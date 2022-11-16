Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Tuk Tuk Boom

review star

No reviews yet

4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center

Jackson, MS 39211

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$6.50

cabbage, carrots, vermicelli noodle; sweet sour sauce

Crab Angels

Crab Angels

$7.00

crispy wontons, crab and cream cheese filling; sweet sour sauce

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken skewers; peanut sauce 

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$7.00

fried pork dumpling; peanut sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

steamed edamame; sea salt

Tuna Crisps

Tuna Crisps

$9.50

tuna bites, tataki sauce, sesame seeds, green onion, side of fried wonton chips

Brussels

Brussels

$8.50

crispy brussels, cabbage, peanuts, cilantro

Smokeshow Tuna Dip

$9.00

Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup Bowl

Coconut Soup Bowl

$10.00

coconut soup, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro

Coconut Soup Cup

Coconut Soup Cup

$6.00

coconut soup, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro

Salad & Poke

Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$12.75

mixed greens, marinated beef, red onion, tomato, cucumber, tangy sauce

Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$11.00

chopped spring mix, grilled chicken, carrot, cucumber, green onion, red bell pepper, peanuts, house ginger peanut dressing 

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$12.50

sushi rice, avocado, spicy tuna, salmon, edamame, carrot, red onion, seaweed salad, sesame; kabayaki sauce & tuk tuk sauce

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Iceberg, chicken, green onion, shitake mushrooms, water chestnuts

Side Salad

$4.00

Sushi

Boom Boom Roll

Boom Boom Roll

$12.00

seasoned tuna, crabstick, cucumber, tuna, salmon- topped with jalapeño, sweet bell peppers, green onion, roe with a kabayaki sauce and mango sauce.

California Roll

$7.00

crab, avocado & cucumber

Double Shrimp Roll

Double Shrimp Roll

$11.00

tempura shrimp, steamed shrimp, cucumber & avocado; topped with kabayaki sauce

Island Roll

Island Roll

$11.00

seasoned tuna, crab, cucumber, avocado, sweet bell pepper, scallions; topped with pink sauce & kabayaki sauce

Nigiri

Nigiri

$4.50

Choose fresh tuna or salmon - on top of sushi rice

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$11.00

avocado, crab & cucumber; topped with fresh salmon, tuna, & roe

Sashimi

Sashimi

$4.50

choose fresh tuna or salmon

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, pink sauce, kabayaki sauce

Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, snow crab, avocado, pink sauce, kabayaki sauce; topped with masago.

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

seasoned tuna

Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$11.00

smoked salmon, tempura & masago; topped with kabayaki sauce

TTB Roll

TTB Roll

$12.50

flash-fried shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, with seaweed salad and panang curry sauce

Tuna Tataki

$10.00

seared fresh tuna with tuna takaki sauce

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$8.00

cucumber, avocado, green leaf lettuce, carrots; topped with seaweed, scallions, sesame seeds, cream cheese, ponzu sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$11.00

spicy tuna, cucumber; topped with tuna, avocado, pink sauce & kabayaki sauce

Snow Crab Roll

$10.00

Thai

Chicken Panang

$12.50

panang curry, chicken, bell pepper, thai basil 

Masaman Chicken

Masaman Chicken

$12.50

masaman curry, chicken, avocado, cashew

Chicken Noodle Bowl

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$12.50

rice noodle, grilled chicken, romaine, peanut ginger lemon curry, shallots, peanuts, scallions

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.75

rice noodle, chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage, green onion, peanut, lime  

Spicy Beef Noodle

Spicy Beef Noodle

$14.00

rice noodle, beef, egg, tomato, broccoli, onion, green beans, thai basil

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$11.00

rice, egg, onion, scallions, cilantro

Sweet & Spicy Wings

$11.00

Tuk Tuk Bowls

Shrimp and Asparagus

Shrimp and Asparagus

$13.00

shrimp, bok choy, asparagus, white onion, chili garlic, cilantro, lime

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$11.00

chicken, bok choy, banana pepper, red bell pepper, onion, cashew, scallions, lime

Beef and Broccoli

Beef and Broccoli

$12.50

beef, broccoli, white onion, anaheim peppers, red bell peppers, thai basil, shallots, scallions, lime

Side Items

Fried Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice, Egg, Chicken, green onion, cilantro

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side of fried wonton chips

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Rice

$7.00

rice, egg, chicken

Coconut Shrimp & Edamame

$7.00

coconut breaded shrimp, edamame, dipping sauce

Thai Popcorn Chicken and Edamame

$7.00

thai popcorn chicken, edamame, dipping sauce

Utensils

Chopsticks

To Go Cutlery

No Chopsticks or Cutlery

Fun chops for kids

Sauce and Extra's

Side Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Side Kabayaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo\ Pink Sauce

$0.50

Side Sriracha Sauce

Side Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.50

Side of ginger

$0.50

Side of wasabi

$0.50

Side of garlic chilli sauce

Side of sambal oelek

Side of Thai chilli flakes

Soy sauce

Side Panang Curry Sauce

$2.00

Side Masaman Sauce

$2.00

Side Chicken Noodle Bowl Sauce

$2.00

Dessert

Roti

$3.00

Coconut Fried Pie

$5.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Takeout Beverages

Tea

$2.00

Fountain drink

$2.00

Mint lemonade

$2.00

Thai tea

$3.00

Black tea, spice blend, topped with cream

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Catering

Questions? Give us a call for all your catering needs. 24 hour notice appreciated, but exceptions can be made.
Classic Tray

Classic Tray

$80.00+

Shrimp Tempura Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, and California Roll

Tuk Tuk Tray

Tuk Tuk Tray

$110.00+

Volcano Roll, Super Crunch, Spicy Shrimp, Double Shrimp, and Island Roll.

Nigiri Tray

$120.00+

Snow Crab, Tuna Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri, Smoked Salmon Nigiri, and Kanikami

Village Tray

Village Tray

$100.00+

Dan's Roll, Boom Boom Roll, Village Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, and California Roll. Call 601 992 9004 or email us at Catering@tuktukboom.com

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$125.00+
Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$110.00+

Grab N Go

Smokeshow Tuna Dip

$9.00

Bubbl'r Sparkling Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center, Jackson, MS 39211

Directions

Gallery
Tuk Tuk Boom image
Tuk Tuk Boom image
Tuk Tuk Boom image

