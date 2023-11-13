Tula Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A simple, authentic, and cultured Mexican dining experience in Downtown Fayetteville
Location
1 E. Center Street 160, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Penguin Ed's Catering - 230 S. East St.
No Reviews
230 S. East St. Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurant
Big Box Karaoke - Fayetteville - 115 North Block Avenue
No Reviews
115 North Block Avenue Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
More near Fayetteville