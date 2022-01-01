Pizza
Italian
Seafood
Tulli's Family Pizza
424 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Please note: no cash payments accepted for online orders.
Location
500 Norwich Ave, Taftville, CT 06380
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Taftville