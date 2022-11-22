Tuk Tuk Thai Food Cape Cod
808 General Macarthur Boulevard
Pocasset, MA 02559
Appetizers
#1 Fried Spring Rolls
Our house-made fried crispy spring rolls are loaded with sweet potato, carrot, cabbage, corn and spices. Also comes with our own sweet sauce.
#2 Fresh Avocado Summer Rolls
Like a salad all rolled up! crispy green luttuces, purple lettuce, carrot, basil and avocado. comes with our house-made pnut and sweet sauces. these are gluten-free
#4 Chicken Satay
Our own marinated chicken grilled to perfection with our home-made sweet sauce and peanut sauce
#5 Pork Satay
Our marinated Pork is grilled to perfection and served with our own sweet sauce and peanut sauce
#3 Fried Crab Rangoons
Our house-made crab rangoons come with our own sweet sauce. yummy!
#6 Chicken Curry Puffs
our house-made puffs are filled with a mild yellow curry, chicken, potatoes and vegetables. a meal in themselves!
#7 Green Papaya Salad
traditional papaya salad made with green(unripe) papaya melded together with tomato, green beans and carrot.
#8 Special Papaya Salad
like our traditional papaya salad with the addition of mixed nuts and avocado
#9 Thai Salad with peanut sauce
a green salad with tomato, carrot, pineapple, avocado, purple lettuce, green lettuce, egg and our house-made pnut sauce on the side
#10 Steamed Dumplings
pork and vegetable filled dumplings steamed with our own dumpling sauce
#11 Fried Dumplings
pork and vegetable filled dumplings fried crispy with our own dumpling sauce
#12 Thai Style Mozzarella Sticks
our house made mozzarella sticks wrapped in the same wrappers that we use for our spring rolls. comes with a nice marinara sauce
#13 Fried Chicken Wings
crispy fried chicken wings come with a sweet dipping sauce
#14 Fried Tofu
large triangles of tofu, fried a little crispy and served with our sweet sauce and pnut sauce
#15 Steamed Vegetables with Peanut Sauce
steamed fresh vegetables along with our house-made pnut sauce on the side
#16 Coconut rice
white jasmine rice combined with yellow raisins and cashew nuts, yummy
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles pan fried with egg, your choice of meat, stir fried with our own pad thai sauce, topped with scallions, carrot, bean sprouts, lemon wedge and ground peanuts.
Pad Kemow Noodle
Wide rice noodles pan fried with egg, your choice of meat, stir-fried with black soy sauce and basil sauce, broccoli, bell pepper, carrot, onion, and basil.
Pad Se-Ew noodle
Stir-fried black soy sauce noodle, stir-fried wide rice noodle with egg, your choice of meat and vegetables.
Lo Mein
Yellow egg noodles pan fried with egg, your choice of meat, vegetables, stir-fried with soy sauce, sesame oil.
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Fried rice is stir-fried with egg, vegetables and your choice of meat, shrimp, or tofu as well as mixed vegetables.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice is stir-fried with egg, vegetables and your choice of meat, shrimp, or tofu as well as mixed vegetables.
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice is stir-fried with egg, vegetables and your choice of meat, shrimp, or tofu as well as mixed vegetables and basil.
Thai Curries
Green Curry
Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in green curry sauce, coconut milk with bamboo, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, onion, red bell pepper and basil.
Red Curry
Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in red curry sauce, coconut milk with bamboo, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, onion, and red bell pepper and basil.
Pineapple Curry
Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in green curry sauce, yellow curry powder, coconut milk with pineapple, zucchini, summer squash.
Massaman Curry
Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in Massaman curry sauce, coconut milk with steamed carrot and potatoes, peanut, and onion.
Mussels Red Curry
In red curry, coconut milk with, mixed vegetables, onion, red bell pepper and basil.
Avocado Curry
Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in green curry paste, coconut milk with bamboo, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, onion, red bell pepper and basil, topped with fresh avocado.
Mango Curry
Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetable simmered in red curry sauce, coconut milk with mango, zucchini, summer squash.
Duck Curry
In red curry, coconut milk with, mixed vegetables, onion, red bell pepper and basil.
Salmon Red Curry
In red curry, coconut milk with, mixed vegetables, onion, red bell pepper and basil.
Yellow curry
Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in yellow curry sauce, coconut milk with zucchini, summer squash, onion.
Stir Fry
Stir fried Cashew Nut
Stir-fried vegetables, pineapple, with your choice of meat with red curry sauce, coconut milk and cashew nut.
stir fried Basil
Stir-fried vegetables, bamboo shoots, with your choice of meat above in basil sauce and basil.
Stir fried Egg Plant
Stir-fried eggplant, onion, bell peppers, zucchini, with your choice of meat above and basil.
Sweet and Sour
Stir-fried with vegetables, pineapple, tomatoes in sweet and sour sauce, choice of meat above.
Stir fried Ginger
Stir-fried ginger with vegetables, mushrooms, fresh ginger in ginger sauce and choice of meat above.
Pad Ka Prow
Stir-fried with green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, onion choice of meat above in basil sauce and topped with fried egg.
Garlic and Pepper Chicken
Garlic and Pepper pork
stir fry vegetables
Specialties
Roasted Honey Pork
Crispy Chicken on Rice
Crispy Pork on Rice
Roasted Honey Pork Noodle Soup
Pork Wonton Soup
Roasted Duck on Rice
Salmon with sweet chili sauce
With steamed mixed vegetables, onion, red bell peppers, topped with sweet chili sauce.
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Pork Leg Stew
Pork Larb
Chicken Larb
Soups
Small Tom Yum
The most famous Thai hot and sour soup with choice of meat, vegetables, mushroom, lemongrass, lemon juice, tomatoes, chili, green onion, and cilantro. PLEASE NOTE: small soups do not come with rice
Large Tom Yum
Hot and sour soup spice cook with choice of meat, lemon juice, chili oil, green onion a cilantro, served with rice noodle.
Small Tom Kha
Very distinctive tasting soup! My favorite. Coconut milk, vegetables, and choice of meat. PLEASE NOTE: small soups do not come with rice
Large Tom Kha
Coconut milk, vegetables, and choice of meat.
Large Noodle Soup
The Thai version of the Vietnamese Pho. Rice noodle, choice of meat, shrimp or tofu with vegetables, bean sprouts and topped with fried garlic, scallions. PLEASE NOTE: does not come with rice since there is a big portion of rice noodle
Dessert/Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Thai food, cooked to order, using only the freshest ingredients!
