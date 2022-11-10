Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos 3001 A Williams Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3001 A Williams Rd

Columbus, GA 31909

Popular Items

Steak Quesadilla
Mini Changas (2)
Steak Burrito

Starters

Mini Changas (2)

$7.00

2 deep fried mini changas filled with rice, chicken and cheese. Topped with our signature crema, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Mini Changas (4)

$12.00

4 deep fried mini changas filled with rice, chicken and cheese. Topped with our signature crema, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Street Corn Nuggets

$8.00

Deep fried corn nuggets topped with our signature crema, cotija cheese, chili powder and cilantro

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Signature steak fries topped with grilled steak, housemade queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Sweet Potato Totchos

$11.00

Fried sweet potato tots topped with chicken, queso, chipotle cream and black bean and corn pico de gallo

Buffalo Chicken Chilaquiles

$11.00

Crispy corn tortillas tossed with chicken and cheese. Topped with queso and chipotle crema.

Queso y mas

$13.00

Queso, guacamole and salsa served with warm tortilla chips

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with (almost) everything we have in the restaurant. *deconstructed for to go orders

Soup 8 ounce

$4.50

when available

Soup 16 ounce

$7.75

when available

Specials

Steak quesadilla sandwich

$11.25

Tamales

$2.50

Order by Phone only 706-221-TUES

Tres Carne Burrito

$13.25

Steak, chicken and pork inside a 14" tortilla with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo spanish rice, whole pintos and shredded cheese

Tostarito

$9.00

Rice, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, and your choice of meat, layered around a crunchy tostada and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

salmon Mexi Burger

$11.00

Mexi-seasoned 8oz salmon burger with lettuce, guacamole, chipotle crema and black bean pico de gallo folded and grilled in a 14'" tortilla.

taco tray

$60.00

8 carnitas, 8 pollo asado, 8 carne asada. Cilantro, onions and Lime

Dozen tamales(call to order)

$25.00Out of stock

24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED Order by phone only 706-221-TUES

Birria Tacos

$5.25Out of stock

Combos

La Jefa

$10.75

Your choice of 2 tacos served with warm tortilla chips and salsa. (For safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)

El jefe regular

$14.50

Three tacos(all the same meat/protein) and two sides

El Jefe specialty

$16.00

Three tacos (choose any three) *upcharge for steak and specialty tacos and two sides

Numero Uno

$11.25

Your choice of burrito with choice of one side *additional charges for premium Burritos and sides

Soup/2 tacos

$11.75

When available

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

carnitas on a 6" corn tortilla with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (For safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)

Chicken Taco

$3.25

grilled chicken in a 6" corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime. (for safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)

Steak Taco

$4.25

grilled marinated steak with pico de gallo, cilantro and lime (for safe travels, request pico de gallo on the side)

Vegetarian Taco

$3.25

Roasted corn, rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and lime in a 6" corn tortilla.

Vegan Taco

$3.25

Blackened cauliflower over rice, in a 6" corn tortilla and topped with pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro.

Cuban Taco

$4.25

Carnitas on a corn tortilla with melted cheese, pickles and mustard.

SW Taco

$4.25

Grilled chicken in a 6" corn tortilla, topped with black bean and corn pico de gallo and chipotle crema. (For safe travels, request pico on the side)

Steak SW taco

$4.75

Carne asada, black bean and corn pico de gallo in a 6" corn Tortilla topped with chipotle crema.

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

3 blackened shrimp on a 6" corn tortilla with lettuce and pineapple pico de gallo. (for safe travels, request pice de gallo on the side)

Al Pastor Taco

$4.25

Spit roasted pork on a 6" corn tortilla, topped with onions, pineapple and cilantro.

Keto Taco

$4.75

A tortilla made of cheese with chicken, lettuce and pico de gallo

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

$8.00

Rice, beans, shredded cheese, carnitas and pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled.

Chicken Burrito

$8.00

Grilled chicken, rice, beans, shredded chese and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla and grilled.

