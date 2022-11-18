Tufino Pizzeria
1,227 Reviews
$$
36-08 Ditmars Blvd
Astoria, NY 11105
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Antipasti
(12) Tufino Wings
12 wings of your choice: Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey & Lemon
(6) Tufino Wings
6 wings of your choice: Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey & Lemon
Angioletti
Fried dough strips melded with calabrian chile (spicy) and parmigiana
Arancini
Homemade Neapolitan rice balls with mozzarella and beef Bolognese
Burrata
Served over a bed of arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze and pesto croutons
Calzone Fritto
Fried Pizza dough stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and ham
Caprese
Tomato and fresh mozzarella with a touch of olive oil and salt
Crispy Mozzarella Fritto
Fresh mozzarella breaded and fried
Eggplant Mt. Vesuvio
Eggplant lightly fried and layered with sheep's milk ricotta, mozzarella and marinara
Foccacia
Tufino sourdough with herbs and garlic oil (Vegan)
French Fries
Fried Calamari
Crispy double fried calamari with marinara or our housemade honey picante
Frittura Sampler
Arancini (2), fried calamari and mozzarella fritto (2)
Artisan Cheese
Nonna's Meatballs
Meatballs made by Nonna with love
Polenta Fries
Creamy Polenta, lightly fried served with truffle aioli
Prosciutto Di Parma & Mozz Di Bufala
Wood Fired Octopus
Fresh Octopus cooked off in the pizza oven with balsamic vinaigrette (GF)
Vegan Mozzarella Sticks
Vegan mozzarella sticks (4) served with marinara sauce
Wood-fired Baked Clams Oreganata (6)
Wood-fired Baked Clams Oreganata (12)
Insalate
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grana Padano, parmigiana, housemade caesar dressing (chicken or shrimp optional)
Della Casa Salad
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, olives
Farro Salad
Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
Mista Salad
Mixed greens, fennel, endive, goat cheese, pears, candied walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette
Beet Salad
Baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted pecans and balsamic vinegarette
Harvest Salad
Shaved Brussel sprouts, radicchio, roasted acorn squash and almond picante vinegarette
Pasta
Fettuccini Porcini
Creamy porcini mushroom and truffle sauce finished with truffle pate
Fettucine Genovese
Fettucine, basil pesto, artichoke, sundried tomato and goat cheese
Truffle Gnocchi
Housemade gnocchi in a truffle, leek and cream sauce
Gnocchi Macailleo
Sage brown butter pan seared gnocchi and red wine braised shorts ribs
Pasta with Butter
Pasta with Garlic & Oil
Pasta with Marinara
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta in a housemade pink vodka sauce with pancetta (mostly for flavor)
Regular Meatball Parmigiana
Regular Eggplant Parmigiana
Neopolitan Pizza
Broccoli Rabe
Smoked mozzarella fennel sausage and garlic (NO SAUCE)
Donnie Brasco
Pepperoni and Italian sausage, Italian tomato sauce, fior de latte and grana padano
Every Day I'm Trufflin
Gorgonzola dolce, pancetta, mushrooms and black truffle pate (NO SAUCE)
Margherita D.O.C
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, grana Padano and basil
Margherita Pizza
Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte, grana Padano and basil
Marinara Pizza
NO CHEESE, Italian tomato sauce, garlic, oregano and basil (Vegan)
Nonna Pizza
Homemade meatballs and ricotta, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
Pineapple Express
Calabrian chile and pineapple puree as sauce, pancetta, ham and fior di latte, honey picante drizzle
Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
Quattro Formaggi Pizza
Fior di latte, ricotta, gorgonzola and grana Padano (NO SAUCE)
Quattro Stagioni Pizza
Prosciutto cotto, artichokes, mushrooms and olives, italian sauce, fior di latte, truffle oil drizzle
Robiola
Stuffed pizza filled with robiola cheese, prosciutto, arugula, shaved parm and truffle oil
San Gennaro Pizza
Italian tomato sauce roasted red peppers, roasted onions and Italian sausage with honey picante
Soppressata Picante Pizza
Spicy soppressata, garlic and basil
Spicy Burrata
Dried chile, cherry tomato, garlic, burrata and prosciutto (NO SAUCE)
Vegetarian Pizza
Cherry tomato, onions, olives and basil
Vodka Pesto Margherita
House mozzarella, pesto, vodka sauce (contains pancetta for flavor), pecorino
San Marazano D.O.C.G
Italian tomato sauce, tomatoes, basil, burrata cheese, oregano, garlic, pecorino cheese, shaved parmesan
Clam Pie
Desserts
Bomboloni
Italian-style warm doughnuts filled with either Nutella (hazelnut cocoa) or fresh home-made cannoli cream.
Graffa
Lightly fried dough strips (mini-doughnuts) topped with Nutella (hazelnut cocoa), cinnamon (optional) and powder sugar.
Nutella Pizza
Pizza sized wood-oven baked dough topped with Nutella (hazelnut cocoa) and powderd sugar (cinnamon optional).
Zeppole
(6) Lightly Fried Dough Balls stuffed with Nutella (hazelnut cocoa) and Ricotta cheese topped with caramel drizzle and powdered sugar.
Nana's Cream & Cheese Cake
Specials
Beer
Beverages
Vegan Pasta
Penne Ortolana
Vegan penne, sauteed zucchini, eggplant and mushrooms in marinara sauce
Penne Toscana
Vegan penne, broccoli rabe, spicy vegan sausage in garlic and oil
Vegan Meatball Parmigiana
Vegan meatballs, marinara sauce, vegan rigatoni and vegan mozzarella
Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried eggplant, vegan mozzarella, house marinara sauce and basil finished in the wood burning oven
Vegan Penne alla Vodka
Vegan Fettucine Alfredo
Vegan Pizza
Astoria Park Vegan
NO SAUCE, vegan cheese, cherry tomatoes, arugula, lemon juice
Vegan Margherita Salsiccia Pizza
Italian tomato sauce, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, mushroom
Vegan Vegetarian Mushroom Pizza
Italian tomato sauce, vegan cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted onion, mushroom
Vegan Calzone
Wood-fired calzone filled with vegan cheese vegan sausage and sauce, served with marinara sauce
Vegan Margherita
Italian tomato sauce, vegan cheese, basil
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105