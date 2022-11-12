Tug Hill Hook & Ladder
6253 Salmon River
Lowville, NY 13367
Appetizers
1/2 Basket of Chips
Served With Boom Boom Sauce
1/2 FF
Choice of battered or Fresh Cut
1/2 Onion Ring
Served With Boom Boom Sauce
1/2 Sweet Fry
Served With Boom Boom Sauce
Basket of French Fries
Choice of Battered or Fresh Cut Fries
Bavarian Pretzels
Pretzels Served with Honey Mustard and Queso
Boneless Wings
12 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Bread Sticks (5)
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Cauliflower served with Ranch
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Mushrooms served with a side of Ranch
Breaded Scallops
Served with Tartar and Lemon
Breaded Shrimp
Served with Cocktail and Lemon
Buffalo Fries
French Fries Topped with Buffalo seasoning and with Blue Cheese on the side
Buffalo Pierogies
Your choice of Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese and celery
Cheese and Bacon Fries
French Fries Topped with Nacho Cheese and Bacon
Cheese Curd
Choose between regular or spicy cheese curd served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
Chicken Fingers
Four chicken Fingers with your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings
12 wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Fried Dough Bites
12 Fried Dough Bites with Melted on top and your choice of cinnamon sugar or confectionary sugar
Half Order of Wings
6 wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Home Style Chips
Hook & Ladder Fries
French Fries Topped with Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Gravy
Jalapeno Poppers
Homemade Poppers served with Ranch
Loaded Fries
French Fries Smothered with Nacho Cheese and Bacon with Salsa, Sour Cream, Onions and Black Olives all on the side
Loaded Nachos
Nacho Chips topped Nacho Cheese, Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded chese with Black olives, Salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and onions on the side
Loaded Pierogies
Topped with Cheese and Bacon with Black olives, Salsa, Sour Cream and onions on the side
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Mac N' Cheese bites served with Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Sauce
Nachos With Cheese
Nacho chips served with Nacho Cheese on the side
Nachos with Queso
Nacho chips served with Queso Cheese on the side
Onion Rings
Served with Boom Boom (2)
Pizza Logs
Homemade Pizza Logs served with Marinara
Shrimp Cocktail
Five Chilled Shrimp served with Cocktail and a lemon
Smothered Fries
French Fries Smothered in Queso and Bacon with Ranch on the side
Spicy Nachos
Nacho Chips topped Queso Cheese, Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded chese with Black olives, Salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and onions on the side
Steamed Clams
Dozen clams with Melted Butter
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
Tippy Blue Balls
Chicken Cordon Blue Balls served with Ranch
Burgers
Bacon Blue Burger
8 OZ Burger with Bacon and Crumbly Blue Cheese cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Bacon Cheddar Queso Burger
8 OZ Burger with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Queso cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Bacon CheeseBurger
8 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
8 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger with BBQ cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
BBQ Slaw Cheeseburger
8 OZ Cheeseburger topped with Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Buffalo Blue Burger
8 OZ Burger with Cumbly Blue Cheese and Buffalo Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
CheeseBurger
8 OZ Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
DOG BURGER TO GO
Cooked to your liking to take home to your pet
Hamburger
8 OZ Hamburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Patty Melt
8 OZ Burger with Swiss and Sauteed Onions on Rye Bread
Swiss Mushroom Burger
8 OZ Burger with Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Chicken Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Deep Fried Chicken served on a bun with blue cheese and your choice of Buffalo Sauce on sandwich
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Grilled Chicken with Ham and Swiss Cheese on a roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Deep Fried Chicken with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Ranchero Sandwich
Grilled Chicken with Salami and Provolone Cheese with a side of Ranch
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Deep Fried Chicken served on a bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken served on a bun
Maple Chicken Sandwich
Deep Fried Chicken with Maple seasoning and a side of Maple Syrup
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken with your choice of Buffalo Sauce, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheese in a wrap with Blue Cheese on the side
Ranch Wrap
Fried Chicken with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheese in a wrap with Ranch on the side
Steak Wrap
Shaved Prime Rib with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mayo and American Cheese in a wrap with an extra side of mayo
Baskets
Chicken Finger Baket
Four Chicken Fingers with your choice of sauce and choice of Fry
Scallop Basket
Deep Fried Scallops served with Tartar Sauce and a Lemon
Seafood Basket
Deep Fried Haddock, Shrimp and Scallops served with Cocktail Sauce, Tartar Sauce and a Lemon with Coleslaw and your choice of French Fries
Shrimp Basket
Deep Fried Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and a Lemon
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on choice of Toasted or Not Toasted Bread
Grilled Cheese
Four slices of American Cheese grilled on choice of bread
Grilled Cheese With Bacon
Bacon and Four Slices of American Cheese grilled on choice of bread
Grilled Cheese With Ham
Ham and Four slices of American Cheese grilled on choice of bread
Ham Club
Three slices of your choice of Bread with Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Hot Dog
Hoffman Hotdog with pickels and choice of side
Hot Roast Beef Sand
Sliced Roast Beef on white bread topped with gravy
Mixed Meat Club
Three slices of your choice of Bread with both Turkey and Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Shaved Prime Rib Sand