Steak Burrito

$8.75

12" flour tortilla, rice, beans, shredded cheese, grilled steak and pico de gallo

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.00

Roasted corn, rice, beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo in a 12" flour tortilla.

Vegan Burrito

$8.00

Blackened cauliflower, rice, beans and pineapple pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla.

SW Burrito

$8.75

grilled chicken, rice, beans, shredded cheese, black bean and corn pico de gallo and chipotle crema, wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla and grilled.

Steak SW Burrito

$9.75

Carne asada, black bean and corn pico de gallo wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla with Spanish rice, whole pinto beans, shredded cheese and Chipotle Crema

Al Pastor Burrito

$8.75

Spit roasted pork, rice, beans, shredded cheese, onions, pineapple and cilantro wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla.

Shrimp Burrito

$10.75

6 blackened shrimp, rice, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce and pineapple pico de gallo ina 12" flour tortilla.

Tres Carne Burrito

$13.25

Steak, chicken and pork inside a 14" tortilla with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo spanish rice, whole pintos and shredded cheese

Tostarito

$9.00

Rice, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, and your choice of meat, layered around a crunchy tostada and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Burrito Bowls

Carnitas Bowl

$9.50

Twice cooked pork on a bed of rice and beans, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and lime

Chicken Bowl

$9.50

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice and beans topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and a lime wedge.

Steak Bowl

$11.00

Grilled steak on a bed of spanish rice, whole pinto beans, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and a lime wedge

SW Bowl

$11.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice and beans, topped with shredded cheese, black bean and corn pico de gallo and chipotle crema.

SW Steak Bowl

$12.00

Vegetarian Bowl

$9.50

Roasted corn on a bed of rice and beans, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro and lime.

Vegan Bowl

$9.50

Blackened Cauliflower over rice and beans, topped with pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro.

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

6 Blackened shrimp over rice and beans, topped with shredded cheese, pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro.

Keto Bowl

$10.75

Three portions of meat with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Al Pastor Bowl

$11.00

Spit roasted pork on a bed of rice and beans topped with shredded cheese, onions, pineapple and cilantro.

Taco Salads

Carnitas Taco Salad

$9.50

Carnitas on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.50

grilled chicken on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada shells and salsa

Steak taco Salad

$11.00

Grilled steak on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with crispy tostada chips and a side of salsa.

SW Steak Salad

$12.00

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$9.50

Roasted corn on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.

Vegan Taco Salad

$9.50

Blackened cauliflower over shredded lettuce, topped with pineapple pico de gallo. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.

SW Taco Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, black bean/corn pico de gallo and chipotle crema. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.00

6 blackened shrimps served over a bed of lettuce and topped with shredded cheese, pineapple pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.

Al Pastor Taco Salad

$11.00

Spit roasted pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, onions, pineapple and cilantro. Served with crispy tostada chips and salsa.

Quesadillas

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.00

Carnitas, shredded cheese and pico de gallo grilled in a 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheese and pico de gallo grilled and served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled steak, shredded cheese and pico de gallo grilled in a 12" flour tortilla served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.00

Roasted corn, rice, beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo grilled in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

SW Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheese and black bean and corn pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla, topped with chipotle crema.

SW Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Spit roasted pork, shredded cheese, onions, pineapple and cilantro grilled in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

6 blackened shrimp, shredded cheese and pineapple pico de gallo grilled in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream.

Build your own

taco

$3.25

burrito

$8.00

burrito bowl

$9.50

quesadilla

$11.00

salad

$9.50

Kids

Kids quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla with rice or beans and a drink.

Kids walking taco

$6.00

Rice, beans, grilled chicken, cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro in a snack size bag of nacho cheese corn chips.

Kids tacos

$6.00

2 chicken and cheese tacos with rice or beans and a drink.

Sides/Add-ons

Elote

$5.25

Roasted ear of corn, topped with our signature crema, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro and a lime wedge.

