
Six layer Bean dip (feeds 8-10)
Brunch
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with Spanish rice, your choice of protein, shredded cheese and pico de Gallo.
Chorizo and Potato Taco (1)
Chorizo and potatoes inside a warm corn Tortilla.
Chorizo and Potato Tacos (3)
Chorizo, potatoes and cheese inside a warm corn Tortilla.
Eggvocadoes
Poached eggs inside avocado halves with a dude if breakfast potatoes. (Vegetarian)
Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes
Four fluffy pancakes with cinnamon cheesecake filling and sliced strawberries. Topped with brown sugar butter.
Roasted corn Pizza
Grilled pita bread with hummus, rusted corn, pickled onions and salsa Verde. (Vegan)
Side of Fruit
Breakfast Potatoes
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We offer Southern California inspired street tacos, grilled burritos and more. Come in and see why Tuesdays is more than just your typical Mexican restaurant.
3001 A Williams Rd, Columbus, GA 31909