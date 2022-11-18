Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Tufino Pizzeria

1,227 Reviews

$$

36-08 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria, NY 11105

Order Again

Antipasti

(12) Tufino Wings

(12) Tufino Wings

$24.00

12 wings of your choice: Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey & Lemon

(6) Tufino Wings

(6) Tufino Wings

$12.00

6 wings of your choice: Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey & Lemon

Angioletti

Angioletti

$12.00

Fried dough strips melded with calabrian chile (spicy) and parmigiana

Arancini

Arancini

$14.50

Homemade Neapolitan rice balls with mozzarella and beef Bolognese

Burrata

Burrata

$16.50

Served over a bed of arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze and pesto croutons

Calzone Fritto

Calzone Fritto

$21.00

Fried Pizza dough stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and ham

Caprese

Caprese

$12.50

Tomato and fresh mozzarella with a touch of olive oil and salt

Crispy Mozzarella Fritto

Crispy Mozzarella Fritto

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella breaded and fried

Eggplant Mt. Vesuvio

Eggplant Mt. Vesuvio

$17.00

Eggplant lightly fried and layered with sheep's milk ricotta, mozzarella and marinara

Foccacia

Foccacia

$9.00

Tufino sourdough with herbs and garlic oil (Vegan)

French Fries

$6.00Out of stock
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$19.50

Crispy double fried calamari with marinara or our housemade honey picante

Frittura Sampler

$23.00

Arancini (2), fried calamari and mozzarella fritto (2)

Artisan Cheese

$12.00Out of stock
Nonna's Meatballs

Nonna's Meatballs

$14.50

Meatballs made by Nonna with love

Polenta Fries

Polenta Fries

$14.50

Creamy Polenta, lightly fried served with truffle aioli

Prosciutto Di Parma & Mozz Di Bufala

$18.00
Wood Fired Octopus

Wood Fired Octopus

$19.50

Fresh Octopus cooked off in the pizza oven with balsamic vinaigrette (GF)

Vegan Mozzarella Sticks

Vegan Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

Vegan mozzarella sticks (4) served with marinara sauce

Wood-fired Baked Clams Oreganata (6)

$13.00

Wood-fired Baked Clams Oreganata (12)

$22.00

Insalate

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grana Padano, parmigiana, housemade caesar dressing (chicken or shrimp optional)

Della Casa Salad

$13.50

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, olives

Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$13.50

Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette

Mista Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, fennel, endive, goat cheese, pears, candied walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.50

Baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted pecans and balsamic vinegarette

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$13.50

Shaved Brussel sprouts, radicchio, roasted acorn squash and almond picante vinegarette

Pasta

Fettuccini Porcini

Fettuccini Porcini

$22.00

Creamy porcini mushroom and truffle sauce finished with truffle pate

Fettucine Genovese

Fettucine Genovese

$19.50

Fettucine, basil pesto, artichoke, sundried tomato and goat cheese

Truffle Gnocchi

Truffle Gnocchi

$20.00

Housemade gnocchi in a truffle, leek and cream sauce

Gnocchi Macailleo

Gnocchi Macailleo

$22.00

Sage brown butter pan seared gnocchi and red wine braised shorts ribs

Pasta with Butter

$12.00

Pasta with Garlic & Oil

$12.00

Pasta with Marinara

$16.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.50

Penne pasta in a housemade pink vodka sauce with pancetta (mostly for flavor)

Regular Meatball Parmigiana

$20.00

Regular Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Neopolitan Pizza

All pizzas are 12", except for cauliflower crust substitution that comes in size of 10" (NON-vegan). Housemade GF crust is also available (12").
Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$18.50

Smoked mozzarella fennel sausage and garlic (NO SAUCE)

Donnie Brasco

Donnie Brasco

$19.50

Pepperoni and Italian sausage, Italian tomato sauce, fior de latte and grana padano

Every Day I'm Trufflin

Every Day I'm Trufflin

$22.00

Gorgonzola dolce, pancetta, mushrooms and black truffle pate (NO SAUCE)

Margherita D.O.C

Margherita D.O.C

$18.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, grana Padano and basil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte, grana Padano and basil

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$13.00

NO CHEESE, Italian tomato sauce, garlic, oregano and basil (Vegan)

Nonna Pizza

Nonna Pizza

$19.00

Homemade meatballs and ricotta, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte

Pineapple Express

$19.00

Calabrian chile and pineapple puree as sauce, pancetta, ham and fior di latte, honey picante drizzle

Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza

$20.50

Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$19.00

Fior di latte, ricotta, gorgonzola and grana Padano (NO SAUCE)

Quattro Stagioni Pizza

Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$19.50

Prosciutto cotto, artichokes, mushrooms and olives, italian sauce, fior di latte, truffle oil drizzle

Robiola

Robiola

$22.50

Stuffed pizza filled with robiola cheese, prosciutto, arugula, shaved parm and truffle oil

San Gennaro Pizza

San Gennaro Pizza

$19.50

Italian tomato sauce roasted red peppers, roasted onions and Italian sausage with honey picante

Soppressata Picante Pizza

Soppressata Picante Pizza

$18.50

Spicy soppressata, garlic and basil

Spicy Burrata

Spicy Burrata

$22.00

Dried chile, cherry tomato, garlic, burrata and prosciutto (NO SAUCE)

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.50

Cherry tomato, onions, olives and basil

Vodka Pesto Margherita

Vodka Pesto Margherita

$22.50

House mozzarella, pesto, vodka sauce (contains pancetta for flavor), pecorino

San Marazano D.O.C.G

San Marazano D.O.C.G

$20.00

Italian tomato sauce, tomatoes, basil, burrata cheese, oregano, garlic, pecorino cheese, shaved parmesan

Clam Pie

$24.00

Desserts

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$7.00

Italian-style warm doughnuts filled with either Nutella (hazelnut cocoa) or fresh home-made cannoli cream.

Graffa

$10.00

Lightly fried dough strips (mini-doughnuts) topped with Nutella (hazelnut cocoa), cinnamon (optional) and powder sugar.

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

Pizza sized wood-oven baked dough topped with Nutella (hazelnut cocoa) and powderd sugar (cinnamon optional).

Zeppole

$10.00

(6) Lightly Fried Dough Balls stuffed with Nutella (hazelnut cocoa) and Ricotta cheese topped with caramel drizzle and powdered sugar.

Nana's Cream & Cheese Cake

$10.00

Specials

Truffle Burrata Burger

Truffle Burrata Burger

$22.00

8 oz. Butcher blend, caramelized onions, truffle aioli, black truffle pâté, imported burrata, on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Spicy Rigatoni Alla Tufino

$24.00

Whipped Fresh Ricotta

$16.00Out of stock

Beer

Basei Blonde

$8.00

Captain Lawrence IPA

$8.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Mermaid Pilsner

$6.00

Moretti

$7.00

Mythos

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Menagrea Bionda Lager

$9.00Out of stock

Double IPA Finback

$9.00

Crispy Morning Pilsner

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Beverages

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (liter)

$8.00

Aqua Panna Still Water (liter)

$8.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Vegan Pasta

Penne Ortolana

Penne Ortolana

$19.00Out of stock

Vegan penne, sauteed zucchini, eggplant and mushrooms in marinara sauce

Penne Toscana

$19.00

Vegan penne, broccoli rabe, spicy vegan sausage in garlic and oil

Vegan Meatball Parmigiana

Vegan Meatball Parmigiana

$20.00

Vegan meatballs, marinara sauce, vegan rigatoni and vegan mozzarella

Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Fried eggplant, vegan mozzarella, house marinara sauce and basil finished in the wood burning oven

Vegan Penne alla Vodka

$20.00Out of stock

Vegan Fettucine Alfredo

$20.00

Vegan Pizza

All pizzas are 12". Cauliflower crust substitution is available in 10", NON-vegan but GF

Astoria Park Vegan

$18.00

NO SAUCE, vegan cheese, cherry tomatoes, arugula, lemon juice

Vegan Margherita Salsiccia Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Italian tomato sauce, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, mushroom

Vegan Vegetarian Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

Italian tomato sauce, vegan cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted onion, mushroom

Vegan Calzone

$20.00Out of stock

Wood-fired calzone filled with vegan cheese vegan sausage and sauce, served with marinara sauce

Vegan Margherita

$18.00

Italian tomato sauce, vegan cheese, basil

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
