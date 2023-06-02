  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food - 2852 N Clark Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food 2852 N Clark Street

review star

No reviews yet

2852 N Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

PAD THAI

$15.00

Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with eggs, beansprouts, roasted peanuts, dried shrimp, sweet radish, scallions and a hint of tamarind flavor.

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$9.00

Fried wontons with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, celery, water chestnut. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce.

PAD SEE EIW

$14.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with scrambled egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli in savory brown sauce.


APPETIZER

Isan-style grilled pork rice fermented sausage.
CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$9.00

Fried wontons with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, celery, water chestnut. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce.

GYO SAIKROG TOD

$9.00

Fried wontons stuffed with chicken sausage. Served with Thai-style sweet tamarind sauce.

KAI TOD

KAI TOD

$13.00

Thai-style marinated deep fried chicken quarters. Served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce & Isan-style dipping sauce.

KAI YANG

KAI YANG

$15.00

Charcoal grilled marinated chicken wings. Served with Isan-style dipping sauce.

KOR MOO YANG

KOR MOO YANG

$15.00

Charcoal grilled marinated pork neck, fried garlic. Served with Isan-style dipping sauce.

LAAB MOO-TOD

LAAB MOO-TOD

$13.00

The classic Isan-style Laab crispy meatballs - red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, scallions, dried chili, kaffir lime leaves.

LOOK CHIN PING

$8.00

Grilled meat balls on skewers. Served with Thai-style sweet tamarind sauce.

NEAU DAAD DIEW

NEAU DAAD DIEW

$11.00

Authentic Isan-style sun-dried beef jerky, sesame seeds. Served with Sriracha sauce.

PLAMUEK YANG

PLAMUEK YANG

$15.00

Char-broiled marinated whole squid. Served with Thai-style spicy seafood sauce.

SAI KROG ISAN

$12.00

TIGER CRY

$18.00

Charcoal grilled Isan-style marinated rib-eye steak. Served with Isan-style dipping sauce.

TOD MUN

$10.00

Fried fish cakes. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce, cucumber, peanut.

SALAD

LAAB KAI

LAAB KAI

$12.00

Isan-style ground chicken salad, mixed with red onions, galangal, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.

LAAB MOO

$13.00

Isan-style ground pork salad, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.

LAAB MOO KROB

$16.00

Isan-style crispy pork salad, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.

LAAB NEAU

LAAB NEAU

$14.00

Isan-style ground beef salad, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.

NAMTOK KOR MOO YANG

NAMTOK KOR MOO YANG

$17.00

Isan-style grilled pork neck, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.

NAMTOK NEAU YANG

NAMTOK NEAU YANG

$18.00

Isan-style grilled beef salad, mixed with red onions, lime juice, fish sauce, chili powder, mint, ground roasted rice, cilantro and scallions.

PAPAYA SALAD

TUM THAI

TUM THAI

$13.00

Original Thai-style green papaya pounded with green beans, dried baby shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, peanut, lime dressing, fish sauce and Thai chili.

TUM THAI & POO

$15.00

Original Thai-style papaya salad pounded with green beans, dried baby shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, peanut, lime dressing, fish sauce, Thai chili and salted crabs.

TUM KORAT

$14.00

TUM POO PLARA

$15.00

Isan-style green papaya pounded with green beans, tomatoes, garlic, lime dressing, fish sauce, Thai chili in fermented anchovies and salted crabs.

TUM TUA

$13.00

Green bean pounded with tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, lime dressing, fish sauce and fermented anchovies.

TUM TAENG

$12.00

Cucumber pounded with tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, lime dressing and fermented anchovies.

TUM KAO POD

TUM KAO POD

$15.00

Sweet kernel corn pounded with green beans, tomatoes, garlic, lime dressing, fish sauce, Thai chili and cooked shrimps.

TUM TUK TUK

TUM TUK TUK

$20.00

Isan-style green papaya pounded with green beans, tomatoes, garlic, lime dressing, fish sauce, Thai chili, fermented anchovies, salted crabs, crispy chicken skin, crispy pork rinds, Thai vermicelli, basil and steamed pork sausage.

TUM THAI + SALTED EGG

$15.00

WOK NOODLES

LAD NAR

LAD NAR

$15.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with carrot, Chinese broccoli in savory gravy sauce.

PAD KEE MAO

PAD KEE MAO

$14.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with Thai chili, onions, carrot, basil and various Thai herbs.