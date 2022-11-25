Main picView gallery

Tulum - the experience

4216 Oak Lawn Ave

Dallas, TX 75219

Antojitos

Sikil Pak

$8.00

Be Elote

$9.00

Avocado Ixchel

$14.00

Roasted Beet

$12.00

Pollito Con Mole

$12.00

Wood Oven Queso Fundido

$18.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Vuelve a la Vida

$16.00

Tuna Tower

$18.00

Ceviche Tulum

$18.00

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

Cochinita Pibil Wontons

$13.00

Beef Short Rib Tostaditas

$15.00

Oyster Bar

Grilled Oysters 3

$12.00

Grilled Oysters 6

$24.00

Grilled Oysters 12

$42.00

Ensaladas

Tulum Salad

$11.00

Charred Caesar Salad

$12.00

Mayan Bowl

$19.00

Fuertes

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Al Pastor BBQ Ribs

$25.00

Yucatan Pork

$27.00

Shrimp Chile Relleno

$25.00

Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Fish "Tikin Xic"

$34.00

Seared Scallop Mexican Risotto

$32.00

Cocoa Braised Short Rib

$35.00

Carne Asada

$58.00

Half Rack Lamb

$48.00

The Seabass

$56.00

Wood Oven Enchiladas

Cozumel Enchilada

$23.00

Xcaret Enchilada

$20.00

Tacos

Holbox

$20.00

Suadero

$18.00

Sides

Sweet Potato

$7.00

Mix of Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Grilled Corn

$6.00

Mushroom Mix

$6.00

Cauliflower Coconut Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Broccolini

$7.00

Mint Rice

$4.00

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Plain Rice

$3.00

Chile Toreados

$5.00

Side Crema Mexicana

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$4.00

Side Plantain

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$8.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Salmon