Shaved Prime Rib with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers and American Cheese served on a roll with a side of Mayo
Tuna Melt
Tunafish on your choice of bread with American Cheese
Turkey Club
Three slices of your choice of Bread withTurkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Soup and Salad
Antipasto Salad
Salad Mix Topped With Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami and Ham
BBQ Ranch Salad
Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black olives, Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, BBQ and Ranch
Bowl of soup
Served with crackers
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons, Shredded Cheese and Deep Fried Chicken
Chef Salad
Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black olives, Shredded Cheese, Croutons, Turkey and Ham
Crispy Chicken Salad
Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons, Shredded Cheese and Deep Fried Chicken
Cup of soup
served with crackers
Garden Salad
Salad Mix topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Cheese and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad Mix Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black olives, Shredded Cheese, Bacon, Croutons and Grilled Chicken
Side Salad
Salad Mix topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Croutons
Taco Salad
Nacho Chips topped with salad mix with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, Black olives, Salsa, Sour Cream, Taco meat, jalapenos and shredded cheese
Wed-Sun Dinner Menu
Daily Specials
Open face prime rib
Hot Turkey
Fish Sand
Corn Fritters
Cowboy Burger
8 OZ Cheeseburger topped with Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken with Salami and Provolone Cheese with a side of Ranch
Beef Tips
8 OZ Burger with Swiss and Sauteed Onions on Rye Bread
Gyro
Breakfast Burger
8 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Hot Cheeseburger
8 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Sloppy Joe
Pepperjack Chzburger
8 OZ Cheeseburger topped with Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Sweet Sausage Patty
Shaved Prime Rib with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers and American Cheese served on a roll with a side of Mayo
4 OZ Burgers
4 OZ Bacon Bleu Brg
4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger
4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
4 OZ BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger with BBQ cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
4 OZ BBQ SLAW Cheeseburger
4 OZ Cheeseburger topped with Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
4 OZ Buffalo Bleu Brg
4 OZ Bacon Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
4 OZ Cheeseburger
4 OZ Cheeseburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
4 OZ Hamburger
4 OZ Hamburger cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
4 OZ Swiss Mushroom Burger
4 OZ Burger with Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese cooked to your liking with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and a side of Mayo
Add Extra Salad
Clothing/Ice
Dessert
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
Quarter Pound burger with cheese, pickle and choice of side
Kids Chicken Fingers
Two Chicken Fingers served with choice of side and a dipping sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on white bread with pickles and choice of side
Kids Hamburger
Quarter Pound burger with pickle and choice of side
Kids Hot Dog
Hoffman Hotdog with pickels and choice of side
Kids Mac N Cheese
Mac N' Cheese served with choice of side
Sauce/Instruction
Beverages
Bottled Water
Can of Soda
Choc Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Fountain Drink
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Choc
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Jimmys Coffee (1)
Kids Drink
Kids Frozen Drink
Milk
Monster
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Saranac Orange Cream
Saranac ROOTBEER
Saranac Shirley Temple
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tap h20
Apple Juice
Pitcher of Fountain Drink
Beer
Blue Light (c)
Blue NA (c)
Bud 55 (c)
Bud Light (c)
Bud Light NEXT (c)
Busch Heavy (c)
Busch Light
Coors Light (c)
Cream Ale
Genny Light (c)
Genny Red Eye
Guiness (c)
High Noon
Miller Light (c)
Natural Light (PINK) (c)
Nutrl
PBR (c)
PBR COFFEE (c)
Twisted Tea Can
Twisted Tea Half/Half
Twisted Tea Light
Twisted Tea Peach
Ultra (c)
Utica Club (c)
White Claw (c)
Becks (b)
Blue Heavy (b)
Blue Light (b)
Blue Moon (b)
Bud Heavy (b)
Bud Light (b)
Bud Light LIME (b)
Coors Light (b)
Corona Extra (b)
Corona Light (b)
Corona Premier (b)
Goose Island (b)
Heinken (b)
Landshark (b)
Mic Light (b)
Miller 64 (b)
Miller Light (b)
Molson Canadian (b)
PBR (b)
Redds (b)
Sam Adams (b)
Sam Adams Oct. Fest
Smirnoff ICE (b)
Smirnoff RASPBERRY (b)
St. Pauli Girl (b)
Stella Artois (b)
Twisted Tea (b)
Ultra (b)
Yuengling (b)
Wine
Liquor
American Honey
Baileys
Black Haus
Buttershot Doctor
Cherry Doctor
Fireball
Goldschlager
Jack Fire
Jager
Menthol Doctor
Root Beer Doctor
Rum Chata
Rumple Minze
Sambuca
Skrewball
Vanilla Doctor
Beefeater
Beefeater Pink
New Amsterdam
Tanqueray
Amaretto
Blackberry Brandy
Blue Curacao
Buttershots
Creme De Cacao
Creme De Menthe
Disaronno
Frangelico
Grape
Hot Damn
Kahlua
Melon
Peachtree
Root Beer
Sloe Gin
Sour Apple
Triple Sec
Bacard Dragonberry
Bacardi
Captain
Castillo
Malibu
Jose Cuervo
Patron
Basil Haydens
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Disaronno
Gentleman Jack
Jameson
Makers Mark
Patron
WoodFord
3 Olives Grape
Absolute
Absolute Citron
Absolute Raspberry
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose
Ketel 1
Recipe 21
Skyy
SMIRNOFF PINK LEMONADE
Stoli Blue
Stoli Raspberry
Titos
UV BLUE
UV CHERRY
UV GRAPE
Well Brandy
Well Gin (recipe 21)
Well Rum (Barton)
Well Tequilla (Conquistador)
Well Vodka (recipe 21)
Well Whiskey (Wilson)
Basil Haydens
Black Velvet
Black Velvet Toasted Caramel
Canadian Club
Canadian Hunter
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Dewars
Gentleman Jack
Jack
JACK FIRE
Jameson
JB Apple
JB Fire
JB Red Stag
JB RYE
JD Apple
JD Honey
Jim Beam
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black Label
LTD (Canadian)
Old Camp Peach P.
Redneck Rivera
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Wilson
WoodFord
Yukon Jack
Specialty Drinks
Drink Clearance
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
