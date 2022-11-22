Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Cape Cod

review star

No reviews yet

808 General Macarthur Boulevard

Pocasset, MA 02559

Order Again

Appetizers

white jasmine rice combined with raisins, cashews and coconut milk, delicous!
#1 Fried Spring Rolls

#1 Fried Spring Rolls

$12.95

Our house-made fried crispy spring rolls are loaded with sweet potato, carrot, cabbage, corn and spices. Also comes with our own sweet sauce.

#2 Fresh Avocado Summer Rolls

#2 Fresh Avocado Summer Rolls

$12.95

Like a salad all rolled up! crispy green luttuces, purple lettuce, carrot, basil and avocado. comes with our house-made pnut and sweet sauces. these are gluten-free

#4 Chicken Satay

#4 Chicken Satay

$12.95

Our own marinated chicken grilled to perfection with our home-made sweet sauce and peanut sauce

#5 Pork Satay

#5 Pork Satay

$12.95Out of stock

Our marinated Pork is grilled to perfection and served with our own sweet sauce and peanut sauce

#3 Fried Crab Rangoons

#3 Fried Crab Rangoons

$12.95

Our house-made crab rangoons come with our own sweet sauce. yummy!

#6 Chicken Curry Puffs

#6 Chicken Curry Puffs

$12.95

our house-made puffs are filled with a mild yellow curry, chicken, potatoes and vegetables. a meal in themselves!

#7 Green Papaya Salad

#7 Green Papaya Salad

$12.95

traditional papaya salad made with green(unripe) papaya melded together with tomato, green beans and carrot.

#8 Special Papaya Salad

#8 Special Papaya Salad

$15.95

like our traditional papaya salad with the addition of mixed nuts and avocado

#9 Thai Salad with peanut sauce

#9 Thai Salad with peanut sauce

$12.95

a green salad with tomato, carrot, pineapple, avocado, purple lettuce, green lettuce, egg and our house-made pnut sauce on the side

#10 Steamed Dumplings

$12.95

pork and vegetable filled dumplings steamed with our own dumpling sauce

#11 Fried Dumplings

#11 Fried Dumplings

$12.95

pork and vegetable filled dumplings fried crispy with our own dumpling sauce

#12 Thai Style Mozzarella Sticks

#12 Thai Style Mozzarella Sticks

$12.95

our house made mozzarella sticks wrapped in the same wrappers that we use for our spring rolls. comes with a nice marinara sauce

#13 Fried Chicken Wings

#13 Fried Chicken Wings

$12.95

crispy fried chicken wings come with a sweet dipping sauce

#14 Fried Tofu

$12.95

large triangles of tofu, fried a little crispy and served with our sweet sauce and pnut sauce

#15 Steamed Vegetables with Peanut Sauce

#15 Steamed Vegetables with Peanut Sauce

$15.95

steamed fresh vegetables along with our house-made pnut sauce on the side

#16 Coconut rice

$12.95

white jasmine rice combined with yellow raisins and cashew nuts, yummy

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$19.95

Rice noodles pan fried with egg, your choice of meat, stir fried with our own pad thai sauce, topped with scallions, carrot, bean sprouts, lemon wedge and ground peanuts.

Pad Kemow Noodle

Pad Kemow Noodle

$19.95

Wide rice noodles pan fried with egg, your choice of meat, stir-fried with black soy sauce and basil sauce, broccoli, bell pepper, carrot, onion, and basil.

Pad Se-Ew noodle

Pad Se-Ew noodle

$19.95

Stir-fried black soy sauce noodle, stir-fried wide rice noodle with egg, your choice of meat and vegetables.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$18.95

Yellow egg noodles pan fried with egg, your choice of meat, vegetables, stir-fried with soy sauce, sesame oil.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$19.95

Fried rice is stir-fried with egg, vegetables and your choice of meat, shrimp, or tofu as well as mixed vegetables.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.95

Fried rice is stir-fried with egg, vegetables and your choice of meat, shrimp, or tofu as well as mixed vegetables.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$19.95

Fried rice is stir-fried with egg, vegetables and your choice of meat, shrimp, or tofu as well as mixed vegetables and basil.

Thai Curries

Green Curry

Green Curry

$18.95

Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in green curry sauce, coconut milk with bamboo, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, onion, red bell pepper and basil.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$18.95

Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in red curry sauce, coconut milk with bamboo, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, onion, and red bell pepper and basil.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

$18.95

Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in green curry sauce, yellow curry powder, coconut milk with pineapple, zucchini, summer squash.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$18.95

Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in Massaman curry sauce, coconut milk with steamed carrot and potatoes, peanut, and onion.

