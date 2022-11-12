A map showing the location of Tula FlavorView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tula Flavor

229 Reviews

$

244 Washington St

Lynn, MA 01902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

COMIDA

Albondigas

Albondigas

$14.00+

Bacalao

$17.00+Out of stock
Berenjena

Berenjena

$12.00+Out of stock

Bistec Encebollado

$14.00+
Camarones Guisado

Camarones Guisado

$31.00

Cerdo Frito

$14.00+Out of stock
Cerdo Guisado

Cerdo Guisado

$14.00+Out of stock
Chicharron De Pollo

Chicharron De Pollo

$13.00+
Chicharron Frito

Chicharron Frito

$17.00+Out of stock
Chuletta Frita

Chuletta Frita

$14.00+

Costillas

$14.00+Out of stock
Espaguetis

Espaguetis

$12.00+

Espaguetis De Camarones

$17.00+Out of stock

Filete De Tilapia

$17.00+

Lasagña

$10.00Out of stock
Mollejitas

Mollejitas

$13.00+Out of stock
Molondrones

Molondrones

$12.00+Out of stock

Mulito Frito

$13.00+Out of stock

Pastelon

$10.00Out of stock
Pechuga A La Crema

Pechuga A La Crema

$14.00+Out of stock
Pechuga Salteaada

Pechuga Salteaada

$14.00+Out of stock
Pechugina Frita

Pechugina Frita

$14.00+Out of stock

Pernil

$14.00+Out of stock
Pollo Al Horno

Pollo Al Horno

$13.00+
Pollo Frito

Pollo Frito

$13.00+
Pollo Guisado

Pollo Guisado

$13.00+
Red Snapper Entero

Red Snapper Entero

$30.00Out of stock
Res Frita

Res Frita

$14.00+

Fried Strips of Steak with Veggies.

Res Guisada

$14.00+Out of stock

Tilapia Entera

$23.00

PEDIDOS

Camarofongo

Camarofongo

$29.00
Mofongo De Chicharron

Mofongo De Chicharron

$23.00

Mofongo De Pollo

$23.00

Mofongo De Queso

$23.00

Mofongo Plain

$13.00

Mofonogo De Res

$23.00
Pechuga A La Plancha

Pechuga A La Plancha

$26.00
Picadera

Picadera

$43.00+

Sandwich

$14.00+

SOPA

Sopa De Pollo

$8.00+Out of stock

Cosido De Pata De Vaca

$8.00+Out of stock

Sopa De Gallina

$8.00+

Sancocho

$8.00+Out of stock

Mondongo

$9.00+Out of stock
Asopao De Marisco

Asopao De Marisco

$9.00+Out of stock

Asopao De Pollo

$8.00+Out of stock

BEBIDAS

3 Golpe

$5.00+

Avena

$5.00+

Limonada

$5.00+

Limon Con Fresa

$5.00+Out of stock

Morir Sonando

$5.00+

Pera Pina

$5.00+

Tamarindo

$5.00+

Chinola

$5.00+

Agua

$2.00

Soda (Lata)

$2.00+

Café

$2.00+

Extra

Arepita

$1.50Out of stock

Arroz Blanco

$4.50+

Ensalada De Codito

$4.50Out of stock

Ensalada De Papa

$4.50Out of stock

Ensalada Verde

$3.00

Guandules

$2.50+Out of stock

Habichuela Roja

$2.50+

Huevo Revuelto

$5.00+

Jamoneta Frita

$1.50

Longanisa Frita

$1.50

Maduro

$4.50+

Papa Frita

$4.50+

Pastelito

Queso Frito

$6.50

Salami Frito

$1.50

Tostones

$4.50+

Vegetales

$4.50+

BUFFET (POR PERSONA)

(30) PERSONA

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

244 Washington St, Lynn, MA 01902

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
orange starNo Reviews
195 Market Street Lynn, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
orange star4.7 • 320
61 Munroe St LYNN, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Kane's Donuts - Internal Online Ordering
orange star4.6 • 1,045
120 Lincoln Ave Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave
orange starNo Reviews
120 Lincoln Avenue Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Kane's Donuts - Route 1
orange star4.6 • 1,436
1575 Broadway Saugus, MA 01906
View restaurantnext
Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA - 60 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
60 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lynn

The Blue Ox
orange star4.9 • 1,971
191 Oxford St Lynn, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Antique Table Restaurant - Lynn, MA
orange star4.5 • 873
2 Essex St Lynn, MA 01902
View restaurantnext
Rolly's Tavern on the Square
orange star4.3 • 562
338 Broadway Lynn, MA 01904
View restaurantnext
Enzo's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 496
129 Oxford St LYNN, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Estefani's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 324
106 Union Street Lynn, MA 01902
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.
orange star4.7 • 320
61 Munroe St LYNN, MA 01901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lynn
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston