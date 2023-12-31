Tulsi Curry Bowl

$9.00

The Tulsi Curry Lunch Bowl is the perfect meal for anyone looking for a quick, delicious, and healthy lunch option. Made with a combination of fresh, locally-sourced vegetables, fragrant herbs, and aromatic spices, each bowl is packed with flavor and nutrition making for a truly satisfying and complete meal. Whether you're a busy professional on the go or just looking for a tasty lunch option, the Tulsi Curry Lunch Bowl is sure to hit the spot.