Spanish Rice

$2.25

Pinto Beans

$2.25

Whole pinto beans topped with cotija cheese.

Chips and Salsa

$2.25

warm tortilla chips with our housemade salsa

Chips and 4oz Guac

$4.00

Chips and 4oz Queso

$6.00

side of fries

$3.25

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Sour cream

$0.75

Crema 2oz

$0.75

Crema 4oz

$1.50

Chipotle Crema 2oz

$0.75

Guacamole 2oz

$1.50

Guacamole 4oz

$3.00

Queso 2oz

$1.75

Queso 4oz

$4.00

Salsa 4oz

$1.00

Side 3 Blackened Shrimp

$4.99

Side 3oz Carne Asada

$4.25

Side 3oz Carnitas

$3.25

Side 3oz Pollo Asado

$3.25

8oz Shredded luttuce

$1.25

Corn Tortilla 6"

$0.50

Flour Tortilla 12"

$1.00

Dessert

Churro Chips

$5.25

deep fried cinnamon sugar chips topped with caramel sauce.

Churro Sundae

$8.75

Our regular churro chips topped with ice cream, caramel, chocolate, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Fried Cheesecake

$6.50

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Giant PB Cup Cookie

$3.25

Giant Caramel apple cookie

$3.25

Giant Red Velvet Cookie

$3.25

cake slice

$6.00

Dozen Cookies

$30.00

order by phone only 706-221-TUES

Drinks

Soda/Tea

$2.00+

Fanta Strawberry

$2.75

Fanta Grape

$2.75

Glass Btl Coca Cola

$2.75

Jarritos grapefruit

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75Out of stock

Minute Maid Strawberry Fresca

$2.50Out of stock

Minute Maid Hibiscus Fresca

$2.50Out of stock

Minute maid Fruit Punch

$2.00

Minute maid Lemonade

$2.00

Minute maid Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Dasani Bottled water

$1.50

Family Meals

Family 12 tacos

$41.99

Family Taco Bowls

$41.99

Family Burritos

$36.99

Party/Holiday Items(24 hours notice required)

Carne Asada 1 lb Cooked

$14.99

Enough for 8 tacos (meat only) *MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Pollo Asado 1 lb Cooked

$9.99

Enough for 8 tacos (meat only) *MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Carnitas 1 lb Cooked

$9.99

Enough for 8 tacos (meat only) *MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Spanish Rice (feeds 16-20)

$25.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Pinto beans (feeds 16-20)

$25.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Elote Tray (24 halves)

$60.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE

Churro Platter (40 Chips)

$26.25

Salsa Quart

$8.00

Pico de gallo Quart

$8.00

Guacamole Quart

$32.00

Cilantro/ lime (per taco)

$0.25

Tortilla Chips (20-25 servings)

$25.00

Corn Crema (16 ounce)

$8.00

Southwest Crema (16 ounce)

$8.00

Six layer Bean dip (feeds 8-10)

$32.00

Brunch

Only Available Saturdays 11am-3pm and special events.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs with Spanish rice, your choice of protein, shredded cheese and pico de Gallo.

Chorizo and Potato Taco (1)

$4.25

Chorizo and potatoes inside a warm corn Tortilla.

Chorizo and Potato Tacos (3)

$11.25

Chorizo, potatoes and cheese inside a warm corn Tortilla.

Eggvocadoes

$11.00

Poached eggs inside avocado halves with a dude if breakfast potatoes. (Vegetarian)

Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes

$12.00

Four fluffy pancakes with cinnamon cheesecake filling and sliced strawberries. Topped with brown sugar butter.

Roasted corn Pizza

$11.00

Grilled pita bread with hummus, rusted corn, pickled onions and salsa Verde. (Vegan)

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer Southern California inspired street tacos, grilled burritos and more. Come in and see why Tuesdays is more than just your typical Mexican restaurant.

Website

Location

3001 A Williams Rd, Columbus, GA 31909

Directions

Gallery
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos image
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos image

