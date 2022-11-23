Main picView gallery

Tulipani Pasta

1909 Bellamah Avenue Northwest SuiteL

Albuquerque, NM 87104

Order Again

Main Pasta

Creamy Lemon

$14.95

Pomodoro

$14.95

Truffle & Mushroom

$15.95

Puttanesca

$13.89

Green Chile Cream

$14.95

Basil Pesto

$16.95

Creamy Lemon (No Chicken)

$12.95

Green Chile Cream (No Chicken)

$12.95

Simple Pomodoro

$9.95

Kid's Menu

Butter & Cheese

$6.95

Tomato & Cheese

$6.95

Retail

Ravioli

$8.95

Retail Pasta Package

$7.89

Beverages

Water Bottle

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Lemon Soda

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
a tiny pasta shop

1909 Bellamah Avenue Northwest SuiteL, Albuquerque, NM 87104

