Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tug Hill Hook & Ladder

review star

No reviews yet

6253 Salmon River

Lowville, NY 13367

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 Basket of Chips

$2.50

Served With Boom Boom Sauce

1/2 FF

$2.50

Choice of battered or Fresh Cut

1/2 Onion Ring

$3.00

Served With Boom Boom Sauce

1/2 Sweet Fry

$3.00

Served With Boom Boom Sauce

Basket of French Fries

$5.00

Choice of Battered or Fresh Cut Fries

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.00

Pretzels Served with Honey Mustard and Queso

Boneless Wings

$8.00

12 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Bread Sticks (5)

$4.99

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Breaded Cauliflower served with Ranch

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Breaded Mushrooms served with a side of Ranch

Breaded Scallops

$9.00

Served with Tartar and Lemon

Breaded Shrimp

$8.00

Served with Cocktail and Lemon

Buffalo Fries

$6.00

French Fries Topped with Buffalo seasoning and with Blue Cheese on the side

Buffalo Pierogies

$8.00

Your choice of Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese and celery

Cheese and Bacon Fries

$7.00

French Fries Topped with Nacho Cheese and Bacon

Cheese Curd

$7.00

Choose between regular or spicy cheese curd served with a sweet chili dipping sauce

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Four chicken Fingers with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.00

12 wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Fried Dough Bites

$5.00

12 Fried Dough Bites with Melted on top and your choice of cinnamon sugar or confectionary sugar

Half Order of Wings

$6.00

6 wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Home Style Chips

$5.00

Hook & Ladder Fries

$9.00

French Fries Topped with Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Gravy

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Homemade Poppers served with Ranch

Loaded Fries

$9.00

French Fries Smothered with Nacho Cheese and Bacon with Salsa, Sour Cream, Onions and Black Olives all on the side

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Nacho Chips topped Nacho Cheese, Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded chese with Black olives, Salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and onions on the side

Loaded Pierogies

$10.00

Topped with Cheese and Bacon with Black olives, Salsa, Sour Cream and onions on the side

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$7.00

Mac N' Cheese bites served with Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Sauce

Nachos With Cheese

$4.00

Nacho chips served with Nacho Cheese on the side

Nachos with Queso

$4.50

Nacho chips served with Queso Cheese on the side

Onion Rings

$6.00

Served with Boom Boom (2)

Pizza Logs

$8.00

Homemade Pizza Logs served with Marinara

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Five Chilled Shrimp served with Cocktail and a lemon

Smothered Fries

$8.00

French Fries Smothered in Queso and Bacon with Ranch on the side

Spicy Nachos

$10.00

Nacho Chips topped Queso Cheese, Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded chese with Black olives, Salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and onions on the side

Steamed Clams

$9.00

Dozen clams with Melted Butter

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$6.00

Tippy Blue Balls

$7.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Balls served with Ranch

Burgers

Bacon Blue Burger

$12.00

8 OZ Burger with Bacon and Crumbly Blue Cheese cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Bacon Cheddar Queso Burger

$11.50

8 OZ Burger with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Queso cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Bacon CheeseBurger

$11.00

8 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

8 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger with BBQ cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

BBQ Slaw Cheeseburger

$12.00

8 OZ Cheeseburger topped with Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Buffalo Blue Burger

$12.00

8 OZ Burger with Cumbly Blue Cheese and Buffalo Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

CheeseBurger

$10.00

8 OZ Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

DOG BURGER TO GO

$4.99

Cooked to your liking to take home to your pet

Hamburger

$9.00

8 OZ Hamburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Patty Melt

$11.00

8 OZ Burger with Swiss and Sauteed Onions on Rye Bread

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.00

8 OZ Burger with Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Deep Fried Chicken served on a bun with blue cheese and your choice of Buffalo Sauce on sandwich

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken with Ham and Swiss Cheese on a roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Deep Fried Chicken with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Ranchero Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken with Salami and Provolone Cheese with a side of Ranch

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Deep Fried Chicken served on a bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken served on a bun

Maple Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Deep Fried Chicken with Maple seasoning and a side of Maple Syrup

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Fried Chicken with your choice of Buffalo Sauce, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheese in a wrap with Blue Cheese on the side

Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Fried Chicken with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheese in a wrap with Ranch on the side

Steak Wrap

$12.00

Shaved Prime Rib with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mayo and American Cheese in a wrap with an extra side of mayo

Baskets

Chicken Finger Baket

$8.49

Four Chicken Fingers with your choice of sauce and choice of Fry

Scallop Basket

$11.00

Deep Fried Scallops served with Tartar Sauce and a Lemon

Seafood Basket

$17.00

Deep Fried Haddock, Shrimp and Scallops served with Cocktail Sauce, Tartar Sauce and a Lemon with Coleslaw and your choice of French Fries

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Deep Fried Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and a Lemon

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on choice of Toasted or Not Toasted Bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Four slices of American Cheese grilled on choice of bread

Grilled Cheese With Bacon

$8.00

Bacon and Four Slices of American Cheese grilled on choice of bread

Grilled Cheese With Ham

$8.00

Ham and Four slices of American Cheese grilled on choice of bread

Ham Club

$10.00

Three slices of your choice of Bread with Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Hot Dog

$6.00

Hoffman Hotdog with pickels and choice of side

Hot Roast Beef Sand

$9.00

Sliced Roast Beef on white bread topped with gravy

Mixed Meat Club

$10.00

Three slices of your choice of Bread with both Turkey and Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Shaved Prime Rib Sand

$12.00

Shaved Prime Rib with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers and American Cheese served on a roll with a side of Mayo

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Tunafish on your choice of bread with American Cheese

Turkey Club

$10.00

Three slices of your choice of Bread withTurkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Soup and Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Salad Mix Topped With Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami and Ham

BBQ Ranch Salad

$9.00

Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black olives, Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, BBQ and Ranch

Bowl of soup

$5.00

Served with crackers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons, Shredded Cheese and Deep Fried Chicken

Chef Salad

$9.00

Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black olives, Shredded Cheese, Croutons, Turkey and Ham

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.00

Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons, Shredded Cheese and Deep Fried Chicken

Cup of soup

$3.00

served with crackers

Garden Salad

$5.00

Salad Mix topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Cheese and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black olives, Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Croutons and Grilled Chicken

Side Salad

$2.50

Salad Mix topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Croutons

Taco Salad

$9.00

Nacho Chips topped with salad mix with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, Black olives, Salsa, Sour Cream, Taco meat, jalapenos and shredded cheese

Wed-Sun Dinner Menu

Fish Fry

$13.49

Prime Rib Dinner

$20.99

Chicken Parm With Pasta

$12.99

Mac N Cheese

$9.99

Spaghetti with meatballs

$9.99

4 Piece Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Ham Steak

$12.99

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$13.99

Daily Specials

Open face prime rib

$11.99

Hot Turkey

$9.99

Fish Sand

$9.99

Corn Fritters

$7.00

Cowboy Burger

$12.00

8 OZ Cheeseburger topped with Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Grilled Chicken with Salami and Provolone Cheese with a side of Ranch

Beef Tips

$9.99

8 OZ Burger with Swiss and Sauteed Onions on Rye Bread

Gyro

$9.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

8 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Hot Cheeseburger

$11.25

8 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Pepperjack Chzburger

$10.50

8 OZ Cheeseburger topped with Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Sweet Sausage Patty

$9.99

Shaved Prime Rib with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers and American Cheese served on a roll with a side of Mayo

4 OZ Burgers

4 OZ Bacon Bleu Brg

$8.50

4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

4 OZ BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger with BBQ cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

4 OZ BBQ SLAW Cheeseburger

$8.00

4 OZ Cheeseburger topped with Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

4 OZ Buffalo Bleu Brg

$8.00

4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

4 OZ Cheeseburger

$7.00

4 OZ Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

4 OZ Hamburger

$6.75

4 OZ Hamburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

4 OZ Swiss Mushroom Burger

$8.00

4 OZ Burger with Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo

Add Extra Salad

Side Salad

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

Four Bean Salad

$1.50

House Side if Available

$1.50

Side of Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Clothing/Ice

$ 10 Spec. Hat (when Available)

$10.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Crewneck (when available)

$25.00

T-Shirt

$17.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Regular Hat (when Available)

