Ghee Roasted Dosa

$13.00

Indulge in the crispy, golden perfection of our Ghee Roasted Masala Dosa. Crafted to perfection, the dosa is generously smeared with ghee and filled with a delectable potato masala. Each bite is a symphony of textures and flavors, making it a South Indian classic you can't resist. Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney