Diwali Special Thali

$25.00 Out of stock

Indulge in the spirit of Diwali with our specially curated thali. Experience the rich tapestry of Indian flavors with a selection of classic appetizers, sumptuous mains, and heavenly desserts. Every bite is a festive journey, featuring a harmonious blend of traditional spices and modern culinary artistry. Perfect for those seeking to immerse themselves in the joyous essence of India's most beloved festival. Celebrate with us and savor the taste of Diwali!