$15.00

Cameo Hat (when Available)

$20.00

Stickers

$2.00

Koozie (when Available)

$3.00

Child Shirt

$10.00

Ice

$2.00

Dessert

Add Ice Cream to Pie

$1.25

Apple Logs with Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Baker Special

$4.50

Brownie Sundae

$4.50

Candy

$1.50

Fruit Pie

$4.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Lava Cake

$5.25

Orea Ice Cream Pie

$4.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.50

Reeses Ice Cream Pie

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Quarter Pound burger with cheese, pickle and choice of side

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Two Chicken Fingers served with choice of side and a dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled cheese on white bread with pickles and choice of side

Kids Hamburger

$4.00

Quarter Pound burger with pickle and choice of side

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Hoffman Hotdog with pickels and choice of side

Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Mac N' Cheese served with choice of side

Sauce/Instruction

Add Sauce

Add any Sauce to item

Sub Sauce

Sub out the original Sauce with any of these!

Special Instructions

Any additional Information

Mayo/Celery/O/P/M

Add any of these to your meal

Add Meat

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can of Soda

$1.50

Choc Milk

$2.89

Coffee

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Grapefruit Juice

$2.29

Hot Choc

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.29

Jimmys Coffee (1)

$1.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Frozen Drink

$3.00

Milk

$2.79

Monster

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.29

Pineapple Juice

$2.29

Red Bull

$3.00

Saranac Orange Cream

$2.50

Saranac ROOTBEER

$2.50

Saranac Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Tap h20

Apple Juice

$2.29

Pitcher of Fountain Drink

$7.50

Beer

Blue Light (c)

$2.50

Blue NA (c)

$2.00

Bud 55 (c)

$2.50

Bud Light (c)

$2.50

Bud Light NEXT (c)

$3.00

Busch Heavy (c)

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Coors Light (c)

$2.50

Cream Ale

$2.00

Genny Light (c)

$2.00

Genny Red Eye

$2.00

Guiness (c)

$5.00

High Noon

$4.50

Miller Light (c)

$2.50

Natural Light (PINK) (c)

$2.00

Nutrl

$4.00

PBR (c)

$2.00

PBR COFFEE (c)

$4.50

Twisted Tea Can

$3.25

Twisted Tea Half/Half

$3.25

Twisted Tea Light

$3.25

Twisted Tea Peach

$3.25

Ultra (c)

$2.50

Utica Club (c)

$2.00

White Claw (c)

$4.00

Becks (b)

$3.75

Blue Heavy (b)

$3.25

Blue Light (b)

$3.25

Blue Moon (b)

$3.75

Bud Heavy (b)

$3.25

Bud Light (b)

$3.25

Bud Light LIME (b)

$3.50

Coors Light (b)

$3.25

Corona Extra (b)

$4.25

Corona Light (b)

$4.25

Corona Premier (b)

$4.25

Goose Island (b)

$3.75

Heinken (b)

$4.25

Landshark (b)

$3.25

Mic Light (b)

$3.25

Miller 64 (b)

$3.25

Miller Light (b)

$3.25

Molson Canadian (b)

$3.25

PBR (b)

$2.50

Redds (b)

$3.75

Sam Adams (b)

$4.00

Sam Adams Oct. Fest

$4.00

Smirnoff ICE (b)

$4.00

Smirnoff RASPBERRY (b)

$4.00

St. Pauli Girl (b)

$3.50

Stella Artois (b)

$4.25

Twisted Tea (b)

$3.75

Ultra (b)

$3.25

Yuengling (b)

$3.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Liquor

American Honey

$4.00

Baileys

$4.25

Black Haus

$3.50

Buttershot Doctor

$3.25

Cherry Doctor

$3.25

Fireball

$3.25

Goldschlager

$4.00

Jack Fire

$4.00

Jager

$3.25

Menthol Doctor

$3.25

Root Beer Doctor

$3.25

Rum Chata

$3.50

Rumple Minze

$3.25

Sambuca

$3.50

Skrewball

$4.00

Vanilla Doctor

$3.25

Beefeater

$4.00

Beefeater Pink

$4.00

New Amsterdam

$3.00

Tanqueray

$4.75

Amaretto

$3.25

Blackberry Brandy

$3.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Creme De Cacao

$3.00

Creme De Menthe

$3.00

Disaronno

$4.75

Frangelico

$3.50

Grape

$3.00

Hot Damn

$3.00

Kahlua

$4.25

Melon

$3.00

Peachtree

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.00

Sloe Gin

$3.00

Sour Apple

$3.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

Bacard Dragonberry

$3.50

Bacardi

$3.50

Captain

$3.75

Castillo

$3.00

Malibu

$3.75

Jose Cuervo

$4.25

Patron

$5.75

Basil Haydens

$5.00

Crown

$5.75

Crown Apple

$5.75

Crown Black

$5.75

Disaronno

$4.75

Gentleman Jack

$5.50

Jameson

$5.25

Makers Mark

$5.25

Patron

$5.75

WoodFord

$7.00

3 Olives Grape

$4.50

Absolute

$4.25

Absolute Citron

$4.25

Absolute Raspberry

$4.25

Deep Eddy

$3.75

Deep Eddy Lemon

$3.75

Grey Goose

$5.75

Ketel 1

$5.25

Recipe 21

$3.00

Skyy

$3.25

SMIRNOFF PINK LEMONADE

$3.50

Stoli Blue

$4.25

Stoli Raspberry

$4.25

Titos

$3.75

UV BLUE

$3.25

UV CHERRY

$3.25

UV GRAPE

$3.25

Well Brandy

$3.00

Well Gin (recipe 21)

$3.00

Well Rum (Barton)

$3.00

Well Tequilla (Conquistador)

$3.00

Well Vodka (recipe 21)

$3.00

Well Whiskey (Wilson)

$2.75

Basil Haydens

$5.00

Black Velvet

$3.25

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$3.25

Canadian Club

$3.25

Canadian Hunter

$3.25

Crown

$5.75

Crown Apple

$5.75

Crown Black

$5.75

Dewars

$4.25

Gentleman Jack

$5.50

Jack

$4.75

JACK FIRE

$4.00

Jameson

$5.25

JB Apple

$3.75

JB Fire

$3.75

JB Red Stag

$3.75

JB RYE

$3.75

JD Apple

$4.75

JD Honey

$4.75

Jim Beam

$3.75

Jim Beam

$3.75

Johnny Walker Black Label

$5.25

LTD (Canadian)

$3.25

Old Camp Peach P.

$3.25

Redneck Rivera

$3.50

Seagrams 7

$3.25

Seagrams VO

$3.25

Southern Comfort

$4.25

Wild Turkey

$4.25

Wilson

$2.75

WoodFord

$7.00

Yukon Jack

$3.75

Specialty Drinks

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bomb

$5.00

Frozen Drinks

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Pitcher of Shots

$15.00

White Russian

$6.00

Pitcher of Green Tea

$20.00

Drink Clearance

3 Olives Cucumber

$2.00

Two Trees Peach

$2.00

Two Trees Caramel

$2.00

Two Trees Apple

$2.00

Fig Vodka

$2.00

Bubbas

$2.00

To Go Drinks Deals

6 pack $2.00 Cans

$9.00

6 pack $2.50 cans

$10.00

12 pack $2.00 cans

$16.00

12 pack $2.50 Cans

$17.00

6 pack Bottles

$12.00

12 pack Bottles

$20.00

30 pack 2.00 cans

$24.00

30 pack 2.50 cans

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6253 Salmon River, Lowville, NY 13367

Directions

Gallery
Tug Hill Hook & Ladder image
Tug Hill Hook & Ladder image
c609f26a-7a77-4ad1-95f7-9a532b1e1ea3 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zero Dock Street
orange star4.2 • 95
130 Canal Street Carthage, NY 13619
View restaurantnext
PieZano's Pizza - 1322 Washington St
orange star4.4 • 240
1322 Washington St Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
TWO BROTHERS PIZZA - 5 Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5 Park Avenue Lacona, NY 13083
View restaurantnext
Art's Jug
orange starNo Reviews
820 Huntington Street Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
Empire Square - 65 Public Square
orange starNo Reviews
63 65 Public Sq. Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street
orange star4.5 • 16
321 Howk Street Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lowville
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston