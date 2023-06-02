Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food 2852 N Clark Street
2852 N Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Popular Items
PAD THAI
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with eggs, beansprouts, roasted peanuts, dried shrimp, sweet radish, scallions and a hint of tamarind flavor.
CRAB RANGOON
Fried wontons with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, celery, water chestnut. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
PAD SEE EIW
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with scrambled egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli in savory brown sauce.
APPETIZER
GYO SAIKROG TOD
Fried wontons stuffed with chicken sausage. Served with Thai-style sweet tamarind sauce.
KAI TOD
Thai-style marinated deep fried chicken quarters. Served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce & Isan-style dipping sauce.
KAI YANG
Charcoal grilled marinated chicken wings. Served with Isan-style dipping sauce.
KOR MOO YANG
Charcoal grilled marinated pork neck, fried garlic. Served with Isan-style dipping sauce.
LAAB MOO-TOD
The classic Isan-style Laab crispy meatballs - red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, scallions, dried chili, kaffir lime leaves.
LOOK CHIN PING
Grilled meat balls on skewers. Served with Thai-style sweet tamarind sauce.
NEAU DAAD DIEW
Authentic Isan-style sun-dried beef jerky, sesame seeds. Served with Sriracha sauce.
PLAMUEK YANG
Char-broiled marinated whole squid. Served with Thai-style spicy seafood sauce.
SAI KROG ISAN
TIGER CRY
Charcoal grilled Isan-style marinated rib-eye steak. Served with Isan-style dipping sauce.
TOD MUN
Fried fish cakes. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce, cucumber, peanut.
SALAD
LAAB KAI
Isan-style ground chicken salad, mixed with red onions, galangal, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.
LAAB MOO
Isan-style ground pork salad, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.
LAAB MOO KROB
Isan-style crispy pork salad, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.
LAAB NEAU
Isan-style ground beef salad, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.
NAMTOK KOR MOO YANG
Isan-style grilled pork neck, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.
NAMTOK NEAU YANG
Isan-style grilled beef salad, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.
PAPAYA SALAD
TUM THAI
Original Thai-style green papaya pounded with green beans, dried baby shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, peanut, lime dressing, fish sauce and Thai chili.
TUM THAI & POO
Original Thai-style papaya salad pounded with green beans, dried baby shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, peanut, lime dressing, fish sauce, Thai chili and salted crabs.
TUM KORAT
TUM POO PLARA
Isan-style green papaya pounded with green beans, tomatoes, garlic, lime dressing, fish sauce, Thai chili in fermented anchovies and salted crabs.
TUM TUA
Green bean pounded with tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, lime dressing, fish sauce and fermented anchovies.
TUM TAENG
Cucumber pounded with tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, lime dressing and fermented anchovies.
TUM KAO POD
Sweet kernel corn pounded with green beans, tomatoes, garlic, lime dressing, fish sauce, Thai chili and cooked shrimps.
TUM TUK TUK
Isan-style green papaya pounded with green beans, tomatoes, garlic, lime dressing, fish sauce, Thai chili, fermented anchovies, salted crabs, crispy chicken skin, crispy pork rinds, Thai vermicelli, basil and steamed pork sausage.