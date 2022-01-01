Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Seafood

Tulli's Family Pizza

424 Reviews

$

500 Norwich Ave

Taftville, CT 06380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
LG Fries

IMPORTANT DELIVERY MESSAGE

Please Read if Choosing Delivery

We are currently not entering any buildings, you must meet driver at the door. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. Please note- delivery fee does not go to driver as tip! Also, when ordering online, do not leave food requests or modifications in the delivery notes, they will not be seen. If you need to modify, cancel your online order and phone in!

Specials

Pepperoni Stromboli

$8.95

Sausage Stromboli

$8.95

The Side Chick

$8.95

Worlds Greatest Megwich

$15.95

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.45

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.95

Buffalo Tenders (5)

$10.95

Buffalo Tenders with Fries

$13.45

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.95

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$12.45

Chicken Tenders (5)

$10.95

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Laura's Famous Meatballs Parmigiana

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95Out of stock

Onion Rings

$6.45
General Tso Potstickers

$8.95

Garlic Crusted Cheese Curds

$8.95

Soups

(S1) Cup Clam Chowder

$4.95

(S1) Bowl Clam Chowder

$5.95

(S2) Cup Italian Wedding

$4.95

(S2) Bowl Italian Wedding

$5.95

Gourmet Burgers

Tullis Classic Cheese Burger

$14.45

HAMBURGER Platter

$14.45

Hangover Burger

$15.45

Pitmaster Burger

$15.45

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Mushroom Burger

$15.45

Cheeseburger Club

$15.95

Artisan Sandwiches

Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.45

West Coast Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.45

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.45

Classic Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.45

Tullis Classic Club Sandwich

$15.45

Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.45

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$15.45

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.45

BLT Wrap

$9.45

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.45

California Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Bomb Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.45
Farmers Wrap

$9.45

Steak Bomb Wrap

$9.95

Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap

$9.45

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.45

Italian Wrap

$9.45

Tuna Wrap

$9.45

Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Small Grinders

Sm Meatless

$6.00

Sm Vegetarian

$6.50

Sm Salami

$7.00

Sm Genoa

$7.00

Sm Ham

$7.00

Sm Turkey

$7.00

Sm Tuna

$7.00

Sm BLT

$7.00

Sm Capicola

$7.00

Sm Pepperoni

$7.00

Sm Meatball

$7.00

Sm Sausage

$7.00

Sm Eggplant Parmesan

$7.00

Sm Chicken Parmesan

$8.00

Sm Italian

$7.50

Sm Meatball Sausage Combo

$7.75

Sm Hamburger

$8.00

Sm Cheeseburger

$8.00

Sm Pastrami

$8.00

Sm Steak & Cheese

$8.00

Sm Chicken Cutlet

$7.75

Sm BBQ Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

Sm Steak Bomb

$8.25

Sm Chicken Bomb

$8.25

Sm Fish

$9.00

Sm Reuben

$9.00

Large Grinders

Lg Meatless

$8.00

Lg Vegetarian

$8.50

Lg Salami

$9.00

Lg Genoa

$9.00

Lg Ham

$9.00

Lg Turkey

$9.00

Lg Tuna

$9.00

Lg BLT

$9.00

Lg Capicola

$9.00

Lg Pepperoni

$9.00

Lg Meatball

$9.00

Lg Sausage

$9.00

Lg Eggplant Parmesan

$9.00

Lg Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Lg Italian

$9.50

Lg Meatball Sausage Combo

$9.75

Lg Hamburger

$10.00

Lg Cheeseburger

$10.00

Lg Pastrami

$10.00

Lg Steak & Cheese

$10.00

Lg Chicken Cutlet

$9.75

Lg BBQ Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Lg Steak Bomb

$10.25

Lg Chicken Bomb

$10.25

Lg Fish

$11.00

Lg Reuben

$11.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

California Cobb Salad

$12.95

Chef Salad

$12.95

House Salad

$7.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Mario's Favorite Salad

$10.45
Tulli's Chopped Pasta Salad

$10.95

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.95

10" Justin's Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.95

10" Anthony's Loaded Potato Pizza

$12.95

10" Albert's Philly Steak Pizza

$12.95

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.45

10" Laura's Mediterranean Pizza

$13.45

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$12.95

10" Taco Pie Pizza

$13.95

10" Macaroni & Cheese Pizza

$12.95

10" Vegetarian Pizza

$14.45

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.95

10" Specialty Pizza

$15.95

10" Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$12.95

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.95

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.95

14" Justin's Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

14" Anthony's Loaded Potato Pizza

$17.95

14" Albert's Philly Steak Pizza

$17.95

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.45

14" Laura's Mediterranean Pizza

$18.45

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95

14" Taco Pie Pizza

$18.95

14" Macaroni & Cheese Pizza

$17.95

14" Vegetarian Pizza

$20.45

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.95

14" Specialty Pizza

$22.95

14" Spaghetti & Meatball Pizza

$17.95

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.95

Calzones

Calzone

$8.95

Italian Dishes

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.95

Shells Dinner

$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Lasagna

$14.95

Four Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$15.95

Baked Cod Dinner

$15.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.75

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kids Spaghetti

$6.75

Kids Shells

$6.75

Wings

6 Wings

$10.95

12 Wings

$19.95

18 Wings

$24.95

24 Wings

$34.95

10 Boneless Wings

$9.95

20 Boneless Wings

$18.95

30 Boneless Wings

$26.95

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.00
Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$6.50
Molten Lava Cake

$6.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.50
Toasted Almond Tiramisu

$6.50

Sides

SM Fries

$3.95

LG Fries

$4.95

SM Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

SM Buffalo Spicy French Fries

$4.95

LG Buffalo Spicy French Fries

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

SM Coleslaw

$2.95

LG Coleslaw

$3.95

SM Garlic Bread

$2.25

LG Garlic Bread

$3.25

Cup Beer Cheese

$3.95

Bowl Beer Cheese

$4.95

Side Dressing/Sauces

$0.75

Cup House Creamy Garlic

$2.95

Bowl House Creamy Garlic

$4.25

Cup House Tartar

$2.95

Bowl House Tartar

$4.25

Cup House Caesar Dressing

$2.95

Bowl House Caesar Dressing

$4.25

1.75Chips

$1.75

Utz Chips $2.29

$2.29

LG Utz Chips $4.29

$4.29

Stateline Potato Chips

$4.29

Platters

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Platter

$7.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter

$10.95

Tuna Melt

$11.45

BLT Sandwich Platter

$8.50Out of stock

Tulli's Beverages

20-Oz. Bottled Soda

$2.25

2-Liter Soda

$3.25

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please note: no cash payments accepted for online orders.

Website

Location

500 Norwich Ave, Taftville, CT 06380

Directions