$8.00

Side of Steak

$8.00

Side Avocado Slices

$4.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Queso

$5.00

Side Mole Sauce

$4.00

Side Cozumel Sauce

$4.00

Side Chipotle Sauce

$4.00

Side Conchita

$2.50

Ala Carte Suadero

$8.00

Ala Carte Holbox

$6.00

Postres

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Sweet Corn Flan

$11.00

Banana Pudding Sandwich

$11.00

Birthday Dessert

$11.00

Conchita

$8.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Artisan Grapefruit

$6.00

Jungle Juice

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Cocktails

Frozen Coco Loco Margarita

$12.00

Familia De Agave Margarita

$14.00

Margarita On The Rocks

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Rosemary Mexican Martini

$14.00

Spicy Seniorita

$14.00

La Playa

$15.00

Sandia Fresca

$13.00

Mula De Tulum

$14.00

Vacation Romance

$15.00

Paloma De Tulum

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Wanna Be Tulum

$15.00

Coconut Mojito

$14.00

Flower in the Desert

$15.00

Oaxacan 75

$14.00

357

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Jaguar

$15.00

El Guero

$20.00

Artisan Grapefruit

$6.00

Jungle Juice

$6.00

Vino Blanco

Opera Prima Cava Brut GL

$10.00

Opera Prima Cava Brut BTL

$40.00

Torresella Prosecco BTL

$50.00

Maison Andre Delorme Cremant de Bourgogne GL

$13.00

Maison Andre Delorme Cremant de Bourgogne BTL

$60.00

Moet and Chandon Imperial Brut BTL

$130.00

Le Rime Pinot Grigio GL

$10.00

Le Rime Pinot Grigio BTL

$38.00

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc GL

$12.00

Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$45.00

Daou Discovery GL

$12.00

Daou Discovery BTL

$46.00

Casa Madero Rose GL

$11.00

Casa Madero Rose BTL

$42.00

Bonnard Sancerre GL

$15.00

Bonnard Sancerre BTL

$60.00

Chateau Miraval Rose GL

$17.00

Chateau Miraval Rose BTL

$65.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$90.00

Albert Bichot BTL

$80.00

Joseph Drouhin BTL

$87.00

Vino Rojo

1865 Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$13.00

1865 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$52.00

Sean Minor "Signature Series" GL

$16.00

Sean Minor "Signature Series" BTL

$65.00

Austin Hope GL

$15.00

Austin Hope BTL

$60.00

The Paring Cabernet Blend GL

$16.00

The Paring Cabernet Blend BTL

$64.00

Felino Malbec GL

$13.00

Felino Malbec BTL

$53.00

Siduri GL

$18.00

Siduri BTL

$72.00

Martin Woods BTL

$80.00

Paul Hobbs Crossbarn BTL

$92.00

Caymus BTL

$195.00

Centine Banfi GLS

$12.00

Centine Banfi BTL

$42.00

Chateau Pey La Tour GLS

$14.00

Chateau Pey La Tour BTL

$49.00

Casa Madero Merlot GLS

$8.00

Casa Madero Merlot BTL

$50.00

Marques De Riscal GLS

$13.00

Marques De Riscal BTL

$52.00

Seavey BTL

$100.00

Dessert Vino

Sandeman Oporto GL

$13.00

Lillet Blanc GL

$13.00

Fonsecaa Bin 25 Oporto GL

$13.00

Cerveza

Bud Light

$6.00

Colimita

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

El Chingon

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Kaliber

$6.00Out of stock

Liquor

House Tequila

$9.00

Calirosa Rosa Blanco

$18.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Clase Azul Plata

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$20.00Out of stock

Herradura Blanco

$13.00

Lalo Blanco

$17.00

Maestro Dobel Blanco

$15.00

Nosotros Blanco

$15.00

Osadia Blanco

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Socorro Blanco

$15.00

Tapatio Blanco

$14.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

Calirosa Rep

$20.00

Casa Noble Rep

$18.00

Casamigos Rep

$20.00

Cincoro Rep

$35.00

Codigo Rep

$22.00

Don Julio Rep

$17.00

Herradura Rep

$16.00

Mi Campo Rep

$15.00

Nosotros Rep

$18.00

Osadia Rep

$21.00

Patron Rep

$22.00

Socorro Rep

$15.00

Teremana Rep

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$26.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Heradura Anejo

$18.00

Osadia Anejo

$24.00

Clase Azul Rep

$45.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$45.00

Dos Artes XAnejo

$125.00

Gran Patron Piedra XAnejo

$100.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva XAnejo

$75.00

Komos Rep

$35.00

Soledad 8 XAnejo

$40.00

Tapatio XAnejo

$45.00

Casa Dragones Plat

$75.00

Don Julio 70 Plat

$28.00

Maestro Dobel Plat

$20.00

400 Conejos

$10.00

Amaras Espadin

$16.00

Bozal Cuixe

$26.00

Bozal Pechuga

$30.00

Bruxo "x"

$12.00

Bruxo 3

$16.00

Senor Sotol

$10.00

Ilegal Joven

$14.00

Ilegal Reposado

$20.00

Koch Coyote

$30.00

Koch Tobasiche

$25.00

Espina Negra Tobala

$20.00

Espina Negra Tepeztate

$23.00

Ojo De Tigre

$13.00

Rey Campero Jabali

$40.00

Del Maguey "Arroqueno"

$42.00

Del Maguey "Madrecuixe"

$45.00

Mezcal Gin "MG"

$25.00

Zunte

$16.00

Balvenie 12 Yr

$25.00

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Glenfidich 12 yr

$21.00

Glenlivit

$17.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$33.00

Oban 14 Yr

$35.00

Angels Envy

$19.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

TX Bourbon

$12.00

House Whiskey

$9.00

House Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Watermelon

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

House Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay

$12.00

Zephyr

$13.00

House Gin

$9.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Puerto Angel

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Zacapa 23 Yr

$20.00

Courvosier V.S.O.P.

$16.00

Hennesy V.S.O.P.

$19.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII

$650.00

House Rum

$9.00

Amaretto Di Sarono

$10.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Khalua

$12.00

Licor 43

$13.00

Montengro Amaro

$14.00

Nocello Walnut Licor

$12.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$10.00

Dinner

Menu 50

$50.00

Menu 60

$60.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tulum - the experience

Location

4216 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