Mussels Red Curry

Mussels Red Curry

$24.95

In red curry, coconut milk with, mixed vegetables, onion, red bell pepper and basil.

Avocado Curry

Avocado Curry

$18.95

Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in green curry paste, coconut milk with bamboo, zucchini, green beans, summer squash, onion, red bell pepper and basil, topped with fresh avocado.

Mango Curry

Mango Curry

$18.95

Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetable simmered in red curry sauce, coconut milk with mango, zucchini, summer squash.

Duck Curry

Duck Curry

$25.95

In red curry, coconut milk with, mixed vegetables, onion, red bell pepper and basil.

Salmon Red Curry

Salmon Red Curry

$25.95

In red curry, coconut milk with, mixed vegetables, onion, red bell pepper and basil.

Yellow curry

$18.95

Choice of meat, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables simmered in yellow curry sauce, coconut milk with zucchini, summer squash, onion.

Stir Fry

Stir fried Cashew Nut

Stir fried Cashew Nut

$19.95

Stir-fried vegetables, pineapple, with your choice of meat with red curry sauce, coconut milk and cashew nut.

stir fried Basil

stir fried Basil

$19.95

Stir-fried vegetables, bamboo shoots, with your choice of meat above in basil sauce and basil.

Stir fried Egg Plant

Stir fried Egg Plant

$19.95

Stir-fried eggplant, onion, bell peppers, zucchini, with your choice of meat above and basil.

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$19.95

Stir-fried with vegetables, pineapple, tomatoes in sweet and sour sauce, choice of meat above.

Stir fried Ginger

Stir fried Ginger

$19.95

Stir-fried ginger with vegetables, mushrooms, fresh ginger in ginger sauce and choice of meat above.

Pad Ka Prow

Pad Ka Prow

$19.95

Stir-fried with green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, onion choice of meat above in basil sauce and topped with fried egg.

Garlic and Pepper Chicken

Garlic and Pepper Chicken

$19.95
Garlic and Pepper pork

Garlic and Pepper pork

$19.95

stir fry vegetables

$19.95

Specialties

Roasted Honey Pork

Roasted Honey Pork

$20.95
Crispy Chicken on Rice

Crispy Chicken on Rice

$20.95
Crispy Pork on Rice

Crispy Pork on Rice

$20.95
Roasted Honey Pork Noodle Soup

Roasted Honey Pork Noodle Soup

$20.95
Pork Wonton Soup

Pork Wonton Soup

$20.95
Roasted Duck on Rice

Roasted Duck on Rice

$25.95
Salmon with sweet chili sauce

Salmon with sweet chili sauce

$25.95

With steamed mixed vegetables, onion, red bell peppers, topped with sweet chili sauce.

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

$25.95
Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.95

Pork Leg Stew

$19.95
Pork Larb

Pork Larb

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken Larb

$18.95Out of stock

Soups

Small Tom Yum

$13.95

The most famous Thai hot and sour soup with choice of meat, vegetables, mushroom, lemongrass, lemon juice, tomatoes, chili, green onion, and cilantro. PLEASE NOTE: small soups do not come with rice

Large Tom Yum

Large Tom Yum

$18.95

Hot and sour soup spice cook with choice of meat, lemon juice, chili oil, green onion a cilantro, served with rice noodle.

Small Tom Kha

$13.95

Very distinctive tasting soup! My favorite. Coconut milk, vegetables, and choice of meat. PLEASE NOTE: small soups do not come with rice

Large Tom Kha

Large Tom Kha

$18.95

Coconut milk, vegetables, and choice of meat.

Large Noodle Soup

Large Noodle Soup

$18.95

The Thai version of the Vietnamese Pho. Rice noodle, choice of meat, shrimp or tofu with vegetables, bean sprouts and topped with fried garlic, scallions. PLEASE NOTE: does not come with rice since there is a big portion of rice noodle

Dessert/Drinks

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.95
Banana Lumpia

Banana Lumpia

$12.95
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$9.75
Iced Thai Tea

Iced Thai Tea

$6.95
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$6.95
Boba (Bubble)Teas

Boba (Bubble)Teas

$7.95

Soda

$4.00

coconut, raisin, cashew rice

$12.95

beer

$6.00

wine bottle

$24.00

glass of wine

$9.00

Sides

Rice or Noodles 16oz

Rice or Noodles 16oz

$5.00

side steamed vegetables

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai food, cooked to order, using only the freshest ingredients!

Website

Location

808 General Macarthur Boulevard, Pocasset, MA 02559

Directions

